Blockchain
17,293,727 XRP Worth 12,397,934 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
- XRPL’s creator fund is a $250 million pledge to help XRPL artists.
- XRP is down 6.35% in the last 24 hours.
Months after Ripple announced its “Creator Fund” centered on NFT, XRP Ledger (XRPL) is witnessing great demand for its NFT hosting ecosystem. Ripple said in a blog post dated April 7, “incredible momentum and exciting NFT use cases come to life on the XRPL,” citing a list of notable developers who have joined the XRPL’s NFT ecosystem.
XRPL’s creator fund is a $250 million pledge to help XRPL artists by providing them with the required tools, financial support, and collaborations to kick-start their initiatives on the platform. Ripple has onboarded about 4,000 artists and authors since its September 2021 debut via its creator fund, including award-winning novelist and artist Justin Bua, director Steven Sebring, and the xPunk collective. Additionally, XRPL has collaborated with numerous markets and creative agencies, like Mintable, VSA Partners, NFT PRO, Ethernal Labs, and MintNFT, to bring together a wide range of artists.
Rare Air Media, the production company behind Michael Jordan’s “for the love of the game” video autobiography, has joined the NFT producers on the ledger list. According to Rare Air Media, the first batch of NFTs for the former NBA great will be introduced in Q2 2022.
Crypto Whale Alert
An unidentified whale has transferred a large quantity of XRP to the Binance exchange from an anonymous wallet. Whale Alert, a blockchain monitoring and research firm, estimated the transaction’s total value at $12,397,934 USD. In a single day, crypto whales exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars of XRP. On Monday, April 11, 2022, the transaction was recorded at around 10:30 a.m. UTC as per data from Whale Alert.
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price today is $0.710142 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,785,923,884 USD. XRP is down 6.35% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain
DEIP: Web3 + Creator Economy
DEIP is a tech company that creates Web3 protocols, tools, and applications for the creator economy. As a producer of knowledge-based assets, creative industries will become the major drivers of economic growth in the world. DEIP is on a mission to facilitate the global market shift from a “value capture” economy to a “value creation” by creating a new set of rules which democratize access to resources for creators and unlock the full potential of creators around the world.
Web3 for creators
Founded in 2018 by Alex Shkor, Alexey Kulik, and Yahor Tsaryk, the DEIP’s leading goal is to provide an environment for helping creators and innovators from various popular fields to monetize their work and collaborate with others.
DEIP provides an environment for creators, which enables them to earn a fairer share for their work. It does so by facilitating the transition to Web3 via the DEIP protocol; shifting the storage of digital content from centralized entities (publishers) to decentralized platforms where creators retain greater control and ownership of their work. DEIP brings together creators and economic players worldwide to a decentralized platform where all involved participants can find the necessary tools to create businesses and control their ownerships and monetization approaches.
In order to increase its operational power, applicability and visibility to the worldwide creators’ communities, DEIP recently established interchain interoperability by cooperating with NEAR Protocol and Octopus Network. DEIP will launch its mainnet on April 12, 2022, as an appchain on Octopus Network on NEAR Protocol.
Fractionalization of assets
With DEIP, creators are able to tokenize any intellectual asset and then fractionalize the resulting NFT into F-NFTs. The process of fractionalization boosts liquidity of the asset issued an NFT token on DEIP Protocol.
Since tokenizing intellectual work as fractional NFTs (F-NFTs) allows creators to sell complete works in proportionate shares, ownership of the material is available to a broader audience. As such, the value of any NFT can be broken into a specified number of fractional tokens and offered at the market for selling or trading. NFTs can be split into an unlimited number of fractions, offering the ownership of the asset to a large number of people. That way, an underlying digital asset can be governed by a group of users interested in the specific work.
Moreover, DEIP’s interoperability feature allows creators to take an asset out of the DEIP environment and move it to other protocols and markets within Octopus and NEAR ecosystems. Interoperability will enable different chains to utilize NFTs from other platforms and recognize their actual value. Each use case complements other use cases, raising asset liquidity and product value to bring additional benefits to content creators.
Previously, every creator who wanted to be a part of the NFT world had to choose an independent ecosystem to create NFTs, promote them and sell published works. The target group of consumers the creator could reach was narrow and limited according to the platform’s popularity and public visibility.
Who backs DEIP
DEIP has been funded by Venture Capitalists and key business angels since 2018 with investments totaling $4,300,000 at an approximate valuation of $40M.
DEIP’s VC investors backing the project:
In addition, the project is supported by business angels:
Amongst its key advisors, DEIP counts:
Although the project has been active since 2018, its first public fundraise will take place soon, with the deposit period beginning Apr 15, 2022, on Skyward Finance. All the participants will receive an Octopus airdrop as a bonus for taking part.
Blockchain
Zoidpay To Incorporate FET Following Partnership With Fetch.ai, Offers a 5% Cash Back
ZoidPay, a provider allowing crypto holders to pay for goods and services using their digital assets, and Fetch.ai, an open-source, high throughput Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning blockchain, are joining hands.
In a press release, ZoidPay will integrate FET—the native token of Fetch.ai—and help drive the coin towards mass adoption, aligning with the blockchain platform’s medium-term plans. At the same time, the partnership will also see ZoidPay extend its market share and deepen its liquidity provision solutions to FET holders comprising developers, investors, supporters, and more.
With integration in ZoidPay, FET users would instantly pay for goods and services on popular platforms such as Skyscanner, Airbnb, eBay, Amazon, and over 100 million retailers across the globe accepting Visa. Subsequently, the CEO of Fetch.ai sees this as a grand opportunity that would accelerate the mass adoption of FET.
“We are enabling FET token holders the means to use their FET token as a mode of payment wherever they wish to. With our plans to launch many consumer-facing applications this year, this partnership with ZoidPay will help fetch.ai achieve mass adoption for FET tokens, as token holders will be able to pay in FET for a range of services we plan to release this year. We are looking forward to working with the ZoidPay team and bringing forward more utility for FET holders.”
Partnership with Fetch.ai “exciting”
Eduard Oneci said the partnership would be exciting and fitting. ZoidPay would extend its offerings to the Fetch.ai expansive ecosystem.
“Fetch.ai has been focussing on enabling mass adoption of its FET token. When the team at Fetch.ai approached us recently to discuss potential liquidity solutions, the ZoidPay Chrome Extension was a natural fit. The FET token can now be used as a mode of payment across over 100 million online retailers. I’ve been following Fetch.ai for a long time and have been really excited about what it’s achieved in a very short time span. I look forward to working with the Fetch.ai team and bringing newer and innovative liquidity solutions to their platform.”
The ZoidPay Chrome browser plugin can be downloaded and installed by SEPA residents. However, from April 2022, the team plans to open up access to their global fan base and crypto holders. Cryptocurrencies are cash alternatives and can be a mode of payment enabling low-fee, borderless, and instant settlement. ZoidPay will offer a five percent Cashback for every FET purchase credited to a user’s account in ZoidPay’s native token, ZPAY.
Blockchain
Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
The price of Bitcoin failed to break through the $43,500 resistance zone and fell below the $42,000 mark before changing course.
The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now exhibiting bearish characteristics and remains vulnerable to a move towards $40,500, multiple charts show.
Bitcoin dipped below the $42K level for the first time since March 22, returning to the range in which it has traded this year, owing to increased anxieties about mounting interest rates.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin And Ether Up As BTC Whales Get Busy Acquiring New Supply From Sellers
Bitcoin Backpedals For 6th Straight Day
The most popular cryptocurrency plummeted to $41,818 on Monday morning in Asia, backpedaling for the sixth day in a row.
Since late March, when it peaked just above $48K, BTC – and other tokens – have been dragged lower by concerns about restrictive monetary policy.
The cryptocurrency market was trading sideways Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum were both down in the early hours, while altcoins experienced a strong decline.
Global unrest intensifying as a result of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, combined with economic uncertainty, is pushing markets into a tailspin.
Other major risks for the digital sector include rising prices and interest rate hikes.
Ascent Wanes After Miami Conference
The excitement generated by last week’s Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami was insufficient to halt the trend.
Antoni Trenchev, managing partner of cryptocurrency lender Nexo, noted in an emailed statement:
“Now that the sugar rush associated with Bitcoin 2022 has passed, Tuesday’s (likely) dismal US consumer price report serves as a reminder that the central bank is caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to addressing uncontrolled inflation without imploding the economy.”
BTC total market cap at $785.54 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin has spent the majority of the year trading in a region of roughly $35,000 to $45,000. Last month’s burst above $48,000 briefly reversed the token’s year-to-date losses, but BTC encountered resistance at its 200-day moving average.
Suggested Reading | What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?
BTC Market Cap Down
The world’s cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased to $1.93 trillion, down as much as 3% in the last 24 hours. However, the overall volume of cryptocurrency trade surged by more than 15% to $63.91 billion.
Expectations of tighter monetary policy have weighed on demand for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies and technology stocks, which are increasingly moving in lockstep.
Other popular cryptocurrencies also fell on Monday, with Polkadot falling 8.7 percent and Ether falling 4.6 percent.
Meanwhile, as Bitcoin grows in maturity and use, its price becomes increasingly associated with the pricing of traditional assets such as equities.
This rising link implies that any occurrence that results in price reductions in traditional markets will almost certainly result in comparable or bigger price declines in Bitcoin.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
What Are Merchant Banks?
17,293,727 XRP Worth 12,397,934 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
Omar Kelly’s NFL mock draft: Who will be the first QB taken; should Dolphins trade back into first round?
Jason Segel was roommates with Kevin Hart in the 2000s: ‘It was a strange time’
The Major Functions Of Trading Companies
DEIP: Web3 + Creator Economy
25 Stupid Mistakes You Don’t Want to Make in the Stock Market – Book Review
Zoidpay To Incorporate FET Following Partnership With Fetch.ai, Offers a 5% Cash Back
Refinancing Your Mortgage – Is It The Right Choice For You?
What’s the weather for the Chicago White Sox’s home opener — and how has it affected debuts since 1989?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas