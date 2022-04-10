News
Spring and summer fun 2022: Classical music
Here’s a look at what’s happening on Twin Cities classical music stages.
‘Star Wars’ in Concert: ‘Return of the Jedi’
April 21-24: Sarah Hicks conducts the Minnesota Orchestra as they perform John Williams’ score live during a screening of “Return of the Jedi,” the finale of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, first released in 1983. Williams won his third Oscar for the first “Star Wars” and earned nominations for “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Jedi” and the most recent trilogy that ended with 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” 7:30 p.m. April 21-23 and 2 p.m. April 24; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $107-$47; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.
Stewart Goodyear and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
April 22-24: Director and pianist Stewart Goodyear returns to the SPCO for a program of works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Inspired by Mozart’s concerti, Beethoven’s third piano concerto begins the program, which ends with Mozart’s final symphony, Jupiter, written when he was 32, just a few years before his death. 8 p.m. April 22-23; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; and 2 p.m. April 24; Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills; $50-$11 (April 23 is sold out, contact the box office for last-minute availability); 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.
Minnesota Orchestra’s MusicMakers
May 6: The orchestra has chosen seven emerging composers out of hundreds who applied as the culmination of the orchestra’s annual Composer Institute. The orchestra promises it will be “bold, colorful, tender and always surprising, the music proclaims with confidence that tomorrow’s orchestra is in superb hands.” It’s co-presented with the American Composers Orchestra. 8 p.m.; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $50-$33; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.
Minnesota Opera’s ‘Carmen’
May 7-22: French composer Georges Bizet based “Carmen” on a novella of the same name. When it was first performed in Paris in 1875, its breaking of conventions shocked audiences. Bizet died suddenly after the 33rd performance, but “Carmen” went on to become one of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon. Renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, who starred in Minnesota Opera’s 1991 production of “Carmen,” returns to make her directorial debut. Co-produced by the Glimmerglass Festival, “Carmen” is sung in French with English translations. 7:30 p.m. May 7, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 2 p.m. May 8, 15, 22; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $228-$25; 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org.
At the Summit: B Minor Mass
May 14: The Bach Society of Minnesota celebrates their 90th anniversary with a Minnesota Bach Festival performance of the Mass in B Minor. Conductor Matthias Maute leads soprano Sarah Brailey, alto Victoria Vargas, tenor Nicholas Chalmers and bass Alan Dunbar. 7:30 p.m.; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $42; 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.
PaviElle French, Beethoven and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
June 9-12: For the SPCO’s season finale, the orchestra is presenting two works by composers written two centuries apart. Local guest composer, singer and keyboardist PaviElle French will perform the world premiere of “Sands of Time,” an SPCO commission that celebrates love in all its forms. Also on the bill, Beethoven’s 4th Symphony. 6 p.m. June 9, 8 p.m. June 10-11, 2 p.m. June 12; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $20 for June 9, the other shows are sold out (contact the box office for last-minute availability); 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.
Minnesota Orchestra performs Mahler’s 8th
June 10-12: Music director Osmo Vanska closes his final season with the Minnesota Orchestra with Mahler’s 8th Symphony, which is known as the Symphony of a Thousand. Four choral ensembles will join the orchestra: Minnesota Chorale, National Lutheran Choir, Angelica Cantanti Concert Choir and Minnesota Boychoir. The performance will also be recorded as part of the orchestra’s ongoing project to record all 10 of Mahler’s symphonies. Just one, Mahler’s 3rd, remains and will be recorded in a future season. 8 p.m. June 10-11 and 2 p.m. June 12; Orchestra Hall; the evening shows are sold out (contact the box office for last-minute availability) matinee is $60; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.
Minnesota Beethoven Festival
June 26-July 17: Those up for a road trip can soak in three weeks of classical music at the Minnesota Beethoven Festival in the southeastern city of Winona. Unless otherwise noted, performances take place at Page Theatre, St. Mary’s University. The lineup includes pianist Olga Kern (3 p.m. June 26), violinist Ray Chen (7:30 p.m. June 29), Manhattan Chamber Players (7:30 p.m. July 5), Merz Trio (7:30 p.m. July 7), Minnesota Orchestra (8 p.m. July 9; Lake Park Bandshell; and 4 p.m. July 17; Winona Middle School Auditorium), the King’s Singers (3 p.m. July 10; Chapel of St. Mary’s of the Angels), Ariel Quartet (7:30 p.m. July 12) and Pablo Sainz Villegas (7:30 p.m. July 14). Tickets are $25, for more details, see mnbeethovenfestival.org.
Latvian Song Festival
July 1: Soloists, chamber ensembles and Twin Cities-based Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra explore the many colors and timbres of Latvian chamber and orchestral music through refreshing repertoire and unique combinations of instruments. The performance is part of the Latvian Song and Dance Festival (details at latviansongfest2022.org). 1 p.m.; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $40-$30; 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.
News
Luis Severino feels like he’s a better pitcher than before injuries sidelined him
Luis Severino isn’t the same person who last made a start here at Yankee Stadium. Since September 2019, Severino has been through major surgery, a bunch of nagging injuries and a journey to become a better, more sustainable pitcher.
“And I have two more kids now too,” Severino said with a laugh Friday morning.
After pitching just 27.2 innings over the last three seasons, Severino made his first start at the Stadium — since Sept. 22, 2019 — Saturday afternoon. It was a big moment for him personally, being back on the big stage after a long journey through injuries. It was also a big moment for the Yankees, who did not spend on free agent pitching this winter, and need Severino to be the same caliber pitcher he was before the injuries began.
In some ways, though, Severino feels like he’s a better pitcher.
“My last start here, when I was healthy I used to get here and spend five minutes in the gym and go out after. Right now I have to spend an hour getting ready,” Severino said. “But since my last start here I have got a lot of different pitches. I throw a little cutter now… I got two different breaking balls, like a short one and then a big one. And my changeup has been moving different than before. I got a little sink movement on it.
“So I’m thinking if I can bring all those pieces together in one day, I think I can be successful.”
It’s been a while, but Severino was a very successful pitcher before the injuries hit him. In 2018, he finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting. In his first 18 starts, the righty pitched to a 1.98 ERA over 118.1 innings. He had a .195 batting average against, allowed just six home runs and averaged almost 10 strikeouts a game.
In an 11-start stretch at the end of that season, Severino pitched just 55.1 innings, going 4-5 with a 6.83 ERA and a surprising .323 batting average against. He allowed 13 homers in that span. The next spring, he signed a four-year, $40 million extension — which runs through 2022, with a club option for $15 million and a $2.75 million buyout after this season.
Considering the brilliance he flashed in the first part of the 2018 season, that was a very team-friendly deal.
But just weeks after he signed it, Severino was shut down with a shoulder issue which turned out to be a lat tear that kept him out of the big leagues for five months. He pitched in the postseason of 2019, felt tightness in his forearm and needed Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He missed the entire COVID-abbreviated 2020 season and his return in 2021 was delayed by a groin injury and then shoulder tightness.
Severino pitched 7.1 innings last year out of the bullpen, which led to the Yankees’ confidence he could get back to an elite level.
“I think it mattered,” manager Aaron Boone said. “First and foremost, it helped us that he pitched really well and pitched in a meaningful role for us when we had to win. So I think that was good. And probably gave him a little more confidence, peace of mind going into the winter.
“Now it’s just about working and taking care of himself and getting himself prepared to start again, but I think I think there was a lot of value in it.”
And now the Yankees have to see how much they can get from Severino. Having pitched just 27.2 innings over the last three years, they have to be careful building up his workload. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said they will be flexible with his workload this season.
“Hopefully, it’s not too dissimilar from what we saw with (Corey) Kluber and (Jameson Taillon) last year,” Blake said, “in terms of just kind of trying to manage just general workload across outings and days off and things like that. So I don’t know if we have an expectation for him. … It’s hard to even put out a number of where we get to on the back end.
“I just think we just kind of continue to monitor the situation and if we have to, we’ll be realistic about giving him a breather when we need to do things along those lines.”
()
News
How do the Timberwolves match up with the Clippers? Not well, according to early season matchups. What can change?
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said just about every regular rotation player will play for Minnesota in its regular-season finale Sunday against Chicago — sans potentially D’Angelo Russell, who missed Saturday’s practice with an illness.
“I think we’re going to play most of our guys, some version of their minutes. They want to play,” Finch said. “We want to try to stay in rhythm and play.”
Of course, Sunday is essentially a tune-up at this point for Tuesday — Minnesota’s next biggest game of the year. That’s when the Wolves will meet the Clippers in the No. 7 seed play-in game. That’s not a win-or-go-home contest — the loser of the game will have one more shot Friday at home against either San Antonio or New Orleans to earn the No. 8 seed, but the significance is massive.
For one thing, both Minnesota and Los Angeles would like to punch their playoff ticket as soon as possible. Perhaps of bigger concern, the No. 7 seed will play Memphis in Round 1 — while the No. 8 seed will be stuck playing a Phoenix team that’s heavily favored to win the title. Whoever is the seven will feel as though it has a shot to pull off a first-round upset. The No. 8, frankly, likely will not.
There is a lot on the line Tuesday at Target Center.
The early line from oddsmakers tout the Timberwolves as a favorite by the slimmest of margins. The Clippers won the first three meetings this season — all within Minnesota’s first 12 games — when both teams were relatively healthy. Each victory came by double-digits. Finch noted that film is “pretty relevant” for Minnesota.
“In that they obviously kicked our (butt) several times. I can’t imagine that their game plan is going to be much different,” Finch said.
Probably not. The Clippers were one of the first teams to put a smaller player on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post, only to have their true big — Ivica Zubac — hovering just feet away in the paint.
Offensively, Paul George manipulated Minnesota’s high-wall pick and roll defense about as well as anyone else has all season. Only one of Minnesota’s three early games against the Clippers was truly competitive.
But both teams are different now. Minnesota found itself offensively after a rough patch to open the season. The Wolves have largely navigated the different defensive looks thrown at Towns and found ways to score regardless — whether via buckets for the big man or others carrying the load.
That might be necessary again, as the Clippers have a number of smaller forwards to throw at Towns, from Marcus Morris to former Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, who’s always done a nice job defending Towns.
The Wolves have sported one of the league’s top offenses since the calendar flipped to 2022. Defensively, Minnesota has slipped, and may again struggle to defend the Clippers. Elite wings such as Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and George, himself, have found simple ways to manipulate Minnesota’s defense to get easy looks for themselves or their teammates. The Clippers tout the third-best 3-point percentage in the NBA this season (37 percent).
“They look really, really good right now,” Finch said. “They’ve added (Norman) Powell, they’ve added Covington. They’re filling out nicely. But I think there’s some things we can definitely learn from it.”
That’s Minnesota’s biggest advantage. If Tuesday’s game played out similarly to the way the early contests did — the mid-season Wolves’ drubbing of the George-less Clippers not withstanding — then the Wolves would be in trouble.
But “clinching” the No. 7 seed via Denver’s win Thursday gave Minnesota a couple practices to prepare, likely with Los Angeles in mind. And likely having seen exactly how Los Angeles will attack Minnesota, the Wolves have a chance to adjust tactics to swing the advantage back in their favor.
Will they take advantage? That’s to be determined on Tuesday.
News
Magic’s Admiral Schofield, Robin Lopez fined for altercation vs. Hornets
Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield and center Robin Lopez were fined for their roles in the on-court altercation during Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA announced Saturday afternoon.
Schofield was docked $20,000 while Lopez was fined $15,000 for escalating an incident between the two teams during the fourth quarter.
Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell was also fined $15,000.
The altercation started shortly after Jalen McDaniels fouled R.J. Hampton on a layup attempt with 7:45 remaining.
According to the league: “Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels.
Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.”
Lopez, Schofield and Harrell were all ejected after the incident.
The Magic (20-61), who have the East Conference’s worst record, will close out their season vs. top-seeded the Miami Heat (53-28) Sunday at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
