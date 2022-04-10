Rays hit Jordan Lyles hard in veteran’s Orioles debut, take season-opening series with 5-3 victory

The Lynx are in a good, yet tight spot with their current roster. They’re low on salary-cap space and open roster positions. Which puts Minnesota in an interesting spot entering Monday’s WNBA draft, especially considering the Lynx possess the No. 8 and the No. 13 selections.

How do you add to a seemingly full roster?

“We think we’re at the point in the league where it’s challenging for any of these prospects to not only make a team, but then carve out space on said team,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said.

There are a few alternative routes Minnesota could take rather than adding a player for this year’s roster. Minnesota made a habit out of trading late first-round selections during the meat of its dynasty. That could be in play again Monday. The Lynx could also select an international player — such as Mali center Sika Kone or Australian guard Jade Melbourne and see if they can delay the arrival of that player for a year or two.

Reeve noted “everything is on the table” Monday.

But should Minnesota keep its first two selections, the Lynx will essentially be aiming for players who can only increase the level of competitiveness in their upcoming training camp. Bringing in more talent can only make this year’s team better.

“Our approach is we’re going into the draft, and we want to select the best players possible (that) we think we’ll have a shot to make the team. And then obviously you get in training camp and they’ve got to show that they can do that,” Reeve said. “We’ll look for talent, we’ll look for need, and we’ll put a training camp together that might be one of the most competitive in the league this year.”

Maybe that a rookie does come in and surprisingly outplay a more veteran player to earn a roster spot.

Reeve described this draft class as “a good class.” What it potentially lacks for generational players, it may make up for in potentially “serviceable players.”

“There’s certainly value in serviceable, reserve players,” Reeve said. “So I think if that’s the minimum, if that’s the floor, then that’s a pretty decent class.”

There’s a good chance a prospect the Lynx draft at No. 13 is just as good as the prospect they draft at No. 8. And without a set “draft need,” Minnesota can take those selections any direction in which it’d like.

“What we’ll do at No. 8 and No. 13 is see how the draft goes, and we’ll probably have some balance to those picks,” Reeve said. “We’ll try to cover some ground positionally with those picks, and I think we’re pretty solid from our roster standpoint, and we’ll see what direction the next few weeks brings and goes from there. We’re not going to be pigeon-holed in terms of position when we select. If you see us select something at eight, it might be different at 13, and vice-versa.”

The goal is to add training camp competition to multiple positional groups. It’s no secret the Lynx have pushed many of their chips to the center this offseason with the goal of winning a championship in Sylvia Fowles’ farewell season. Monday likely won’t veer from that.

“I’m hoping the draft itself will reflect a player that we think could help us to our mission of this season. I think we’re in a little bit of a short-term view right now with our team,” Reeve said. “So I think whoever that we have a chance to draft, is going to be given an opportunity in training camp. If they make the team, it has to be somebody that we think can help us toward the goal of winning a championship.”