Rhode Island Divorce – The Confusing DR-6 Financial Form
If you’re in a Rhode Island Divorce proceeding you’ll be introduced to a form known as the DR-6. This form requires you to provide a variety of financial information. It must be filed in any new divorce proceeding in the Rhode Island Family Courts and most people find it to be one of the more annoying tasks of their divorce.
The DR-6 Form that you MUST file at the time of your Rhode Island Divorce Complaint filing is your Statement of Assets and Financial Obligations. It is usually a single page with front and back that must be completed. The front side of the form contains your assets and income and the back side of the form contains your expenses and your debt. Typically it has been understood that you only put your specific information on this form.
For instance, on the front side of the form, for income you would put your income if you are employed or any income that you receive personally. You would not put down your combined income with your spouse. In a Rhode Island Divorce is it important that the family court judge has a picture of what your income is in the marriage and what assets you have or that you claim an interest in now that your marriage has broken down. This assists the court by giving information that the judge may consider pertinent in making an equitable distribution of the marital estate between you and your husband.
The top portion of the first side of the DR-6 Financial Form / Statement of Assets and Liabilities is typically covered by simply transferring the information from a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly paycheck into the various boxes that match up between the form and your paycheck.
The remainder of the front side of the DR-6 financial form seeks information about health and life insurances, bank accounts and assets such as a the value of your home or other real estate, tangible property, retirement accounts (i.e. 401k, 403b, IRA’s, Pensions) and motor vehicles.
Other than the income portion of the front side of the DR-6 the remainder of the form seeks information that may overlap. For instance, if you have a joint bank account with your spouse you would put this account down and how much is in the account because you both “own” that bank account as an asset. However, it would be wise to note on the form that it is a “joint” bank account. If you are approximating the value of anything, you may wish to put the notation “approx.” beside the number or “best approx.” for your best approximation as to what you believe the value may be.
The reverse side of this necessary form in your Rhode Island Divorce form is the expenses and expenditures information. This provides the information of your current financial picture. In otherwords, specifically what you are currently paying.
The back of the DR-6 form is frequently misunderstood with good reason. Many people fill out multiple columns since there are columns for weekly, bi-weekly and monthly on the form. This happens even though the form indicates that you should select only one column. One column should be selected and everything calculated based upon that single column. Thus, you should calculate everything down to monthly, weekly or bi-weekly . . . whichever works best for you.
The bottom of the form gives a final calculation box the indicates the minimum amount of monies you need to meet your obligations. This is what often confuses clients because it seems to tell them that they should put in everything that they might be responsible for, OR everything that has their name on it as an obligation, OR even a portion of everything they claim to have an interest in that has a payment on it. The fear is that the judge will order the client to pay additional things that they haven’t factored in to their DR-6 form and it will leave the client without monies to pay them.
Rhode Island divorces are hard enough without you having to stress over a confusing form. This form is intended to be updated throughout the divorce process as often as necessary to keep the court up to date regarding the changing financial circumstances of each party. It has been used by Rhode Island family court judges to help make suggestions regarding the equitable distribution of assets as well as a reasonable apportionment of debt between the parties. It is also used to determine income for purposes of child support. The form may also be very useful in determining whether the income and debt obligations between the parties support a possible determination by the court that there should be a deferred sale of the marital home if there are minor children of the parties and the income and assets of the parties is sufficient to sustain the home with the parties residing separately.
The DR-6 form can, and often is, confusing. It is not something that clients truly need to stress over. Just take the time to indicate your current financial picture, give your best approximations where exact figures are not possible and/or the information is not available and make sure you notify your attorney and update the form if your financial picture changes.
Are You Over-Investing in Your Insurance?
There are some people who are looking for the cheapest life insurance policy to fulfil their protection need. However, at the same time, there are people who like to invest the maximum fund in the insurance schemes.
When posed with the question why, they simply reply more investment means more returns. The question here is- is it prudent enough to invest out-of-the-limit in insurance schemes, even if these schemes belong to unit-linked category? The simple answer is no.
Insurance is not an investment tool exactly
The core purpose of having any insurance is to have protection against contingencies. To offer the financial protection, insurance companies are charging some amount out of the premium as fee and the rest of the amount is utilized for creating the pool of funds to protect those in need. To do this, insurers have various kinds of propositions so that every person interested in insuring himself is able to find a plan that suits his financial state.
Initially, plans were largely traditional in nature that offered guaranteed minimum returns over a period. Many people did not find this idea of insurance lucrative enough and preferred other investment tools to earn comparatively higher profit. So the insurers came up with ULIPs that is unit-linked insurance plans, to be able to give better returns or market-linked returns to customers. The basic fundamental of providing protection remained the same.
Take inflation into consideration to understand whether it is right to over-spend
To better understand the concept, take inflation into consideration and calculate the financial returns you would get over the period. Would the returns received be considerable enough to fulfil at least some of your needs? No. You find that you would basically be using your own funds that get added to the small percentage of profit your investments are able to accumulate over a period of time. Saying that does not imply that insurance is of no use. It is just that the system of insurance works to provide you much-needed, timely protection that you would not be able to avail by yourself. So, it always makes sense to have insurance, but one should not over-spend on it to have huge returns.
How should you decide whether you are over-spending?
There are many general rules that insurance dealers follow to make buyers understand the estimate of their needs. The basic question is- how much life insurance you really need? To check what you are spending is enough or more than what you are required to spend, read and calculate the recommended sum insured.
- Insurance equal to ten times your annual income. For instance, you earn Rs. 10, 00,000 annually you should buy coverage of Rs. 100, 00,000.
- Insurance equal to 5 times your annual income plus total liabilities. If total liabilities are Rs. 70, 00,000 and annual income is Rs. 10, 00, 000. Estimate comes to Rs. 1, 20, 00, 000, that is Rs. 50, 00,000 (510, 00,000) plus Rs. 70, 00,000.
- Insurance equal to 300 times your monthly expenditure. Say you spend Rs. 50,000 per month, your coverage should be equal to Rs. 1, 50,00, 000 (50,000300).
- Insurance equal to the amount your family needs. Family needs do not remain constant for a long time. The expenditure today can increase tomorrow if kids pursue higher studies. If your children are in their earning phase of life, expenditure may not increase, rather decrease. Like this, take an estimate of various needs on a yearly basis that are not in a scene in the present but need could crop up after some years. Add up the immediate liabilities surfacing at the event of demise and what your family will need for ongoing needs for the number of years you would like to protect them financially.
By using the above methods you get rough estimates about how much sum insured you should have. If one of these estimates matches with the collective sum insured of all your life insurance policies with a difference of even a few thousands of rupees, you are on the right track. However, if the collective amount of the sum insured of your policies is much more than these estimates, you need to look into the matter.
Neither it pays to be underinsured nor does it pay to be over-insured. Assuming an insurance plan as an investment plan is fine to a certain extent as it offers tax benefits and keeps your financial goals in place but allocating maximum funds there is not a wise decision.
By investing more than what is required you are converting your investment into expenditure. To extract maximum value out of your money, invest in insurance only what is required and the difference can be used somewhere else to maximize the returns.
The Importance of Asset Allocation in Personal Finance and Investing
When it comes to personal finance and investing there are many things that we need to keep in mind. Naturally there is the personal budget and watching our outgoing expenses. Debt needs to be taken into account as well and hopefully avoided whenever possible. Insurance, expenses for children, taxes, and planning for the future are other areas of concern in personal finance.
One area that seems to confound some personal investors unnecessarily though is asset allocation. This is the idea of dividing your investments in such a way as to take advantage of the diversity of differing asset classes. Stocks, bonds, real estate, cash, and commodities are just some examples of the asset classes available to us as individual investors. Research has shown that asset allocation can be the single most important investment decision, but how does one determine the best way to allocate their limited assets over a seemingly unlimited field of investments?
One thing that needs to be kept firmly in mind is that the research into asset allocation was actually done using data from institutional investment accounts. Because the vast majority of individual investors do not have nearly enough capital to properly diversify over all the major asset classes, this research is not as relevant to the individual as one might hope. We can still take advantage of the research though by utilizing such investment vehicles as mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETF’s).
The advantage of these investments for the individual investor is that they diversify your assets while allowing for smaller investment amounts. For example, an investor with just $50k in assets would be hard pressed to even develop a sufficiently diversified stock portfolio. This doesn’t even account for all of the other possible asset classes which can provide protection when stock prices are falling.
By utilizing ETF’s for example, an individual investor would be able to split their money across a variety of asset classes. There are often correlations between asset classes that make it possible to protect yourself from the volatility inherent in the markets. When stocks are falling, bonds are often rising. When bonds are falling, commodities may be rising. If commodities are falling, real estate could be on the upswing. By spreading your risk amongst the various asset classes you may limit your upside somewhat, but you are also lowering the volatility of your portfolio, allowing for a much smoother increase in your assets.
While this article has just touched on the importance of asset allocation to personal finance and investing, I think you get the gist. To learn more about the art of asset allocation you should visit the amateurassetallocator.com website, where you can get more detailed information on various asset classes and how diversification can protect your portfolio.
How Online Money Lenders Meet the Interest of Both Borrowers and Investors?
Peer to Peer (P2P) lending serves as an online virtual marketplace that puts together lenders (people with savings) in touch with borrowers requiring funds (in the form of personal loans). This Fintech innovation is changing the way credit marketplaces works. By completely bypassing the bank, it enables quicker lending and borrowing. The investors get better risk-adjusted returns while borrowers get quick credit on low-interest rates. Since it is a platform where two parties interact, you can either register as a lender or a borrower.
Borrowers seeking personal loan register online. The P2P lending platform utilizes data and technology to assess the credit-worthiness of a borrower. You will be assigned a risk category and appropriate interest rate after your credit check. Credit-worthy borrowers get loan disbursed in minimum possible time. If you register as an investor/lender your account will be opened with the lending platform. You can start investing in consumer loans from an amount as low as 15K. You have the leverage to select loan in which you wish to invest. You can build your portfolio by choosing loans out of various risk categories.
As soon as borrower start paying the interest rates you will receive the returns in the form of EMIs (principal and interest). P2P lending offers inflation-beating returns several percentages higher than bank savings account or fixed deposits. You can either withdraw or reinvest to enjoy the compounding benefits.
What makes P2P lending unique?
1. Online Application Process: Money Lending Online is an instant way to avail capital in the form of personal loans. It’s entirely different from the traditional loan approval process of banks and credit unions; where you must manually apply by filling lengthy forms and visiting banks to review your loan status. In P2P lending, the entire loan application process is online. You just have to sign-up on the website to register as a borrower. Once you upload all the necessary documentation your loan will get approved depending upon your credit history and eligibility.
2. Easier loan approval: Banks and credit unions check your loan eligibility solely based on your credit history (CIBIL score). Online money lenders utilize alternative information to assess your credit-worthiness including your education, monthly income, credit-to-income ratio, and some other relevant financial parameter.
3. No collateral required: P2P lending offers uncollateralized personal loans. You don’t have to pledge collateral or any other security deposit to get the loan approved. Thus, in case you fail to repay an unsecured loan, then you will certainly face legal jurisdiction but there is no risk of losing your property.
4. Better rates: Lenders charge low-interest rate in comparison to institutional lenders such as banks. With P2P lending platforms, you can enjoy lower rates with nominal service fees (if any). P2P lending companies don’t have to maintain the same overhead as in the case of banks, which means they don’t face the similar regulatory costs. Ultimately, you get minimum interest rates on your personal loan.
Hoping to Apply Online?
Peer to Peer lending is directly connecting lenders and borrowers by eliminating the need for intermediaries. Before applying for a personal loan with P2P lending marketplaces make sure to perform detailed research online. Choose an accredited and reputable platform. If you are thinking of registering as a lender, then invest carefully after carrying out proper due diligence on every risk category to earn better returns.
