Why A Certified Public Accountant Is Worth Every Dime While Accountants Are A Dime A Dozen
Most small to medium size businesses quickly get to the point where they realize they need an accountant who is versed in everything from tax preparation to financial planning. When they can no longer handle all of the financial work themselves, they start shopping for a bookkeeper to help them with the complexities of their finances. Some companies opt for a generic bookkeeper while others hire a CPA, assuming that the difference between the two is more a matter of cost per hour for their services than any difference between the services they offer. In fact, there are numerous differences between them that make a Certified Public Account well worth every dime you spend.
Anybody Can Be An Accountant
And that does mean anybody. There are no federal or state guidelines a person has to meet before they can hang out their shingle as an accounting specialist. In fact, the very definition clearly allows anyone who is interested in doing the books to advertise themselves as an accountant, which is simply someone who looks after the financial records for a business or organization. If you work with figures, you can use the title without having to get a college degree, take a test or ensure that you understand finances. If you can use a calculator and are familiar with basic accounting software, you can be a bookkeeper for any company willing to hire you.
A CPA Has To Prove His Or Her Qualifications
You can’t, however, simply put up a sign and be familiar with bookkeeping to be a Certified Public Accountant. The certification process is a stringent one. You have to take a series of tests and pass them with the appropriate score in order to be allowed to refer to yourself as certified. In the state of Illinois, there are no fewer than four exams required and you will have to pass every one of them. Rigorous testing ensures that everyone who passes has been properly trained. What does that training entail? In most states, it means you’ve been to college and obtained the appropriate degree.
Education Is Critical
Even though someone has spent years as a bookkeeper, if they don’t have the educational background, they can’t call themselves a CPA if they haven’t completed at least 120 semester hours of the appropriate credit courses from a recognized educational institution. The courses have to include business law, accounting and auditing, with a focus on accounting.
Keeping Current Is Also Vital
Keeping a CPA designation can be as difficult as getting one because there are strict guidelines for maintaining certification. Anyone who is a CPA has to complete at least 80 additional hours of continuing education every two years in order to stay current on the constantly changing laws and regulations surrounding business accounting practices.
Will you pay a bit more to have a Certified Public Accountant work for your company? Yes, but you’ll soon realize that his or her knowledge, training and experience are valuable assets that will save your company a great deal more in terms of peace of mind and the best possible financial decisions for you and your business.
Revealing the Self-Directed IRA
There are 11 types of IRA’s; that’s right Eleven! But do you know about the Self-Directed IRA and what the benefits are?
Most investors mistakenly believe they have a “self-directed IRA” when in fact they have one that limits their choices to a few investment types. Within your plan, you can choose stocks, mutual funds or bonds. And while you may have hundreds and even thousands of choices of where to put your money inside that account, chances are you won’t be able to invest in nontraditional retirement assets – especially if your IRA or 401(k) rollover is with a traditional brokerage house.
So just what is a true self-directed IRA? It’s an account allows you to invest in many other options within your IRA, including:
Rental real estate
Fixer uppers to resell at a profit (flip)
Private loans made at higher interest rates to other investors
Discounted private notes
Tax liens or tax deeds
Privately held companies and startups
Precious metals
Leases and lease options
Straight options (real estate options, not stock options)
Partnerships
Such investments receive the same tax treatment as more traditional IRA assets. Any tax due is deferred until withdrawal, typically at age 70½, when your are required to start drawing down your savings, or possibly sooner.
This is an account for hands-on active investors with unique knowledge of some of the asset classes in the approved list, not for a “set it and forget it” investor.
By using this type of account it is possible to make some sizable returns from a relatively small amount of money. Here’s an example:
You have an opportunity to buy a rundown house from an estate that would like a quick sale. You determine the house is worth $200,000 – after you have spent $40,000 in upgrades. You contract to purchase the property for $120,000. But lacking the $160,000 to proceed with the sale, you enlist a partner who agrees to provide the full amount, provided you handle all the details, including closing, rehabbing and reselling the home.
You further determine that you would like your share of the profits to go inside of your IRA for the obvious tax benefits. You only have $10,000 inside your IRA with which to invest. The proper play given these set of circumstances is to have your partner buy the property in his name or an entity he controls, such as a limited liability company. You enter into an option agreement to purchase half ownership in this property. You pay $100 from your self-directed IRA and fill out option paperwork and give all the papers to your plan administrator.
This deal now moves forward, and the property is rehabbed and ready for sale in 60 days and sells and closes quickly for $200,000. You have $10,000 worth of sales and holding expenses, netting a $30,000 profit on this deal in five months. The actual title owner to the property agrees to pay you $15,000 for you to close out your option. This $15,000 is a return on the $100 option investment and is deposited back inside your IRA tax-deferred or tax-free (for a Roth IRA).
Your investor put up $160,000 and received $15,000 for a five-month investment. This represents more than a 20 percent annualized return on his money, which is pleasing to almost every investor. If he used his IRA money for this investment, then his profit would be tax-deferred as well.
Rental Income
Here’s another example: An investor from New York became aware of the self-directed IRA and used some of his IRA to acquire four rental homes in Metro Detroit. Each home was purchased for around $55,000 and rents for about $900, and the cash flow goes back to the IRA on a tax-deferred basis. If he sells these for big gains years from now, that profit will also be tax-deferred.
Be warned: There are also some prohibited investments with your IRA (see IRS Publication 590-B):
No loaning of money to yourself, your spouse or any family member in your direct linear family chain.
No investing in collectibles.
Your IRA can’t personally guarantee any loans in which it borrows money. This means that any money borrowed by your IRA must be “non-recourse” funds, which means that only the asset can be put up for collateral and may be foreclosed upon for nonpayment. The creditor may not file suit against the IRA for any shortfall in the loan goes delinquent.
Moving Into Business and Investor Quadrants
As some people must have the knowledge of cashflow quadrants, I would like to talk about further on the same subject. My today’s article discusses moving from E and S quadrants to B and I quadrants.
E Quadrant: You have a job and works as an employee for a company/organization
S Quadrant: You are self-employed and own your job or a small-scale business
B Quadrant: You are a business owner and have a team to work for you
I Quadrant: You invest money in different businesses and money works for you
First of all, we need to know that coming out of E and S quadrants and moving into B and I quadrants is really a gruesome, nerve-testing, and toiling life endeavor. We all want to have a luxury life but luxuries have a high price. Everyone of us is not capable of paying such a huge price. That is why; so little number of people is enjoying luxury life. No one would have been poor and unsuccessful, had it been such an easy job. So, the point of my discussion is: how to move from E and S quadrants to the luxury life of B and I quadrants? Let’s have a look at it:
All of us, definitely, are not so rich and wealthy that we can easily start a business and invest money. Getting into a business and running it successfully is a hard nut to crack. Business persons and investors have to deal with challenging tasks and circumstances every now and then. Not all of us are capable of such nerve-shattering challenges. Business and investment are two types of mindset. These mindsets require very different kind of training, thinking patterns, power of decision-making, patience, and endurance level. These qualities can be possessed by a leader only. Therefore, one need to learn how to lead, first of all. But even before this, one need to learn to follow a good leader. When you follow a leader, you start nurturing the same qualities. Choose a leader for you, spend time in his/her company, and develop the leadership qualities in your own self.
This will be your mental and emotional training. Alongside, you will also explore the ways how can you enter into business and investment. One of the easiest ways of getting into the luxury quadrants is to join a direct selling and network marketing business. Search out which direct selling and network marketing companies are operating in your city/state/country.
Anyway, we come back to our subject: moving into Business and Investor quadrants. One thing I must recommend:
• Don’t quit your job for getting into business if you have no other source of income. Your job is giving you a steady monthly income. Keep that income coming. Alongside, plan out about having higher academic qualification; saving money for business and investment; and most of all, start your training for how to get into a business. You can have guidance from the above paragraphs for how to train yourself for business.
• Involve your family and spouse into your business and investment plans if you feel they are supportive and encouraging. The backing will be a great source of encouragement emotionally and psychologically.
• Adopt the company of rich and business-doing people to learn their personality traits, and what and how they do which makes them stand out.
• Search for more knowledge on cashflow quadrants with the help of books and internet etc. Knowledge will give you the valuable insight into the subject. There are also websites which discuss the same fraternity. On the very basis of information, you will be able to take decisions and steps.
• Talk to your friends and close people for brainstorming and having new ideas.
• Explore the possibilities of suitable business ventures. Get to know about the tendencies what is according to your talent and taste.
• See what resources and capital you will need to start your business. Check out for the market scenario what is in and what is out.
Make a plan and stick to it strictly. Build a team of fellow people who also want to improve their financial matters. Together you can do wonders.
One extremely important thing is that when you start a business or plan for it, there come many obstacles. Business and investment are risky but you will have to take the risk. Without a daring attitude, you can’t change your destiny. So, take a decision today, gather resources for realizing it, and enter into a new world of luxuries. When you will be able to pay the price, no one can stop you from buying a luxury life.
Getting Relevant Traffic to Your Finance Website
You want to generate traffic to your financial website. That’s understandable. Who wouldn’t want that? After all, without traffic, you won’t be able to gain traction with your site or blog. The truth is, getting traffic to your website is easy. Within a day or so, you can get floods of traffic.
Which would you rather have, 100 people who visit your website looking for quality finance-related information, or 5,000 average schmoes who won’t know a stock symbol from a hieroglyph? It’s likely you chose the 100 relevant visitors.
Perhaps you can brag to your friends that your website got 5,000 visitors. But, bragging rights do little to build a long-term financial website, one where people revisit often. That is a true test of a successful financial website (or any website, for that matter), how many people return! How many people sign up for your newsletter? And the truest “litmus test” is how many people buy products or services from you?
How to Get Relevant Traffic
Before you make your fingers bleed writing a bunch of useless articles or blog posts on your blog, take a step back and ask what you want to accomplish with it. What are your goals for your website? You should not proceed without having this basic information formulated. Otherwise, you’ll be shooting in the dark, randomly selecting topics that won’t make much of a difference towards generating any traffic, let alone targeted traffic.
After you have a grasp on your goals for the site, ask yourself who do you want to visit. You will read about phrases such as customer avatars or targeted customer, etc. Whatever it’s called, it’s a way to determine the demographics of your website.
You can get this information by checking out who visits your competition. Look up a competitor’s Twitter profile and visit the Twitter feed. Find out who is following that company or website. Those people are part of your target market. You can do this same exercise with any social media platform.
Don’t get too hung up on the demographics. You can refine the process later. Just get a get initial feel for who you believe would be the best target audience you want visiting your website.
Is the Financial Blogosphere Too Competitive?
There are thousands upon thousands of financial websites and blogs in existence. In another year, there will be thousands and thousands more. It makes you wonder if it’s worth it to continue with maintaining a finance-related website.
Here’s the good news. Just because there are thousands of websites dedicated to financial topics, most of them are junk. These websites contain sales pitches, or they contain garbage content that drives visitors away. If you can rise above this trash and give readers what they want, you will open the floodgates to not only traffic but beautiful, targeted traffic. It’s the kind of traffic bloggers dream of, but most fall short of getting.
Creating Great Financial Content
To keep yourself away from the digital riff-raff, you need to create content that wows your readers. That is essential. Otherwise, your finance site is going to be just like the rest, lost in the virtual abyss!
The big question of the day is how do you create great content? It can’t be just good. It has to be great. Now for some bad news – it won’t be excellent when you first get started. Let’s face it; most people aren’t good writers or content creators. It takes practice just like anything else.
One way to come up to speed quickly with content creation is to emulate what the top bloggers are doing. This doesn’t mean copying them word-for-word. You want to get a sense of the tone and style of their websites and tailor that to your own style.
What About Keywords and SEO?
Bloggers are all-too-familiar with the terms keywords and SEO. Keywords appropriately mean what keywords will your target market use to find the information they are looking for. SEO is a bit trickier for the uninitiated. It is an acronym for Search Engine Optimization. It’s techniques which are supposed to help the search engines figure out what your content is about.
The biggest problem with both of these concepts is they change all the time. The Master of the Search Engine Universe (Google) changes these rules as do the other less-significant search engines. What worked two years ago can put your website into search engine neverland.
One underlying concept that has withstood every change search engines make is quality content. In other words, don’t worry so much about the keywords or SEO. Just write from the heart and do it consistently. Write what you believe will be of value to your readers. Nothing more!
Another common tactic is to get other bloggers in the finance world to guest post on your blog or website. Preferably, you want to choose people who are rising in the ranks of influence. Although these influencers are competitors, the web works best when everyone works together to give the readers the best value possible. Everyone wins when this happens, even all the participating competitors.
If you don’t have time for content creation but still want to generate quality traffic to your website, consider outsourcing the task. You may have to go through a few outsourcers to find ones who will do a great job for you. But, once you find them, as long as you are willing to keep them happy ($$$), you won’t have to keep looking for them.
On this note, don’t skimp out on price when looking for a quality writer. They are qualified for a reason. If you bottom fish, you will constantly be looking for new writers. When you find a good writer and pay him or her a lousy rate, it won’t take long for him or her to find another client who pays better.
It’s worth it to pay up for your writers. When you give them what they deserve, and you are fair to them, you have them for life. You will get a return on that investment by growing the right kind of audience for your financial blog.
