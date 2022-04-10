News
Will the hostility between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers linger? ‘It seems to be a trend.’
In the aftermath of the benches-clearing incident Saturday between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, perhaps the harshest blow was an accusation of “lollygagging” by the Cubs from Brewers veteran Andrew McCutchen.
McCutchen was referring to Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson not hitting him immediately in apparent retaliation for Willson Contreras and Ian Happ being hit by pitches. McCutchen said “everybody and their mom knew when I came up to bat, I was going to get hit” in his eighth inning at-bat.
“I’m a little older and I was raised in a different era, but back when the guys knew it was coming, you got it right away,” McCutchen said after the Cubs’ 9-0 win at Wrigley Field. “You didn’t wait around. There was no lollygagging. If you were going to get hit, we’re going to get hit.
“You had a couple of times to do it, and if you missed, ‘Oh, well, get the next one.’ The biggest takeaway for me is you’re throwing a (cutter) away for a first-pitch strike, and what are you trying to do? You’re trying to make me guess, like, ‘Oh, you’re going to pitch to me?’ And then you’re going to try and hit me and get three chances?
“That’s a little much, man. I’ve been hurt before with that.”
Thompson, who was ejected and faces a possible suspension, did the appropriate thing afterward and denied he was trying to hit McCutchen, as the unwritten rules of baseball retaliation dictate.
“Sometimes it gets away,” Thompson said. “It just happens sometimes.”
Jason Heyward led the Cubs’ charge to the infield to meet the Brewers after McCutchen was hit and began jawing at Thompson. On his way to first, McCutchen said he told Thompson: “Hey, good job, you finally did it.”
“Contreras didn’t even move his glove behind the plate when I got hit,” McCutchen said. “He didn’t move it. We all knew it was coming. But it was a matter of how you do it. There was a better way to do it.”
Contreras followed McCutchen up the first-base line, saying he wanted to make sure the veteran didn’t charge Thompson. No punches were thrown. It was just another typical baseball brouhaha with plenty of words and little action.
Heyward said it was his job as a veteran to defend his teammates.
“I think we handled it on the field beautifully, and that was that,” he said. “Both teams were there for each other. The umpires did a beautiful job. Everyone communicated well and we played some baseball today.”
Neither Happ nor Contreras said he was purposely thrown at, though Contreras has been hit 15 times by Brewers pitchers, including each of the first two games of 2022 and 10 times since 2020.
“Being hit however many times is not fun,” Contreras said. “I know they’re not trying to, but if you don’t have the command to go in, just don’t go, because you’re going to get somebody hurt. I’m not trying to get hit by a pitch.
“Last year, I get it. I was on top of the plate. This year I’m farther back from the plate. I don’t think that’s big-league pitching. … I get it. It’s cold. They don’t have the same grip.”
Manager David Ross said only the Brewers would know if they are targeting Contreras, who has had several issues with them in the past.
Will this be a lingering issue?
“It seems to be a trend,” Ross said of the 15 hit by pitches. “Ten over the last two years seems to be lingering.”
But is the animosity between the teams lingering?
“Nobody likes to get hit over and over again and by the same group,” he said. “I can’t predict the future, but the past would (suggest) not much change, I would say.”
Happ, who was hit on the left kneecap with a pitch from Trevor Gott in the seventh, said X-rays were negative but he expected some swelling.
“I don’t think it’s on purpose,” Happ said. “But obviously if it’s your teammates, if you’re going to come inside, you’ve got to throw strikes, you’ve got to be able to command it because it’s dangerous.”
Contreras wasn’t very surprised by the Brewers’ reaction to McCutchen being hit.
“They can react however they can react, to be honest,” he said. “It wasn’t intentional. If it was intentional, we’d probably hit him on the first pitch. But we didn’t. Keegan is a great guy. He’s not trying to get nobody hurt.”
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said there was only intent on one pitch Saturday — apparently meaning Thompson’s. He downplayed the 15 hit by pitches for Contreras, saying the number is high because “we play them a lot.”
Contreras wasn’t sure if the saga is over, though he said he hoped it “dies right there.”
But it seems unlikely to die just yet, which might not be the worst thing for the Cubs. Two games into the season, they are bonding in a way few saw coming with so many new pieces and such a short spring training.
“Do I think it’s going to continue?” Heyward said, repeating the question. “I don’t think. I just play. Tomorrow we’ve got a game. We’ll see how that goes.”
Dylan Cease helps the Chicago White Sox bounce back, striking out 8 in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Tigers
It was only the second game of the season.
But with innings to fill because of injuries to other members of the rotation, the Chicago White Sox needed a performance like the one Dylan Cease delivered Saturday.
The right-hander allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings as the Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 in front of 17,469 at Comerica Park.
“All of us as starters take that pride and that chip on our shoulder to go out and eat as many innings as we can,” Cease said. “It’s good because (the Tigers) won in a good fashion (Friday), but I think we showed that we’re still here.”
Cease threw 79 pitches and exited after allowing a single to Austin Meadows to begin the sixth inning.
“You lose a game like (Friday, 5-4 on Javier Báez’s game-winning hit in the ninth), the momentum is always the starting pitcher, and he was just outstanding,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Cease.
“They have a nice club over there and he was rock-solid. Command of all his pitches, and when he got a little out of sync he got right back on it, he started doing that midseason on (in 2021). A quick learner.”
Cease retired eight straight from the final out of the second inning to the first out of the fifth. He had a stretch of four straight strikeouts, with three coming in the fourth and one to begin the fifth.
“I think what tends to happen is you have a couple innings under your belt of feeling your body and all that, so it can be easier to get in a rhythm (later),” Cease said. “Hopefully I can start doing that from the beginning (of the game).”
After striking out Jonathan Schoop to start the fifth, Cease walked the next two batters. He rebounded by striking out Akil Baddoo and getting Robbie Grossman to line out to first.
“Just keep my focus and just keep doing what I can to execute,” Cease said of getting out of the fifth.
Cease stepped up for a rotation dealing with injuries to Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Additionally, Michael Kopech’s innings are being monitored early as he moves from the bullpen to back to the rotation. Kopech will start Sunday’s series finale.
“The way you build a year, every time your starter can go out there like that, now it’s up to other guys,” La Russa said. “Michael will get his chance (Sunday), Dallas (Keuchel) will get his chance.
“It was just outstanding how Dylan pitched, just like he was in spring training. He gives them a lot of different pitches to deal with.”
Like Friday’s opener, the Sox jumped ahead in the first with a two-out hit by Eloy Jiménez. On Friday, it was an RBI single. On Saturday, it was a two-run single.
Yasmani Grandal’s two-run homer in the sixth made it 4-0.
But also like Friday, a Sox player exited early because of an injury. On Friday, it was Giolito after four innings because of abdominal tightness on his left side. La Russa said an optimistic timeline would mean Giolito will miss two starts.
On Saturday, right fielder AJ Pollock left in the third inning with tightness in his right hamstring. Pollock singled to center, rounded first and grimaced as he went back to the bag, briefly grabbing the back of his right leg.
“Honestly I thought it was going to be a for sure double,” Pollock said. “I felt like I hit the crap out of the ball and I took a turn and it looked like he was going to cut it off, and it was kind of on that slowdown and I felt it and hit the breaks, came back and I definitely felt that little bit of a grab. And Tony came out and it seemed like it was the wise move just to get out of there.”
Pollock, who was already scheduled to go on paternity leave in the coming days, said this hamstring issue should be a “short-term” situation.
Andrew Vaughn replaced Pollock and had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Sox a 5-2 lead. Josh Harrison — who went 2-for-4 with a triple and double — scored on Vaughn’s hit.
Reliever Bennett Sousa continued to impress early, striking out one in 1⅓ scoreless innings. José Ruiz induced a double play to end the eighth.
With closer Liam Hendriks unavailable after throwing 33 pitches Friday, Aaron Bummer was called on for the save opportunity. The left-hander, who was charged with two runs in two-thirds of an inning Friday, surrendered consecutive singles to begin the ninth. He struck out the next three to wrap up the team’s first win of 2022.
“Not really liking the path that I’m on that every ball in play is a hit and every out is a strikeout, but we’ll take it,” Bummer said. “Baseball, especially as a reliever, you get punched a lot. It’s how you stand up and how you respond to getting punched in the mouth.
“I thought today was a pretty good day to come back after (Friday) and make some pitches and get the job done.”
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on Dwayne Haskins’ death
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has sparked a massive social media backlash over comments he made about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins, 24, was killed after he was hit by a dump truck Saturday morning on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
News of his death quickly spread on social media, as fans, coaches and fellow players mourned “the loss of a great player” and “a truly great friend,” while also honoring the life and career of a “phenomenal teammate, person and friend.”
But after Brandt was asked about Haskins on NFL Radio on Saturday, several people took to social media to express outrage at the 90-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s “completely inappropriate” comments, which quickly went viral after they were shared on Twitter by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis.
“I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy who was living to be dead,” he told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? He left school early,” he said.
“Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway,” he added.
Reactions came in swiftly and fiercely.
On Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial backlash, Brandt apologized for his “poor choice of words.”
“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” he tweeted.
“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he added.
The apology hasn’t been universally accepted.
While some agreed that “people make mistakes,” several some social media users were left wondering if Brandt was the person who actually wrote the tweet, while others said that it simply wasn’t enough.
“Sorry, I do not forgive you,” wrote Twitter user L. Sue Szabo. “You said what you said.”
“No way a 90-year-old tweeted this,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Moore. “But a 90-year-old definitely said what he said on the radio.”
Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals, minus their rookie manager, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Saturday.
Oliver Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark, and bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in.
Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season.
St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas threw a career-high 41 pitches in the first inning, but gave up just run in that span. He was pulled in the fourth.
Relievers Kody Whitley (1-0), Nick Wittgren, T.J. McFarland and Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos combined to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Mitch Keller (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings.
Arenado singled home Paul Goldschmidt to make it 2-all in the third. DeJong homered later in the inning.
Corey Dickerson, making his Cardinals debut, singled home Arenado in the fifth.
Arenado added an RBI double in the sixth.
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
Schumaker, formerly a popular player with the Cardinals, is in his first season on the St. Louis staff after four years with San Diego. He challenged a call at second base by umpire Dan Merzel, who had ruled Dylan Carlson came off the bag while trying to steal second in the first inning. Schumaker won the challenge as the call was overturned.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton successfully challenged first base umpire Mike Muchlinski’s ruling that Roberto Pérez was called out returning to the bag after Kevin Newman lined out to McFarland in the sixth inning.
SHOWTIME
Pirates rookie Diego Castillo stroked his first major league hit when he doubled off McFarland in the sixth inning.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: Placed RHP Duane Underwood, Jr. (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday and recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. Underwood departed Thursday’s game after throwing 10 pitches. … 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game with cramping in his right forearm.
UP NEXT
Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (3-7, 5.35 ERA in 2021) has allowed seven runs in five innings over two appearances against the Cardinals.
Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (14-7, 3.82 ERA in 2021) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 as he makes his debut for St. Louis.
