Blockchain

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 10

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 10
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On April 10, bullish DOT price analysis is at $20.39.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 10, 2022 is $19.28.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 10, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 10, 2022 is explained below with an hourly time frame.

The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines. 

Currently, the price of DOT is $19.52. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $19.80 and $20.39. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $19.28.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Terra Price Analysis: April 10

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Terra Price Analysis: April 10
  • On April 10, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.11.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 10, 2022, is $92.72.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 10, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 10, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

LUNA/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $93.39. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $94.35 and the buy level of LUNA is $96.11. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $92.72.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Famous Analyst Warns Followers of Massive Drop in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

SEC Approves Another BTC Futures ETF While Grayscale Pleads Bitcoin Spot ETF
Editors News
  • The crypto market’s overall valuation fell back below $2 trillion on Saturday.
  • Bitcoin is down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

There were several significant liquidations in the market due to Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden fall from its 2022 high. This year witnessed the largest liquidation of long holdings, which had been anticipating a bottom in the token’s price.

In a little more than a week, BTC plummeted from approximately $48,000, which was its highest level of the year, to $42,400. The steep drop in the token’s value may be traced to the Federal Reserve’s rigorous price-control policies and increased anxiety about inflation this year. The crypto market’s overall valuation fell back below $2 trillion on Saturday as the token’s price fell.

$101M in Long Positions Liquidated

More long positions were liquidated than since mid-January when bitcoin fell below $45,000, a critical support level. When the token went below the support level on Wednesday, almost $101 million in long positions were liquidated, according to data from Coinglass. Famous crypto analyst Crypto Rover tweeted with a chart warning followers that Bitcoin will fall greatly.

Over the last six days, long bets worth $222 million have been liquidated. The statistics indicated that many traders expecting greater BTC profits were caught off guard by the token’s decline. Even on a typical Saturday, when trading activity is typically low in the crypto market, BTC longs were being sold at a huge rate. 73% of the $64 million in BTC holdings liquidated in the last day were long.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,593.93 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,757,166,323 USD. Bitcoin is down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

60,508,801 XRP Worth 46,330,836 USD Transferred From Binance to Unknown wallet

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

60,508,801 XRP Worth 46,330,836 USD Transferred From Binance to Unknown wallet
Altcoin News
  • XRP is down 1.19% in the last 24 hours.
  • According to the defense attorney, Ripple is still expecting court judgements to be rendered.

Ripple defendants Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen have already submitted responses to the SEC’s first amended complaint, according to recent updates given by defense counsel James K. Filan. The counsel then outlined a likely timeframe for the case’s development.

According to the defense attorney, Ripple is still expecting court judgements to be rendered. SEC’s Motion for Partial Reconsideration, defense motion to strike Supplemental Expert Report, motion to turn over Estabrook notes, and SEC redactions judgement are all awaiting court rulings.

Bears are seizing control of the market movement in Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies by trying to protect the near-term support levels. Indicating that bears are making a return, Ripple (XRP) broke and closed below the 50-day SMA ($0.78) on April 6. The bulls have attempted to push the price back over the 50-day simple moving average, but the bears have refused to budge.

Crypto Whale Alert

XRP from Binance has been sent to an anonymous wallet by an unknown whale. It is estimated that the entire transaction value was $46,330,836 US dollars, based on data provided by blockchain monitoring and research firm Whale Alert.

In a single day, crypto whales exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars in XRP. Whale Alert, a blockchain monitoring and research tool found massive crypto transfer networks. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place at 11:11:00 UTC on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $0.759649 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,275,632,208 USD. XRP is down 1.19% in the last 24 hours.

