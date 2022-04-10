Finance
Real Estate Emerges as Most-Preferred Investment Instrument
Good news for the real estate builders, who have been facing a slowdown in buying activities at least for the past 18-24 months. According to a report by Indian Ministry of Finance, a staggering rise of 40 per cent has been marked in the purchasing volume of properties worth more than Rs 30 lakh in fiscal 2006-07.
Inferences have been drawn that property and real estate has emerged up as the most preferred tool of investment among high Networth Individuals (HNIs) and upper middle class.
The Indian real estate builders are also keeping their fingers crossed over the emerging picture of real estate sales in the quarters between Oct-Dec and Jan-March, for FY 2007-08. The cut in home loan rates by all leading public and private sector banks from 50 to 100 basis points has also augured well for Indian property markets.
When they contacted Sanjay Chandra, the managing director of India’s second largest real estate developer- Unitech Group, he said, “Cut in interest rates combined with the onset of the festive season should boost residential property sales….
Those customers who have been postponing their buying decision in anticipation of interest rate cut are likely to come into the market now…”
Interestingly, the investor interest in India has been gradually shifting from equity, bonds and other financial instruments to real estate, owing to the way it has outsmarted the other investment options as far as returns are concerned.
Also, there was a dip in investor interest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), once most sought-after tool of making money in short term, between April 2006 and April 2007.
Nevertheless, the real estate builders enjoy the trends, and say that property investment not only brings you wealth but a sense of future security, as well. However, the biggest challenge that a Real Estate [http://www.magicbricks.com/property/faces/jsp/indexc.jsp] investor has to face is the near term fluctuations. It may happen that your property values go down by substantial levels due to some concerns on the fronts of infrastructure, economic meltdown, or other micro and macro economic issues, and you panic. A long-term perspective is thus, one should always bear in mind.
High Flying Stock: L International Computers, Inc. The Next DELL?
L International Computers, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the pink sheets under stock symbol LITL. According to a recent press release, the company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes high-performance, opulent PC/Windows© laptop, desktop, workstation and server computers.
Further, the company states it also produces the largest and most spectacular personal & professional visual displays as well as ultra-high performance software, peripherals, and personal electronics technologies.
They claim to be the “absolute and no-contest highest performance/upper-class hardware solutions
provider, at any given price point”. Could they could be the next Dell?
On August 10th, 2006 the stock of L International Computers, Inc. closed at $0.29 with no volume. On August 31st, 2006 the stock traded as high as $1.85 and closed at $1.40 on more than 10 million shares.
Why all the investor excitement?
a) A press release issued on September 1, 2006 announces its next-generation PuRam-Go™/PuRaid™ Ultra-Portable High-Speed Solid State Drive Technology.
b) A press release issued on August 30, 2006 announces the Metropolis as the World’s First 19 Laptop Computer Featuring Nvidia’s Quad-SLI Technology; High-End Graphics, Gaming and Professional Visual Computing to Be Freed from the Desktop Box.
c) A press release issued on August 23, 2006 announced that L International Signs $45m European Distribution Agreement; Breakthrough Deal Solidifies Corporate Global Marketing and Sales Strategies.
Great press releases, but is there any substance? Perhaps investors should be focused on the following items:
a) According to various trade journals and articles, the company originally launched its technologies in 2003. We have been unable to find any financial statements indicating their sales, profits or losses since that time. The company states it will release financial statements sometime during the next few months. As a pink sheet company, they are under no obligation to provide investors with updated or accurate information.
b) In an article published on October 14, 2004, the company was quoted as saying: “We are no longer in a position, from a financial standpoint, to continue doing business and are regrettably forced to suspend our operations and liquidate our assets in support of our financial responsibilities.”
c) In a call made to the company earlier today, the company acknowledged that it had shut marketing down about eight months ago due to technology upgrades and plans to re-open in about three to four months.
d) Who is Microscan International? They allegedly placed a $45 million order to buy product from L International. However, a quick google.com search yields absolutely nothing about them, not even a website.
e) While the company states that it manufactures its own technologies with employees working from its corporate headquarters, it seems that the address of record is in fact a mail box at The UPS Store in Santa Barbara, California.
f) The stock of L International Computers, Inc is traded on the Pink Sheets and has been actively promoted via stock spam. Interestingly, a message posted by Pink Sheets LLC on PinkSheets.com indicates that they have removed stock quotes from their website until the company makes current information available to the investing community. Furthermore, they suggest that investors use care and due diligence in their investment decisions as companies that engage in promotional activities without supplying adequate current information are often the subject of fraudulent activity.
The company reports there are approximately 100 million shares outstanding. Is this company worth $150 million? Investors beware.
Four Tips for Choosing a Forex Broker
Choosing a Forex broker can be a daunting task especially if you are doing it for the first time. Indeed each one of them has their own particular services, and you might have some trouble in choosing the best ones. How should you proceed then? In this article, we will be sharing some tips to help you choose the best broker.
Location
Firstly you might want to choose a broker that is located in the same country. For instance, if you are located in the United Kingdom, you might want to contact a broker situated in the country. This might avoid some legal issues in the long run when it comes to transferring your money to your local back account. Additionally, it may save you some money in currency exchange if you want to change your profit into your local currency.
Reference
It is important that you pay attention to the reputation of the broker. Given the growth of the Forex industry, there are many scam brokers that have mushroomed all over the place. This is why you should make your due diligence before choosing a broker. The best way is to search the name of the Forex broker with the world scam on Google and find out what other people are saying about the particular broker.
Alternatively, you might want to visit the Facebook pages of the Forex broker to find out real customer feedback.
Payment options
You should pay attention to the different payment options that are offered by the Forex broker. Some brokers allow only bank transfer while others might accept credit card payment and PayPal. Always pay attention to the fees that are charged for each particular method.
Also, pay attention to the withdrawal methods that are available. Some Forex brokers charge horrid fees for this and may eat up a significant portion of your gain.
Type of currency
Not all brokers are equal, and some specialize in some specific currencies. Make sure that the potential Forex broker supports the currency that you are interested in trading in. Normally this should be indicated on the website. If you are not sure do not hesitate to contact the support to find out whether all the major currencies are supported or not.
It is important that you take some time to choose the best broker. You might consider it a waste of time, but this could really avoid you some unpleasant surprise in the long run.
Disadvantages of Electronic Payment Systems
Electronic money, also known as e-money, electronic cash, e-currency or digital cash, refers to money or scrip which is exchanged electronically. Basically, electronic payment systems are key enablers for mass acceptance of electronic commerce over insecure systems such as the Internet. In Business-to-Business (B-2-B) e-commerce, there is a rapidly growing interest in processing payments online.
However, these electronic payment systems have a number of a number of disadvantages also. You need to record to the establishment in order to be empowered to perform money transactions with them. Now, you need to have a username and password, and for that you need to have password aegis. Moreover, you also need to keep up an account per organization, which can be very irritating or pesky for you.
To make sure that your online transactions are solid, it is essential that you observe strict security policies. If password is capable of being hacked, it can mean serious fiscal loss for you. Banks or financial institutes that have your financial information can expose it to cyber-terrorist. So, there is unstated risk of your personal and account particulars being stolen.
The transfer of digital currency arouses questions such as how to impose taxes and the potential ease of money washing. There are also possible macroeconomic results such as exchange rate stabilities and shortage of money supplies.
Moreover, you are always at a loss if your card is stolen. If the card falls in wrong hands, there is a danger of expenditure of entire bank balance. You will obviously inform the concerned authorities about the loss but the time taken between losing the card and informing the authorities is critical.
The purpose of the above article is not to discourage people from making electronic payments but to make them aware of the inherent dangers that such payment systems involve.
