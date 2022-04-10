Finance
Rise in Maritime Accidents Worldwide to Continue
Many cases of maritime accidents have been reported in recent years and the rising number is expected to continue. These accidents include collisions among vessels, on a dock, fires at sea or at the port involving cruise ships, cargo ships and oil tankers. Basically, maritime accidents include any incident that occur at sea, on any waterway and on watercraft whether involving vessels or people who are either working on a ship, on board a ship as passengers or taking part in a water sports.
A 2008 report from Det Norske Veritas confirms an increase in serious maritime accidents in several segments of the shipping industry resulting in a rise in the cost of repair. About 60 percent of the accidents is attributed to collisions, groundings and contacts involving international commercial vessels. A DNV maritime expert, Dr. Torkel Soma, pointed out that the figures only show that a ship’s risk of getting into a serious accident has doubled today compared to 2003.
Among the major factors that contribute to these maritime accidents, Dr. Soma said, are the pressure on ship crews as a result of the shipping boom and demand for new ships, lack of crew and officers due to faster promotion and introduction of new technology. The fast turnover of officers and shortage of crews around the world have somehow adversely led to a decrease in the level of experience while the use of new technology has made ship operations more complex.
Despite the factors outlined, human error still remains the top reason behind most navigational accidents that occur at sea. Experts stress that advanced technology and complying with manuals do not guarantee that errors will be eliminated. To this issue, they point out that a focus on improving human resources and developing their safety skills is crucial. This not only pertains to the ship officers and crews but as well as the management staff including the company directors down to the rank and file.
In the United States, the U.S. Coast Guard in its research also found that collision between two marine vessels is the most common type of maritime accident. More than 1,000 collisions of this kind occur each year in the country. The National Safe Boating Council, for its part, reveals that more than 759 people get killed each year due to maritime accidents.
These statistics are indeed alarming. But while accidents are not intentional, people who suffer injuries of any kind as a result of being involved in sea mishaps not of their own doing can file claims right after the incident. Cruise ship passengers or crews of non-passenger ships have the right to file lawsuits if they feel they were not able to fully enjoy the benefits promised to them while on board.
Should you be in this situation, you can always approach a maritime lawyer who can assist you in filing the proper case against the shipping company that have caused you injury. Cases involving sea accidents are best handled by maritime lawyers who are knowledgeable on the international maritime law and right the ways to seek compensation for their clients.
Non Profit Payroll
Non Profit Organizations have some unique situations when addressing payroll and payroll taxes for their employees. Here we are addressing here many of the common payroll situations for Non Profit Payrolls.
Non Profit Payroll: Employee Records
There are many state and federal laws and regulations concerning employee records that can be confusing and some times contradictory. What employee records should you keep to be safe? The following items if you actually have them (and you should) need to be kept in employee’s personnel files. We recommend for audit and IRS purposes that you keep them for at least seven full years.
- Employee job application
- Reference and background checks
- Offer of employment
- Job description
- IRS Form W4
- State W4 equivalent
- HLS Form I9
- Employee benefit enrollment or declining forms
- Annual performance evaluations
- Interim evaluations or disciplinary forms
- Exit Interview
Additional possible forms to keep
Non Profit Payroll: Payroll Pay Records
Non Profit Payroll: Employees
Officers and Directors
The Internal Revenue Code defines the officers of a corporation–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer–as employees, and your 501(c)(3) must classify them as such for tax purposes. This applies if your organization pays these officers to perform their duties as officers.
A 501(c)(3) should not classify a corporate officer as an employee if he or she performs no services, or performs only minor services and neither receives nor is entitled to compensation.
By contrast, the Code defines the directors of a corporation–that is, members of the governing board–as nonemployees, and your 501(c)(3) must classify them as such for tax purposes. This applies if your organization pays its board members to attend board meetings or otherwise compensates them for performing their duties as directors.
Volunteers
From time to time, some 501(c)(3)s may provide volunteers with awards, or gifts. In general, if these are non-cash items of nominal value, such as a ham around the holidays, your organization should not count these items as taxable wages.
If your 501(c)(3) gives volunteers cash items, such as gift certificates or any other taxable fringe benefit, it must include these items in the volunteers taxable wages.
Employees
If a person is not an officer, director or volunteer and you compensate them for work done and they are not an independent contractor, they are an employee. Like other employers, 501(c)(3)s that pay wages to employees must pay Federal Employment taxes on those wages. These taxes include:
- Federal income tax
- FICA taxes (Social Security and Medicare)
Non Profit Payroll: Federal Income Tax Withholding
Your 501(c)(3) generally (except Statutory Employees) must withhold and pay Federal income tax from its employees’ wages.
To figure out how much Federal income tax to withhold, employers should ask employees to complete IRS Form W-4, Employee Withholding Allowance Certificate. Ask each new employee to complete and sign a W-4 by his or her first day of work. Keep the form on file, and send a copy to the IRS if the IRS directs you to do so in a written notice.
If a new employee fails to provide a completed Form W-4, your 501(c)(3) should assume single status with no withholding allowances.
Non Profit Payroll: FICA Taxes
FICA taxes go toward Social Security and Medicare. Your 501(c)(3) must withhold and pay these taxes from employees’ wages, with one exception: If your organization pays an employee less than $100 in any calendar year, it need not withhold FICA taxes for that employee. A 501(c)(3) must pay both the amount of FICA tax withheld from employees’ wages and the organization’s match of that amount.
Non Profit Payroll: Federal Unemployment Taxes
The following is a direct quote from the IRS 940 instructions available at the following link:
http://www.irs.gov/instructions/i940/ch01.html#d0e251
“Religious, educational, scientific, charitable, and other organizations described in section 501(c)(3) and exempt from tax under section 501(a) are not subject to FUTA tax and do not have to file Form 940. “
What it comes down to is that if you are a 501(c) (3) and you have received your favorable determination letter from the IRS you don’t have to pay Federal Unemployment taxes.
Non Profit Payroll: State Unemployment Taxes
States vary on unemployment taxes on non profits and you should check with your State Unemployment Insurance Department for the rules in the States you have employees.
Non Profit Payroll: Paying Federal Income and FICA Taxes
Your 501(c)(3) must pay withheld income taxes, together with both the employer and employee portions of FICA taxes (minus any advance earned income credit [EIC] payments). These payments must be paid electronically using the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or by mailing or delivering a check, money order, or cash to an authorized depositary. Note that some taxpayers are required to exclusivly deposit using EFTPS. Check with a qualified non profit payroll tax professional for additional information.
Non Profit Payroll: Reporting Payroll Taxes
Once your 501(c)(3) deposits the Federal income and FICA taxes, it must submit returns reporting that it has withheld and paid them. Just as the 501(c)(3) pays Federal income and FICA taxes together, it must report them together on IRS Form 941Employers Quarterly Federal Tax Return. They must also be reported annually on IRS Form W2 a copy of which is also distributed to your employees
Non Profit Payroll: Conclusion
There are many similarities between Non Profit Payroll and For Profit Payrolls but several differences not all of which have been discussed here. We always recommend that you use a qualified payroll outsourcing company with CPA’s on staff. That way your questions can be answered professionally and any problems solved by a CPA who is eminently qualified by training and experience to work with the IRS on payroll tax problems.
How to Create a Large Facebook Following of Enthusiastic Fans for Your Brand
Social media experts tell you to post content that engages visitors and makes them care passionately about your brand, to the point that they feel compelled to share it with their friends, but that is easier said than done. Face it, most of us sell products and services that are not rave worthy. Don’t make the mistake of projecting your own passion for your business onto prospects. The average consumer is a very self-centered creature. Getting their attention is a monumental challenge. Converting them into passionate brand evangelist is nothing short of a miracle, unless you look at market arenas where players are confronted with the most daunting challenges, and look at those who excel.
Consider mature industries where it is hard to differentiate products and services; industries that are extremely price sensitive, and those that are just flat out boring. Let’s start with the insurance industry. What could be more boring, price sensitive and hard to differentiate?
So what do the highly successful players do? They lean on brand mascots like the Geico Gecko, Aflac Duck, Flo (Progressive), and the Peanut characters (Met Life). These sophisticate marketers know appreciate the challenges they face, and understand that job number one is to “be liked” so they can be top-of-mind when a prospect’s time of need arises. This is why eighty percent of their TV advertising message is focused strictly on entertaining people. The remaining twenty percent may be used to inform people about a particular facet regarding their insurance coverage.
Another brutally competitive industry is prepared foods. Why do you think so many cereals use a brand mascot? How many canned vegetables do you think the Minnesota Canning Company would sell if not for the Jolly Green Giant? M&M’s are just candy coated chocolate – easy to duplicate, but those cartoon characters make people “love” them. A well-crafted brand mascot can convert an apathetic bystander into an enthusiastic brand evangelist.
So how does this play into social media? Simple – Facebook, Twitter, Google Circles and other social media platforms are the perfect place to bring a brand mascot to life – to give it a voice, and use it to build relationships with prospective customers.
While most companies make the mistake of filling up their Facebook pages with posts about their products, the successful ones recognize that eighty percent of content needs to entertain people; and a brand mascot gives them the perfect vehicle for delivering entertaining content and developing relationships.
Dos Equis has the World’s Most Interesting Man, with more than two million likes. Progressive’s Flo has more than five million likes. The M&M characters have more than four million likes.
Just because you don’t have the massive budget of these marketing juggernauts, doesn’t mean you can’t leverage the same techniques. Coming up with a cartoon character to serve as your brand mascot is not difficult. There are lots of online sources for this type of art. Coming up with the right kind of content – what your mascot says to entertain and engage visitors is a little trickier, but there are online resources for small businesses that provide this as well. More later.
First you have to understand what engaging content is, and how Facebook rewards you for it. Facebook uses an algorithm to measure the value of posts. While the algorithm is a closely guarded secret, experts agree that Facebook looks at three factors in its calculations: time, engagement and affinity.
Timing is important because Facebook recognizes that users want fresh content. They put a timer on each post as soon as it is put up, and as the day goes on, it slides down the priority scale. Timing is also important because if you post something at the wrong time of day, by the time people get around to visiting their Facebook timeline, your content is likely to be buried under a landslide of more recent posts. The optimal time of day is different for every industry and depends on the habits of targeted prospects. As a general rule though, people are more apt to use Facebook during their free time – evenings and weekends. Many companies also block Facebook access during the workday, so that can be a less-than-optimal time to post content.
Engagement is a measure of how many people Like, Share or Comment on a post. Facebook puts a higher value on posts that people respond to, so it’s important to be more than just entertaining with your posts. A portion of your posts should tell people what to do, or ask for some type of response. Asking for opinions, or for people to vote on something works well. Fun exercises asking people to come up with a caption for a funny picture, or finish a provocative statement are also effective tactics.
Affinity is the measure of one’s relationship to a brand’s page. The more often a person visits a company’s page, or engages with their content, Facebook is more likely to put a higher value on content from that page, for that particular user. So if you visit the Aflac Duck’s page frequently, you are more likely to have Facebook serve up posts from Aflac’s page on your timeline. Facebook wants to serve you content that you value.
When crafting your content, be careful when using humor. Jokes should come with a warning: “Don’t try this at home because you can hurt our brand.” Not everyone is a natural born comedian. In fact, very few are. Everyone has a different sense of humor, and there are various types of humor. It’s a good idea to stay away from jokes related to sex, politics, religion or race. Also steer away from sharp edged sarcasm and anti-social, or mean spirited humor. Aspire to make your brand mascot delightful, charming, clever and insightful.
You can search the Internet for humorous content, but make sure the joke, or quote, is not copyrighted, and if it is attributed to someone, be sure to provide a credit. Likewise, make sure the humor fits the personality profile of your brand mascot. line. Be prepared to invest considerable time. Ideally, you should post at least once a day. Over the course of a year, coming up with 365 “share-worthy” posts can consume a lot of time. It’s easy to get out of the starting block quickly, but the vast majority of marketers don’t stick with it, and their Facebook pages go stale and lose their appeal – and their followers.
If you are looking for a quick and easy way to get all this done, there are companies that provide bundled services that include automated Facebook postings, combined with a library of engaging content, and can even provide the brand mascot. These are typically a monthly subscription service that posts humorous, and engaging, content on your Facebook for you. Posts are automatically delivered at optimal times to maximize impact. Each post features your brand mascot, logo, contact info, plus content that is carefully crafted to engage followers. Each time your post is Shared, Liked or Commented upon, your brand goes along for the viral ride.
One last word. Remember that that Facebook is a “social” media, not a “sell me” media, therefore people use it primarily for the three F’s: friends, family and fun. Use a brand mascot to serve the fun, so next time you post a promotion, your message is seen by an army of engaged followers that are more likely to convert into customers.
The Insurance Science of Disability
If you are young and healthy, you probably have given little thought to the notion of disability insurance. Most employees in this age-range may even scoff it off as negligible in view of their youth.
“Disability insurance? “Compensation if I become unable to work?” they may exclaim. “Why, this is coverage that I do not really need.”
If you would speak to the professionals – those in the trenches when it comes to related liability and insurance claims, you would hear a very different story. In fact, the discussion would lead you to be ever so grateful that you are covered!
Deep down, every person understands that any blessing we have in life should never be taken for granted. Car accidents, business mishaps, home devastation – all these things happen. Likewise no one can guarantee that sickness or illness will not disrupt a life once devoid of it – regardless of the current station one finds oneself in.
Need more on the matter? Here are the sobering facts:
• 1 in 4 young people in the age bracket of twenty years suffer from a long-term illness or injury.
• Each year, there are over 700,000 paid workers and employees that are awarded social security disability insurance benefits.
• In general, 1 in every 15 employees files a short-term disability claim per year.
• Almost fifty percent of all Americans do not have the money to fund a four hundred dollar medical emergency.
• Breaking or fracturing a leg may cause a three month or longer employment disruption.
• On the average, a long term disability insurance claim lasts longer than two years and six months.
• A work related physical disability can be the result of varying factors, including chronic headaches, ongoing backaches, cancer related treatments, treatment, the birth of a new baby, loss of eyesight, heart disease, mental and emotional illness and stokes as well as other maladies and situations.
• The average income of newly graduating higher education students is approximately $1,101. Weigh that with the average long-term disability maximum claim of $125,450 of loss of income.
With the current available data about young working people, a disability that renders someone incapable of working would have devastating effects without the proper insurance coverage.
Did you know?
• Thirty five percent of young employees experience difficulties in meeting everyday monthly costs.
• Close to 70 percent of all US citizens do not have even a thousand dollars in savings.
• To make matters worse, thirty-one percent of those in the age bracket of eighteen years to thirty years have no savings at all.
Life has its monetary responsibilities. These may include rent, mortgage, student loans, auto payments and more. Shield your earnings and the ability to make ends meet by making sure you have protective indemnity of disability insurance.
