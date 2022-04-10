Real World Economics: The real costs of our U.S. obsession with guns

Sponsored by Blu Atlas

These days, there are tons of premium grooming options that’ll not only help us look good but smell good too. From face cleansers, aftershaves, specially designed razors, and more, there’s no excuse left to use the same old, barely-gets-the-job-done grooming products anymore.

One of the ways we can see how grooming has improved is with the deodorants that are now available. So we don’t have to keep smelling like our high-school selves anymore, and yes, we’re looking at you, Axe body spray connoisseurs.

In this new year, stock up on a variety of amazing scents that’ll keep sweat and BO out of your life. It’s time to say no to deodorants that don’t do the trick in keeping us free from sweat and body odors and turn instead to deodorants that actually work and keep us fresh. Here are 47 of our picks for the best deodorants for men in 2022!

1. Blu Atlas

We had to start this list with a true winner. What’s natural, vegan, and aluminum-free with complete odor protection? None other than Blu Atlas deodorant. This great deodorant guarantees our pits (and any other part of our body we apply it to) stay dry, odorless, and refreshed.

With this deodorant, we can skip the artificial fragrances that overwhelm us and anyone in our vicinity. Blu Atlas deodorant is fresh and naturally derived from skin-friendly ingredients that keep our skin clean and smooth. It was an easy choice to pick this as one of the best deodorants for men!

2. Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant Eucalyptus & Cedarwood

This long-lasting deodorant boasts all-natural ingredients, such as moisturizing Hylauronic Acid and probiotics to help neutralize odor. Formulated to provide 48-hour protection, Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant will help keep underarms feeling protected and oh-so-cool. So no matter where you are, as soon as you feel that twinge of sweat coming on, Salt & Stone is a top choice for some much-needed security.

3. Baxter of California Deodorant

Deodorant residue haters, rejoice! We’re not fans of residue-leaving deodorants, and we don’t like to sacrifice our favorite tees to those deodorants that leave marks. Luckily for us, Baxter of California Aluminum-Free Deodorant is alcohol-free and consists of a clear and solid gel formula. This deodorant also contains tea-tree and witch-hazel extracts to tone and disinfect the skin. So say goodbye to odor-causing bacteria and powdery residue.

4. Aesop Déodorant

This aluminum-free spray deodorant is perfect for those of us who like to spritz and go. The lightweight spray contains vetiver root, zinc ricinoleate, and coriander seed oil for an appealing woodsy and herbaceous scent. With this deodorant, we can mask any pesky underarm odor and be ready for whatever the day brings. Also, we can’t forget to mention that the scent is amazing.

5. Grown Alchemist Roll-On Deodorant

This aluminum-free, roll-on deodorant uses advanced antibacterial actives to eliminate any undesirable odors in the underarms, so kiss those unwanted musky scents goodbye with this completely natural deodorant. Active compounds found in the formulation of this deodorant also provide anti-inflammatory benefits, keeping skin soft and soothed. Soft skin and no BO? Sign us up!

6. Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant

Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant is one of our picks for best men’s deodorant for a multitude of reasons. To start, this clear-gel, solid-formula deodorant glides on and provides 24-hour protection against any odor. Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant in Redwood comes in a rich, sharp, woodsy scent, so you’re left smelling good and feeling good.

We highly recommend this deodorant for sensitive skin, as this deodorant contains calming ginger root and bisabolol to keep skin soothed and free of any unwanted irritation.

7. Hawthorne Stain-Free Deodorant

If there’s one thing that can put a damper on our day, it’s large deodorant stains on our favorite tee. We know the struggle of feeling good before looking into a mirror and spotting those unfortunate deodorant stains. Hawthorne Deodorant has our backs, though!

This natural deodorant with a tasty mint and eucalyptus scent goes on completely clear, keeping all of our clothes safe. Containing oil-controlling witch hazel and soothing nettle leaf, Hawthorne Deodorant will keep pits refreshed and odorless all day long!

8. Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant is a gentle roll-up deodorant stick that contains vitamin E to protect against free radical damage. Aloe leaf juice keeps skin moisturized and hydrated so that we’re not left dealing with any rashes or painful irritation. We can confidently work up a sweat and then roll it all off with this paraben-free vegan deodorant!

9. Gillette Antiperspirant Deodorant

Gillette Antiperspirant Deodorant glides on silkily smooth and leaves absolutely no residue. You can get up to 72 hours’ worth of protection from sweat, and the best part is this clear gel will keep any unwanted marks from going onto our clothes. Dye and irritant-free, this gel works to keep you cool and secure for whatever intensity comes your way, whether it’s a gym session, video-game session, or anything in between.

10. Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant

When BO strikes, we want something cool and fresh to keep ourselves feeling, well, cool and fresh! Malin+Goetz’s contribution to the deodorant game is an alcohol, paraben, and aluminum-free deodorant that contains eucalyptus and citronellyl. This deodorant neutralizes odor and absorbs completely residue-free. We’ll be stocking up on this deodorant, especially for its hypnotizing scent.

11. Bravo Sierra Deodorant

Aluminum and baking-soda-free, Bravo Sierra’s deodorant comes in a variety of fragrances, such as Original, Sandalwood & Fig, Tonka Bean & Lemon, and much more. There’s a scent for everyone. Bravo Sierra’s Deodorant provides all-day sweat and odor protection, using probiotics to take down odor-causing bacteria at the source. We can swipe it on and forget about the rest!

12. Disco Deodorant

Apart from its groovy name, Disco Deodorant is an aluminum-free deodorant that uses eucalyptus, tea tree oil, and other natural ingredients to fight off sweat and odors. It also contains aloe to keep skin moisturized and without a single note of irritation. So if you’re feeling like trying on a deodorant that won’t let you down in terms of fighting off BO, Disco Deodorant is the answer!

13. Every Man Jack Dry Spray Deodorant

Every Man Jack Dry Spray Deodorant in Cedarwood is aluminum-free and vegan. It contains glycerin to draw moisture to the skin, chamomile extract to target various skin concerns, and even has rosemary extract for the most powerful antioxidant properties. What more could you want? We highly recommend this deodorant if you are looking for a deodorant that fights off sweat and odor without sacrificing your skin in the process.

14. Helmm Deodorant

Natural, sustainable, and good for the planet, Helmm Deodorant offers refillable deodorants in a variety of scents. You can choose to get your deodorant in a basic container or one like the example pictured above.

If you are looking for a deodorant with a touch of lavish flair, Helmm is the deodorant to turn to, especially if you’re looking for something that appeals to the eye. You can also get three formulas to better suit your lifestyle: natural deodorant, sport deodorant, and antiperspirant.

15. Art of Sport Deodorant

This vegan and aluminum-free deodorant features a motion-activated odor block, as well a rich formula infused with matcha and arrowroot. Your gym session just got a whole lot better. Choose from 3 fresh scents and let this dermatologist-tested deodorant find a new home in your gym bag.

16. Carpe Antiperspirant Deodorant

Carpe antiperspirant deodorant is a deodorant in lotion form that soothes and protects your underarms from sweat and odor. With a quick-drying and non-greasy formula, this dermatologist-recommended deodorant is a must-have if you’re suffering from bouts of pit sweat with no end in sight. Stock up—your underarms will thank you!

17. Manscaped Men’s Deodorant Stick

This high-quality deodorant boasts an aluminum-free clear formula, followed by a rich fragrance to overpower any sudden unwanted odor that comes your way. If you’re looking for a deodorant with a cologne-style scent, this one’s for you. Manscaped Men’s Deodorant stick also dries clear and is completely vegan, with no harmful ingredients.

18. Beardbrand Deodorant

Beardbrand Deodorant comes in various scents, such as Spiced Citrus, Old Money, and much more. We recommend this deodorant because it is completely natural, containing no harsh ingredients like aluminum, baking soda, and alcohol. The scents are rich, and the formulation that combats sweat and odor is worth bragging about!

Looking for a new deodorant after trying others that have missed the mark? Beardbrand Deodorant lives up to its promise and delivers long-lasting solutions for sweat and odor.

19. Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel

This clear and quick-dry gel deodorant will make its way to your bathroom cabinet before you even know it. The AHA and Niacinamide deodorant fights odor, treats discoloration, and even aids in minimizing bumps. Stain and mess-free, this fragrance-free deodorant is definitely worth the hype.

20. Native Deodorant

Native Deodorant can be found in just about any store and for good reasons, too. It’s cruelty-free and all-natural, containing moisturizers and probiotics to help fight odor-causing bacteria. With various scents, we recommend this for anyone looking to keep their pits completely refreshed.

There is also an unscented option that works great for sensitive skin! If you are looking for a natural deodorant that is decently priced, comes in a large variety of scents, and will provide your pits with some much-needed protection, you can’t go wrong with Native.

21. Armani Beauty Deodorant Stick

Some of us are a little more inclined to deodorants with unique cologne-type scents. If you want something with a more pungent scent that leaves you feeling like a million bucks, the Armani Beauty Deodorant Stick provides just that. With a heavenly mixture of scents, such as rosemary, persimmon, green tangerine, and more, this deodorant stick is the perfect solution to an episode of body odor that just won’t quit.

22. Corpus Santalum Deodorant

Vegan and cruelty-free, this natural deodorant has notes of sandalwood, amber, and Texas cedarwood. The perfect deodorant for a quick refresher, its secret weapon is a water-based, long-lasting formula containing enzymes and natural plant extracts. Say goodbye to underarm sweat and odor while using only the cleanest natural ingredients!

23. Method Men Sea + Surf

With no aluminum, parabens, or phthalates, method men deodorant is derived from all-natural plant and mineral-based odor blockers. In their ingredient list, we found skin-conditioning additions like undecylenic glycerides, glyceryl caprylate, and Sambucus nigra fruit extract, which all work to reduce the growth of odor-causing aromas. Method men have a variety of scents to pick from, but we’re highlighting sea + surf because its refreshing nautical scent is just too good to pass up.

24. Dr. Squatch Birchwood Breeze Deodorant

Dr. Squatch will never let you down in the natural deodorant department. This crisp and woodsy scented deodorant is loaded with odor-fighting charcoal powder, probiotics, and arrowroot powder. “Squatch” odor with this gentle deodorant. The smooth, gliding application makes applying this deodorant a breeze!

25. OffCourt Coconut Water + Sandalwood Deodorant Body Spray

Hailed as a 2-in-1 deodorant cologne, this aluminum-free deodorant is perfect for days where you’ve broken a sweat and need to combat odors with one simple spray. OffCourt Deodorant is also loaded with prebiotics to help support the growth of good bacteria and keep bad bacteria at bay. This deodorant contains three deodorizing ingredients, so you can stay fresh and cool all day long, whether on the court or off.

26. Clinique For Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

Clinique For Men Antiperspirant Stick glides on effortlessly with its non-sticky application, leaving no residue behind. This allergy-tested deodorant is perfect for a fresh scent that combats odor and keeps underarms cool! We recommend this deodorant if you are looking for that deliciously scented cologne type deodorant that can keep odor to a minimum.

27. Tom’s of Maine Deep Forest Long Lasting Men’s Stick Deodorant

When we want a deodorant that contains natural fragrance, skin-conditioning aloe juice, sunflower seed oil for a moisturizing effect, and natural fragrance to leave our pits smelling good, Tom’s of Maine Deodorant in Deep Forest delivers!

This natural deodorant is completely aluminum-free and vegan, and deodorant delivers on a promise of sustainability, both for the planet and our underarms! The best part is, you can find this deodorant in a variety of local grocery stores, perfect for those underarm emergencies when you just need a quick fix.

28. Jack Henry Deodorant

Jack Henry Deodorant is the answer to the long search for a clean and cool deodorant. Using an amazing mix of scents like hinoki, juniper, and eucalyptus, this deodorant is what we turn to when BO strikes. Plant botanicals and bentonite clay help soak up sweat and odor so we can enjoy our day without worrying about sweat.

29. Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Fresh Fir & Spice

When we want to spice up our grooming routine (pun intended), Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant in Fresh Fir & Spice gives us that refreshing kick of scent followed by all-day protection from underarm issues. Enriched with magnesium and with 100% certified, 24-hour odor protection, Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant is a classic vegan deodorant you can’t go wrong with. Schmidt’s has become a known name in the natural deodorant game, and for good reason.

30. EiR Natural Deodorant Stick

EiR’s Natural Deodorant Stick is unisex and loaded with odor-fighting ingredients. We recommend this deodorant because of its refreshing, fir-needle scent and easy push-up and roll-on application. EiR’s is known for the unique combination of high-quality essential oil and herb elixirs in their deodorant products. All-natural armpit protection is never a bad thing!

31. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Spray

We highly recommend this spray for a deodorant touch-up that goes on dry and protects pits from sweat and odors for up to 48 hours. Whether we’re at the gym, at home, or out and about, Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Spray is the alcohol-free triple moisturizing formula that can keep sweat worries at bay!

32. Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream

Kiehl’s has been regarded as a brand to turn to for all things body and skin, so we have to give them credit where it’s due with their Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream. This underarm cream smooths on effortlessly and stays sheer, absorbing moisture with micro-sized drying molecules and keeping underarms soft and smooth.

33. Old Spice Classic Scent Deodorant

We just had to add a classic deodorant option to the list! Old Spice Classic Scent Deodorant is aluminum-free and helps reduce odor for up to 24 hours. The original scent is described as a mix of citrus and clove, so you can be sure you’re getting that same old classic scent Old Spice is famous for. Old Spice has been around for a long time, and we don’t see this classic deodorant disappearing from many people’s bathroom cabinets anytime soon.

34. Degree Intense Sport Deodorant

When we’re playing a few rounds of basketball or a quick soccer match with friends, we can attest that sweat makes an appearance like no other. Give sweat the boot with another well-known deodorant brand. Degree Intense Sport Deodorant guarantees you’ll stay fresh after every match, and with 48-hour protection and a lemon and bergamot orange kick, we don’t doubt it.

35. Lume Deodorant Tube

This unscented deodorant tube is regarded as a whole-body deodorant. That’s right—keep your pits and every part of your body fresh with an aluminum-free, baking-soda-free, and fragrance-free deodorant cream. With 72-hour odor control, we’re tucking an extra tube of these into our toiletries bag for ultimate protection.

36. Myro Solar Flare Deodorant

We’re fans of the Myro Solar Flare Deodorant not only because of its wonderful orange, juniper, and sunflower scent but also because it is completely vegan. They also combat plastic waste by offering refillable deodorant cases.

A formula containing sage and probiotics helps neutralize odors while keeping us feeling fresh and ready to take on anything the day throws at us. Try it for yourself and see why we consider it a top-pick for best men’s deodorant in 2022!

37. Barrel & Oak Men’s Deodorant Bourbon Cedar

Previously known as Olivina Men’s Deodorant, Barrel and Oak is one of our picks for best men’s deodorant because it maintains a natural aluminum-free formula, contains natural fragrances, and doesn’t leave any residue on clothes after application. This deodorant also works perfectly for sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about any skin irritation.

38. Way of Will Deodorant Spray Peppermint + Lavender

We picked Way of Will’s Natural Deodorant Spray in Peppermint + Lavender because it is a natural formula that helps keep pits tame, protected, and odor-free. Purifying peppermint essential oil and soothing lavender essential oil are the prime stars in this deodorant, and we’re big fans of the hassle-free spray application. Spritz this deodorant on and go on with your day without any single worry of body odor or sweat popping up uninvited.

39. Each & Every Aluminum-Free Deodorant

We recommend Each & Every’s aluminum-free deodorant because it offers all-day protection with a sensitive skin-friendly formula (a.k.a. no baking soda or alcohol). The company is on a sustainability mission, and every deodorant comes in its own sugarcane packaging.

Available in scents such as Sandalwood & Black Pepper, Cannabis & Green Tea, and even a fragrance-free option, there is a scent for any deodorant aficionado who wants to try something new!

40. Huron Deodorant

For a performance-based natural deodorant that neutralizes odor and keeps your underarms fresh, dry, and comfy, Huron is a top pick. This aluminum-free men’s deodorant is completely vegan and certified cruelty-free. With two scent options of original citrus and eucalyptus or sandalwood and black pepper, we’ll be turning to one of these bad boys in the case of a sweating episode after a long run.

41. MUTHA Deodorant

This targeting underarm treatment will leave your skin fresh and moisturized. What’s the secret? A combination of chia seed oil and squalane helps nourish the skin, while a prebiotic-noni-fruit mixture and sage oil act as deodorizing agents to keep the stink away. We choose the best deodorants for this list very carefully, and MUTHA Deodorant is one deodorant we’re choosing every time.

42. Bulldog Skincare Deodorant

Whether you’re a dog person or not, we just can’t deny the benefits of using Bulldog Skincare’s original deodorant. With non-sticky application and long-lasting fragrance, we’re picking this deodorant to stay fresh and keep sweat and BO on a leash. This deodorant contains aloe vera, camelina oil, and green tea, so skin is soothed and free of irritation!

43. Mountaineer Brand Deodorant in Timber

This all-natural and aluminum-free deodorant packs a crisp and woodsy punch so you can boost your freshness factor without breaking a sweat. With arrowroot powder and Dead Sea Salt to help absorb moisture and neem oil and tea tree oil for extra bacteria and fungal-fighting properties, we’re confident in this deodorant when it comes to keeping bad odor away.

44. Brickell Men’s Deodorant

This minty-fresh deodorant contains no aluminum, alcohol, or other irritating ingredients. Instead, this deodorant is packed with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, vitamin E, and shea butter. This deodorant also comes in a fragrance-free option, eucalyptus and mint, and citrus and herb. If you’re looking for a refreshing all-natural deodorant, Brickell Men’s Deodorant is a no-brainer.

45. Pretty Frank Natural Deodorant Stick

If you want to smell pretty good, Pretty Frank Natural Deodorant Stick is the way to go! Handcrafted in Austin, Texas, this unisex deodorant comes in a variety of great scents. Their Woodlands scent contains bergamot, sandalwood, and cypress notes for a sweet earthy aroma. Free of aluminum, parabens, and fake fragrances, this all-natural organic deodorant is a must-have if you’re looking for something a little more clean and down-to-earth.

46. Mitchum Antiperspirant Deodorant

Dermatologist-tested, 48-hour protection, and triple-odor defense from motion, heat, and stress…Need we say more? Mitchum Antiperspirant Deodorant is a great choice when we’re on a budget and need a simple deodorant that gets the job done, keeping underarms cool and free from odor. This deodorant works great as a backup choice to keep in an overnight or gym bag.

47. Hardworking Gentlemen Natural Deodorant

Last but certainly not least, Hardworking Gentlemen’s Natural Deodorant is a non-irritating and odor-eliminating deodorant that works for all skin types. It’s one of our favorites because it’s free of aluminum, baking soda, and parabens.

However, it contains all the good ingredients a deodorant needs, like moisturizing glycerin, aloe vera, radish root, and vitamin E. It’s easily one of our picks for the best deodorants for men in 2022. Their signature pinewood scent will keep you smelling and feeling good!

Closing Thoughts

When sweat and odor strike our armpits, we want to armor up and protect ourselves with deodorants that actually fulfill their promises. The list above contains deodorants that have been widely considered to be tried and true, so you can be confident your pits will stay cool, clean, and comfortable. Whether you break a sweat at the gym, at home, or hanging out, any deodorant from this list could be the one for you. So break out of the chains of your old high school deodorant, and stock up on one of our choices above.