News
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ opening series, including David Ross being in no hurry to name a closer
The Chicago Cubs couldn’t complete a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening series of the delayed 2022 season.
But it was an interesting start featuring a stirring opening-day win, a benches-clearing incident Saturday, the debuts of free agents Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki and a combined attendance of 98,337, which included several thousand no-shows every day.
Here are three takeaways from the weekend at Wrigley Field.
1. The Cubs denied the Brewers’ ‘lollygagging’ accusation.
Cubs manager David Ross wasn’t buying Andrew McCutchen’s argument that pitcher Keegan Thompson should’ve hit him with the first pitch in the eighth inning Saturday instead of “lollygagging” and taking four pitches to hit him in alleged retaliation for the Brewers hitting Willson Contreras and Ian Happ.
McCutchen said it was the way players handled things back in the day.
“No, that wasn’t a thing,” Ross said. “No other team ever pulled anybody that I played with about how they wanted to get hit. I don’t know anything about that. But you know, maybe I’m a little bit old-school.
“Times change too. Listen, nobody likes get hit, right? So whether you did it on the first pitch or the last pitch, I don’t know that it ever feels good or everybody’s happy with it. I’m sure he has a take on it maybe, or maybe sometimes quotes that you read can be misleading, for me at least. So I don’t know what’s inside his brain. But, yeah, I’m sure he was upset about it.”
Ross reiterated that Thompson wasn’t trying to hit McCutchen on purpose, adding that Thompson was “working on stuff.” Ross also pointed out Thompson hit McCutchen in the hip area.
“If you’re going to get hit, it’s better than square in the back like Willson (was) or in the kneecap like Happ or up and in like (Nick) Madrigal,” he said.
There were no hit batters in the series finale.
2. Spring training fundamentals carried over.
The season has barely begun, but the Cubs are encouraged that things they worked on in spring training have translated. They committed no errors in their first three games and won two of three against the National League Central favorites.
“It’s definitely about how you finish,” outfielder Jason Heyward said. “But to do a lot of little things the right way, to have communication, for us to get out there and practice what we’ve been preaching (about) wind balls, weather, the outfielders and infielders being on the same page, pitchers and catchers being receptive to the rhythm and flow of things against hitters that are not our guys in a real setting — it’s awesome to see that hard work pay off.
“Everyone here, I’m really proud to say, we all understand it’s one day at a time. But it’s awesome to see results. Either way, whatever we’ve been working on, it’s nice to put that stuff in the book.”
3. Coffee is for closers.
David Robertson got the first save opportunity on opening day, but Ross isn’t in a hurry to anoint a closer just yet.
“All our guys are pretty flexible in that way,” he said. “I don’t know that we have anybody that has that resume of like a Craig Kimbrel that we’ve had in the past, so he knows he’ll be used in the back end but he’s willing to do whatever I ask.
“That seems to be the theme with all of our guys. They’re very flexible and ready to just go out there and try to get outs.”
The Cubs haven’t mixed and matched in the ninth inning at the start of a season in years. Hector Rondon closed in 2016 until Aroldis Chapman arrived at the trade deadline. Wade Davis replaced Chapman in 2017.
Brandon Morrow was signed as a closer in 2018 but was injured midway through the season after posting 22 saves and turned it over to Pedro Strop. Kimbrel was signed during the 2019 season to replace Strop and kept the job until last summer’s trade to the White Sox.
“I don’t really have a preference,” Ross said. “I tell all the relievers I just like outs. I’ll try to set people up for the right pockets, and if you have somebody you can establish in the ninth and it kind of works its way backwards to get to that spot, it is easier to work that way from my seat. But it’s not a necessity.”
Robertson was called upon in the eighth inning Sunday with the Cubs trailing by one run, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see who gets the call the next time they have a ninth-inning lead.
()
News
Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time
Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time
Speaking to Education Times, RP Tiwari, vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab, says, “This decision by UGC would reduce the number of years spent in higher education ecosystem. The minimum period for completing a PhD has also been reduced from three to two years. However, the maximum years for completing a PhD remains unchanged as six years. As per the higher education system that was followed earlier, students had to pursue three years of bachelor degree which would be followed by a PG of two years and only then, they became eligible for pursuing a doctoral degree. NEP 2020 too advocates that graduates with a four-year bachelor’s degree should be allowed to directly apply for the PhD programme.”
“The quantum of knowledge that students would gain in four years UG degree would be essential as it would lay a strong academic foundation. This would benefit the students when they pursue PhD after four years. The fourth year of the bachelors degree is mainly devoted to the research domain, which will give research exposure to the students at the UG level itself. However, a section of students who feel that they haven’t got the required exposure to the research domain in their four-year UG degree should be allowed to pursue one year in PG and then join the PhD programme,” explains Tiwari.
Anil Joseph Pinto, registrar, Christ University, Bangalore, says, “The decision taken by UGC will be beneficial to Science students, who can actively enrol in research while in their early 20s. By entering the research ecosystem early, the students will have a better foundation.” However, now most of the master programmes in basic and social sciences will see a reduced enrollment. This type of system is being followed in the top universities of the United States of America, adds Pinto.
The post Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Eleven dogs were rescued from horrible conditions in Pulaski County over the weekend.
Deputies rescued the dogs from a home near Vichy. The pet owners surrendered the animals. Deputies are expected to file charges against them. The dogs were malnourished and dehydrated.
They’re now receiving care at the Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center in St. Robert, Missouri.
News
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: After the increase in dearness allowance of central employees, now a new update has come regarding their fitment factor. After this, the picture has become clear about when the fitment factor will be applicable. According to media reports, the hopes of the employees who are expecting the fitment factor to increase this year have got a setback. There will be no decision from the government yet on the demand for increasing the fitment factor.
There will be no increase in fitment factor in 2022
According to media reports, this year there will be no increase in the fitment factor. The government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Because due to Corona epidemic and inflation, the government cannot bear the additional financial burden.
Basic salary of employees is not going to increase now
According to media reports, there is no fresh possibility of any decision on the fitment factor till the next pay commission. This means that the basic salary of the employees is not going to increase right now.
Thinking about the new formula
At the same time, it is difficult to say about the next pay commission, when it will come. At the same time, the government’s effort is to prepare such a formula, which will increase the salary of the employees from time to time.
There is a demand to increase the fitment factor
In fact, central employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3.68. If the government had accepted the demand of the employees, then their basic salary would have increased by about 8 thousand rupees. That is, his minimum salary would have increased from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand. But, as of now, there is no sign of its increase.
This is the fitment factor
Right now the fitment factor is 2.57. While determining the salary, apart from the allowances like DA, TA, HRA etc., the basic salary of the employee is calculated by multiplying the fitment factor by 2.57.
The post 7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ opening series, including David Ross being in no hurry to name a closer
What Clients Want to Know: Questions a Wealth Manager Should Be Prepared to Answer for New Business
Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time
Tips on Finding a Financial Planner
Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
5 Easy Ways to Making a Successful Home Insurance Claim
The Insights of Mutual Funds – Touching the Right Strings for Harmony
ChickenFast Builds New Crypto Mining Facilities in the US
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas