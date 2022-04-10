Students Guide To Making Money To Pay Student Fees Without Student Loan Consolidation

Share Pin 0 Shares

Student loans are a major factor in making students get in debt, just to have a good education. Student debt consolidation can make the problem worse, as you keep adding debts. Another alternative is to use your own initiative by bootstrapping and making your own business to pay for your tuition fees.

So, you want to leave the student loan consolidation, and find alternatives to pay for your tuition fees. Paying your student tuition fees without the need of student loan consolidation is possible, when you take a look at what is available to you. As you are reading this likely online, then I will focus on online methods, as the internet is a great place to start a project which can pay your student tuition fees, your student loan, and hopefully provide you a long term nest egg.

Now you may be thinking that starting your own business would be a costly venture marked with loads of risk. You are absolutely right, if you want a McDonald’s franchise, but what we are looking for is something small that has potential to grow, depending on how much time you invest into this.

Even with only a few hundred dollars, you could soon be on your way to not needing a student loan consolidation loan; you could even start with no money! Now, you may be wondering how is it possible to not get a student loan consolidation loan and be able to pay your student tuition fees.

First we need to take stock of your abilities, and here is where an important key will come in. Consider what you are good at, maybe it is a subject you are studying, maybe it is your passion or your hobby.

The areas we will focus on are eBay, Affiliate Marketing, and Freelancing. All these options are easy to get into, and with consistent effort, can bring you many rewards. Let us begin by looking at an example – a student who likes to DJ. In this example this person could sell on eBay DJ products, music or many other items. As an affiliate marketer you could do the same thing, but with your own web site, and with freelancing, you could make music or mix music for people who need music made.

You may be wondering what is all of these different options, you may have heard of eBay or you may not, you may have heard of affiliate marketing or you may have not. I will cover these so you can get a firm grip of how important they can be to pay student tuition fees, and also cut out the need to get a student loan consolidation program in effect.

eBay to cut out getting student loan consolidation loans:

eBay is an online auction platform. Each day millions of dollars worth of products are sold all across the world through eBay’s auction platform. The best way to cut out the need to get a student loan consolidation just to fund your new venture, is to look at old things you no longer need. You could sell old things you do not need, then you could find wholesalers or suppliers selling what you want to sell. You make a mark up (your profit – costs), and continue to do, and increase profits (part of which can be used to mitigate the need of student loan consolidation loans).

Affiliate Marketing to cut out getting student loan consolidation loans:

Affiliate marketing is similar to selling on eBay, the only difference, is that you are promoting a product which someone else sells and delivers, and pays you commission. This makes starting this project very easily to cut out the need for extra student loans or student loan consolidation loans. Though be aware that you will need to learn about online marketing and find the right formula that works for you.

Freelancing to cut out getting student loan consolidation loans:

Freelancing is pretty easy to get started in. For one, you do not need to have money in most cases to get started. If you have an experience or are studying a subject, you may have knowledge and skills which others would be willing to pay you for your time. eLance and other websites allow you to put up your details, and bid for jobs. These jobs can easily be worked around your busy student life schedule! It can also be a great way to earn money, some people even find that it pays a full times salary, depending on how much time you put in.

There are many ways to get started to earn money, and reduce the need for student loan consolidation loans. So many students today get into debts which could take over a decade to pay back. By taking your own initiative, and with calculated risk, you could easily get into a position that gives yourself a life long enjoyable career. Debt into wealth!