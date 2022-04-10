Connect with us

Blockchain

Multiple Factors Might Lead Bitcoin (BTC) Prices to $100,000 in 2022

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF Receives SEC Approval
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News
  • Terra added an additional $230 million to its BTC holdings.
  • Cryptocurrency rules are going to be tightened by governments throughout the world.

The aggressive investors that purchased the breakout trade may have been caught in the recent tumble from the $45000 barrier. Current BTC prices are $42645, and a weekly candle close below $40,000 has been teased. On the other hand, the coin chart shows a rising wedge formation that may limit the amount of loss during this downturn. Famous analyst Lark Davis tweeted about multiple ideas which could drive Bitcoin prices to $100,000 in 2022.

This week, Terra added an additional $230 million to its BTC holdings despite a drop in the cryptocurrency’s value to $44,000. According to him, being open and honest with their community about the decision-making process is critical, which is why he discloses his intentions to acquire BTC in advance irrelevant of enabling prospective frontrunners to inflate its value of it artificially.

Global Adoption Rises

This might be an opportunity for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which is now structured as an index fund, to be converted to a spot bitcoin ETF since a few Spot Bitcoin ETFs are approved by the SEC, including Teucrium.

Cryptocurrency rules are going to be tightened by governments throughout the world. The scale and rapid expansion of the crypto markets have been recognized, particularly by the United States government. While El Salvador was the first nation to legalize Bitcoin in 2021, more countries are following suit as the cryptocurrency grows in popularity. Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, recommended to parliament earlier this month that the country should likewise legalize Bitcoin. Mexico, Portugal, and Honduras all follow a similar suit.

The combination of all of these factors may undoubtedly lead to a supply crisis, which might lead to even higher prices. As a result, there is a high possibility that the price of Bitcoin can reach $100,000 by the end of 2022. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Binance Receives In-principle Approval From ADGM to Operate in Abu Dhabi

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Binance Exchange Temporality Halts Solana Withdrawals Citing Network Concerns
google news
Editors News
  • ADGM has performed a major role in regulating and supervising financial services.
  • FTX has also been granted operating permits in Dubai.

This is the third regulatory permission for Binance in the Middle East after Bahrain and Dubai, marking another achievement for the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume. Another milestone for Binance, which aims to become a fully-licensed corporation, has been reached with in-principle permission from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to trade digital assets, including cryptocurrency.

ADGM has performed a major role in regulating and supervising financial services as an international financial free zone in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. This bolsters Binance’s attempts to get regulatory licenses throughout the world.

ADGM stated:

“The IPA is part of Binance’s plans in establishing itself as a fully-regulated virtual asset service provider in an internationally recognized and well-regulated financial center.”

Attracting Major Crypto Institutions

Additionally, the CEO of ADGM expressed his appreciation for Binance’s move by promising to assist the firm in expanding its presence in Abu Dhabi. As well as being awarded operational rights to Binance, FTX has also been granted licences in Dubai, the second-largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Abu Dhabi. Additionally, on March 22, ideas for enabling ADGM-licensed businesses to assist non-traditional financial trading in the jurisdiction were presented in a consultation paper.

In the ADGM consultation document, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) referred to NFTs as “intellectual property,” not “specified investments or financial instruments.” Accordingly, ADGM’s Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions Rules (AML and SARs) would most likely be applied to regulated entities to trade in NFTs.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Terra Continues Acquiring Bitcoin Adds $173M Worth BTC

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Terra Continues Acquiring Bitcoin Adds $173M Worth BTC
google news
Terra (LUNA) News
  • Terraform Labs made the acquisition via its non-profit business Luna Foundation Group.
  • TerraUSD is the fourth biggest stablecoin in market value.

Terra’s choice of BTC for its stablecoin confirms the concept that Bitcoin is a contemporary, digital, and decentralized gold standard, and Terra has vowed to safeguard $10 billion in Bitcoin reserves.

Do Kwon, Terraform Labs’ founder and CEO, said on Wednesday that the Luna Foundation Guard had acquired $230 million worth of bitcoin for Terraform Labs. Moreover, today, Terra has purchased an additional $173 million in Bitcoin, according to the most recent reports. Famous crypto analyst APompliano tweeted about the purchase.

Inching Closer Towards $10B Worth BTC 

Terraform Labs made the acquisition via its non-profit business Luna Foundation Group to bolster its reserve for TerraUSD stablecoin. It was previously said that at least $10 billion worth of bitcoin and other assets would be used to back TerraUSD. Since they are less volatile than other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins — digital currencies tethered to assets like the US dollar — have grown in popularity in the last year.

According to CoinMarketCap, TerraUSD is the fourth biggest stablecoin in market value, behind tether, USDC, and Binance USD. TerraUSD, in contrast to the majority of dollar-based stablecoins, is not backed by the US dollar. Terraform Labs’ bitcoin holdings now total above $1.6 billion, which is a significant step toward the company’s goal of $10 billion.

This is simply the beginning of a wider plan to extend and incorporate their stablecoin further into the cryptocurrency ecosystem for Kwon and Terra. This week, the Terra (LUNA) token touched a record high of $119.18. According to CoinMarketCap, the Terra price today is $93.82 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,533,686,001 USD. Terra has been down 0.49% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin And Ether Up As BTC Whales Get Busy Acquiring New Supply From Sellers

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

The majority of cryptocurrencies were trading in the green zone early Sunday. Bitcoin price increased 0.62% in the previous 24 hours to $42,679.03, while Ethereum’s price inched up 1.26% to $3,254.76.

According to Coindesk data, Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was trading at $3,254, up 1.21%.

During the previous day’s session, Bitcoin was trading at its long-term support level, while the crypto markets continued to drop.

BTC/USD spent the most of Saturday trading near its $42,000 support level, following an earlier low of $42,183.25.

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, is currently worth $811,832,005,365. The total volume of bitcoin traded on WazirX in the last 24 hours is $15,699,206,138.

Ethereum’s market cap is currently $391,371,137,484, and its 24-hour trading volume on WazirX is $9,677,852,941.

Bitcoin Volatility Climbs

Bitcoin’s Saturday decline comes on the heels of Friday’s intraday high of $43,903.02, but as volatility increased, traders liquidated some positions, bringing prices lower.

With Saturday’s decline, ETH is now down over 9% in the last seven days, remaining close to its long-term basement.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen roughly 12% from its March 28 high of $48,238.

Related Article | Ripple Welcomes More Than 4,000 Artists Into Its New NFT Platform

BTC is currently grappling between the $42,076 support level and the $40,490 to $42,316 demand zone. Its price has retreated 7% in the last seven days, while Ethereum’s price has corrected to roughly 5.45%.

Additionally, alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) have risen and fallen in popularity as investor sentiment fluctuates between optimism and pessimism.

BTC total market cap at $825.56 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin 2022 Miami A Success

The Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami has concluded, with more than 25,000 attendees celebrating the world’s most popular cryptocurrency and other assets.

The annual event brought together some of the industry’s most prominent figures, including Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Michael Novogratz and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, to discuss the state of bitcoin.

The crypto economy has expanded in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the majority of the world’s economies, with more crypto enterprises appearing and flourishing.

Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in value since before the outbreak, despite a nearly 40% decline since November’s record high.

Busy Week For BTC Whales

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, Bitcoin whales have been preoccupied purchasing new supply from sellers, with the exchange Bitfinex seeing some significant bid volumes filled.

Several cryptocurrency news outlets have previously reported on the relevance of Bitfinex whales and their recent purchasing and selling activities.

Another anonymous large-volume wallet has likewise continued to acquire millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin at regular intervals independent of price movement — a practice known as dollar-cost averaging.

Related Article | Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak ‘Feels’ Bitcoin Will Be Worth $100,000

Featured image from Marca, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoinist bitcoin 2022 miami banner
Bitcoinist @ Bitcoin 2022 Miami

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.