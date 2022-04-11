News
11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Eleven dogs were rescued from horrible conditions in Pulaski County over the weekend.
Deputies rescued the dogs from a home near Vichy. The pet owners surrendered the animals. Deputies are expected to file charges against them. The dogs were malnourished and dehydrated.
They’re now receiving care at the Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center in St. Robert, Missouri.
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: After the increase in dearness allowance of central employees, now a new update has come regarding their fitment factor. After this, the picture has become clear about when the fitment factor will be applicable. According to media reports, the hopes of the employees who are expecting the fitment factor to increase this year have got a setback. There will be no decision from the government yet on the demand for increasing the fitment factor.
There will be no increase in fitment factor in 2022
According to media reports, this year there will be no increase in the fitment factor. The government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Because due to Corona epidemic and inflation, the government cannot bear the additional financial burden.
Basic salary of employees is not going to increase now
According to media reports, there is no fresh possibility of any decision on the fitment factor till the next pay commission. This means that the basic salary of the employees is not going to increase right now.
Thinking about the new formula
At the same time, it is difficult to say about the next pay commission, when it will come. At the same time, the government’s effort is to prepare such a formula, which will increase the salary of the employees from time to time.
There is a demand to increase the fitment factor
In fact, central employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3.68. If the government had accepted the demand of the employees, then their basic salary would have increased by about 8 thousand rupees. That is, his minimum salary would have increased from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand. But, as of now, there is no sign of its increase.
This is the fitment factor
Right now the fitment factor is 2.57. While determining the salary, apart from the allowances like DA, TA, HRA etc., the basic salary of the employee is calculated by multiplying the fitment factor by 2.57.
Jio Plan : Jio 365 days Dhaakad plan, 2.5GB data per day and Disney+ Hotstar Free Know all the benefits
Jio Plan : Jio 365 days Dhaakad plan, 2.5GB data per day and Disney+ Hotstar Free Know all the benefits
A few months back, telecom companies have increased the prices of their plans. In such a situation, users have become very upset. Users have to recharge at least Rs 250 every month, in which the benefits are also getting very less.
Just imagine if you get a year’s recharge for the same price every month, that too with 2.5GB of data daily and a year-long subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan we are talking about is offered by Jio and it costs Rs 249 per month. Let’s know about this plan…
Jio’s Rs 2,999 plan
This plan of Jio is Rs 2,999. In this plan, you are getting 2.5GB high-speed internet every day, unlimited voice calling on any network and 100 SMS per day benefits. Talking about OTT access, this plan comes with Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription for one year along with access to all Jio Apps. The validity of this plan is for one full year.
Every day’s expenditure is only 8.33 rupees
The price of the plan is Rs 2,999. If the price of every month is taken out, then it is around Rs 249. If Rs 249 is divided by 30 days, then this price becomes Rs 8.33. That is, 2.5 GB data and unlimited calling are being given to you every day for Rs 8.33. That is, you can save a lot of money by choosing Jio’s year-long plan.
Gold Price Today: Gold-silver price rise, gold moving towards record price, check latest rate
Gold Price Today: Gold-silver price rise, gold moving towards record price, check latest rate
Gold Silver Price Today: There has been an increase in the price of gold and silver today i.e. on Monday. Gold has become costlier by Rs 91 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). At the same time, the prices of silver have also increased. Let’s know the latest rate.
Gold Silver Price Today: There was a rise in the price of gold and silver again on Monday i.e. today. Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is getting expensive by Rs 91 in the morning and is trading at Rs 52162.00 today. At the same time, silver (Silver price today) is also trading at 67150.00 with a rise of Rs 158.00.
Bullion market boom
The price of gold is also showing a rise in the bullion market. Here the price of 22 carat gold is trading at Rs 48941. At the same time, the price of 24 carat gold also opened with a jump at Rs 53390. Apart from this, the average price of 20 carat gold has reached Rs 44,492 and the price of 18 carat has reached Rs 40443. At the same time, the rate of 16 carat gold was Rs 35593.
gold imports increased
In the midst of rising inflation, the craze of people towards gold is increasing in the country. The country’s gold imports have increased by 73 percent to $ 45.1 billion in the first 11 months (April-February) of 2021-22. Gold imports have increased due to increasing demand. In the corresponding period of last financial year, the figure of import of gold stood at $ 26.11 billion.
