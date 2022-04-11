News
1 man dead, 1 teen wounded in overnight shootings
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left one man dead and a teenager injured.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened just after 1:40 a.m. near the city-county border. Officers located the victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue. He’d been shot in the leg.
The victim told police he was walking with an 18-year-old in the 5900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when a vehicle drove past and someone in the car began shooting at them.
The 16-year-old was said to be in stable condition.
The second shooting occured just aftr 2 a.m. at 5800 West Florissant. A 60-year-old man was found shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Saints bats explode for 15-6 rout of Louisville Bats
LOUISVILLE — If not for a pressing occasion next week, the St. Paul Saints might never leave northern Kentucky.
The Saints seemed to find a second home at Louisville Slugger Field during their six-game series that opened the Triple-A baseball season this past week. And what a series it was for the Saints, who wrapped it up with a 15-6 rout of the host Louisville Bats.
St. Paul had a feast on Louisville pitching in the series finale, hitting a franchise-record seven doubles, a franchise-tying-record 11 extra base hits and slugging four home runs.
During the six games and 54 innings they played in Louisville, the Saints (5-1) trailed the Bats (1-5) for a total of an inning and a half.
But as wonderfully as things went on the road for St. Paul, it’s time to come home. After a well-deserved day off on Monday, the Saints return to CHS Field for their home opener at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday against the Indianapolis Indians.
The Indians, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are 4-2 after opening the season at home with a six-game series against Omaha.
On Sunday, Kyle Garlick, Mark Contreras and Chance Sisco finished with three hits apiece for St. Paul. Daniel Robertson, Jermaine Palacio and Curtis Terry had two hits each in the Saints’ 16-hit attack. Garlick, Contreras, Robertson and Terry hit home runs.
Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general as war commander ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days with a full-scale offensive.
The outcome of that confrontation could determine the course of the war, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders.
Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian armed forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official said Russia appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion that Moscow refers to as a “special military operation.” The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in the country’s east. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since 2014 and declared some territory there as independent republics.
Dvornikov, 60, gained prominence as head of the Russian forces that were deployed to Syria in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime amid the country’s devastating civil war. Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” played down the significance of the appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault was increasingly focusing on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.
Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile (13-kilometer) convoy of military vehicles headed south to the Donbas, recalling images of a convoy that got stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks before Russia gave up on trying to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in a bid to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.
Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.
The airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, was also hit by missiles twice on Sunday, according to the regional governor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for stronger military and political support from the West, including NATO members that have funneled weapons and military equipment to Ukraine but denied some requests for fear of getting drawn into the war.
In a late-night video message, Zelenskyy argued that Russia’s aggression “was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone.” The “entire European project is a target,” he said.
“That is why it is not just the moral duty of all democracies, all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine’s desire for peace,” Zelenskyy said. ”This is, in fact, a strategy of defense for every civilized state.”
The Ukrainian leader also thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday. Zelenskyy said they discussed “what help the United Kingdom will provide to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine,” especially to rebuild the Kyiv region.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed 52 people at a train station and other violence that came to light as Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said that when he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone Sunday, “we emphasized that all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished.”
A day after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that he will meet Monday in Moscow with Putin.
Nehammer aims to encourage dialogue between Ukraine and Russia and to address “war crimes” during the meeting, the Austria Press Agency reported. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Ukraine has blamed Russia for killing civilians in Bucha and other towns outside the capital where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after Russian troops retreated. Russia has denied the allegations and falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Maria Vaselenko, 77, a resident of Borodyanka, said her daughter and son-in-law were killed, leaving her grandchildren orphaned.
“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them. They were putting explosives under dead people,” Vaselenko said. “That’s why my children have been under the rubble for 36 days. It was not allowed” to remove bodies.
In Mariupol, Russia was deploying Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukriane eight years ago.
Residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and frustrated evacuation missions. Ukrainian authorities think an airstrike on a theater that was being used as a bomb shelter killed hundreds of civilians, and Zelenskyy has said he expects more evidence of atrocities to be found once Mariupol no longer is blockaded.
The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, predicted that Russian forces will “renew offensive operations in the coming days” from Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv, in the campaign to conquer the Donbas, which comprises Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
But in the view of the think tank’s analysts, “The outcome of forthcoming Russian operations in eastern Ukraine remains very much in question.”
Elsewhere, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine was able to rotate staff at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant for only the second time since Russian forces seized the facility early in the war.
The nuclear agency said the situation around Chernobyl, site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, “remained far from normal” after Russians departed at the end of March. Ukrainian officials told the agency Sunday that laboratories for radiation monitoring at the site were destroyed and instruments damaged or stolen.
By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA, Associated Press
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Borodyanko, Robert Burns and Calvin Woodward in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Play-in set to determine Heat playoff opponent; Nets could exit Heat opening bracket as soon as Tuesday
Court vision for the Miami Heat for the next week will mean being glued to their television sets.
There, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday nights, the NBA Eastern Conference play-in round will set their menu for Easter Sunday.
A week out, Sunday’s close of the regular season set the table for how the Heat’s opening-round playoff opponent will be determined
While the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers previously had been locked into the play-in round, Sunday’s results finalized the seedings for the three-night schedule that will determine the conference’s Nos. 7-8 seeds.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat, who closed out their schedule Sunday night against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, will face the team that emerges from the play-in round with the No. 8 seed.
Each of the East play-in teams won their season finales, leaving the play-in seedings in the same order as going into Sunday, with the Nets defeating the visiting Indiana Pacers 134-126, the Cavaliers defeating the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 133-115, the Atlanta Hawks winning on the road 130-114 against the Houston Rockets, and the Charlotte Hornets defeating the visiting Washington Wizards 124-108.
As a result, the East play-in tournament opens with the No. 7 Nets hosting the No. 8 Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Tuesday on TNT at Barclays Center, with the winner of that game receiving the No. 7 seed in the best-of-seven opening round.
The East play-in tournament continues with the No. 9 Hawks hosting the No. 10 Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN at State Farm Arena, with the loser of that game eliminated from the playoffs.
Then, on Friday night, the loser of the Nos. 7-8 game (Nets or Cavaliers) will host the winner of the Nos. 9-10 game (Hawks or Hornets) on ESPN, with that winner to open the first round against the Heat on Sunday at FTX Arena.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday he appreciates what the league has created with the play-in round.
“I think it’ll be good entertainment,” Spoelstra said. “Our video room and scouting department will be watching with a different lens then I’ll be watching it. I don’t want to stress myself out on all the different possibilities before we actually get to know who we play.
“But we’re all fans of the game, and the playoff atmosphere. I think the play-in has created some really compelling matchups.”
The Heat swept their four-game season series from the Nets, but that was without Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving appearing together in any of those four games.
The Heat also swept the Hornets 4-0, although one of those games went double-overtime in Charlotte.
The Heat went 3-1 against the Hawks, including a 113-109 victory Friday in their regular-season home finale.
The Heat went 1-2 against the Cavaliers, although were considerably shorthanded in both of the losses.
For Spoelstra and his staff it will mean a quick, two-day game-planning turnaround before the playoff opener.
“This is our life in the NBA all season long,” Spoelstra said. “You know, you typically have a shootaround or maybe a day before to prepare for somebody. Whoever it’ll be in the East, we’ve played them three or four times already. That’ll be ample prep to be able to get a read for game one.
“And then once you get past game one, then it becomes much different, anyway. But this is what the six months of the regular season are there for, is to build all the appropriate habits, hopefully, to get ready for the second season.”
The matchups for the Western Conference play-in round had been locked in place ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finales.
On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on TNT, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center, with the winner receiving the No. 7 seed in the West.
On Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center, with the loser eliminated from the playoffs.
The, on Friday night, the loser of the Timberwolves-Clippers game will host the winner of the Pelicans-Spurs game for the No. 8 seed in the West.
