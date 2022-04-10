News
Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Illinois kills two women
LIVINGSTON, Ill. – Illinois State Police say two people were killed in a wrong-way wreck on I-55 early this morning in Madison County Illinois.
Troopers say just after 4:00 am a car going south in the northbound lanes of the interstate ran head-on into a tractor-trailer. The crash was just outside of Livingston.
Two women in the car were killed and the truck driver has non-life-threatening injuries.
The wreck shut down I-55 until about 10:00 am.
News
St. Louis City residents voice how they’d like to see ARPA funds spent.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis Board of Alderman held a town-hall meeting at the O’Fallon Park and Rec Complex Saturday morning to hear how residents would like to see nearly $500 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds used.
“These ARPA dollars they represent an opportunity to be transformational across our city but also across our country,” Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said at the start of the meeting.
Right now, the city has around $250 million. The rest of the nearly $500 million will be available in the coming months.
“We’ve written the Mayor, we’ve written the Alderman, we’ve sat at these meetings and it’s time for action,” Yolanda Owens said.
Action could be happening soon because the funds need to be allocated through legislation by 2024 and spent by 2026. Owens said she appreciates her alderman’s efforts in her ward, but like many, she’s ready for concrete plans and results from the entire board.
“We need you to care. What you’re doing in Central West End, do it here,” Owens said as the small crowd applauded.
“I see a little bit of change but it’s the same thing over and over again. They keep asking us what we need, what do we want, when have educated people who are upfront on the panel,” she said.
“Alderman, they’re getting emails, text messages, and pleas from us daily about what we need, so these types of meetings insight things in people’s feelings which it did to me today.”
Born and raised in St. Louis, she returned home in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. Owens said seeing what her neighborhood used to be, compared to what it is now, is heartbreaking.
“So much land here, and I can tell you it did not used to be like this. I’m fifty-something years old and I see a terrible depreciation of this neighborhood,” she said.
Reaching residents like Owens is why the town hall was set up. She said she hopes the messages sent Saturday morning like hers don’t go unheard.
“Make all of us equal in this process of distributing this money and redevelopment for our city,” Owens said.
News
Rain returns Sunday night with severe storms possible next week
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sunday morning is expected to be chilly with temperatures of 40 degrees. Highs return to the 70s, helped by some gusty south winds, during the rest of the day. Rain and thunderstorms return Sunday night and continue Monday.
There should be another round of storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some severe weather will be possible with both rounds of storms, bringing hail and damaging winds.
Download our app for weather alerts: Android – Apple
News
Pete Alonso crushes first-career grand slam, Chris Bassitt dazzles in Mets win
WASHINGTON — Pete Alonso stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded against a gassed 23-year-old Nationals pitcher. Alonso closed his eyes and took a deep breath on a 2-1 count. Then the Mets slugger sent Joan Adon’s 86th and final pitch of the night to the moon — which settled down as a grand slam over the left field wall.
Alonso watched it sail — the ball hung in the air for nearly seven seconds — but he didn’t wait for it to fall before he flipped his bat and jogged around the bases. Alonso’s first-career grand slam was also his first home run of the year, and it was all the Mets needed to break open a scoreless game and beat the Nationals, 5-0, on Saturday night at Nationals Park.
The Mets’ third straight win of the year wasn’t just all offense. Far from it.
Mets starters also continued their strong start in their first turn through the rotation.
New Amazin’s pitcher Chris Bassitt dazzled in his Mets debut, and first win of the year, on Saturday. Bassitt threw six scoreless innings and allowed three hits, one walk and registered eight strikeouts across 93 pitches. GM Billy Eppler traded for Bassitt in March, just a couple of days after MLB’s lockout was lifted — sending right-handed top prospect J.T. Ginn and pitcher Adam Oller to Oakland in exchange.
Nationals hitters were baffled by Bassitt’s pitch mix, which featured a fastball, slider, changeup, cutter, sinker, and curveball. Mets catcher James McCann would go through Bassitt’s entire arsenal, showing the signs as the right-hander shook his head before nodding on his final decision.
Bassitt’s first strikeout of 2022 came at the expense of one of the best hitters in baseball. Besides the fact striking out Juan Soto is a feat in and of itself, Bassitt began that at-bat behind in the count, 3-0. His cutters and changeup weren’t getting Soto to bite, so Bassitt switched to his four-seamer. He painted the inside of the plate with two fastballs, before getting Soto to swing and miss on a 94 mile per hour four-seamer to end the at-bat with an impressive whiff.
On Saturday, Bassitt became the second pitcher in history to record a scoreless Mets debut of at least six innings with eight or more strikeouts. Colin McHugh was the first, when he hurled seven scoreless innings and punched out nine in 2012.
So move over Max Scherzer and, eventually, Jacob deGrom. Bassitt may technically be the No. 3 starter, but there’s certainly another ace in the Mets rotation.
()
Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Illinois kills two women
St. Louis City residents voice how they’d like to see ARPA funds spent.
Disadvantages of Electronic Payment Systems
Rain returns Sunday night with severe storms possible next week
Pete Alonso crushes first-career grand slam, Chris Bassitt dazzles in Mets win
Homicide investigation: Body of missing St. Louis mom found
Avoid Mortgage Foreclosure With Obama’s Home Affordable Refinance Program
Real Estate Investing in the Time of Covid
Minnesota got $73 billion in pandemic aid. Where did it go?
Machine Learning And Fraud Prevention
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News6 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman