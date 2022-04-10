Finance
Some Options to Help After Lapband Surgery
If you have decided on lapband surgery as the option for helping you lose weight, then you know that it is not a decision that you enter into lightly. In fact, you have probably taken a look at many other options before settling on a surgical procedure and this particular procedure as well. However, getting this done is only part of the entire process. True, you need to first ensure that you can afford it and that you are a candidate. However, your journey does not and with the procedure being done. In fact, you probably are looking for ways that you can enhance your weight loss in addition to the lap band.
One way you can do this is by understanding first and foremost that the lap band device itself and lapband surgery in general is not the only thing that will make you lose weight. In fact, solely rely on any surgical procedure or device a long-term solution is folly and will certainly lead to disappointment. The key here is to first go into this knowing exactly what to expect in terms of results and then create a plan so that getting those results is certain. The main thing to realize here is that no matter how good the tool or surgical procedure is, ultimately if you do not have the right mindset you will stick to what you have planned out and you will fail.
One other thing that you can use which will cost a little bit of money, is hiring a nutritionist. This is someone that can dispassionately take a look at where your diet is now as well as your nutritional needs and preferences and design a plan that is not only something you eat, but will also ensure that you lose weight. Ultimately, losing weight is something that relies most on what you put in your mouth to begin with.
One other option you have after lapband surgery of course is to see a personal trainer and design an exercise plan around not only your diet but also your specific fitness goals. This will allow you to stick to the plan get that extra bit of motivation when you need it.
Taking a Look at Anti Gun Campaigns
There are a number of well-respected organizations that take an anti gun stance, such as the ACLU, the American Medical Association, the American Federation of Teachers, the American Bar Association, People for the American Way and the National Organization for Women, to name a few. Celebrities like David Arquette, Alec Baldwin, Bob Barker, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Mel Brooks, Steve Buscemi, Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Cheryl Crow, Walter Kronkite, Danny DeVito, Jane Fonda, Andy Garcia, Whitney Houston, Spike Lee, Jack Nicholson and hundreds more have lent their names to campaigns speaking out about the gun issue. Perhaps one of the most vocal critics against guns is the influential Brady Campaign.
The Brady Center claims to be “the nation’s largest, non-partisan, grassroots organization leading the fight to prevent gun violence.” The anti gun campaign is named after Jim Brady. He was Ronald Reagan’s press secretary and was shot during the 1981 assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr. Left permanently disabled in a wheelchair, Brady became a key figure in the gun control debate. His wife became actively involved a few years later when she found her six-year-old son playing with a relative’s loaded handgun. It’s important to note that the campaign isn’t advocating a ban on all guns, but rather more comprehensive gun regulations to keep these weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals and shady dealers.
First of all, the Brady Center wants to encourage sensible laws to regulate those who buy and sell guns. “Brady believes that a safer America can be achieved without banning guns,” their website states. “We believe that law-abiding citizens should be able to buy and keep firearms,” but criminals and children should not have access to these weapons. Next, they feel there should be strict anti gun ownership laws regarding Uzis, AK-47s, .50-caliber sniper rifles and other assault rifles. Lastly, they believe in securing weapons so unauthorized people cannot get their hands on them and in training people to use their weapons safely.
Anti gun campaigns often emphasize the economic burden of gun deaths and injuries. In a June 2008 article in the East Bay Press News, Matthew Green tells the story of a man who was shot multiple times, which amounted to a $75,000 hospital bill for just 9 days of care. Since the man had no insurance, the state MediCal insurance covered the tab. In 2007, the Highland Hospital Trauma Center in East Oakland spent $33 million treating 2,337 patients with gun shot wounds. It’s estimated that tax payers shoulder the real burden of gun violence, paying 50 to 85% of the costs.
A Red Penis Sometimes Means Red Scrotum Syndrome
A red penis can be caused by a range of factors, including balanitis, jock itch and plain old irritation from friction. There is another cause, fortunately rare, that men may need to consider, the aptly-named red scrotum syndrome. Even men who regularly practice exemplary penis care may find themselves with this unpleasant condition.
What it is
Red scrotum syndrome, sometimes called burning scrotum syndrome, is a chronic disease which tends to affect men over 50 — although it has been found in men of much younger ages as well. When a man has red scrotum syndrome, his scrotum (and usually the base of the penis) turn a vivid shade of red. The redness is not usually accompanied by scaliness, but it is often associated with a burning sensation. The burning feeling can at times be very intense.
In addition, the scrotum and affected parts of the penis became quite tender to the touch. Sensitivity is heightened, often to a painful degree.
Red scrotum syndrome is classified as a form of erythromelalgia (also called Mitchell’s disease), which is a vascular pain disorder in which blood vessels become blocked, causing swelling and inflammation.
Discomfort
Red scrotum syndrome produces a significant degree of discomfort in its victims. In addition to the burning and tenderness, many men experience severe itchiness in the area. Because of the tenderness, scratching the itch can cause pain. Persistent scratching may in turn lead to skin peeling.
In some instances, the burning and tenderness are such that the touch of fabric against the affected area can be painful. Whether clothed or bare, sitting can be uncomfortable, as the scrotum rubs against the man’s legs or the chair, and many men with the condition need to sit near the front of a seat so that the balls can hang over and not touch anything.
While the red penis issue associated with the condition tends to be contained to the base, in some cases the redness does spread throughout the penis. This also causes significant issues, due to burning, itching and tenderness.
Men with red scrotum syndrome often find their sex lives diminished, especially when the condition presents on large portions of the penis. The friction on the penis associated with sex can be too painful for many; in turn, the movement of the scrotum during intercourse and its contact with other body parts also results in a higher degree of pain.
Causes
What causes red scrotum syndrome? Doctors really aren’t sure. Some factors which may be involved in triggering this condition include the use of topical corticosteroids, fungal or bacterial infections, and sexually-transmitted infections.
With so little information on the causes, doctors are also in the dark on other issues, such as why it tends to occur more often in men over 50. Some believe that it may have something to do with hormonal changes due to aging, but there is lack of research to investigate this possibility.
Because the cause is unknown, some doctors recommend that a man with this condition refrain from partner-based sex.
Treatment
Doctors tend to treat the symptoms through familiar methods such as mild soaps and detergents, anti-fungal medications and proper hygiene. In some cases, doxycycline may be recommended.
When red scrotum syndrome includes the presence of an unnaturally red penis, men can get some relief by regularly using a top notch penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin) on the penis itself. A crème that already helps relieve normal penile itching is advised; those that promote moisturizing are best. If the crème contains both a high-end emollient (such as Shea butter) and one of nature’s best hydrators (such as vitamin E), relief from itching is likely. It’s also wise to choose a crème with vitamin D, known widely as a “miracle vitamin.” The overall health benefits associated with vitamin D can improve the general health of the penis, making it more likely to withstand dermatological issues.
When is it Good to Have an Attorney?
While it may be costly, many people still opt to have an attorney even when there is really no immediate need for one. So when is it good to have an attorney? If you are wealthy and have more than enough money to spend for all your needs and still have money left, then it is a good investment to retain a lawyer.
Retaining a lawyer means you will need to pay him an agreed upon amount monthly while he in turn will do basic legal stuff for you which generally would simply involve legal documentation such as contracts reviews, composition of affidavits, composition of legal letters, notarization, simple legal advice and many other types of simple financial documentation.
One good thing about retaining an attorney, however, is that they will be at your beck and call in case an emergency happens and you need the immediate services of a lawyer. The fees for cases like these though are different and will be on top of the retainer fee that you are already paying for.
There are also many reasons why you would want to get the services of an attorney. Firstly, only an attorney can competently represent you in court. He may spell your freedom in cases of crimes where you are in the side of the defense. If you are in a business, an attorney will also come in handy as they will determine the legal aspects of setting up a business, including which permits you need to acquire, and more importantly, to review your business structure so you are able to protect it and you from possible legal ramifications.
Hiring an attorney for your protection is indeed a costly affair. However, it is just like buying great quality cars and building strong homes, you need to pay for quality and protection. Just be sure that you will be getting a reputable attorney who can really do the job. You cannot afford to be frugal in terms of legal fees since you may end up getting only your money’s worth.
Research for good law firms and ask around for the best lawyers available near you and consult with one for a good negotiation. Remember that no amount of money can buy true freedom and protection.
A Red Penis Sometimes Means Red Scrotum Syndrome
When is it Good to Have an Attorney?
