Personal Injury Lawyer Is A Friend In Need
A victim of an accident or other mishap must get the legal representation of a personal injury lawyer in New York City in order to help him or her file the appropriate personal injury lawsuit against the person who caused the accident. If you have been victimized by the negligent conduct of another, getting the services of a personal injury lawyer in New York City must be one of your primary concerns.
Personal injury lawyer New York City knows the intricacies pertaining to a personal injury lawsuit. He or she through long years of studies knows what to do, what to file, and what you are legally entitled to under our laws. However, one may ask where can I get a competent personal injury lawyer New York City who can assist me or an injured person throughout an injury lawsuit? Isn’t getting one a hard thing to do? How can I find a personal injury lawyer in New York City who is reliable, trustworthy and intelligent? Well, do not worry anymore, as personal injury lawyer in New York City is at your service and will take good care of you or your loved one. The accident that a person may be involved in would vary from a vehicular accident, a slip and fall accident, a construction site accident, an animal attack accident, a medical malpractice, a work-related accident, or a construction site accident and a personal injury lawyer undertakes these services for its clients. It also processes information on various accidental or personal injuries.
Personal injury lawyer New York City additionally offers assistance on car accidents, catastrophic, celebrex, dog bites, head and brain, malpractice, nursing home abuse, vioxx, whiplash, worker compensation, workplace, wrongful death and other serious injuries to its clients. The accident lawyer understands the complexities that auto accidents entail, including both legal and insurance matters. Determining who is at fault for an automobile accident can be difficult do to the many factors an auto accident can involve but the personal injury lawyer will assist you in the findings.
In a negligence case action, personal injury is described as any harm caused to a person, such as a broken bone, a cut, or a bruise and bodily injury. It also refers to any invasion of a personal right, including mental suffering and false imprisonment. For purposes of workers’ compensation, any harm, including a worsened preexisting condition that arises in the scope of employment can be referred to as personal injury. There is a very wide range of situations that can come under this area of law.
A personal injury lawyer New York City helps his clients in developing paperwork and other information regarding accident and the accused involved. The knowledge, expertise and experience of a personal injury lawyer in New York City to litigate your claim will give you many advantages in your pursuit of damages and indemnification against the person who has caused you the personal injuries. Even contacting a lawyer from the personal injury division just for discussions will be of great help. This way, your rights and interests may be well protected. With the help of a personal injury lawyer New York City; your lawsuit will definitely be in good hands. So what are you waiting for? Browse the Internet and seek legal recommendations from a personal injury lawyer in New York City throughout the week.
Selecting an Asbestos Cancer Lawyer – Useful Info
In case you have the misfortune to be found suffering from a cancer that was generated by handling asbestos at your working place, then you will need the assistance of an asbestos cancer lawyer. These professionals are there in order to see to it that the ones responsible for you getting this disease will pay for their negligence.
When you come to deal with this sort of lawsuit you will find that justice is not always served appropriately and the court does not always rule completely in your favour. Choosing the right lawyers will reduce the chances of this scenario happening as all too often powerful companies use their financial muscle to employ the best lawyers in their defence.
Companies faced with this sort of litigation are well aware of the enormity of the possible compensation payments and often feel they are cornered. They will accordingly do whatever it takes to defend themselves against your actions. In this situation it is essential that you get the services of an asbestos cancer attorney who can successfully help with your case.
You will find these days that there are numerous law firms advertising their services for this type of litigation, so you will need to know what questions you should be asking to determine the best one for you.
The following are the questions you will need to ask to make sure that you have the right professional:
1. What is the attorney`s experience in these sorts of lawsuits? The number of cases is not enough, however, the number of cases won can say a lot about the asbestos cancer attorney’s professionalism. You shouldn’t necessarily be impressed by how many years of practicing law the attorney has, as this is not always enough to prove asbestos related cases experience.
2. What knowledge of these cases does the attorney have? Experience combined with knowledge can be a powerful combination to have in an asbestos cancer attorney. With the right level of information, an attorney has all he needs to successfully fight the opponents.
In fact, it is this depth of knowledge and experience of knowing how and where to attack an opponent in this type of case that determines which attorneys to hire in the first place.
3. What will be the costs of the lawsuit before and after? When hiring an attorney you generally think first of the costs involved. This is the first thing you need to talk about when you are deciding about hiring your asbestos cancer attorney. You can also ask about the additional costs involved throughout the period whilst the lawsuit is carried out.
Inquire carefully about all the fees to make sure that your situation is not abused. The best lawyers will already have a payment plan or system set up for these types of action so the worry of financial implications are eased so that you can concentrate on your own welfare.
Rise in Maritime Accidents Worldwide to Continue
Many cases of maritime accidents have been reported in recent years and the rising number is expected to continue. These accidents include collisions among vessels, on a dock, fires at sea or at the port involving cruise ships, cargo ships and oil tankers. Basically, maritime accidents include any incident that occur at sea, on any waterway and on watercraft whether involving vessels or people who are either working on a ship, on board a ship as passengers or taking part in a water sports.
A 2008 report from Det Norske Veritas confirms an increase in serious maritime accidents in several segments of the shipping industry resulting in a rise in the cost of repair. About 60 percent of the accidents is attributed to collisions, groundings and contacts involving international commercial vessels. A DNV maritime expert, Dr. Torkel Soma, pointed out that the figures only show that a ship’s risk of getting into a serious accident has doubled today compared to 2003.
Among the major factors that contribute to these maritime accidents, Dr. Soma said, are the pressure on ship crews as a result of the shipping boom and demand for new ships, lack of crew and officers due to faster promotion and introduction of new technology. The fast turnover of officers and shortage of crews around the world have somehow adversely led to a decrease in the level of experience while the use of new technology has made ship operations more complex.
Despite the factors outlined, human error still remains the top reason behind most navigational accidents that occur at sea. Experts stress that advanced technology and complying with manuals do not guarantee that errors will be eliminated. To this issue, they point out that a focus on improving human resources and developing their safety skills is crucial. This not only pertains to the ship officers and crews but as well as the management staff including the company directors down to the rank and file.
In the United States, the U.S. Coast Guard in its research also found that collision between two marine vessels is the most common type of maritime accident. More than 1,000 collisions of this kind occur each year in the country. The National Safe Boating Council, for its part, reveals that more than 759 people get killed each year due to maritime accidents.
These statistics are indeed alarming. But while accidents are not intentional, people who suffer injuries of any kind as a result of being involved in sea mishaps not of their own doing can file claims right after the incident. Cruise ship passengers or crews of non-passenger ships have the right to file lawsuits if they feel they were not able to fully enjoy the benefits promised to them while on board.
Should you be in this situation, you can always approach a maritime lawyer who can assist you in filing the proper case against the shipping company that have caused you injury. Cases involving sea accidents are best handled by maritime lawyers who are knowledgeable on the international maritime law and right the ways to seek compensation for their clients.
Non Profit Payroll
Non Profit Organizations have some unique situations when addressing payroll and payroll taxes for their employees. Here we are addressing here many of the common payroll situations for Non Profit Payrolls.
Non Profit Payroll: Employee Records
There are many state and federal laws and regulations concerning employee records that can be confusing and some times contradictory. What employee records should you keep to be safe? The following items if you actually have them (and you should) need to be kept in employee’s personnel files. We recommend for audit and IRS purposes that you keep them for at least seven full years.
- Employee job application
- Reference and background checks
- Offer of employment
- Job description
- IRS Form W4
- State W4 equivalent
- HLS Form I9
- Employee benefit enrollment or declining forms
- Annual performance evaluations
- Interim evaluations or disciplinary forms
- Exit Interview
Additional possible forms to keep
Non Profit Payroll: Payroll Pay Records
Non Profit Payroll: Employees
Officers and Directors
The Internal Revenue Code defines the officers of a corporation–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer–as employees, and your 501(c)(3) must classify them as such for tax purposes. This applies if your organization pays these officers to perform their duties as officers.
A 501(c)(3) should not classify a corporate officer as an employee if he or she performs no services, or performs only minor services and neither receives nor is entitled to compensation.
By contrast, the Code defines the directors of a corporation–that is, members of the governing board–as nonemployees, and your 501(c)(3) must classify them as such for tax purposes. This applies if your organization pays its board members to attend board meetings or otherwise compensates them for performing their duties as directors.
Volunteers
From time to time, some 501(c)(3)s may provide volunteers with awards, or gifts. In general, if these are non-cash items of nominal value, such as a ham around the holidays, your organization should not count these items as taxable wages.
If your 501(c)(3) gives volunteers cash items, such as gift certificates or any other taxable fringe benefit, it must include these items in the volunteers taxable wages.
Employees
If a person is not an officer, director or volunteer and you compensate them for work done and they are not an independent contractor, they are an employee. Like other employers, 501(c)(3)s that pay wages to employees must pay Federal Employment taxes on those wages. These taxes include:
- Federal income tax
- FICA taxes (Social Security and Medicare)
Non Profit Payroll: Federal Income Tax Withholding
Your 501(c)(3) generally (except Statutory Employees) must withhold and pay Federal income tax from its employees’ wages.
To figure out how much Federal income tax to withhold, employers should ask employees to complete IRS Form W-4, Employee Withholding Allowance Certificate. Ask each new employee to complete and sign a W-4 by his or her first day of work. Keep the form on file, and send a copy to the IRS if the IRS directs you to do so in a written notice.
If a new employee fails to provide a completed Form W-4, your 501(c)(3) should assume single status with no withholding allowances.
Non Profit Payroll: FICA Taxes
FICA taxes go toward Social Security and Medicare. Your 501(c)(3) must withhold and pay these taxes from employees’ wages, with one exception: If your organization pays an employee less than $100 in any calendar year, it need not withhold FICA taxes for that employee. A 501(c)(3) must pay both the amount of FICA tax withheld from employees’ wages and the organization’s match of that amount.
Non Profit Payroll: Federal Unemployment Taxes
The following is a direct quote from the IRS 940 instructions available at the following link:
http://www.irs.gov/instructions/i940/ch01.html#d0e251
“Religious, educational, scientific, charitable, and other organizations described in section 501(c)(3) and exempt from tax under section 501(a) are not subject to FUTA tax and do not have to file Form 940. “
What it comes down to is that if you are a 501(c) (3) and you have received your favorable determination letter from the IRS you don’t have to pay Federal Unemployment taxes.
Non Profit Payroll: State Unemployment Taxes
States vary on unemployment taxes on non profits and you should check with your State Unemployment Insurance Department for the rules in the States you have employees.
Non Profit Payroll: Paying Federal Income and FICA Taxes
Your 501(c)(3) must pay withheld income taxes, together with both the employer and employee portions of FICA taxes (minus any advance earned income credit [EIC] payments). These payments must be paid electronically using the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or by mailing or delivering a check, money order, or cash to an authorized depositary. Note that some taxpayers are required to exclusivly deposit using EFTPS. Check with a qualified non profit payroll tax professional for additional information.
Non Profit Payroll: Reporting Payroll Taxes
Once your 501(c)(3) deposits the Federal income and FICA taxes, it must submit returns reporting that it has withheld and paid them. Just as the 501(c)(3) pays Federal income and FICA taxes together, it must report them together on IRS Form 941Employers Quarterly Federal Tax Return. They must also be reported annually on IRS Form W2 a copy of which is also distributed to your employees
Non Profit Payroll: Conclusion
There are many similarities between Non Profit Payroll and For Profit Payrolls but several differences not all of which have been discussed here. We always recommend that you use a qualified payroll outsourcing company with CPA’s on staff. That way your questions can be answered professionally and any problems solved by a CPA who is eminently qualified by training and experience to work with the IRS on payroll tax problems.
