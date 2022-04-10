News
WNBA draft: Lynx will be drafting for training camp competition
The Lynx are in a good, yet tight spot with their current roster. They’re low on salary-cap space and open roster positions. Which puts Minnesota in an interesting spot entering Monday’s WNBA draft, especially considering the Lynx possess the No. 8 and the No. 13 selections.
How do you add to a seemingly full roster?
“We think we’re at the point in the league where it’s challenging for any of these prospects to not only make a team, but then carve out space on said team,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said.
There are a few alternative routes Minnesota could take rather than adding a player for this year’s roster. Minnesota made a habit out of trading late first-round selections during the meat of its dynasty. That could be in play again Monday. The Lynx could also select an international player — such as Mali center Sika Kone or Australian guard Jade Melbourne and see if they can delay the arrival of that player for a year or two.
Reeve noted “everything is on the table” Monday.
But should Minnesota keep its first two selections, the Lynx will essentially be aiming for players who can only increase the level of competitiveness in their upcoming training camp. Bringing in more talent can only make this year’s team better.
“Our approach is we’re going into the draft, and we want to select the best players possible (that) we think we’ll have a shot to make the team. And then obviously you get in training camp and they’ve got to show that they can do that,” Reeve said. “We’ll look for talent, we’ll look for need, and we’ll put a training camp together that might be one of the most competitive in the league this year.”
Maybe that a rookie does come in and surprisingly outplay a more veteran player to earn a roster spot.
Reeve described this draft class as “a good class.” What it potentially lacks for generational players, it may make up for in potentially “serviceable players.”
“There’s certainly value in serviceable, reserve players,” Reeve said. “So I think if that’s the minimum, if that’s the floor, then that’s a pretty decent class.”
There’s a good chance a prospect the Lynx draft at No. 13 is just as good as the prospect they draft at No. 8. And without a set “draft need,” Minnesota can take those selections any direction in which it’d like.
“What we’ll do at No. 8 and No. 13 is see how the draft goes, and we’ll probably have some balance to those picks,” Reeve said. “We’ll try to cover some ground positionally with those picks, and I think we’re pretty solid from our roster standpoint, and we’ll see what direction the next few weeks brings and goes from there. We’re not going to be pigeon-holed in terms of position when we select. If you see us select something at eight, it might be different at 13, and vice-versa.”
The goal is to add training camp competition to multiple positional groups. It’s no secret the Lynx have pushed many of their chips to the center this offseason with the goal of winning a championship in Sylvia Fowles’ farewell season. Monday likely won’t veer from that.
“I’m hoping the draft itself will reflect a player that we think could help us to our mission of this season. I think we’re in a little bit of a short-term view right now with our team,” Reeve said. “So I think whoever that we have a chance to draft, is going to be given an opportunity in training camp. If they make the team, it has to be somebody that we think can help us toward the goal of winning a championship.”
News
AJ Pollock exits Saturday’s game with tightness in his right hamstring, the latest Chicago White Sox injury
AJ Pollock became the latest Chicago White Sox player to leave a game early because of an injury, exiting Saturday with tightness in his right hamstring.
The right fielder is being further evaluated, according to the team.
Pollock singled to center in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He rounded first and grimaced as he went back to the bag, briefly grabbing the back of his right leg.
The training staff checked on Pollock and he left the game.
The Sox acquired Pollock in an April 1 trade that sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pollock had three hits Friday on opening day, becoming the first player with at least three hits in his Sox debut since Craig Wilson (also three) on Sept. 5, 1998, against the New York Yankees, according to Elias.
Andrew Vaughn ran for Pollock and replaced him in right field.
Injuries were a major issue for the Sox last season and have popped up again at the start of 2022. Starter Lucas Giolito left Friday’s outing after four innings because of abdominal tightness on his left side. Manager Tony La Russa said an optimistic timeline would mean Giolito misses two starts.
Sox starter Lance Lynn is possibly out eight weeks (right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon) while reliever Garrett Crochet is lost for the season (Tommy John surgery). Both of those injuries occurred in Cactus League games. And third baseman Yoán Moncada went on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday with a Grade 1 right oblique strain, an injury that happened during spring training.
News
Dwayne Haskins, Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State star, fatally struck by dump truck
Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was killed after being hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway on Saturday.
He was 24.
The football players was walking on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, when he was struck, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said. He was killed at the scene.
Miranda didn’t say why he was on the highway.
“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” Miranda told The Associated Press..
Haskins had spent the 2021 season with Steelers as the scout team quarterback. He did not see any game action. He was expected to have a chance to compete for the quarterback spot in Pittsburgh in 2022 after the retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.
“The world lost a great person today,” Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tweeted. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.”
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin echoed that sentiment.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to many.
“I am truly heartbroken.”
Haskins spent his first two NFL seasons with Washington, starting 13 games and throwing 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Kevin O’Connell, currently the Minnesota Vikings coach, was quarterbacks coach, then offensive coordinator during Haskins’ time with Washington.
“Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today.” O’Connell tweeted. “Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life.”
The Highland Park, N.J., native starred collegiately at Ohio State. In his one season as a starter, in 2018, he led the Buckeyes to the Big Ten championship and a victory in the Rose Bowl, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The Ohio State football Twitter feed posted and photo of Haskins in action with the words, “Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye.”
For the season, he threw 50 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and was selected by Washington with the ninth pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
News
Gophers receiver Doug Emilien to enter NCAA transfer portal
Gophers third-year receiver Doug Emilien said Saturday he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., native played in two games during the 2021 season, but didn’t record a statistic. The all-Big Ten academic student-athlete did not play in the 2020 season.
Emilien is the 17th scholarship player on Minnesota’s 2021 roster to enter the portal since October; he follows running back Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, who was a surprise addition on Friday.
DEPARTURES (new school)
WR — Doug Emilien (unknown)
RB — Mar’Keise Irving (unknown)
RB — Ky Thomas (Kansas)
OL — Curtis Dunlap (Rutgers)
QB — Jacob Clark (Missouri State)
WR — Mnamdi Adim-Madumere (Central Arkansas)
WR — Dylan Hillard-McGill (Pittsburgh State)
QB — Zach Annexstad (Illinois State)
LB — Jaqwondis Burns (Southern Methodist)
DL — MJ Anderson (Iowa State)
WR — Brady Boyd (Texas Tech)
RB — Cam Wiley (Akron)
TE — Austin Henderson (Liberty)
DL — Rashod Cheney (South Florida)
LB — DJ Gordon (South Florida)
OL — Saia Mapakaitolo (Arizona)
WR — Peter Udoibok (unknown)
K — Michael Lantz* (unknown)
* — wasn’t on 2021 roster, announced transfer in December
