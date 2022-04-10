Finance
The Care of Apple!
The most sought after brand in the world, and who wouldn’t want to own their products? Be it their phones, laptops and now even watches, they promise you the best technology, the best service, and hardly any requirement to use their warranty. There’s a lot of promising products with a wide range of options to choose from. Even if they require you to take an online loan, you would not think twice before opting for Apple products. And it is never a bad thing. To own the best, you can do something that requires your mind’s attention, for once they’re your products, they also make you feel like the best.
Apple is known to be the company that launches a lot of products each year, and one version of that products is launched per year. Say one series of iPhones every year, in the same way Apple has a watch series. And each series outdoes the one that is prior to it. So once it’s been a year, we get the urge to earn the latest. But, the only setback with apple is usually the price of their amazing range of products. And just so they are affordable to all customers, the products have been introduced in the markets with absolutely low EMIs and offer you instant loans so that you can make a choice as to what you prefer. You can check the EMI rate and just go ahead and stay updated with the best technology. This format of loans has made sure there isn’t a barrier when one wants to treat themselves with the best.
The Apple Watch Series 4 is the latest among Apple’s products. Watches nowhere meant to do more than just show you the time. They act as your smart phone on your wrist. They show you notifications, allow you to ask questions, you can almost use your watch as your phone, and can even connect the two, making it the smartest of the smart products available today. Glitches are the first thing that gets upgraded with each version of the watch, and for the Series 4 the glitches with Siri, Apple’s own assistant, have been taken care of. And with a bigger screen display, and not just a larger font size, Bettie performance on Siri and a few new features as seen as well.
Author Bio: Chandini Hemdev is a published author of two books, a budding wedding planner, who has been writing for various magazines, newspapers, books and websites for the past 5 years. She currently writes for KreditBee, a popular Fintech platform.
Effective Financial Goal: The Five Characteristics
In financial management studies, an effective financial goal should have 5 characteristics which could be easily remembered as S-M-A-R-T. The following paragraphs explain all the 5 characteristics:
1) Specific
We might be thinking of being financially free but do you know what it takes? This goal is seems to be too general. Our goal needs to be specific so that we can focus particularly in each area of financial planning and easily to manage our own expectations. Specific goal normally has only one outcome.
For example, goal to invest RM200 per month in unit trust and accumulate at least RM2400 in a year; or spend within our budget every month. These specific goals are going to have different outcomes but when combined, they will ensure our cash flow to be healthy. When each specific goal is accomplished, we are getting nearer to financial freedom.
2) Measurable
We might be working very hard, but how do we know whether our goal is achieved? Therefore, our financial goals should be quantifiable.
For instances, we want to invest and accumulate RM50,000 in 2 years and the progress can be easily quantified by looking at our investment account statement.
In fact, we must be able to measure or review the progress of achieving the goal such as calculating our current net worth, debt-to-income ratio and reviewing, return-on-investment (ROI) and our current insurance policy. It is good if we can keep a journal and review our current planning.
3) Achievable
Many people are influenced by the ‘Law of Attraction’ and believe that ‘nothing is impossible’. Because of this, we’re tend to set difficult goals which require great effort. However, are these goals realistic and achievable? It’s important to know whether the goal is within our potential and logical norm.
For example, if your target is to achieve RM1 million in a year by only investing RM1000 per month in any scheme. How likely can these be achieved? In fact, such investment scheme will require very high ROI within a short duration and often comes with very high risk. You might lost your capital easily.
The most importantly, we should not stretch ourselves to achieve unrealistic goals. This is to avoid frustration over failure which could ended up in great disappointment.
4) Rewarding
We want to achieve a goal because want to get something in return or else nobody will work hard. While working towards goal achievement, we must be certain on the outcome to be achieved and it’s importance to our life. In fact, it must be meaningful and enjoyable.
For example, a man wants to invest his money to accumulate education fund for his son in 20 years. In the future, this goal will be rewarding because his son will be able to enroll into higher education.
However, the rewards could be in any form such as material, financial, relationship and spiritual.
5) Time-bounded
We need adequate time to achieve our goals. It could be short-term, medium-term or long-term, depending on the type of goals to be achieved. Timeliness has been an important aspect in life. Therefore, we should allocate a time frame to avoid procrastination. It will be good if we can set a schedule for everything to be done.
For instances, saving for retirement would require many years because it is a long-term planning and involved huge sum of money. Therefore, planning for retirement in a short-term (1 to 5 years) could be unrealistic unless someone is willing to have huge commitment on this.
In brief, time is priceless because it gives chances for development and create greater outcomes. Therefore, the wise man always said, ‘start early and stop procrastinating’.
Summary
An effective financial goal would always has these SMART characteristics; Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Rewarding and Time-bounded. This is to ensure that our goals are meaningful and get us closer to financial freedom. Good luck in your goal setting.
The Islamic Banking Model
The origin of Islamic banking dates to the very beginning of Islam in the seventh century. The prophet Muhammad’s first wife, Khadija, was a merchant, and he acted as an agent for her business, using many of the same principles used in contemporary Islamic banking. In the Middle Ages, trade and business activity in the Muslim world relied on Islamic banking principles, and these ideas spread throughout Spain, the Mediterranean and the Baltic States, arguably providing some of the basis for western banking principles. In the 1960s to the 1970s, Islamic banking resurfaced in the modern world.
This banking system is based on the principles of Islamic law, also referred to as Sharia law, and guided by Islamic economics. The two basic principles are the sharing of profit and loss and the prohibition of the collection and payment of interest by lenders and investors. Islamic banks neither charge nor pay interest in a conventional way where the payment of interest is set in advance and viewed as the predetermined price of credit or the reward for money deposited. Islamic law accepts the capital reward for loan providers only on a profit- and loss-sharing basis, working on the principle of variable return connected to the actual productivity and performances of the financed project and the real economy. Another important aspect is its entrepreneurial feature. The system is focused not only on financial expansion but also on physical expansion of economic production and services. In practice, there is a higher concentrated on investment activities such as equity financing, trade financing and real estate investments. Since this system of banking is grounded in Islamic principles, all the undertakings of the banks follow Islamic morals. Therefore, it could be said that financial transactions within Islamic banking are a culturally distinct form of ethical investing. For example, investments involving alcohol, gambling, pork, etc. are prohibited.
For the last four decades, the Islamic banking system has experienced a tremendous evolution from a small niche visible only in Islamic countries to a profitable, dynamic and resilient competitor at an international level. Their size around the world was estimated to be close to $850 billion at the end of 2008 and is expected to grow by around 15 percent annually. While system of banking remains the main component of the Islamic financial system, the other elements, such as Takaful (Islamic insurance companies), mutual funds and Sukuk (Islamic bonds and financial certificates), have witnessed strong global growth, too. Per a reliable estimate, the Islamic financial industry now amounts to over $1 trillion. Moreover, the opportunity for growth in this sector is considerable. It is estimated that the system could double in size within a decade if the past performances are continued in the future.
Benefits of a Press Release Submission for Search Engine Optimization
The main concept for writing a press release is distributing or sharing among the media houses that the PR should be utilized to share informative content with a wide range of potential customers and parties, who are interested in it. It sometimes used to boost the existing Search Engine Optimization strategy that can be included a social presence, for blogging and/or content marketing at the same time. The greater number of critics, especially who are associated with media; doubt the power of a press release submission, but they sometimes renounce the essentials behind the publication.
Essentials of PR Submission in SEO
Press Release has the power to put the content out there on the web for a greater number of readers to view or read. Press Release, shortly known as PR is beneficial in several ways, particularly for SEO. Here we have included five most powerful advantages of a Press Release for Search Engine Optimization. Let us see at a glance.
- Natural link building from various sources
- High quality and authoritative sources
- Higher the chances for linking keywords and recognition of name
- Prompt visibility & referral visitors
- Greater online reputation and management
- Advertising and marketing benefits
- Building brand for companies
- Immediate visibility in all major search engines
- Potential online media coverage
- Backlinks from high page rank sites
Press Releases are generally published and shared by different media outlets that offer valuable backlinks to a website. They are very, very essential for Search Engine Optimization. Thus, by optimizing the content, one could increase his website’s online visibility and building brand at the same time. It helps make one’s articles searchability on the web.
It is seen that Tags that are pointed to a specific topic and target with relevant, industry-specific keywords are highly essential elements that one should add to his copy to optimize the press release. This can greatly help to unlock the benefits of SEO as well.
Advantages of a PR in SEO for Advertising, Marketing, and Branding
Advertising and Marketing – An optimized PR has a true potential compared to other online media campaigns. It has much greater value than that of traditional ROI. It means that the ROI i.e. Return On Investment provided by a properly optimized PR is great in an online marketing campaign.
Branding Products and Services – When major search engines or other media show your organization’s PR regarding any product or service update, they speak about legitimacy on your brand, products and/or services. This displays in such a way that traditional marketing or advertisement hardly matches. An SEO PR campaign helps you build credibility by incorporating it with countless objectives. It helps you established well sources of information as well.
Though, the fundamental concept of writing a press release is more or less same. A news release should be journalistic kind of, using auxiliaries, like Who, Which, Where, What, When etc. and an SEO press release also be the same, but the difference is using keywords. A professionally crafted and properly optimized press release can boost your site’s ranking and attract many potential customers.
