Spring/summer books preview: Highlights in fiction and nonfiction
Spring books are rolling in, so many good ones by and about Minnesotans that it’s hard to decide which to highlight. In fiction, mystery/crime writers have been busy, with several new books in popular series, as well as intriguing debuts. In nonfiction, we have the first deep look into the life of George Floyd as well as an examination of the Slenderman attack on a girl by her two friends in Wisconsin. Here’s your clip-and-save list, compiled with information from early readers’ copies and publishers, listed by publication dates. This is only the first wave of books for spring/summer. We’ll bring new ones to you as fast as we can.
FICTION
“The Agathas” by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson (Delacorte Press) — Alice Ogilvie’s best friend has disappeared in the town of Castle Cove, and Alice and her tutor, Iris, try to solve the mystery with help from books by Agatha Christie. They have no idea of the danger they are walking into. Glasgow, a former Minnesotan who lives in Tucson, Ariz., is the bestselling author of “Girl in Pieces” and “You’d Be Home Now.” Lawson is the author of “The Lucky Ones,” one of Kirkus’ Best Books of 2020. She lives in Washington, D.C. (May 3)
“The Barrens: A Novel of Love & Death in the Canadian Arctic” by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson (Arcade Publishing) — Two young women embark on a summer adventure canoeing the rapids-strewn Thelon River that runs through the uninhabited Barren Lands of subarctic Canada in this debut novel by a father-daughter writing team who live in St. Paul. When one of the women falls and soon dies, her partner, an inexperienced paddler, has to continue the grueling and dangerous trip alone to save herself and return her lover’s body to civilization. (May 3)
“The Moments Between Dreams” by Judith F. Brenner (Greenleaf Book Group Press) — In this debut novel, Carol ponders why her dreams have gone off the rails. Her daughter is hospitalized in isolation with polio, and her husband, who has slapped her over a minor disagreement, is drafted into World War II. The author draws parallels between what the world has faced before and is facing now because of the COVID pandemic. Full of haunting dilemmas, yet spirited and hopeful about love and life. (May 3)
“Something Wicked” by David Housewright (Minotaur Books) — The 19th crime novel in award-winner Housewright’s series featuring P.I. Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie finds the wealthy former St. Paul police officer retired from a second career as an investigator who takes on cases for family and friends. But when his “better half” Nina asks him to help her friend Jenness Crawford, he agrees. The woman’s grandmother left her 19th-century castle that has been a hotel/resort for more than 100 years and Jenness thinks one of the heirs killed her grandmother. McKenzie is trapped in the castle filled with feuding relatives, longtime serving retainers and a possible murderer. Housewright has won a Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award and three Minnesota Book Awards. (May 24)
“And There He Kept Her” by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen Press) — Another debut thriller that begins when two teenagers break into a house on a remote lake in search of prescription drugs, not knowing that Emmett Burr has secrets he’s been keeping in the basement of his home. He gets the upper hand on his tormenters and lines blur between victim, abuser and protector. Sheriff’s deputy Ben Pickard is in the small Minnesota town of Sandy Lake, leading the investigation into the missing teens, when he is forced to reveal his own secrets and dig deep to uncover the dark part of the place he now calls home. (June)
“Cougar Claw” by Cary J. Griffith (Adventure Publications) — In his second Sam Rivers mystery, Griffith sends the U.S. Fish & Wildlife special agent and wildlife biologist to examine the scene of a deadly cougar attack on a human. This is an unlikely event, but wealthy business owner Jack McGregor is found dead and the physical evidence points to the animal. With the help of reporter Diane Talbott and his wolf-dog Gray, Rivers’ investigation turns up a lot of motives for murdering McGregor. Sam’s knowledge of the backcountry, cougars and the criminal mind are put to the test as he tries to solve the case — and stay alive. (June)
“The Lost” by Jeffrey B. Burton (Minotaur Books) — Mason “Mace” Reid is back for his third adventure with his pack of cadaver dogs he calls The Finders. His prize pupil, Vira, is a golden retriever. Reid lives on the outskirts of Chicago and specializes in human remains detection. In “The Lost,” a home invasion-turned-kidnapping at the mansion of wealthy Kenneith J. Druckman brings Mace and Vira to a northern suburb of Chicago where Druckman was assaulted and left behind while his wife and young daughter were taken for ransom. When Vira finds the dead body of the mother, a former supermodel, everyone is on high alert to find Druckman’s missing 5-year-old daughter. But the trail Vira finds on the property’s dense woodlands leads right back to Druckman himself. With the help of Det. Kippy Gimm, Reid and Vira race against the clock to rescue the child. (June)
“They Drown Our Daughters” by Katrina Monroe (Poisoned Pen Press) — This debut novel is a story of mothers and daughters. Through a queer, feminist lens, Monroe spins a gothic tale about a woman’s quest to save her daughter from the violent generational trauma that can become manifest through a dangerous haunting. This is one of the season’s “buzziest” books, with CrimeReads naming it one of the 16 horror novels to look out for in 2022. (July 12)
NONFICTION
“Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy” by Kate Swenson (Park Row Books) — When the author’s son Cooper was diagnosed with severe nonverbal autism, her world stopped. As Cooper grew, Kate experienced the grief and exhaustion that comes with having to fight for your child in a world stacked against them. But she learned, through hard work and personal growth, that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change. Swenson is creator of the blog and Facebook page Finding Coopers Voice. She is a contributor to Today Parents, television’s “Today” show and the Love What Matters blog. (April)
“His Name is George Floyd” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking) — Subtitled “One Man’s Life and The Struggle for Racial Justice,” Washington Post reporters tell for the first time the entire story of the life of George Floyd, whose murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer ignited protests. From Houston’s housing projects where Floyd faced the systemic pressures that come with being a Black man in America, to his family roots in slavery and sharecropping, the segregation of his schools, the over-policing of Minneapolis’ Black community, and a disregard toward his struggle with addiction, the book shows how this ordinary man came to die on a Minneapolis street. Based on hundreds of interviews with Floyd’s family and friends. (May 17)
“Mini-Forest Revolution” by Hannah Lewis (Chelsea Green Publishing) — The first book about a movement to restore biodiversity in our cities and towns by transforming empty lots, back yards, and degraded land into mini-forests through the Miyawaki Method. This unique approach to reforestation was devised by Japanese botanist Kira Miyawaki as a way to create tiny forests that grow quickly on small places and are more biodiverse than those planted by conventional methods. She explores the science behind why mini-forests work and their myriad environmental benefits, including cooling urban heat islands, establishing wildlife corridors, building soil health, sequestering carbon, creating pollinator habitats and more. (June)
“Seven Aunts” by Staci Lola Drouillard (University of Minnesota Press) — A patchwork of memoir and reminiscence, poetry, testimony, love letters and family lore in an unconventional portrait of ways of life largely lost to history that reveals women who defied expectations and overwhelming odds to make a place in the world for the next generation. The author is a descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe and lives in Grand Marais. (June)
“Spirit Matters: White Clay, Red Exits, Distant Others” by Gordon Henry (Holy Cow! Press) — Poetry collection by an enrolled member/citizen of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation in Minnesota, told in parcels and articles, letters, images, repetitive themes, rhythms and sounds. Pulitzer Prize winner Louise Erdrich says of the collection: “(it) is haunted by people whose voices are so indelible they speak from a world beyond this one — a powerful country where stories are spells that inhabit the living … a compelling, uncanny book.” (June 14)
“Wonderlands” by Charles Baxter (Graywolf Press) — In his new collection of essays, some of which were first given as craft talks at the Bread Loaf Writers’ conference, Baxter shares years of wisdom on what makes fiction work, from the nature of wonderlands in the fiction of Haruki Murakami and other fabulist writers, to reflections on his own life. Baxter is the author of 14 books, including novels, short fiction and poetry. He is retired from 18 years of teaching in the University of Minnesota’s MFA program in creative writing. (July 12).
“Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls” by Kathleen Hale (Grove Press) — It was big news in the Twin Cities and around the country in 2014 when two 12-year-old girls in Wisconsin tried to kill their friend, who survived 19 stab wounds. The author, a Wisconsin native who lives in Los Angeles, drew on court transcripts, police reports, and individual reporting to reveal the full story about the girls who wanted to appease a creature born of the internet. A look at the meaning of justice, accountability, and victimhood and the country’s lack of childhood psychiatric services. (August)
As snow melts, winter antler sheds are revealed. Here are some tips for finding them.
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Joe Shead has been shed hunting since 2001. Shead (yes, it’s pronounced “shed”) literally wrote the book on shed hunting in 2006: “Shed Hunting: A Guide to Finding White-Tailed Deer Antlers.”
Since then, Shead, who lives along the North Shore just outside of Two Harbors, has become somewhat of a national star in the growing community of shed hunters, people who comb the woods and fields of deer country looking for antlers dropped by bucks over the winter.
Some people collect sheds to make money, and there are buyers paying big bucks for sheds used to make decorations, for dog chews and for medicinal purposes or supplements in some cultures. Shead, on the other hand, does it strictly for fun.
Spring, as the snow recedes and exposes bare ground, is prime time for shed hunting in the Northland. This is when last year’s antler gold — shed by most deer between December and March — begins to reveal itself. Go too early and the antlers are still covered by snow. Go too late and someone else will be holding your shed.
So far, across much of the Northland, the lingering snow in the woods has been a pesky problem for shed hunters.
“I did head south last week and found a few,” Shead said earlier this week. “I’m really itching for the snow to melt.”
Shed hunting has become a popular way to get back outdoors, to get some fresh air and exercise, after a long winter.
Joe Shead’s shed hunting tips
Look for three basic areas: Places where deer bed down, places where they feed and the trails between the two. Follow enough deer trails long enough this time of year and you’ll find sheds.
In early spring, concentrate on southern exposures. They receive the most late-winter sun, and snow recedes here first. Plus, deer like to live here, soaking up radiant heat from the sun. “Follow the snow line. Or drive south until you run out of snow and run into open ground, and look right in that transition area,” Shead said.
Don’t expect a matched set every time. Bucks can lose each side of their antlers weeks and miles apart. “As far as getting both, I’m probably like a National League (baseball) pitcher, batting about .150,” Shead said. But don’t give up. There’s also the chance both sides dropped close together.
Walk slowly. While you may think covering more ground is best, covering less ground very thoroughly actually finds more antlers.
Look close to you. You don’t have to look far ahead. You’ll get there eventually, so focus on where you are. Shead said most of his sheds he sees first within about 10 feet.
Look for unnatural shapes. If an antler falls tines-down, all you’ll see is the curve of the main beam. If it falls tines-up, you might just see three or four tines protruding from the snow. In the snow, you don’t usually see a complete antler.
Check out the lone evergreens. Bucks like to rest under these lone spruces or jackpines or balsam firs. Sometimes, that’s where they lose their antlers.
In heavily shed-hunted areas, such as Duluth, you’ll have to hunt before the snow melts. Many bucks drop antlers on the snow, but if you wait until the snow melts, someone else probably will have found the antlers.
Did you know?
Members of the deer family, cervidae, are the only animals that grow and discard body parts — antlers — on an annual basis. All types of male deer, elk, moose and both male and female caribou grow antlers beginning in the spring. By late summer, the antlers are fully grown. In fall, bucks and bulls use their antlers to fight rival males and attract mates. In winter or early spring, the antlers are shed and new antlers begin to grow.
Responsible shed hunting rules
Know where to go. It’s illegal to shed hunt in all national parks, Minnesota state parks and state Scientific and Natural Areas. Most other public lands are open to shed hunting, such as national forests, state forest and county lands. Several other states do have restrictions, rules and even seasonal limits when shed hunting is allowed: Check before you go.
Don’t disturb animals. Don’t approach animals or follow the same ones on a daily basis, especially in late winter/early spring when they are already stressed.
Respect private property. You always need permission to be on private land. Antlers that are shed on private land below belong to the landowner
Don’t take vehicles off-roading in spring. The ground is water-logged at this time of year and off-roading in the wrong place can damage critical wildlife and fish habitat. Travel by foot only.
Try not to be in the same spot every day. Deer and moose might need to be in that spot for food or cover, and your presence will keep them from it.
Keep dogs under your control. Don’t let dogs approach or follow wildlife. State laws prohibit dogs (and people) from harassing wildlife.
Sources: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
As Orioles enter season with another puny payroll, club hopes changes made ‘beneath the surface’ begin to show
When Mike Elias first viewed the Orioles’ general manager opening in 2018, he saw a unique opportunity. He wouldn’t be just rebuilding the player pool in Baltimore, a group already gutted by a trade-deadline sell-off earlier that summer; he would need to overhaul the organization from the ground up.
“We viewed it as a total refresh,” Elias told The Baltimore Sun.
The farm system was bereft of major talent. The international scouting department was underfunded and underused, particularly in the Dominican Republic. The analytics department was understaffed, the player development sector antiquated, and several large contracts for players who didn’t pan out left the team little room to maneuver.
It all required changing. And changing takes time.
As Elias enters his fourth season as executive vice president and general manager, many of those changes remain unseen, invisible from the stands of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. What is visible frustrates fans: the 100-loss seasons and frequent trades of household names in favor of prospects.
But there’s an internal belief that under the surface is a change of fortune, a revitalization of a franchise that recently became the lone Major League Baseball club to lose value in 2021, according to Forbes magazine. It’s a process Elias envisioned since he arrived, and he feels it’s close to coming to fruition.
Baltimore isn’t built to win this year, and the club’s lightweight payroll — about $40 million for players currently in the organization — reflects that. But the Orioles hope that spending money on longer-term, sustainable efforts, such as scouting, analytics and the development of minor league players, can lead to a more competitive club in coming years.
“I really do feel like we can now boast [a solid foundation] as an organization,” Elias said. “While the last three years were rough at the major league level, I think the next three years will represent a much clearer reflection of what’s going on beneath the surface.”
‘At the low point of the flywheel’
For Clarence “Fancy Clancy” Haskett, a longtime beer vendor at Camden Yards, going to work in recent years has meant seeing fewer and fewer of his regulars.
“They’re tired of spending their money [when] there’s nothing happening on the field,” Haskett, 63, said.
Haskett, who’s been working Orioles games for 48 years, said that when attendance is low, it hurts the average vendor, who might earn half as much during a sparse night compared with a well-attended one.
Baltimore’s home attendance has decreased each year since 2014, when the team averaged 30,806 fans a game. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, that figure had nearly halved to 16,348 in 2019. Following the spectator-less year of 2020, the Orioles averaged just over 10,000 fans a game in 2021 — including a Camden Yards low of 4,965 one September night.
This year’s puny payroll, however, is not a result of poor attendance; instead, it’s more a product of priority. Rather than invest in on-field talent in 2022, the Orioles have opted to focus financially on other areas — scouting, analytics, minor league development — to the detriment of the present, but in an attempt to build a long-term contender.
“Hopefully when they start winning, they can get [the fans] back,” Haskett said.
While low attendance can hurt beer vendors and ding revenue, it doesn’t have a massive impact on the Orioles’ finances.
The bulk of the team’s revenue comes from consistent streams — including from league-wide revenue sharing and from national media deals. Each Major League Baseball team pools 48% of its annual revenue together, splitting the pot evenly among all 30 clubs, which buoys the small-market ones like Baltimore. Combined with shared national TV revenue, small-market clubs can receive the majority of their revenue from those two streams alone.
Additionally, the less the Orioles make in gate fees, the less the club owes in rent. The Orioles pay their landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority, a percentage of in-game revenue, rather than a flat fee. During the most recent fiscal year, the authority received $1.6 million in rent from the Orioles, compared with $8 million during some popular years.
That isn’t likely to happen this season, though, as the Orioles — who have the worst combined record in baseball since 2015 — are expected to struggle again. Most sportsbooks consider Baltimore to be the worst team in the major leagues, projecting roughly 62.5 wins.
The club’s lease for Camden Yards, meanwhile, is set to expire at the end of 2023 and longtime owner Peter Angelos is in poor health, prompting some to question the team’s future in Baltimore. However, Angelos family members have consistently said the Orioles will remain in Baltimore.
To help retain the team and update the aging, yet beloved venue, the stadium authority is seeking the General Assembly’s approval to borrow up to $600 million for improvements, and with that more people might want to go to the ballpark.
The pandemic exacerbated financial challenges for any MLB team, particularly small-market ones, but the Orioles still managed revenue of $251 million in 2021, Forbes reported, comparable with its small-market peers. However, its player payroll remains among the smallest in the major leagues for yet another year after ranking near the bottom of the league in 2021 ($57 million, 27th) and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (a prorated $23 million, 29th).
In fact, the team’s payroll isn’t far from the annual salaries of some of the sport’s biggest individual stars, such as Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout ($39 million) and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($36.5 million).
The club has spent near the league average in past years as it competed for playoff spots and division titles, ranking as high as ninth in total payroll entering the 2016 season.
Georgetown University professor Marty Conway, who has worked for MLB, for the Texas Rangers, and as the Orioles’ vice president of marketing in the early 1990s, described spending as a sort of “dial” that can be adjusted as needed. He said the Orioles are “at the low of point of that flywheel.”
“The expectation is that this strategy pays off at the other end, and then you could look at more investments in payroll to supplant and to actually try to play postseason baseball,” Conway said.
Conway said attendance is a “lagging indicator” of success, and should the Orioles compete for a playoff spot in the coming years, Camden Yards could see a return to large crowds. If more spectators bring in more revenue, Elias plans to “leverage those resources into the MLB roster.”
“As the team gets better,” Elias said, “we hope and project and expect for our local revenues to rise as the team becomes more popular and more successful and more entertaining.”
Building for the future
When Elias arrived in Baltimore, one of his first moves was to hire Sig Mejdal as assistant general manager for analytics. Mejdal had worked with Elias in Houston, and the duo helped turn the Astros from a bottom-feeder into a World Series contender.
They had the blueprint. It wasn’t through extravagant free-agent signings — at least not right away. It was up to the farm system, the analytics department and international scouting to build and sustain a championship contender.
The Astros achieved that, with Elias a driving force in the team drafting shortstop Carlos Correa, the future American League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star, with the top overall pick in 2012.
But that foundation didn’t exist in Baltimore.
“This was a franchise that had been running on a model of heavily leveraging the major league payroll, oftentimes at the expense of future-oriented investments and infrastructure that has become ubiquitous with the way every Major League Baseball team runs itself since about the mid-2010s,” Elias said. “It was, first and foremost, a buildup of the entire baseball operations department.”
That started in the analytics department, where there was one developer on staff when Elias began. Since then, Di Zou, that lone developer, has been promoted, and there are now a dozen or so software programmers on the analytics staff. That staff had to recreate tools Elias and Mejdal were accustomed to using in Houston and, even earlier, in St. Louis, to get Baltimore up to speed.
There was a push to upgrade the player development facilities, and the Orioles are in the process of building a 23-acre complex in the Dominican Republic. The team has emphasized minor league development, including revamped hitting and pitching programs, and hired a mental skills coordinator. As part of new league rules, the organization is now also responsible for providing housing for its minor leaguers.
“This is all stuff that goes on beneath the surface and isn’t reflected in your major league payroll,” Elias said, “but is a legitimate pull on your resources.”
The MLB draft has been a key rebuilding tool for the Orioles in recent years, and Baltimore again has the No. 1 overall pick in July. By virtue of finishing with the majors’ worst record last season at 52-110, the team also has one of the largest bonus pools to work with to sign amateur players.
Since losing 115 games in 2018 — a season that featured the trades of homegrown stars such as Manny Machado, Zack Britton, Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop — the Orioles have picked first (catcher Adley Rutschman), second (outfielder Heston Kjerstad) and fifth (outfielder Colton Cowser) in the draft, stockpiling talent that has built what some consider the No. 1 farm system in baseball.
Several of those players — including baseball’s top overall prospect Rutschman and top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez — are expected to make their major league debuts this season.
Of course, there’s no guarantee a rebuild works. But as the core group of highly touted players nears Baltimore, the hope of winning brightens the darkness of recent mediocrity.
“We’re sitting on top of the best minor league system in baseball, and those players are getting closer and closer to Camden Yards,” Elias said. “We view this season as one of importance, aspiration, hope for the Orioles as we start to demonstrate the product of work we’ve been putting in all around the organization.”
When will the winning start?
Orioles fans have suffered the losing that comes with a rebuild, and many fans are growing weary of waiting. The want to know: When will the winning start?
Baltimore has not had a winning record since 2016 and has lost at least 108 games in each of the past three full seasons. Some fans are disgruntled as they watch the Orioles flounder while the Tampa Bay Rays, also in a small market, have soared to a 100-win season last year and a pennant in 2020.
If Elias’ time in Houston is any harbinger, a playoff contender could come in the next two or three years.
The Astros hired general manager Jeff Luhnow before the 2012 season, who brought Elias to Houston, too. Houston’s big league club limped for three seasons, racking up losses and draft picks, before making the playoffs in 2015 and winning the 2017 World Series; though that title has been tainted by a sign-stealing scandal.
It was similar to what the Chicago Cubs began in 2011 under Theo Epstein, when the team suffered through miserable 2012, 2013 and 2014 campaigns. But in 2015 came a surprisingly successful season and then, in 2016, a World Series title led by talented, homegrown players including 24-year old Kris Bryant, that season’s MVP who’d been drafted by the Cubs during the rebuild.
Those are models — with more winning and more attendance — that Baltimore fans and beer vendors alike can look forward to.
When Haskett, the longtime vendor, isn’t hawking brews at Camden Yards, he coaches track at Mount Saint Joseph High School. The team he coaches is young, he said, but talented, and with some development, they could be great in the near future.
“We’re gonna be real nice,” he said, “in a couple years.”
MeT Predicts Brief Spell Of Rain For Jammu And Kashmir
MeT Predicts Brief Spell Of Rain For Jammu And Kashmir
Srinagar, April 9: Weatherman on Sunday predicted “brief spell” of light to moderate rainfall during April 13-14 and 19 even as it said that there was no major rain expected in Jammu and Kashmir till end of this month.
“As of today, a brief spell of light to moderate rain likely during April 13-14th and 19th at scattered places of J&K. Mainly hot and dry (was expected) on rest of the days,” A meteorological department official said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major rain till ending April.”
Meanwhile, the official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. He said the temperature was 3.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 9.4°C the previous night. It was 3.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said. Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 6.0°C on the last night. The temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said. Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.1°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
The post MeT Predicts Brief Spell Of Rain For Jammu And Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
