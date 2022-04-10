Rain returns Sunday night with severe storms possible next week

Minnesota got nearly $73 billion in federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic — roughly $12,800 for each of the state’s more than 5.7 million residents.

It’s easily the largest influx of federal cash in state history. For many who were unable to work during long stretches of the pandemic, it was a lifeline.

The vast majority of the money that came to Minnesota, more than $52 billion, was economic assistance in the form of stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment benefits or aid to businesses.

In fact, only a small portion of the federal aid, which came in five waves over the course of more than a year, was meant to directly combat the coronavirus. Minnesota got about $4 billion in federal aid for health and human services programs.

Instead, much of the federal money was aimed at addressing the fallout from the steps governments took to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

In Minnesota, for instance:

$3.4 billion for schools to operate online and then reopen safely.

$2.7 billion to combat food insecurity.

$1 billion for missed mortgage and rent payments.

$7.2 billion in “flexible funds” state officials could dedicate toward pandemic-related priorities.

All told, the U.S. Congress, President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden approved more than $5.7 trillion to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and much of it went to the states. Minnesota still has more than $1 billion left in its coffers that lawmakers are expected to decide how to spend this legislative session.

“This is absolutely unprecedented,” said Mark Haveman, executive director of the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence, a financial watchdog. “Nothing like this has happened in state history.”

FEDERAL CASH

Minnesota is no stranger to federal cash. Each year, billions in federal funds pass through the state to help pay for programs like Medicaid, welfare and supplemental nutrition assistance.

Before the pandemic, Minnesota received about $22 billion in federal money during the 2018-19 biennium, according to Ahna Minge, state budget director.

For the 2020-21 budget cycle, that rose to about $30 billion and is projected to increase even more by the end of the current biennium. To put that in context, the two-year budget lawmakers approved last June was about $52 billion in state spending.

Minnesota officials typically have limited control over how federal money is spent and that’s no different with coronavirus aid. Of the billions that came to the state, only about $7.2 billion were “flexible funds” that state and local leaders had some control over.

Here’s a rough breakdown of how that $7.2 billion was divided:

$3.3 billion went to local governments such as cities and counties.

$1.2 billion was designated as state revenue replacement.

$1 billion was part of the 2021 deal to finalize the current two-year state budget.

$1.7 billion was designated for the state’s immediate and ongoing COVID-19 response, including testing and vaccine distribution, health care stabilization, child care aid, relief for businesses and other needs.

Not all of these flexible funds have been spent. State leaders have roughly $1 billion left in federal aid that state lawmakers are expected to allocate during the current legislative session that ends in May.

MINNESOTA’S OVERSIGHT

The flood of federal cash that came to Minnesota and other states has many wondering what is the best way to oversee how the money is spent and monitor for fraud.

State officials have set up several websites where residents can explore how money from the American Rescue Plan and the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund is being spent.

Minge, the state budget director, says because Minnesota routinely receives funding from the federal government, there is already a lot of state oversight in place. Local governments and school districts have to stipulate how they will spend federal dollars and state agencies are responsible for monitoring grants to nongovernmental organizations.

“The resources that came to the state through the COVID relief bills were significant and unique and we leveraged an underlying infrastructure and expertise in state agencies” to monitor all the funding, Minge said. “We also recognize a need for transparency and we made a lot of changes to provide for that transparency.”

That commitment is not just from the state budget department, but from all the state agencies acting as a conduit for federal money.

To that end, the state Office of the Legislative Auditor plans to probe how state agencies oversee grants to nonprofit organizations in the coming year. A legislative subcommittee that decides topics of focus for the state watchdog also asked it to examine how rent aid and housing assistance was used during the pandemic.

Increased scrutiny on how nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations use state and federal funds comes after allegations of fraud in a program that provides meals to hungry kids.

WHO BENEFITED

One of the largest pieces of the $52 billion in economic aid sent to Minnesota came via $13.8 billion in stimulus checks. Individuals received as much as $3,200 in the three rounds of stimulus payments and families with children received as much as $2,500 per child.

Income limits were high, with individuals making less than $99,000 and families earning $198,000 eligible for the first set of payments. Income caps shrank slightly for each of the next two installments of aid.

Another $10.3 billion in federal aid went to workers in the form of enhanced unemployment benefits. Those checks started at $600 a week and were later reduced to $300 per week. That doesn’t include additional unemployment aid from the state trust fund, which lawmakers are now debating how to repay.

Another $21.5 billion was provided to businesses in the Paycheck Protection Program and other emergency aid, loans and grants. Much of that money does not need to be repaid.

All of that aid helped keep the Minnesota economy afloat during mandatory shutdowns and other restrictions on businesses and commerce.

Outside of direct economic support for workers, families and businesses, the coronavirus relief bills also broadly expanded the social safety net. A recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities think tank found COVID aid shortened the pandemic recession, bolstered the economic recovery and lifted more than 8 million U.S. residents out of poverty.

It meant fewer Minnesotans were hungry, says Rachel Holmes, associate director of Hunger Solution. Increased money for supplemental nutrition assistance, coupled with the increased child tax credit and other aid, helped drive down visits to food shelves for the first time since 2014.

“It was hugely impactful,” Holmes said. “We know these programs were a lifeline for families.”

Federal grants and aid also helped small nonprofits like Listos, a day care provider in Rochester with bilingual programs. Christina Valdez, Listos’ executive director, said the day care had just begun covering its startup costs when the pandemic hit — and that without federal aid, it would have gone under.

“We went from 36 students to four,” Valdez said. “We had no reserves and no income. It was earth-shattering. We were down to $600 in our account.”

The Paycheck Protection Program and child care grants helped keep Listos open. Not only did students slowly return, the day care and preschool also acted as a resource hub to help families.

“That was really the only bright spot of the pandemic,” Valdez said. “A lot of people rose to the challenge to help.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The $73 billion in federal aid Minnesota received will likely impact the state for years to come. It’s easy to argue the money helped the state economy record a $9.2 billion budget surplus that the Legislature is now debating how to spend.

Not only will lawmakers have to decide how to best focus the COVID aid that remains — they’ll also have to decide what new aid programs, if any, should be continued at a direct cost to the state budget.

Hunger Solutions’ Holmes and Valdez from Listos preschool and child care are just two voices from a congregation of advocates urging lawmakers for continued support.

That’s where Haveman, of the Center for Fiscal Excellence, urges caution. Lawmakers don’t want to be searching for money to continue popular programs down the road after the federal cash runs out.

“This is one-time money,” he said. “It’s much easier to establish programs than to get rid of them.”