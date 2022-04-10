News
Real World Economics: The real costs of our U.S. obsession with guns
A fatal neighborhood shooting spree in Roseville and a decision to not prosecute a Minneapolis policeman who fatally shot a legally armed, innocent citizen in a no-knock warrant both highlight an important economic fact: tabulated Gross Domestic Product is not the same as human well-being. These local news items from last week also exemplify the economic phenomena of “negative externalities” and “path dependency.”
As context here, our nation has gone bat-guano insane about firearms. This affects us economically. But before you Second Amendment absolutists rain down reactions upon my head, understand my background: I have enjoyed shooting since age 11, currently own nine firearms, four of which are semi-automatic and, counting .22 rimfire, possess thousands of rounds of ammunition. One gun in my collection meets the 1990s legal definition of an “assault rifle.” So don’t waste time emailing me that I don’t understand firearms or the U.S. Constitution.
The economics issues here start with the obvious fact that people in our nation spend tremendous amounts of money on firearms and ammunition. Yet we cannot fully quantify how much because of laws forbidding government recording of gun purchases and ownership.
Still, in the U.S. we have at least 300 million operable guns, and perhaps as many as 400 million, for a population of 333 million. Yet fewer than half of all households own even one gun. That some 1.3 million background check requests were submitted on one frenetic weekend in 2020 says much. Perhaps as many as 40 million sales were completed that year.
Gross domestic product measures the market value of new goods and services turned out in an economy over a set period of time. These products can be for consumers — food, clothing, shelter, or businesses — locomotives, software, warehouses. Governments buy police cruisers, aircraft carriers and textbooks. Soybeans are bought and exported to the Netherlands and sawlogs to Japan.
Services are counted in GDP as well, “luxuries” as well as necessities. After necessities, households may buy baseball and theater tickets, camping gear, pedicures and books. Others opt for tattoos, pitchers of margaritas, lap dances or porn.
All this promotes further economic activity. A fitness craze prompts production of exercise gear, Fitbits, and yoga mats. Greater bar-hopping spurs liquor production — and residual demand for EMTs, police officers, wreckers, ER surgeons and treatment programs. Increased demand for guns has analogous effects.
Economists tend to shun value judgments. There is no objective proof that $1,000 spent on kids camps, gymnastics and cello lessons benefits society more than if it was spent on AR-15 clones, spare pistol magazines, under-dashboard holsters and body armor.
But I’d argue most people would find an “our kids will be happier and healthier if they go to camp next summer,” decision better than “each of us needs to carry a pistol everywhere and we need an AK47 with 5,000 rounds of ammo in the house.”
That last, of course, is an extreme. Some people buy guns because they like to hunt or target shoot and have these recreational activities ingrained in their families. Some start carrying guns because they are gang members and everyone in rival gangs has guns. Some QAnon believers buy guns because they foresee bloody apocalyptic battles for survival of the white race. And many millions of others buy guns because of nonspecific but pervasive fears that our nation, or our city, has become a more dangerous place. Self-arming becomes a necessity and this is a tragedy of our national psyche.
Does this all, however, represent a major use of economic resources? In 2021, the Wall Street Journal, using FBI data, asserted that 40 million guns had been sold in our country in 2020. If all were new and were semiautomatic pistols such as Glock or Sig-Sauer or AR15 or AK47 wannabes, minimal costs, with accessories and some ammunition, would range from $1,000 to $2,000 each.
This estimated total outlay of $40 billion to $80 billion is piffling compared to a $22 trillion GDP for 2020, less than half of 1 percent. The upper sum is about two-fifths of household spending on toiletries or half of spending on household cleaning products.
On the other hand, $80 billion is 14 times annual outlays for the U.S. government’s WIC food supplement program and 13 times those of federal Child Development Block Grants for early childhood education. Families could send 40 million kids to a two-week overnight summer camp. So make your own judgements about the opportunity costs of spending this much on new guns that may or may not ever be used.
Then there are what economists call negative externalities. Despite the gun lobby mantra that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” accidental shootings, suicides and intentional homicides all increase with higher rates of gun ownership. And the relationships are not all linear with numbers of guns. When most Minnesota farm and small-town households had a .22 rifle or pump shotgun for plinking or occasional hunting, there were relatively fewer opportunities for accidents or for impulsive-rage shootings. Most gun owners had grown up in a culture of safe usage. But when tens of millions of people who never owned guns before start carrying semi-automatic pistols on their persons or tucked under car seats or sofa cushions, potential for accidental or impulsive shooting burgeons.
Gun control advocates often imply that excessive gun ownership in the U.S. facilitates suicide. But suicide is also culture-specific. Some nations, such as Belgium or Japan, have rates near the United States despite strict gun controls. Canada has a similar culture to ours overall, but only a fourth of the number of guns relative to population. Their suicide rate is a third lower, but not zero.
There are spillovers in policing. U.S. police are far, far quicker to shoot than those in any other wealthy industrialized country. No-knock warrants such as what occurred in February in Minneapolis are extremely rare in other countries. “Suicide by cop” is virtually unknown. And while there are school shootings or incidents in which an apparently mentally disturbed individual shoots up a neighborhood, as in Roseville, these occur at only a tiny fraction of rates here. But the caveat, of course, comes back to pervasive gun ownership: U.S. police must assume that they will have a gun pointed at them at any time, that any knock may evoke a burst of bullets back through the door.
This is all glum, but can get gloomier: “Path dependency” is how economists explain how, once a commitment is made to a certain path, change is difficult — even if change makes economic sense. Think 56.5-inch rail spacings or employer-provided health insurance. It also implies that simply reversing the path often is impossible. Once you have 300 million or 400 million guns floating around, measures like background checks at gun shows are mere symbolism. Banning and confiscating the guns would be impossible, even with a politically unlikely repeal of the Second Amendment. The result, very likely, would be civil war. Reclining loveseats and crossover sedans wear out, but civilian firearms hardly ever do. Two of my guns were made more than a century ago. Both remain deadly.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
47 Best Deodorants For Men in 2022
These days, there are tons of premium grooming options that’ll not only help us look good but smell good too. From face cleansers, aftershaves, specially designed razors, and more, there’s no excuse left to use the same old, barely-gets-the-job-done grooming products anymore.
One of the ways we can see how grooming has improved is with the deodorants that are now available. So we don’t have to keep smelling like our high-school selves anymore, and yes, we’re looking at you, Axe body spray connoisseurs.
In this new year, stock up on a variety of amazing scents that’ll keep sweat and BO out of your life. It’s time to say no to deodorants that don’t do the trick in keeping us free from sweat and body odors and turn instead to deodorants that actually work and keep us fresh. Here are 47 of our picks for the best deodorants for men in 2022!
1. Blu Atlas
We had to start this list with a true winner. What’s natural, vegan, and aluminum-free with complete odor protection? None other than Blu Atlas deodorant. This great deodorant guarantees our pits (and any other part of our body we apply it to) stay dry, odorless, and refreshed.
With this deodorant, we can skip the artificial fragrances that overwhelm us and anyone in our vicinity. Blu Atlas deodorant is fresh and naturally derived from skin-friendly ingredients that keep our skin clean and smooth. It was an easy choice to pick this as one of the best deodorants for men!
2. Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant Eucalyptus & Cedarwood
This long-lasting deodorant boasts all-natural ingredients, such as moisturizing Hylauronic Acid and probiotics to help neutralize odor. Formulated to provide 48-hour protection, Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant will help keep underarms feeling protected and oh-so-cool. So no matter where you are, as soon as you feel that twinge of sweat coming on, Salt & Stone is a top choice for some much-needed security.
3. Baxter of California Deodorant
Deodorant residue haters, rejoice! We’re not fans of residue-leaving deodorants, and we don’t like to sacrifice our favorite tees to those deodorants that leave marks. Luckily for us, Baxter of California Aluminum-Free Deodorant is alcohol-free and consists of a clear and solid gel formula. This deodorant also contains tea-tree and witch-hazel extracts to tone and disinfect the skin. So say goodbye to odor-causing bacteria and powdery residue.
4. Aesop Déodorant
This aluminum-free spray deodorant is perfect for those of us who like to spritz and go. The lightweight spray contains vetiver root, zinc ricinoleate, and coriander seed oil for an appealing woodsy and herbaceous scent. With this deodorant, we can mask any pesky underarm odor and be ready for whatever the day brings. Also, we can’t forget to mention that the scent is amazing.
5. Grown Alchemist Roll-On Deodorant
This aluminum-free, roll-on deodorant uses advanced antibacterial actives to eliminate any undesirable odors in the underarms, so kiss those unwanted musky scents goodbye with this completely natural deodorant. Active compounds found in the formulation of this deodorant also provide anti-inflammatory benefits, keeping skin soft and soothed. Soft skin and no BO? Sign us up!
6. Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant
Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant is one of our picks for best men’s deodorant for a multitude of reasons. To start, this clear-gel, solid-formula deodorant glides on and provides 24-hour protection against any odor. Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant in Redwood comes in a rich, sharp, woodsy scent, so you’re left smelling good and feeling good.
We highly recommend this deodorant for sensitive skin, as this deodorant contains calming ginger root and bisabolol to keep skin soothed and free of any unwanted irritation.
7. Hawthorne Stain-Free Deodorant
If there’s one thing that can put a damper on our day, it’s large deodorant stains on our favorite tee. We know the struggle of feeling good before looking into a mirror and spotting those unfortunate deodorant stains. Hawthorne Deodorant has our backs, though!
This natural deodorant with a tasty mint and eucalyptus scent goes on completely clear, keeping all of our clothes safe. Containing oil-controlling witch hazel and soothing nettle leaf, Hawthorne Deodorant will keep pits refreshed and odorless all day long!
8. Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant
Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant is a gentle roll-up deodorant stick that contains vitamin E to protect against free radical damage. Aloe leaf juice keeps skin moisturized and hydrated so that we’re not left dealing with any rashes or painful irritation. We can confidently work up a sweat and then roll it all off with this paraben-free vegan deodorant!
9. Gillette Antiperspirant Deodorant
Gillette Antiperspirant Deodorant glides on silkily smooth and leaves absolutely no residue. You can get up to 72 hours’ worth of protection from sweat, and the best part is this clear gel will keep any unwanted marks from going onto our clothes. Dye and irritant-free, this gel works to keep you cool and secure for whatever intensity comes your way, whether it’s a gym session, video-game session, or anything in between.
10. Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant
When BO strikes, we want something cool and fresh to keep ourselves feeling, well, cool and fresh! Malin+Goetz’s contribution to the deodorant game is an alcohol, paraben, and aluminum-free deodorant that contains eucalyptus and citronellyl. This deodorant neutralizes odor and absorbs completely residue-free. We’ll be stocking up on this deodorant, especially for its hypnotizing scent.
11. Bravo Sierra Deodorant
Aluminum and baking-soda-free, Bravo Sierra’s deodorant comes in a variety of fragrances, such as Original, Sandalwood & Fig, Tonka Bean & Lemon, and much more. There’s a scent for everyone. Bravo Sierra’s Deodorant provides all-day sweat and odor protection, using probiotics to take down odor-causing bacteria at the source. We can swipe it on and forget about the rest!
12. Disco Deodorant
Apart from its groovy name, Disco Deodorant is an aluminum-free deodorant that uses eucalyptus, tea tree oil, and other natural ingredients to fight off sweat and odors. It also contains aloe to keep skin moisturized and without a single note of irritation. So if you’re feeling like trying on a deodorant that won’t let you down in terms of fighting off BO, Disco Deodorant is the answer!
13. Every Man Jack Dry Spray Deodorant
Every Man Jack Dry Spray Deodorant in Cedarwood is aluminum-free and vegan. It contains glycerin to draw moisture to the skin, chamomile extract to target various skin concerns, and even has rosemary extract for the most powerful antioxidant properties. What more could you want? We highly recommend this deodorant if you are looking for a deodorant that fights off sweat and odor without sacrificing your skin in the process.
14. Helmm Deodorant
Natural, sustainable, and good for the planet, Helmm Deodorant offers refillable deodorants in a variety of scents. You can choose to get your deodorant in a basic container or one like the example pictured above.
If you are looking for a deodorant with a touch of lavish flair, Helmm is the deodorant to turn to, especially if you’re looking for something that appeals to the eye. You can also get three formulas to better suit your lifestyle: natural deodorant, sport deodorant, and antiperspirant.
15. Art of Sport Deodorant
This vegan and aluminum-free deodorant features a motion-activated odor block, as well a rich formula infused with matcha and arrowroot. Your gym session just got a whole lot better. Choose from 3 fresh scents and let this dermatologist-tested deodorant find a new home in your gym bag.
16. Carpe Antiperspirant Deodorant
Carpe antiperspirant deodorant is a deodorant in lotion form that soothes and protects your underarms from sweat and odor. With a quick-drying and non-greasy formula, this dermatologist-recommended deodorant is a must-have if you’re suffering from bouts of pit sweat with no end in sight. Stock up—your underarms will thank you!
17. Manscaped Men’s Deodorant Stick
This high-quality deodorant boasts an aluminum-free clear formula, followed by a rich fragrance to overpower any sudden unwanted odor that comes your way. If you’re looking for a deodorant with a cologne-style scent, this one’s for you. Manscaped Men’s Deodorant stick also dries clear and is completely vegan, with no harmful ingredients.
18. Beardbrand Deodorant
Beardbrand Deodorant comes in various scents, such as Spiced Citrus, Old Money, and much more. We recommend this deodorant because it is completely natural, containing no harsh ingredients like aluminum, baking soda, and alcohol. The scents are rich, and the formulation that combats sweat and odor is worth bragging about!
Looking for a new deodorant after trying others that have missed the mark? Beardbrand Deodorant lives up to its promise and delivers long-lasting solutions for sweat and odor.
19. Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel
This clear and quick-dry gel deodorant will make its way to your bathroom cabinet before you even know it. The AHA and Niacinamide deodorant fights odor, treats discoloration, and even aids in minimizing bumps. Stain and mess-free, this fragrance-free deodorant is definitely worth the hype.
20. Native Deodorant
Native Deodorant can be found in just about any store and for good reasons, too. It’s cruelty-free and all-natural, containing moisturizers and probiotics to help fight odor-causing bacteria. With various scents, we recommend this for anyone looking to keep their pits completely refreshed.
There is also an unscented option that works great for sensitive skin! If you are looking for a natural deodorant that is decently priced, comes in a large variety of scents, and will provide your pits with some much-needed protection, you can’t go wrong with Native.
21. Armani Beauty Deodorant Stick
Some of us are a little more inclined to deodorants with unique cologne-type scents. If you want something with a more pungent scent that leaves you feeling like a million bucks, the Armani Beauty Deodorant Stick provides just that. With a heavenly mixture of scents, such as rosemary, persimmon, green tangerine, and more, this deodorant stick is the perfect solution to an episode of body odor that just won’t quit.
22. Corpus Santalum Deodorant
Vegan and cruelty-free, this natural deodorant has notes of sandalwood, amber, and Texas cedarwood. The perfect deodorant for a quick refresher, its secret weapon is a water-based, long-lasting formula containing enzymes and natural plant extracts. Say goodbye to underarm sweat and odor while using only the cleanest natural ingredients!
23. Method Men Sea + Surf
With no aluminum, parabens, or phthalates, method men deodorant is derived from all-natural plant and mineral-based odor blockers. In their ingredient list, we found skin-conditioning additions like undecylenic glycerides, glyceryl caprylate, and Sambucus nigra fruit extract, which all work to reduce the growth of odor-causing aromas. Method men have a variety of scents to pick from, but we’re highlighting sea + surf because its refreshing nautical scent is just too good to pass up.
24. Dr. Squatch Birchwood Breeze Deodorant
Dr. Squatch will never let you down in the natural deodorant department. This crisp and woodsy scented deodorant is loaded with odor-fighting charcoal powder, probiotics, and arrowroot powder. “Squatch” odor with this gentle deodorant. The smooth, gliding application makes applying this deodorant a breeze!
25. OffCourt Coconut Water + Sandalwood Deodorant Body Spray
Hailed as a 2-in-1 deodorant cologne, this aluminum-free deodorant is perfect for days where you’ve broken a sweat and need to combat odors with one simple spray. OffCourt Deodorant is also loaded with prebiotics to help support the growth of good bacteria and keep bad bacteria at bay. This deodorant contains three deodorizing ingredients, so you can stay fresh and cool all day long, whether on the court or off.
26. Clinique For Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick
Clinique For Men Antiperspirant Stick glides on effortlessly with its non-sticky application, leaving no residue behind. This allergy-tested deodorant is perfect for a fresh scent that combats odor and keeps underarms cool! We recommend this deodorant if you are looking for that deliciously scented cologne type deodorant that can keep odor to a minimum.
27. Tom’s of Maine Deep Forest Long Lasting Men’s Stick Deodorant
When we want a deodorant that contains natural fragrance, skin-conditioning aloe juice, sunflower seed oil for a moisturizing effect, and natural fragrance to leave our pits smelling good, Tom’s of Maine Deodorant in Deep Forest delivers!
This natural deodorant is completely aluminum-free and vegan, and deodorant delivers on a promise of sustainability, both for the planet and our underarms! The best part is, you can find this deodorant in a variety of local grocery stores, perfect for those underarm emergencies when you just need a quick fix.
28. Jack Henry Deodorant
Jack Henry Deodorant is the answer to the long search for a clean and cool deodorant. Using an amazing mix of scents like hinoki, juniper, and eucalyptus, this deodorant is what we turn to when BO strikes. Plant botanicals and bentonite clay help soak up sweat and odor so we can enjoy our day without worrying about sweat.
29. Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Fresh Fir & Spice
When we want to spice up our grooming routine (pun intended), Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant in Fresh Fir & Spice gives us that refreshing kick of scent followed by all-day protection from underarm issues. Enriched with magnesium and with 100% certified, 24-hour odor protection, Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant is a classic vegan deodorant you can’t go wrong with. Schmidt’s has become a known name in the natural deodorant game, and for good reason.
30. EiR Natural Deodorant Stick
EiR’s Natural Deodorant Stick is unisex and loaded with odor-fighting ingredients. We recommend this deodorant because of its refreshing, fir-needle scent and easy push-up and roll-on application. EiR’s is known for the unique combination of high-quality essential oil and herb elixirs in their deodorant products. All-natural armpit protection is never a bad thing!
31. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Spray
We highly recommend this spray for a deodorant touch-up that goes on dry and protects pits from sweat and odors for up to 48 hours. Whether we’re at the gym, at home, or out and about, Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Spray is the alcohol-free triple moisturizing formula that can keep sweat worries at bay!
32. Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream
Kiehl’s has been regarded as a brand to turn to for all things body and skin, so we have to give them credit where it’s due with their Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream. This underarm cream smooths on effortlessly and stays sheer, absorbing moisture with micro-sized drying molecules and keeping underarms soft and smooth.
33. Old Spice Classic Scent Deodorant
We just had to add a classic deodorant option to the list! Old Spice Classic Scent Deodorant is aluminum-free and helps reduce odor for up to 24 hours. The original scent is described as a mix of citrus and clove, so you can be sure you’re getting that same old classic scent Old Spice is famous for. Old Spice has been around for a long time, and we don’t see this classic deodorant disappearing from many people’s bathroom cabinets anytime soon.
34. Degree Intense Sport Deodorant
When we’re playing a few rounds of basketball or a quick soccer match with friends, we can attest that sweat makes an appearance like no other. Give sweat the boot with another well-known deodorant brand. Degree Intense Sport Deodorant guarantees you’ll stay fresh after every match, and with 48-hour protection and a lemon and bergamot orange kick, we don’t doubt it.
35. Lume Deodorant Tube
This unscented deodorant tube is regarded as a whole-body deodorant. That’s right—keep your pits and every part of your body fresh with an aluminum-free, baking-soda-free, and fragrance-free deodorant cream. With 72-hour odor control, we’re tucking an extra tube of these into our toiletries bag for ultimate protection.
36. Myro Solar Flare Deodorant
We’re fans of the Myro Solar Flare Deodorant not only because of its wonderful orange, juniper, and sunflower scent but also because it is completely vegan. They also combat plastic waste by offering refillable deodorant cases.
A formula containing sage and probiotics helps neutralize odors while keeping us feeling fresh and ready to take on anything the day throws at us. Try it for yourself and see why we consider it a top-pick for best men’s deodorant in 2022!
37. Barrel & Oak Men’s Deodorant Bourbon Cedar
Previously known as Olivina Men’s Deodorant, Barrel and Oak is one of our picks for best men’s deodorant because it maintains a natural aluminum-free formula, contains natural fragrances, and doesn’t leave any residue on clothes after application. This deodorant also works perfectly for sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about any skin irritation.
38. Way of Will Deodorant Spray Peppermint + Lavender
We picked Way of Will’s Natural Deodorant Spray in Peppermint + Lavender because it is a natural formula that helps keep pits tame, protected, and odor-free. Purifying peppermint essential oil and soothing lavender essential oil are the prime stars in this deodorant, and we’re big fans of the hassle-free spray application. Spritz this deodorant on and go on with your day without any single worry of body odor or sweat popping up uninvited.
39. Each & Every Aluminum-Free Deodorant
We recommend Each & Every’s aluminum-free deodorant because it offers all-day protection with a sensitive skin-friendly formula (a.k.a. no baking soda or alcohol). The company is on a sustainability mission, and every deodorant comes in its own sugarcane packaging.
Available in scents such as Sandalwood & Black Pepper, Cannabis & Green Tea, and even a fragrance-free option, there is a scent for any deodorant aficionado who wants to try something new!
40. Huron Deodorant
For a performance-based natural deodorant that neutralizes odor and keeps your underarms fresh, dry, and comfy, Huron is a top pick. This aluminum-free men’s deodorant is completely vegan and certified cruelty-free. With two scent options of original citrus and eucalyptus or sandalwood and black pepper, we’ll be turning to one of these bad boys in the case of a sweating episode after a long run.
41. MUTHA Deodorant
This targeting underarm treatment will leave your skin fresh and moisturized. What’s the secret? A combination of chia seed oil and squalane helps nourish the skin, while a prebiotic-noni-fruit mixture and sage oil act as deodorizing agents to keep the stink away. We choose the best deodorants for this list very carefully, and MUTHA Deodorant is one deodorant we’re choosing every time.
42. Bulldog Skincare Deodorant
Whether you’re a dog person or not, we just can’t deny the benefits of using Bulldog Skincare’s original deodorant. With non-sticky application and long-lasting fragrance, we’re picking this deodorant to stay fresh and keep sweat and BO on a leash. This deodorant contains aloe vera, camelina oil, and green tea, so skin is soothed and free of irritation!
43. Mountaineer Brand Deodorant in Timber
This all-natural and aluminum-free deodorant packs a crisp and woodsy punch so you can boost your freshness factor without breaking a sweat. With arrowroot powder and Dead Sea Salt to help absorb moisture and neem oil and tea tree oil for extra bacteria and fungal-fighting properties, we’re confident in this deodorant when it comes to keeping bad odor away.
44. Brickell Men’s Deodorant
This minty-fresh deodorant contains no aluminum, alcohol, or other irritating ingredients. Instead, this deodorant is packed with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, vitamin E, and shea butter. This deodorant also comes in a fragrance-free option, eucalyptus and mint, and citrus and herb. If you’re looking for a refreshing all-natural deodorant, Brickell Men’s Deodorant is a no-brainer.
45. Pretty Frank Natural Deodorant Stick
If you want to smell pretty good, Pretty Frank Natural Deodorant Stick is the way to go! Handcrafted in Austin, Texas, this unisex deodorant comes in a variety of great scents. Their Woodlands scent contains bergamot, sandalwood, and cypress notes for a sweet earthy aroma. Free of aluminum, parabens, and fake fragrances, this all-natural organic deodorant is a must-have if you’re looking for something a little more clean and down-to-earth.
46. Mitchum Antiperspirant Deodorant
Dermatologist-tested, 48-hour protection, and triple-odor defense from motion, heat, and stress…Need we say more? Mitchum Antiperspirant Deodorant is a great choice when we’re on a budget and need a simple deodorant that gets the job done, keeping underarms cool and free from odor. This deodorant works great as a backup choice to keep in an overnight or gym bag.
47. Hardworking Gentlemen Natural Deodorant
Last but certainly not least, Hardworking Gentlemen’s Natural Deodorant is a non-irritating and odor-eliminating deodorant that works for all skin types. It’s one of our favorites because it’s free of aluminum, baking soda, and parabens.
However, it contains all the good ingredients a deodorant needs, like moisturizing glycerin, aloe vera, radish root, and vitamin E. It’s easily one of our picks for the best deodorants for men in 2022. Their signature pinewood scent will keep you smelling and feeling good!
Closing Thoughts
When sweat and odor strike our armpits, we want to armor up and protect ourselves with deodorants that actually fulfill their promises. The list above contains deodorants that have been widely considered to be tried and true, so you can be confident your pits will stay cool, clean, and comfortable. Whether you break a sweat at the gym, at home, or hanging out, any deodorant from this list could be the one for you. So break out of the chains of your old high school deodorant, and stock up on one of our choices above.
Strong storms possible beginning late Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS – An active weather patten is taking shape for the next few days.
Warm and windy conditions for Sunday as a warm front lifts north across the region and a cold front approaches from the northwest.
This cold front will be the focus for strong to severe storms beginning Sunday evening. Hail is the primary concern with a few strong to damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph also possible.
Storms will continue into Monday as the cold front moves across the region. The severe threat on Monday will shift to southeast Missouri and southern Illinois where instability will be higher.
For the metro area on Monday, scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will continue behind the cold front. This activity will taper off through the afternoon and evening.
Most of the viewing area gets a break for Monday night and Tuesday day.
The next threat of severe weather returns to central and northeast Missouri late Tuesday night and continues across the entire area on Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through. There is still some uncertainty as to the timing of the front and therefore the timing of the potential for severe weather.
Signal Hill Neighborhood Association hosts 5K fundraiser
BELLEVILLE, Il. – It’s a beautiful day Sunday to go for a run and help raise funds for a West Belleville neighborhood. The annual Signal Hill Neighborhood Association’s 5K run and walk is back, featuring the gorgeous scenery of the Signal Hill Greenspace.
The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Singal Hill School in Belleville. The fee was $25 with proceeds going to support the ongoing beautification and upkeep of the Signal Hill neighborhood.
Entry fees the day of the race are $30 for the 5K and $25 for the one-mile Fun Run.
The course is a loop – the start and finish are near the Signal Hill School. People of all ages could join in, making it fun for the whole family. The top three overall runners will get awards, and all runners under 18 who finish the Fun Run, will get medals.
