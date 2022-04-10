Connect with us

Blockchain

Popular Analyst Expects Massive Bullish Reversal in Bitcoin (BTC) Price

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Crypto Analyst Still Optimistic of Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching $50K Price in April
Editors News
  • Bitcoin is up 0.46% in the last 24 hours.
  • The BTC price has already reached a plateau of roughly $42,500.

There is still a lot of interest in Bitcoin despite the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency price. Large investors acquire Bitcoin daily and add it to their holdings despite the present market instability. In addition, every day, whales purchase bitcoins worth millions. Investing in BTC suggests that these individuals are confident in the currency’s long-term prospects.

Large investors and holders are not always reflected in recent Bitcoin price movements. These massive Bitcoin buyers don’t care about the market or the price of Bitcoin, and they do so daily. They keep buying more coins. Bitcoin whales purchase $1 million worth of Bitcoin per day, according to BitInfocharts. Consumers aren’t accounting for market variations in price when making these purchases.

The global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 36.19 percent in the previous 24 hours, reaching $54.61 billion. DeFi’s 24-hour trading volume is presently 13.58 percent of the overall crypto market turnover, totaling $7.42 billion.

Huge Reversal Pattern

The biggest virtual currency’s price has already reached a plateau of roughly $42,500. Despite this, investors keep a careful eye on what Bitcoin will do over the next several weeks and months since the market remains unsure.

Famous analyst Profit Blue tweeted about a big reversal pattern in the price movement of BTC. Moreover, double bottoms inside double bottoms, inverted head and shoulders reversal pattern, and many additional confirmations he saw and identified throughout time. Nonetheless, he seems to be optimistic about the bitcoin price rebound.

It’s important to remember that $43,000 seems to be a region of significant opposition. If Bitcoin begins to rise again shortly, this might have a significant influence. If Bitcoin’s acceptance continues across the globe, demand will soon outstrip supply, and the price will rise again. Bitcoin is up 0.46% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Gains Momentum Following Musk’s Tweet

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Gains Momentum Following Musk's Tweet
Editors News
  • Musk wondered aloud whether there should be a Dogecoin payment option.
  • Musk has said that Twitter Blue would not display any advertisements to the user.

Elon Musk, the tech tycoon now a member of Twitter Inc’s board of directors, revealed three new features on Sunday that would only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. To use the microblogging site’s premium features, users must subscribe to Twitter Blue ($3/month), a premium service version.

Proposed Multiple Features

The billionaire Musk claims that people who join up for Twitter Blue will get an authentication mark. Additionally, tweets may be edited in as little as 20 seconds. Musk has said that Twitter Blue would not display any advertisements to the user.

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the social media platform’s largest stakeholder with a 9.2 percent stake on April 5, Twitter announced that it would be adding him to its board of directors. Musk tweeted that he was “looking forward to working” with the board “to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months”. The team is working on ways for users to amend their 280-character tweets; Twitter said the following day, April 6.

According to the social media site, Twitter Blue, the company’s paid premium service, will be the first to test the new feature. A statement said that the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible”. However, there’s a good chance that most Twitter users won’t have access to the service for quite some time, if ever.

Dogecoin DOGE Price Gains Momentum Following Musks Tweet
DOGE/USDT: Source: TradingView

In addition, Musk wondered aloud whether there should be a Dogecoin payment option. “Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” he suggested, referring to the cryptocurrency. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.148544 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $921,565,415 USD. Dogecoin has been up 3.57% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 10

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Bitcoin Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 10
  • On April 10, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $43,890.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 10, 2022, is $42,980.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on April 10, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A Perpetual Future Contracts are a special, unending type of advanced Futures contract, that does not have a specified expiry date which means that the traders viz. buyer and seller can hold the position for as long as they wish to. Perpetual Future Contracts enable the seller to sell the asset when its price is susceptible to fall in the future and the buyer can buy the asset if it is expected to witness a price rise in the future.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As a well-known fact, Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency. It follows the ideas set out in a whitepaper by the mysterious and Pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. The identity of the person or persons who created the technology is still a mystery. Unlike fiat currency, Bitcoin is created, distributed, traded, and stored with the use of a decentralized ledger system, known as a blockchain. 

Bitcoin is one of the first cryptocurrencies to use peer-to-peer (P2P) technology to facilitate instant payments. Bitcoin mining is the process by which Bitcoin is released into circulation. Mining requires solving computationally difficult puzzles to discover a new block, which is added to the blockchain.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on April 10, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Future Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is the chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. 

The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. A breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.  

Currently, the price of BTC is $42,53.229. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $43,890, and the buy level of BTC is $43,368. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $42,980.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 10

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 10
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On April 10, bullish DOT price analysis is at $20.39.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 10, 2022 is $19.28.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 10, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 10, 2022 is explained below with an hourly time frame.

The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines. 

Currently, the price of DOT is $19.52. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $19.80 and $20.39. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $19.28.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

