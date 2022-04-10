News
Richard Williams: The IRS doesn’t need more workers, it needs less work
Tax day is approaching, and a shorthanded Internal Revenue Service just got a $675 million boost (6%) from Congress and the president. But money won’t fix this problem. We can solve it — and maybe some other problems — with tax reform.
The IRS has its issues. Law professor Beverly Moran reported that last year, “taxpayers had trouble reaching the IRS, tax returns took months to process, almost a quarter of refunds didn’t go out until 2022, and collection notices were sent out even after the tax owed was paid,” and added that the IRS failed to answer 250 million phone calls. The Washington Post suggested that, “What the IRS really needs is a big investment to staff up and modernize its systems. Congress must treat this with the same degree of urgency as the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.”
That’s one way to go. Another approach would be drastically reducing the complexity of federal taxes.
The IRS estimates that small firms bear almost two-thirds of all business compliance costs. In a sense, there are three different taxes: the tax itself, time and money to prepare the returns, and lost interest when paying prior to the due date. The Tax Policy Center says that although almost everyone agrees the current tax system is too complicated, it gets more complex every year. In 2021, the National Federation of Independent Business reported that 64% of small business owners found federal income taxes to be an administrative burden.
While addressing tax complexity, why not solve other systemic issues? First, there are our popular social programs. Social Security trust fund reserves are projected to be exhausted somewhere between 2034 and 2037. When that happens, retirees’ benefits will be cut, perhaps to 78%. Worse, a report that the Medicare trustees have put forth estimates that the Part A trust fund, which subsidizes hospital and other inpatient care, may run out as early as this year. Medicaid, which covers one-in-five people with lower incomes in this country, will run out of funds perhaps as early as 2026.
Then there’s our national debt. In January, it stood at $30 trillion, including $23.5 trillion owed to creditors. The annual interest that must be paid is over $300 billion each year–our fastest-growing federal expense. Interest on the debt is 23% of all discretionary spending (i.e., everything except Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid). And when interest rates go up, our interest payments go up. Other ways we’re impacted include higher prices, lower home prices, decreased spending for other government priorities (like climate change, education, veterans benefits or defense) and lower returns on private investments.
For both social programs and the debt, there are two solutions: reduce spending or increase taxes.
It’s politically unlikely that we’ll decrease spending on seniors and those of lesser means, even though they represent more than 65% of all spending. We have also just been through a pandemic on which we spent trillions, and it’s uncertain how much we will spend to help contain Russian aggression. While we should cut some spending on useless programs, it is not clear how much we can cut or where.
That brings us back to tax reform and the IRS. Tax increases are never popular, but one way to make them more agreeable is to simplify taxes across the board and reduce compliance costs. The Tax Foundation estimates that we give up 3.24 billion hours and $37 billion to comply with federal taxes each year. Given the headaches and anxiety that come with this, Americans don’t need more IRS workers. We need a leaner agency that lets us quickly pay our share.
There are many such proposals and, of course, they run into opposition from the usual cast of characters who have vested interests in keeping all of their deductions, the Alternative Minimum Tax, and so forth. But individual filers and small businesses represent a huge proportion of the public who would gain from simplification.
Taxes would have to be set at levels that fund our social programs–ideally with those made more sustainable–and, by law, pay the interest and a certain percentage of the debt each year. This would end a lot of worries for a lot of people and put the United States on a firm fiscal base.
There is no need to hire more people to oversee a reformed system. What’s not to like?
Richard Williams is a senior affiliated scholar with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He wrote this column for Tribune News Service.
Letters: How about, instead, ‘no credible evidence a crime was committed’?
The presumption
Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said there was “insufficient evidence to file criminal charges…” (“No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke,” April 6).
How about “no credible evidence any crime was committed”?
After all, the “presumption “ is not guilt. It is innocence.
T. J. Sexton, St. Paul
Thwart as many criminals as we can
It is currently a crime to carry a firearm in public without a permit in Minnesota. A permit requires a criminal background check and training in firearm safety. Yet some Minnesota politicians are promoting permitless open carry that would allow gun owners to carry firearms in public — no background check or safety training required.
Would this make you feel safer? The gun owner may have been convicted of domestic assault, for instance, or maybe they’ve been proven to be dangerous to themselves or others.
Journalists in the U.K. combed data in the U.S., showing higher rates of mass shootings in states with more relaxed gun laws and higher gun ownership (British Medical Journal, June 2019). Those states also had higher rates of gun deaths by murder and suicide, not surprisingly.
Having a permit-to-carry law just makes sense. We shouldn’t make our laws looser. Let’s thwart as many criminals as we can.
And do what you can; let your representatives know how you feel. We all deserve to be safe. Our kids and grandkids deserve that.
Leslie L. Jones, Stillwater
Better hope for sun and wind
I finally got it. I know that it took me much longer than most to understand how smart Joe Biden is, especially as it pertains to the Green New World.
I wondered, along with others, why we left all that new equipment in Afghanistan, not realizing Joe was thinking light years ahead of me. Really, who needs all those gasoline- and diesel-burning Humvees, helicopters, planes and vehicles? And why do we need a strategic oil reserve, we’re smart use it now?
All that fossil fuel and the equipment that uses it will be useless in a year or two. It does make me wonder though, as we rebuild our fleet to meet the green world standards, is there secret planning going on to transition smoothly? Although, I did read several hundred of our National Guard are being sent to the Middle East to protect the USA’s interest. Nobody said this, but with the remote possibility of war with Iran, I bet our troops will be kept busy installing vehicle charging stations throughout the deserts over there to keep our fleet on the move. I suppose they can put a GPS marker on them and cover them with sand to hide them until we need them, but how will they hide the solar power plants needed that will supply electricity to those vehicle charging stations? They could probably use windmills for that and disguise them as oil derricks. Of course, that will be a little trickier around China and North Korea.
Nonetheless, I’m now confident everything has been extremely well thought out. I just hope that when our next war comes, it’s really, really sunny and windy.
Mike Miller, St. Paul
Skywatch: The boys of winter begin their long goodbye
While the “Boys of Summer,” the Minnesota Twins, have hit Target field, the celestial boys of winter are gradually making their way to the horizon in the western evening sky. I’m referring to Gemini the Twins, one of the brighter constellations lighting up the winter heavens since December. As it orbits the sun, Earth is gradually turning away from the direction in space where the stars of Gemini shine. The evening side of the Earth won’t be pointed in the direction of Gemini again until next December when the constellation re-emerges in the evening heavens.
When it’s finally dark enough, around 9:30 or so, look in the high southwestern skies for two moderately bright stars right next to each other. These are Gemini’s brightest stars, Castor and Pollux. Those stars are also the names of the twins that make up Gemini, and they mark the twins’ heads. When it’s dark enough, look for the two crooked lines of fainter stars to the lower right of Castor and Pollux that outline the rest of their bodies. Gemini is one of the 65-plus constellations we see from Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Gemini is also one of the few constellations that sort of looks like what it’s supposed to be. If your skies aren’t plagued with heavy light pollution, Gemini looks like a pair of celestial stickmen.
Castor is one of the most interesting stars on the celestial stage. It looks like one star to the naked eye, but with modern telescopes, astronomers have resolved that Castor is, in reality, a collection of six stars dancing around each other in a complex orbital pattern, more than 50 light-years away. If you lived on a planet in that system that rotates on its axis like Earth, you would have six sunrises and six sunsets every day. Pollux is a single giant star, more than nine times the diameter at a distance of nearly 34 light-years, with just one light-year equaling almost 6 trillion miles.
With a small telescope or even a halfway decent pair of binoculars, you should without too much trouble see Messier Object 35, otherwise known as M35. It’s a fairly bright open cluster of young stars huddled together more than 3,800 light-years away. There’s no way you can see all of the stars with your telescope, but it’s believed there are hundreds and hundreds of stars over 100 million years old in that cluster. Believe it or not, that makes them stellar toddlers! They occupy approximately the same area in the sky as a full moon, which helps make it reasonably easy to locate. M35 has a nickname, the Shoe-Buckle Cluster. Good luck seeing it as that! Some folks see M35 as a human figure with outstretched arms or a flying bird. What do you see? In the attached photograph I took, M35 is the bright cluster with a fainter cluster to its right, with a not-so-catchy name, NGC 2158. It’s much farther away, over 10,000 light-years distant.
According to Greek mythology, Castor and Pollux were the twin sons of Leda, the mortal queen of Sparta. However, they had two different fathers. How can that be if they’re twins? This is a family column, so I’ll just say Leda had quite a night. Castor’s father was Leda’s husband, King Tyndareus, while Pollux was the love child of Leda and Zeus, the king of the Greek Gods. That made Castor a pure mortal, but Pollux was a half-god.
That fact of life didn’t stop the twin half-brothers, as strange as that sounds, from being the best of friends. As they grew into young men, Castor became an expert horseman, and Pollux a championship boxer. But even though they had separate vocations, they remained very close.
One night when they were cruising the bars, though, there was trouble. The twins met a couple of ladies. They bought them drinks and danced the night away. It was a wonderful time for all until their jealous boyfriends showed up. Needless to say, a rumble erupted, and in the fight, Castor was fatally stabbed with a sword. He died a few hours later in the arms of Pollux.
Castor, being a mortal, went to the underworld at death. Pollux was beyond grief-stricken. He deeply loved his brother and longed to see him again but knew he never would since Pollux had the blood of a god in him and gods weren’t allowed into the underworld. Zeus took pity on his son, and being that he was head god on Mount Olympus, he bent the rules and allowed Pollux to enter the underworld each day for a little while to see his dead brother.
Zeus was so impressed with this brotherly love that he put the constellation Gemini in the skies as a tribute to his favorite sons. The boys of winter still shine in the 21st century.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
MIKE LYNCH MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN STARWATCH PROGRAMS:
- Monday, April 11, 7:45 to 9:45 p.m., at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine, Minn. Reservations required. For more information: 218-245-6232 or www.getlearning.org.
- Wednesday, April 13, 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. in Hastings. For location and other information: 651-480-7670 or hastingscommunityed.com.
Mará Rose Williams: Cheers to Ketanji Brown Jackson, who broke through for me and our Black ancestors
The text and photo came just moments before Thursday’s Senate vote that would confirm the first Black woman, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A photo of an unopened bottle of Black Girl Magic champagne next to a crystal-stemmed wine glass accompanied by the words “Getting ready for history to be made! KBJ let’s go!”
It came from my sister, a former New York prosecutor and Nassau County deputy county executive, now retired. She and I, like so many Black women, had been waiting for a moment like this all our lives, and darn if we weren’t going to celebrate it somehow.
Even as professional Black women who had ascended — as expected by our parents — to comfortable places in our respective careers, we watched, like wide-eyed little girls, every moment of her confirmation hearings.
We sent text messages back and forth repeating her words, making mention of those facial expressions that we read all too well, loving on her hair, laughing at the way she bested, with sheer grace, dignity and knowledge, her Republican detractors who repeatedly tried and failed to block her destiny.
And we applauded Sen. Cory Booker”s fervent recitation: “You are a person so much more than your race and gender. … When I look at you it’s hard not to see my mom, not to see my cousins. I see my ancestors and yours,” he said. “You have earned this spot. You are worthy.”
Yeah, Booker nailed it. We, Black women especially, related to her. We rooted for her. Just as we rooted for all of us because, unfortunately, that’s the pressure of being the first anything, but even more so when you are a Black American.
I remember being the only Black woman news reporter in my first newsroom and later, for a few years, at The Star. I was the only Black woman in the room all three years I worked at The Stamford Advocate in Connecticut.
And so my sister and I, seeing our mother, a teacher with ideas about education that were way ahead of her time, our aunts, all smart, strong, college-educated women, and each other in Judge Jackson, praised her each day of the hearings by text and by phone — and sometimes well into the night
I pushed my laptop aside Thursday afternoon and turned the television volume up until its sound filled the house for the length of the Senate vote. I counted every yes vote even though I was pretty sure what the outcome would be. And when the votes passed 51, the text and a photo came.
From my sister: a bubbly glass of golden champagne and the words: “She’s in. I’m in tears right now”.
And I texted her back: “Me too. Cheers, KBJ.”
