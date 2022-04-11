News
76ers guard Matisse Thybulle explains why he’s unvaccinated
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle spoke after Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.
After Sixers coach Doc Rivers reiterated Thybulle would be ineligible for parts of the team’s upcoming playoff series with the Toronto Raptors because he has not received a full COVID-19 vaccination and Canada has strict COVID rules.
The guard said, however, that he did not consider himself “anti-vax.”
“This was a decision I made a long time ago. I was raised in a holistic household, anti-vax is not a term that was ever used. We grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors.”
“I didn’t see any benefits outweighing what I could seek from alternative medicine,” he added after the 118-106 win.
The Australian expressed disappointment in being ruled ineligible for Game 3 and Game 4 at ScotiaBank Arena across the border.
“I mean, it sucks. It was not the outcome that I wanted. It’s always hard not to be available, whether you’re injured or whatnot. It’s hard to watch your guys go out there and fight without you but I believe in them without me just as much as I believe in them with me. I think we have as good of a chance as any to make a run to the championship, and I trust these guys to take care of it when I can’t be there on the court.”
Thybulle scored 7, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked 2 shots in 35 minutes for Philly, the 4th seed in the East.
News
You Paid For It gets results for Wellston educator living next door to horrible eyesore
WELLSTON, Mo. – Sarah Ray taught in the Wellston School District for 40 years before retiring in the community. The former teacher had no idea she would have to put up with a horrible eyesore in her community that she couldn’t get officials to solve.
Frustrated, Ray called FOX 2’s You Paid For It team. After some doing, we finally got city hall moving to tear down the derelict house next door that was threatening her own home.
Ray and her daughter were fearful because of all the traffic going in and out of the abandoned building at all times of the night.
Wellston city officials told FOX 2 they needed the title to the property before they could tear it down. Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said the hold-up was that St. Louis County would not provide the needed documents. When we checked with the Page administration, they said it was the city of Wellston that didn’t provide the proper paperwork.
After hearing that, Mayor Griffin got moving and put the demolition on the fast track. The house was finally torn down. Ray and her daughter finally had something to smile about.
News
Chavis’ grand slam lifts Prates over Cardinals 9-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season.
Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract.
It was the second slam of Chavis’ big league career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Diego Castillo added three hits for the Pirates.
News
Did coach Dean Evason almost pull Marc-Andre Fleury before Wild comeback?
Dean Evason has only pulled the goaltender once in his career with the Wild. It sounds like he came close to doing it again on Sunday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
With the Wild trailing 3-0 roughly 10 minutes into the contest to the Los Angeles Kings, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looking out of sorts between the pipes, Evason thought long and hard about giving him the hook.
Nothing was going right for the Wild at that point, and in theory, pulling Fleury might have given the team with a boost.
“Not going to lie,” Evason said. “You go, ‘Maybe the group needs a little twist here to wake up.’”
Though some coaches opt for a timeout when their team is dragging, Evason has never been a fan of that strategy. He’d rather let his players work through their issues on their own. Which is why he ultimately decided not to pull Fleury from the game.
“We knew he was going to compete his butt off after that,” Evason said. “Same as we allow our team to figure it out, and we don’t call a timeout to yell at them, we trust that Marc-Andre Fleury will figure it out, too.”
That’s exactly what he did. After nearly splintering his stick on the post following what he felt was a bad goal, Fleury settled in, his teammates picked him up, and the Wild ultimately ran away with a 6-3 win over the Kings.
Asked about the comeback postgame, Fleury admitted that he was still mad at himself. In that same breath, though, he praised his teammates for picking up the slack.
“We got some big goals to make the game close right away,” Fleury said in reference to how Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy cut into the deficit before the Wild ran away with the game. “Then to score six goals is always a big help.”
Why did Evason decide to leave Fleury in? It was a gut feeling more than anything else.
“You have to make a decision quickly,” Evason said. “We thought about it for a bit, and communicated as a coaching staff, and decided to stay with him.”
That decision paid off as Fleury rebounded from early struggles and the Wild completed the comeback in impressive fashion.
“There was no panic button,” Evason said. “Aside from (Fleury) smashing his stick, nobody else lost composure. It was probably good for the group to see him do that, too, because probably jacked them up a little bit.”
BOLDY RETURNS
After missing the past four games with an upper-body injury, Boldy scored a goal in his return to the lineup. He slid back in alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala.
“We didn’t really miss a beat,” Boldy said. “Just kind of natural getting back to it. It definitely it feels good going out there and getting (a goal) tonight.”
Asked about Boldy, Evason praised him for his work ethic over the past week.
“He did the right things to prepare and get himself ready physically,” Evason said. “He grinded and it was nice to see.”
INJURY UPDATES
Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) both skated independent of the team on Sunday. It sounds like Merrill could return as soon as this week, while Dumba is still on the mend. Meanwhile, Nic Deslauriers missed the game against the Kings after blocking a shot with his foot over the weekend. He should be good to go at some point this week.
