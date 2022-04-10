News
What makes Marcus Stroman tick? Mindfulness, mental well-being and an endless amount of outside interests.
To understand what makes Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman great on the diamond requires understanding his mindset.
There is his conventional vision of success: making at least 30 starts, something he has accomplished four times in his Major League Baseball career. Stroman takes pride in that figure because it requires staying healthy and typically means pitching deep into games.
But he never puts too much emphasis on each start — it’s more about the totality of the journey, and it goes beyond what happens on the field.
Before and after every start Stroman, 30, reads “The Seven Spiritual Laws and Success” and “The Four Agreements,” keeping a copy of each in his backpack. They help Stroman clear and calm his mind, something just as important as the physical side of the game.
Stroman believes the type of energy a person puts out into the universe returns tenfold. He’s a deep thinker searching for enlightenment, and what fuels him goes beyond his pitching line and personal accolades. He loves taking care of his family and a trusted small circle of people. His son, Kai Zen, born in the offseason, gives him a new perspective.
Since a young age, Stroman prepared for challenges he might face. He credits his father, Earl, for raising him to be thick-skinned and telling him he had to have a chip on his shoulder, that whatever room he walked into Stroman needed to think he was the man.
“I took that to heart every single day after that,” Stroman told the Tribune. “I’m African American-Puerto Rican, I’m fully tatted, I have a Duke degree — I understand the perception of how people look at me and judge me before I even open my mouth. I understand society. I understand how I’m going to be viewed.
“I realize if I say the sky is blue, someone’s going to have a problem with it, so I’m at the point where I don’t care. I’m truly happy, my family’s healthy. I’m doing everything that I’ve imagined in my life so that’s always my priority.”
Stroman’s demeanor and attitude has resonated in the Cubs clubhouse despite having just four weeks to get to know his new teammates. Coaches and players were impressed by his work ethic during camp. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks raved about Stroman’s mental approach and attitude.
“It is really remarkable to see him come in and you can just sense he’s the same guy, in the same place, he’s very present, knows where he is. It’s just really cool to watch,” Hendricks told the Tribune. “And you can just see it or not in a guy, he’s not ever rushed. He’s not ever in the wrong spot. You can tell mentally, very secure. It’s something he works on a lot.”
Beyond leading by example, Stroman isn’t afraid to share what’s on his mind. Hendricks cited the importance of needing representation of a variety of personalities in a clubhouse.
“You can’t just have everybody fill in the same role so absolutely it’s going to be huge, he’ll bring that out of other guys by just being willing and comfortable in that way,” Hendricks said. “He’ll bring more truth and more honesty out of everybody, and I think that just breeds cohesiveness and chemistry on the team.”
Individuality is generally not promoted in baseball. Stroman acknowledged there is a perception he isn’t a team player because he pushes his brand.
“Truly, if you look at it, in order to be the best teammate, you need to be your best self first,” Stroman said. “I don’t think people understand that. In order for me to be the best teammate, I need to be my best self mentally, emotionally and physically. That allows me to bring the most value to my teammates, that allows me to go out there and perform at the highest degree. That’s something that I’ve always put a priority on.”
Stroman’s interests are extensive and wide-ranging.
His foundation, Height Doesn’t Measure Heart (HDMH), is a saying the 5-foot-7 Stroman repeated to himself to infuse confidence when he wasan undersized kid. Stroman, who also released an HDMH apparel line, is in the process of launching Shugo in mid-summer, describing it as a high-end luxury brand.
He started a YouTube channel last month and is on TikTok, both avenues to give people insight into his life and the work he puts in behind the scenes.
Stroman wants to connect with young people in a sport that desperately needs it.
“I’m an authentic soul who always will chase my dreams and I won’t let anything stop that,” Stroman said. “I protect my people at all costs, and I provide for my people. That’s why I work as much as I do.”
Stroman is always chasing his passions, including music. He has been featured on tracks with former Duke teammate and rapper Mike Seander. Stroman is also in the process of writing a children’s book.
“People are always like, ‘Oh, he’s doing too much,’ but it’s actually the opposite because I can promise you that there’s no one who works harder than me,” Stroman said. “It’s just that I also have interests that allow me to clear my mind. And when my mind is clear, that allows me to be the best on the field.
“I don’t allow baseball to become overwhelming because when you allow baseball to become overwhelming, it can be very draining and toxic.”
Over the course of his eight seasons in the big leagues, Stroman has learned to prioritize mental health. He works with a mental coach and mental strategist. He wants to be well-balanced and believes happiness comes from within, allowing it to flourish into all other areas. Baseball does not define his life.
None of this means Stroman doesn’t care about winning or isn’t a fierce competitor. But athletes are human, too, and there is more than what happens between the white lines.
“I’m someone who wakes up ready to live and I want to enjoy every single day,” Stroman said. “Obviously there’s going to be rough patches. My rough patches now are much smaller than they used to be, which is a great feeling.”
That philosophy would seemingly be at odds with social media and the toxicity that can arise from Twitter, on which Stroman is regularly present with nearly 515,000 followers. He typically tweets daily and liberally mutes and blocks people who bring negative energy.
At times Stroman responds and dishes it back, explaining that “sometimes you’ve got to check people” and move on.
“They wear blocks as badges of honor. It’s so comical to me,” Stroman said. “If you get to a point in your life where you’re wearing a block as a badge of honor, you need to recalculate, you need to go back to the drawing board because I guarantee you’re not living a truly happy life.”
Stroman admits in the earlier part of his career things he read in his mentions might have gotten to him. He used to pitch angry on the mound. Now Stroman says he is calm. He sees negative comments telling him he’s terrible and can laugh them off because of his peace of mind. Living out his dream puts everything in perspective “so nobody can take away from that. Nobody.”
Finding a way to let go and not care about what others think of him was not easy. Stroman said it was a journey that began after he tore the ACL in his left knee in 2015. It was then he first began working with a mental coach and became interested in books. He came to understand what life means to him and learned to appreciate what makes him happy.
Stroman is still working on himself and expects it will be a constant, ongoing process. When he feels off, he might schedule a call with his mental coach or a therapist to re-center.
“I think a lot of people neglect that, and that’s why you have a lot of people on Twitter yelling at me,” Stroman said. “If they did a better job at focusing on themselves and clearing their mind and focusing on their deeper self and finding their true happiness in life, they’re not going to have that animosity or they’re not going to want to project all those insecurities on others. Because when you do, you’re taking away from yourself.”
When Stroman takes the mound Sunday for his Cubs debut, it will coincide with his first time pitching at Wrigley. The historic venue is the lone ballpark he has not yet pitched in. He already has felt the love and appreciation from fans before throwing a pitch. Stroman started getting chills as he envisioned the energy he will experience walking onto the field Sunday.
“Everywhere I’ve went no matter what I feel like, people show up to watch me pitch and I love that,” Stroman said. “I love the energy. I love pressure. I’m someone who’s always performed pretty well under pressure. It’s something that takes me to the next level.”
Plenty of Cubs fans will be wearing Stroman’s jersey Sunday for his debut. He switched to No. 0 last season with the New York Mets and stuck with it after signing a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs in the offseason that includes an opt-out after 2023. The number choice was purposeful and is a rarity. Stroman is one of only 31 players to wear the number in major-league history and is the first Cub to don it.
His connection to No. 0 is less about the number itself, rather what the shape represents — a continuous flow of life.
Or, as Stroman put it: “I like having that vibe on my back.”
Literary pick of the week: Sandford launches new series with familiar name
If John Sandford’s “The Investigator” isn’t the most-anticipated spring book, it’s darn close. It will be published April 12 by Putnam.
After writing 31 Prey novels featuring Lucas Davenport, and 12 about Virgil Flowers, Sandford (pen name for John Camp) lights up the season with the beginning of a new series featuring Letty, the Davenports’ adopted daughter.
Letty, introduced in 2003’s “Naked Prey,” had a tough childhood before the Davenports took her in. Flashbacks in “The Investigator” show why she is ready to face violence head-on and how much she learned from Davenport, with whom she also bonded over fashion and guns. This book is filled with gun talk; what they’re called, the differences in usage, how to hold them, where to conceal them on your body, how to shoot them.
Letty is a Stanford graduate with a master’s degree in economics and she’s bored in a desk job in the office of a U.S. senator. The senator, impressed with her skills and not wanting her to quit, offers her a job investigating the theft of oil from several companies in Texas. Partnering with Department of Homeland Security Investigator John Kaiser, a former Delta Force member, she heads to the bleak areas around Midland, Texas, where the partners aren’t so interested in who is stealing the oil as where it’s going and what the money is being used for.
Their investigations, which involve lots of driving around from El Paso to rural oil fields, lead to a white supremacist militia headed by a woman whose life is devoted to carrying out an action with the help of militia members arriving from around the country. What will a hundred militia do with explosives stolen from an army base? And where and when will they do it? The militia caravan is forming and Letty and Kaiser have to stop a major disaster.
As in all Sanford books, the reader knows what the bad guys are doing but Letty and Kaiser do not.
The plot slowly grows more exciting, but it doesn’t have the quippy dialogue of the Prey and Flowers books. And there aren’t any important secondary characters, except their DHS contact in Washington.
Letty is a favorite of many Sandford fans, but this reader found her character hard to figure out in the beginning of this book. She shoots a guy without mercy or regret and takes too many chances, according to Kaiser, who knows a lot about special ops surveillance and how to stay alive. He’s as interesting as Letty, letting her take the lead in her undercover role as a DHS researcher, even though he is more experienced in surveillance.
But Letty comes alive on the page in the book’s last, fast-paced pages, when she and Kaiser are caught in the middle of the militia’s plans that go terribly wrong. Letty is resourceful and quick-thinking, but also so human as she faces other people’s death. And it isn’t a spoiler to reveal that one of the story’s main characters will haunt Letty into the next book.
Sandford writes fully realized characters and no doubt he will deepen our understanding of Letty as the series matures.
Tyler Cowen: What conservatives should care most about
If you are a true conservative — and I use the term not as Ted Cruz might, but in its literal sense, as in conserving what is of value in the modern world — then you should be obsessed with three threats to the most vital parts of our civilizational heritage, all of which are coming to the fore: war, pandemic and environmental catastrophe.
These three events have frequently caused or contributed to the collapse or decline of great civilizations of the past. After being seriously weakened by pandemics and environmental problems, the Roman Empire was taken over by barbarian tribes. The Aztecs were conquered by the Spanish, who had superior weapons and also brought disease. The decline of the Mayans likely was rooted in water and deforestation problems.
I think of true conservatism as most of all the desire to learn from history. So let us take those lessons to heart.
The odds are that nuclear weapons will not be used in the war in Ukraine. Still, there is some chance of a major escalation, or the deployment of other weapons of mass destruction. That chance is difficult to estimate, but it’s not crazy to put it at or above 1%. A desperate Vladimir Putin might well resort to a strategy of escalation, if only as a misguided attempt to de-escalate.
Here is the dilemma: If you play that “1% chance of massive destruction” repeatedly over decades, sooner or later an actual escalation is going to erupt. The cumulative probabilities of a major nuclear exchange are not actually low, even if the probability is low in any single war.
A true conservatism thus ought to make limiting the probability of a nuclear exchange its top priority. Such an emphasis would not itself solve the problem, of course. Nonetheless, any observer of American political debate for the last 20 years or more will admit that the issue is nowhere close to a major emphasis.
This brand of conservatism does not necessarily insist on higher levels of defense spending, as conservatives pushed for in the 1980s. But it does suggest that alliances, military readiness and flexibility are major policy issues. If more defense spending is called for, that should be the federal government’s No. 1 priority.
While President Joe Biden so far has done a reasonable job executing America’s Ukraine policy, he has not made these issues top priorities, nor have the Republican or Democratic parties. When was the last time a major politician gave a speech about how long the military procurement cycle has become, relative to the pace of technological change?
The relevance of pandemics is all too obvious. Still, Congress has been dragging its heels on a $10 billion pandemic assistance bill, and snags remain. The final legislation is unlikely to include a global component, despite the continuing risk of new virus strains from abroad. The U.S. should also be looking to gear up for an Operation Warp Speed #2, directed at developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, effective against a broad swath of possible future strains.
Even after more than 1 million excess deaths during this pandemic, Americans are still not taking pandemic risk seriously. Is America so much better prepared for the next time around? If you ask the simple question of whether the government has reformed or improved the CDC, FDA or NIH — regardless of what kind of reforms you might favor — the answer seems to be no. America continues to just putter along.
Finally, a true conservatism would prioritize the most important environmental problems. To use a specific example: It should not take seven years to get permits for an offshore wind farm. Just accept the reality that wind farms will involve some modest environmental problems of their own and get on with building them.
Unfortunately, even as environmental regulations proliferate in the U.S., there is an unwillingness to push through a carbon tax or make nuclear power plants easier to build.
America is getting the big stuff wrong, in part because it is focused on politics over policy. Consider that California’s governor has proposed giving car owners a $400 gas-tax refund, while the Biden administration is more worried about jobs and competition from China than about trying to make solar panels as affordable as possible.
The main task of a revitalized conservatism should be to restore America’s moral seriousness on these issues. At the moment, neither political party is doing that.
J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT
J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT
“Jammu city received only 2.1mm against normal of 68mm (96%) and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm (81.88%).” This is not the first time that below normal rainfall was recorded in J&K, he said.
“As a result of absence of any strong western disturbance and stable atmosphere, weather remained fair and mainly clear on most occasions which led to early onset of spring and above normal temperature compared to last few years,” he said in a statement to GNS.
He said mean temperature in Jammu city in March this year was 23.3 ℃ which is quite high but not unusual as mean temperature even touched 24℃ in 2004 and 2010. “Mean temperature in Srinagar city in March 2022 was 13.7 ℃ which is quite high but not unusual as mean temperature touched 13.6 and 13.7 ℃ in 2004 & 2010 also in Srinagar,” he said.
The weatherman has also forecast a brief spell of light rain during April 13-14th at scattered places. (GNS)
The post J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT appeared first on JK Breaking News.
