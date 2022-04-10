News
Ujjwala Yojana: Good news! Now 1.65 crore people will get free LPG cylinder, take advantage like this, details inside
Ujjwala Yojana: The government is preparing to give the first free gas cylinder on Holi. For this, the Food and Logistics Department has also sent a proposal to the Holi Government. Let us tell you that at present there are 1.65 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme in the state.
New Delhi: BJP ie Yogi Adityanath is forming the government in UP. With this, the time has also come to fulfill the election promises of the government. The biggest challenge before the government is to provide free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme. Under this scheme, the UP government can give a big gift to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi.
Gift on Holi
Actually, the government is preparing to give the first free gas cylinder on Holi. For this, the Food and Logistics Department has also sent a proposal to the Holi Government. Let us tell you that at present there are 1.65 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme in the state. In such a situation, a burden of 3000 crores will come on the government to fulfill this promise.
Was included in the resolution letter
It is noteworthy that the BJP in its resolution letter for the assembly elections had announced to give free cylinders to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme on Holi and Diwali. The BJP, which got a majority in the election, is preparing to give it on the very first Holi. The Food and Logistics Department has sent its proposal to the government on Monday, after which the budget will be released from the Finance Department and free cylinders will be distributed in the districts. BJP has started giving gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.
Free ration scheme will also be increased
Along with this, the Yogi government of the state is also going to increase the free ration scheme. For this also the government has sought a proposal from the Food and Logistics Department. Even before this, the government is giving free ration since December. Its deadline is going to expire in the month of March. Wheat and rice available under National Food Security are being given free of cost as well as gram, salt and oil are also being given by the government. It is worth noting that during the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to take forward the scheme of giving two cylinders and free ration under the Ujjwala scheme.
Additional burden will come on the government
Wheat and rice – 290 crores per month, Rs 1160 crores for four months
Gram, salt, oil – 750 crores per month, 3000 crores for four months
The post Ujjwala Yojana: Good news! Now 1.65 crore people will get free LPG cylinder, take advantage like this, details inside
Sunday Bulletin Board: Seventy years ago, Ike liker couldn’t wait to tell the boss: ‘Oh, Mr. W. Isn’t it exciting? Ike won!’
Radio Days (cont.)
Again, here’s THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Life in the Lobby.
“Our Receptionist was an attractive brunette with a bright, cheery smile. Miss Bright Eyes was perfect for the job: She answered the switchboard when it lit up, and she greeted the people as they came in the door with a warm welcome. As for the switchboard? Well, not so perfect. Lots of crossed wires and missed connections — but as I said before, we were a small radio station, a very small radio station. If a call went astray, no worries; the intended recipient was only a holler away.
“She had one typing duty. Each week, she was supposed to send the newspapers an updated schedule of programming for the week. She detested that job and quite often ‘forgot’ it, calling the newspapers to tell them to ‘Just run last week’s schedule. It will be all right.’ If the Program Director reminded her to ‘Remember to get that schedule out in time this week,’ she would accidentally kick her typewriter stand and send her poor old Remington crashing to the floor. Her typewriter spent more time in the shop than it did on its stand.
“Many of the guys on staff parked their cars on Ninth Street, and rather than plug the meters, they just had a jar full of nickels available at her desk. Since she had the best view, her other task was to try to prevent any of the staff from getting a parking ticket. So about once a day, she would bellow ‘GENDARMES!’ — and whoever was available would dash out and join her, running up and down the street plugging the meters before the cops could issue the ticket.
“There are many funny memories to recall from that little office of mine adjacent to the lobby, but I think my favorite memory occurred during the Republican Convention of 1952. Our dignified Station Manager came in the front door just as the winning candidate was announced on radio. Miss Bright Eyes leaped out of her chair and ran to the door and embraced him, shouting in his ear: ‘Oh, Mr. W. Isn’t it exciting? Ike won!’ Without a glimmer of expression, he reached up and gently pulled her hands away as he said: ‘I am a Taft man, myself.’”
The passing show
Or: Keeping your eyes open
DENNIS FROM EAGAN writes: “Subject: Grandma’s sweet suggestions.
“I found a Grandma’s Bakery van at a gas station in Bloomington recently, and I loved its ads on the vehicle!”
What’s in a name?
Come Again? Division (responsorial) — plus: The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
THE MONKEY LOVER’S WIFE of Northfield: “Hello from what seems like a time long ago and far away . . .
“I’m so glad THE DIVINE MUM shared the Twitter story about the child named Internet (Antoinette) [Sunday BB, 4/3/2022]. Let me add my own:
“When T-Bone (now 6-foot-5 and driving) was 3 or 4, we had enrolled him in a class at the local gymnastics club, to burn off some energy. He had two coaches from one of the local colleges, both men, who seemed to be patient and kind. T-Bone got into the car after one class and said: ‘David and Idiot said I’m doing great!’ I asked him: ‘”Idiot”? Are you sure that’s his name?’ ‘Yes,’ T-Bone answered. ‘Ih-dee-ot.’ I thought: No, it can’t be — but I couldn’t figure out what an alternative could possibly be. T-Bone talked about ‘Idiot’ the whole week, and I never came up with an answer. The next week, I double-checked at the club — the coach’s name was Elliot.
“Also a Baader-Meinhof: I’m selling some quilt fabric on eBay, and I was looking at a fuzzy .pdf file of a catalog, trying to find the name of a particular design. (Fabric names are about as entertaining and weird sometimes as paint colors.) I saw a swatch of my fabric, and I thought it said ‘Aura Fletchings.’ (All I could think of was that funny Chevy Chase movie ‘Fletch.’) Then, the next morning, I was looking through a quilt book, and there was a quilt pattern called ‘Fletchings,’ which I learned meant the feathers on the back of an arrow. This now made sense: The fabric I was selling had some feathers (which looked more like bird feathers than arrow feathers) on a deep-teal-green background.
“Thanks!”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: You’re welcome — just as welcome as you always were, long ago and far away.
Every contributor is welcome! And the more, the merrier. (Too few, lately.)
Joy of Juxtaposition
FRIENDLY BOB of Fridley: “I had not heard the term ‘Normal School’ for some time when just a few days ago I got an email from my only surviving brother, Bill. He gave no real explanation, except that he was thinking about these schools that trained teachers. I am quite sure he does not usually read the BBonward.com entries, so it was something of a coincidence that GRANDMA PAT had just mentioned such a school in the 3/16 edition, and it showed up again in the post from THE OLD DAD in the latest edition.
“Bill said that he remembered that Mom had gone to Normal School (though none of us seems to know where —another case of ‘should have asked when these people were still alive’ — or when). We do know that she taught at the one-room schoolhouse in Cannon City, a bit southeast of Dundas. I informed Bill that I had found out in my genealogical research that our Great-Aunt Bessie (sister of my paternal grandfather) had attended Normal School in Jewell Junction (now just Jewell), Iowa, and taught for several years at Ransom, south of Worthington. I was surprised that Bill did not know of this, as he knows quite a bit about our genealogy. In what I call my Big Genealogy Document (which I really need to finish up one of these days real-soon-now), this school was referred to by several monikers (mostly as Jewell Lutheran College) in different articles, but never as Normal School. During the 31-year run of the school (1893-1924), a total of 4,236 students attended, but only seven graduated in the final year.
“When Bill sent his email, it was to most of our family, so naturally I used ‘Reply All’ to send him what I knew. I think the best comment came from Bill’s youngest daughter: ‘More of our family should maybe have gone to Normal School.’
“OK, Jennifer . . . we get the message!”
Everyone’s a (headline) critic!
Email from DONALD: “Subject: Clever headline.
“Destanni Henderson played a pivotal role in South Carolina’s defeat of Connecticut in the title game of the NCAA Women’s Final Four on Sunday night.
“This was the headline on the front page of the Sports section in Monday’s Pioneer Press: ‘TEAM OF DESTANNI.’”
Our horses, ourselves (concluded)
Wrapping it up, THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Saga of Big River — Finale.
“We cannot complete the story of Big River Stables without sharing something about the horses that the Good Wife and I owned the longest. They had the biggest impact on our lives as horse people. They were Knight and Nate.
“Both of them were Arabians. Knight came first, about nine months before Nate. He was black as the night sky, but by the time he was 2 years old, he had turned white, with a gray mane and tail. Still, he was beautiful. That white coat shined like diamonds in the noonday sun. Going back in his lineage, Grand Diamond was his sire. Arabs seem to have endurance and stamina in their blood. Whenever the herd of horses was out munching on the grasses and I would call to them, amid the thunder of hooves beating the ground, Knight was always first, outpacing the others. Nate was not far behind, perhaps only because Knight was dominant.
“Unless you’ve been there and done that, words cannot describe the peacefulness and confidence we had in each other. Knight was our daughter’s horse, but when she went off to the University of Wyoming for her undergraduate studies, I promised I’d ride him several times a week. I can think of nothing that calms the nerves and relaxes a person like riding those trails by the Mississippi River. Knight knew those trails at least as well as I did, so we were of one mind as we forged ahead. In the winter we plowed through the snow. By then, it was OK to also ride across farmed fields. They had been harvested. I will never forget one time when there was a lot of snow on the ground, maybe 18 to 20 inches or so. Knight and I cantered full speed ahead through that fluffy white snow. He showed me what he was made of: strength, endurance, perseverance. I know that the snow was not up to his belly, but it felt that way. Wow, did the snow go flying aside as we charged ahead! It was a large field. When we got to the other side, he looked back at me as if to ask if we were going back through it. And so we did.
“Nate (real name was Bin Keem) was our son’s horse. Chestnut in color, he was every bit as strong and determined as Knight, but did defer to him whenever necessary. Our son, Chuck, was far more agile than I ever was, and he could mount Nate from behind, leapfrogging up over his butt and into the saddle. I was never strong or agile enough to do that. Nate tolerated this dramatic ascent as well.
“We had a group of 25 students from Hong Kong visit Big River Stables. Hong Kong is largely a cement city. These young students had never seen green grass or even petted a dog before. Our dog Cleo, a Vizsla, allowed them to pet her, but you cannot imagine the excitement when we were able to place some of them on the backs of Knight and Nate and walked them up and down the road. And these horses proudly raised their tails and arched their necks like Arabians are known to do.
“Both Knight and Nate are gone now, and so is Big River Stables. They lived in excess of 34 years and were an integral part of our lives that entire time. Big River Stables was around for 25 years. All of the horses that came and went had some influence on us — a whole, part, whole relationship. Now the bison will roam and form wallows on the old prairies. The temporal development story of these acres brings us full circle. Our memories of living there will last forever.”
Band Name of the Day: The Taft Men
What makes Marcus Stroman tick? Mindfulness, mental well-being and an endless amount of outside interests.
To understand what makes Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman great on the diamond requires understanding his mindset.
There is his conventional vision of success: making at least 30 starts, something he has accomplished four times in his Major League Baseball career. Stroman takes pride in that figure because it requires staying healthy and typically means pitching deep into games.
But he never puts too much emphasis on each start — it’s more about the totality of the journey, and it goes beyond what happens on the field.
Before and after every start Stroman, 30, reads “The Seven Spiritual Laws and Success” and “The Four Agreements,” keeping a copy of each in his backpack. They help Stroman clear and calm his mind, something just as important as the physical side of the game.
Stroman believes the type of energy a person puts out into the universe returns tenfold. He’s a deep thinker searching for enlightenment, and what fuels him goes beyond his pitching line and personal accolades. He loves taking care of his family and a trusted small circle of people. His son, Kai Zen, born in the offseason, gives him a new perspective.
Since a young age, Stroman prepared for challenges he might face. He credits his father, Earl, for raising him to be thick-skinned and telling him he had to have a chip on his shoulder, that whatever room he walked into Stroman needed to think he was the man.
“I took that to heart every single day after that,” Stroman told the Tribune. “I’m African American-Puerto Rican, I’m fully tatted, I have a Duke degree — I understand the perception of how people look at me and judge me before I even open my mouth. I understand society. I understand how I’m going to be viewed.
“I realize if I say the sky is blue, someone’s going to have a problem with it, so I’m at the point where I don’t care. I’m truly happy, my family’s healthy. I’m doing everything that I’ve imagined in my life so that’s always my priority.”
Stroman’s demeanor and attitude has resonated in the Cubs clubhouse despite having just four weeks to get to know his new teammates. Coaches and players were impressed by his work ethic during camp. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks raved about Stroman’s mental approach and attitude.
“It is really remarkable to see him come in and you can just sense he’s the same guy, in the same place, he’s very present, knows where he is. It’s just really cool to watch,” Hendricks told the Tribune. “And you can just see it or not in a guy, he’s not ever rushed. He’s not ever in the wrong spot. You can tell mentally, very secure. It’s something he works on a lot.”
Beyond leading by example, Stroman isn’t afraid to share what’s on his mind. Hendricks cited the importance of needing representation of a variety of personalities in a clubhouse.
“You can’t just have everybody fill in the same role so absolutely it’s going to be huge, he’ll bring that out of other guys by just being willing and comfortable in that way,” Hendricks said. “He’ll bring more truth and more honesty out of everybody, and I think that just breeds cohesiveness and chemistry on the team.”
Individuality is generally not promoted in baseball. Stroman acknowledged there is a perception he isn’t a team player because he pushes his brand.
“Truly, if you look at it, in order to be the best teammate, you need to be your best self first,” Stroman said. “I don’t think people understand that. In order for me to be the best teammate, I need to be my best self mentally, emotionally and physically. That allows me to bring the most value to my teammates, that allows me to go out there and perform at the highest degree. That’s something that I’ve always put a priority on.”
Stroman’s interests are extensive and wide-ranging.
His foundation, Height Doesn’t Measure Heart (HDMH), is a saying the 5-foot-7 Stroman repeated to himself to infuse confidence when he wasan undersized kid. Stroman, who also released an HDMH apparel line, is in the process of launching Shugo in mid-summer, describing it as a high-end luxury brand.
He started a YouTube channel last month and is on TikTok, both avenues to give people insight into his life and the work he puts in behind the scenes.
Stroman wants to connect with young people in a sport that desperately needs it.
“I’m an authentic soul who always will chase my dreams and I won’t let anything stop that,” Stroman said. “I protect my people at all costs, and I provide for my people. That’s why I work as much as I do.”
Stroman is always chasing his passions, including music. He has been featured on tracks with former Duke teammate and rapper Mike Seander. Stroman is also in the process of writing a children’s book.
“People are always like, ‘Oh, he’s doing too much,’ but it’s actually the opposite because I can promise you that there’s no one who works harder than me,” Stroman said. “It’s just that I also have interests that allow me to clear my mind. And when my mind is clear, that allows me to be the best on the field.
“I don’t allow baseball to become overwhelming because when you allow baseball to become overwhelming, it can be very draining and toxic.”
Over the course of his eight seasons in the big leagues, Stroman has learned to prioritize mental health. He works with a mental coach and mental strategist. He wants to be well-balanced and believes happiness comes from within, allowing it to flourish into all other areas. Baseball does not define his life.
None of this means Stroman doesn’t care about winning or isn’t a fierce competitor. But athletes are human, too, and there is more than what happens between the white lines.
“I’m someone who wakes up ready to live and I want to enjoy every single day,” Stroman said. “Obviously there’s going to be rough patches. My rough patches now are much smaller than they used to be, which is a great feeling.”
That philosophy would seemingly be at odds with social media and the toxicity that can arise from Twitter, on which Stroman is regularly present with nearly 515,000 followers. He typically tweets daily and liberally mutes and blocks people who bring negative energy.
At times Stroman responds and dishes it back, explaining that “sometimes you’ve got to check people” and move on.
“They wear blocks as badges of honor. It’s so comical to me,” Stroman said. “If you get to a point in your life where you’re wearing a block as a badge of honor, you need to recalculate, you need to go back to the drawing board because I guarantee you’re not living a truly happy life.”
Stroman admits in the earlier part of his career things he read in his mentions might have gotten to him. He used to pitch angry on the mound. Now Stroman says he is calm. He sees negative comments telling him he’s terrible and can laugh them off because of his peace of mind. Living out his dream puts everything in perspective “so nobody can take away from that. Nobody.”
Finding a way to let go and not care about what others think of him was not easy. Stroman said it was a journey that began after he tore the ACL in his left knee in 2015. It was then he first began working with a mental coach and became interested in books. He came to understand what life means to him and learned to appreciate what makes him happy.
Stroman is still working on himself and expects it will be a constant, ongoing process. When he feels off, he might schedule a call with his mental coach or a therapist to re-center.
“I think a lot of people neglect that, and that’s why you have a lot of people on Twitter yelling at me,” Stroman said. “If they did a better job at focusing on themselves and clearing their mind and focusing on their deeper self and finding their true happiness in life, they’re not going to have that animosity or they’re not going to want to project all those insecurities on others. Because when you do, you’re taking away from yourself.”
When Stroman takes the mound Sunday for his Cubs debut, it will coincide with his first time pitching at Wrigley. The historic venue is the lone ballpark he has not yet pitched in. He already has felt the love and appreciation from fans before throwing a pitch. Stroman started getting chills as he envisioned the energy he will experience walking onto the field Sunday.
“Everywhere I’ve went no matter what I feel like, people show up to watch me pitch and I love that,” Stroman said. “I love the energy. I love pressure. I’m someone who’s always performed pretty well under pressure. It’s something that takes me to the next level.”
Plenty of Cubs fans will be wearing Stroman’s jersey Sunday for his debut. He switched to No. 0 last season with the New York Mets and stuck with it after signing a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs in the offseason that includes an opt-out after 2023. The number choice was purposeful and is a rarity. Stroman is one of only 31 players to wear the number in major-league history and is the first Cub to don it.
His connection to No. 0 is less about the number itself, rather what the shape represents — a continuous flow of life.
Or, as Stroman put it: “I like having that vibe on my back.”
Literary pick of the week: Sandford launches new series with familiar name
If John Sandford’s “The Investigator” isn’t the most-anticipated spring book, it’s darn close. It will be published April 12 by Putnam.
After writing 31 Prey novels featuring Lucas Davenport, and 12 about Virgil Flowers, Sandford (pen name for John Camp) lights up the season with the beginning of a new series featuring Letty, the Davenports’ adopted daughter.
Letty, introduced in 2003’s “Naked Prey,” had a tough childhood before the Davenports took her in. Flashbacks in “The Investigator” show why she is ready to face violence head-on and how much she learned from Davenport, with whom she also bonded over fashion and guns. This book is filled with gun talk; what they’re called, the differences in usage, how to hold them, where to conceal them on your body, how to shoot them.
Letty is a Stanford graduate with a master’s degree in economics and she’s bored in a desk job in the office of a U.S. senator. The senator, impressed with her skills and not wanting her to quit, offers her a job investigating the theft of oil from several companies in Texas. Partnering with Department of Homeland Security Investigator John Kaiser, a former Delta Force member, she heads to the bleak areas around Midland, Texas, where the partners aren’t so interested in who is stealing the oil as where it’s going and what the money is being used for.
Their investigations, which involve lots of driving around from El Paso to rural oil fields, lead to a white supremacist militia headed by a woman whose life is devoted to carrying out an action with the help of militia members arriving from around the country. What will a hundred militia do with explosives stolen from an army base? And where and when will they do it? The militia caravan is forming and Letty and Kaiser have to stop a major disaster.
As in all Sanford books, the reader knows what the bad guys are doing but Letty and Kaiser do not.
The plot slowly grows more exciting, but it doesn’t have the quippy dialogue of the Prey and Flowers books. And there aren’t any important secondary characters, except their DHS contact in Washington.
Letty is a favorite of many Sandford fans, but this reader found her character hard to figure out in the beginning of this book. She shoots a guy without mercy or regret and takes too many chances, according to Kaiser, who knows a lot about special ops surveillance and how to stay alive. He’s as interesting as Letty, letting her take the lead in her undercover role as a DHS researcher, even though he is more experienced in surveillance.
But Letty comes alive on the page in the book’s last, fast-paced pages, when she and Kaiser are caught in the middle of the militia’s plans that go terribly wrong. Letty is resourceful and quick-thinking, but also so human as she faces other people’s death. And it isn’t a spoiler to reveal that one of the story’s main characters will haunt Letty into the next book.
Sandford writes fully realized characters and no doubt he will deepen our understanding of Letty as the series matures.
