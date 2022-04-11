11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County

7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: After the increase in dearness allowance of central employees, now a new update has come regarding their fitment factor. After this, the picture has become clear about when the fitment factor will be applicable. According to media reports, the hopes of the employees who are expecting the fitment factor to increase this year have got a setback. There will be no decision from the government yet on the demand for increasing the fitment factor.

There will be no increase in fitment factor in 2022

According to media reports, this year there will be no increase in the fitment factor. The government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Because due to Corona epidemic and inflation, the government cannot bear the additional financial burden.

Basic salary of employees is not going to increase now

According to media reports, there is no fresh possibility of any decision on the fitment factor till the next pay commission. This means that the basic salary of the employees is not going to increase right now.

Thinking about the new formula

At the same time, it is difficult to say about the next pay commission, when it will come. At the same time, the government’s effort is to prepare such a formula, which will increase the salary of the employees from time to time.

There is a demand to increase the fitment factor

In fact, central employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3.68. If the government had accepted the demand of the employees, then their basic salary would have increased by about 8 thousand rupees. That is, his minimum salary would have increased from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand. But, as of now, there is no sign of its increase.

This is the fitment factor

Right now the fitment factor is 2.57. While determining the salary, apart from the allowances like DA, TA, HRA etc., the basic salary of the employee is calculated by multiplying the fitment factor by 2.57.