An Orioles fan’s guide to Opening Day: Everything you need to know before heading to Camden Yards
The 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards has arrived, and with it comes a slew of changes to the stadium — from food to outfield dimensions, if not the product on the field.
Baltimore arrives after being swept by the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays to begin the season. The Orioles welcome the National League’s Milwaukee Brewers, a team that lost its opening series against the Chicago Cubs. With top prospects Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez beginning the season in the minors, the wait continues for the club’s rebuild to produce results at the major league level.
Those interesting additions will come down the line. In the meantime is a team dealing with a foggy present but a future that could inspire more hope.
Here’s what fans need to know ahead of Monday’s Opening Day.
Festivities
Gates at the ballpark will open at 1:05 p.m., two hours before first pitch. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m., with a video tribute for the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards that features an original poem by Baltimore-based poet and author Kondwani Fidel.
The Morgan State University Choir — one of the groups that performed when the stadium opened in 1992 — will perform the Star-Spangled Banner from the sod farm located beneath the center field batter’s eye. As they sing, a flag from Fort McHenry will be lowered from the batter’s eye.
Members of the Baltimore City Police and Fire Department color guards will present the colors, and a flyover from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing will conclude the anthem.
The ceremonial first pitches will honor several public servants who died in the past year, with family members present to represent their loved ones.
Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who died Dec. 23, 2021, seven days after she was shot in her patrol car, will be represented by her son, Kortez Baker. Three firefighters who died battling a fire Jan. 24 will also be honored: Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Kenneth Lacayo and lieutenant Kelsey Sadler. John McMaster, who was left in critical condition after the fire, will also be present.
New food
There are ample new items to try at Camden Yards concession stands, including a new partnership with Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, linking one of Baltimore’s most popular restaurants with an iconic ballpark. The dishes featuring at the stand along the left field concourse includes the Crab Cake Egg Roll, Shrimp Roll, Crab Cake Roll, Crabby Fries and Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter.
The Crab Cake Egg Roll is a carryover from the restaurant, melded with a cream cheese blend, mango ponzu and spicy mayo that will be sold for $20. The Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter is served with fries and bay sauce, and $1 of the $16 dish will go to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in honor of Gaba, a superfan who died at 14 from cancer in 2020.
Eutaw Street also has several new offerings, from a Crab Dip Pretzel ($16) and Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel ($14) at the B&O Market to The Baltimore Smash ($16), a patty melt available at the Eutaw Street Burger Portable.
Another stand opened on the lower concourse near sections 49-52 called The Hot Corner, offering a variety of chicken tenders for $15. There’s a Mambo sauce variety, one with Franks RedHot aioli and another lathered in cheese sauce.
Or bring your own
After fans were held to concession stand food for the 2021 campaign, the Orioles are once again allowing supporters to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. There are stipulations, though.
So long as the food and beverages are in a clear, sealable, plastic gallon bag, they’ll be allowed. The drinks must be no larger than 20 ounces and the food must be individual quantities rather than bulk supplies. Only one bag is allowed per guest.
New wall
For just the second time in the 30-year history of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the outfield dimensions have changed. Unlike the brief 2001 alteration, this one is here to stay.
To counteract what has been a hitter’s haven, the left field wall was moved back about 30 feet and the height of the fence was raised from just over 7 feet to 13 feet.
The changes give Camden Yards a slightly different look. About 1,000 seats along 10 rows were removed from the stadium to make way for the deeper wall, and a right angle was added to left-center field where fans used to look down into the bullpens.
The changes might be felt on the field of play, too. At least 14% of the home runs hit at Camden Yards since MLB’s Statcast tracking system began in 2015 would have stayed in play with the new dimensions, according to an investigation from The Baltimore Sun.
Celebrating 30 years
Near the home plate entrance, a 30th anniversary exhibit will feature rotating memorabilia from moments throughout Camden Yards’ history.
“We’ve done kind of the top 30 moments,” said Bill Stetka, the director of the Orioles Alumni program and the team’s historian. “And that’s whittled down from about 80. I had certain players you want to spotlight, certain moments you want to spotlight, and try to make it a little eclectic.”
There will also be auctions for items, such as 25 pairs of removed seats from where the left field wall now stands, with the sales going to charity.
Ticket pricing has also been adjusted to commemorate the season, with the first homestand between April 12-17 reverted to 1992 pricing: $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats, and $12, $13, and $18 for box seats. Hot dogs will also be offered at $1.75 at Camden Franks locations during that stretch, although there will be a limit of two hot dogs per person.
The on-field product
For as interesting as the festivities could be, the on-field product might leave much to be desired. The Orioles struggled in their season-opening series against the Rays, struggling to produce much offensively to make up for a uneven pitching staff.
Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, an Ellicott City native and Loyola Blakefield graduate, will start for the Orioles on Monday against the Brewers, coming off a season in which he recorded a 5.04 ERA. Behind him, a bullpen that was solid in the first two games of the season began to labor in Sunday’s loss, with right-hander Tyler Wells chased after just 1 2/3 innings in his first major league start.
Behind top-of-the-order hitters Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini, there are some new faces in the lineup, with Rougned Odor and Chris Owings utility additions to the infield. But for the most part, many of the fresh faces will join later, such as Rodriguez, Rutschman and right-hander Kyle Bradish.
Home opener
Monday, 3:05 p.m.
TV: MASN Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Cal Ripken Jr. looks back on 30 years of Oriole Park at Camden Yards: ‘It’s a magical ballpark’
Cal Ripken Jr. had grown up with Memorial Stadium. He watched Brooks Robinson lead the Orioles to a pair of World Series championships, falling in love with the sport and team for which he’d one day become a Hall of Famer.
So when Ripken strode to the plate in the ninth inning Oct. 6, 1991, he hoped to send that beloved stadium out with a bang, something worthy of all the memories fostered there before the Orioles would bid adieu and travel downtown to a new ballpark of unknowns.
Instead, Ripken dribbled a game-ending double-play ball to third base.
“Not the way you want to go out at Memorial Stadium,” Ripken said.
But what waited for Ripken and all of Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards soon washed away the trepidation of leaving a venue of 38 years. Ripken was against the move until he walked into Camden Yards for the first time, looking around at the warehouse and downtown skyline. An understanding took place: Change could be good.
And Camden Yards, certainly, was good.
“It felt like baseball had already been played there,” Ripken said. “It felt like it had this old-park feeling, and I think the warehouse really did that, but it was brand-spanking new. And you quickly forgot about Memorial Stadium.”
It’s hard for Ripken to believe 30 years have passed since Camden Yards first opened — just as it’s hard to believe he stopped playing baseball there two decades ago. But even as he enters the stadium in recent years, the charm of the grounds remains.
Rick Dempsey, a former catcher in the Orioles Hall of Fame, noticed that charm before the ballpark was even completed. With a hard hat on, Dempsey made his way down to what would be the field level during the early stages of construction. And as his guide described the efforts and what would be built around him, the image took shape in Dempsey’s mind.
If he has one regret from a 24-year major league career, it’s that he didn’t get a chance to play at Camden Yards more. He returned to Baltimore as a 42-year-old, earning one more go-around because of his defensive prowess.
But he only started one game at Camden Yards — part of eight appearances before he retired. And yet, one game was all he needed to know how special it was.
“Every day you get into that stadium, it’s so comfortable,” Dempsey said. “It’s what Major League Baseball should be at every ballpark. I know Fenway has its charm. Yankee Stadium has its charm. But not many ballparks even come close to what Camden Yards had from the very beginning, and the only thing lacking there right now is a championship team. Otherwise, that would be the place to come and see baseball games.”
The early success at Camden Yards, with teams led by Ripken, helped settle a fan base quickly to new confines. Ripken spent half his career at Memorial Stadium and the second part at Camden Yards, and he has fond memories in each — particularly the 1983 World Series championship.
But perhaps no moment eclipses Sept. 6, 1995, or the weeks leading up to it. With each consecutive game played unfurled on the warehouse as Ripken approached the MLB-record 2,131 games, Ripken could feel the excitement mount.
Unlike his final at-bat at Memorial Stadium, though, when he let the moment get too large and he grounded into a double play, Ripken embraced the spotlight. He homered in games 2,129, 2,130 and 2,131, then took a lap around Camden Yards during a 22-minute standing ovation for his Iron Man record.
“Bobby [Bonilla] and [Rafael Palmeiro] pushed me down that line to take that lap. Reluctantly so at first, I was thinking, maybe this will help,” Ripken said. “And my view all along was I’ll celebrate as long as you want afterward, but pitchers are cooling down. You can’t stop the action in the middle — it’s like a long rain delay.
“After I started that lap and started running around, I forgot those thoughts. I was thinking, ‘To heck with starting the game again. This is too good.’”
Years earlier, Ripken worried the move away from Memorial Stadium would fade the memories he had from that stadium. But he quickly learned that memories aren’t rooted in a place — instead, they’re rooted in his mind.
The move to Camden Yards only spurred more memories, adding to a Rolodex of fond moments from a standout career. They’re different, Camden Yards and Memorial Stadium. But 30 years later, Camden Yards is still among the crown jewels of MLB, an intimate ballpark that will never leave Ripken’s psyche.
“It’s a magical ballpark,” he said. “And I can’t believe it has been 30 years.”
‘Why Not Chai Patti Or Dudh?’ Shark Tank India Vineeta Singh’s Replies To A Troll Who Mocked Her Brand
Shark Tank India helped the youngsters of India be well aware of the start-up culture. The well-established entrepreneur judges of the show, aka the sharks turned into celebrities overnight. Several memes and controversies related to the sharks still do the rounds even after the first season of the show ended.
The ‘sharks’ continue to make waves on social media, a joke faced by Vineeta Singh because of her cosmetic brand named Sugar surfaced recently. Vineeta often has to face several silly questions about Sugar Cosmetics, from Diabetes jokes to memes, the young entrepreneur has seen it all. During the promotions of Shark tank India on The Kapil Sharma Show, she opened up and gave some fitting replies in response to the jokes.
A few months ago, Vineeta had shared a screenshot of an e-mail where a person out of grave concern wrote that his girlfriend, who apparently uses Sugar Cosmetics wants to know why she named her brand Sugar and not something like ‘chai-patti’ [tea leaves] or ‘dudh’ [milk], the other ingredients of making tea.
The email addressed to Vineeta read: “My Girlfriend is a very big fan of #SugerCosmetics. But she wants to know that why you named your company as SUGER, But why not CHAI-PATII ???? …. Or DHUDH ???”
So serious consern pic.twitter.com/rewncOzQT3
— Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) January 22, 2022
This hilarious email was shared by the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics on Twitter. When Vineeta arrived as a guest with the other ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India on The Kapil Sharma Show, a similar query was raised by the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. Kapil asked Vineeta, “Jin logon ko sugar hai, unke liye jaggery mein bhi kuch available hai?”
Vineeta then talked about the email and revealed what she answers to everyone who asks her that question, she said,
“Ye jo sugar rush milta hai aapko make-up laga ke, without the calories, toh agar aapko sugar hai tab bhi aap Sugar pehen sakte hain.”
Take a look at the video:
The second season of Shark Tank India is much awaited this year where Vineeta along with the other ‘sharks’ are supposed to make a come back. The exact date of release of season 2 is yet to be announced.
The other Sharks of Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (People Group), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharma), Vineeta Thapar (Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart.com), and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth).
The post ‘Why Not Chai Patti Or Dudh?’ Shark Tank India Vineeta Singh’s Replies To A Troll Who Mocked Her Brand appeared first on MEWS.
Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average
Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average
According to media reports, the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP- DTTILLP has revealed that private companies in India will grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent in 2022. There may be an increase in salary. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 450 organizations have participated in 2022, so in 2022, 34 percent of organizations plan to give double digit increments to employees, before that in the year 2021, only 20 percent of organizations will increase their salary. did.
In the year 2020, only 12 percent of the institutions did this. Junior management employees are expected to receive an average double-digit salary increase in 2022.
According to the media, the average salary growth in 2021 was 8 percent, under this, only 92 percent in 2021 and 60 percent in 2020 were increased by companies, in 2022 all companies with the idea of retaining their skilled employees.
Planning to increase salary. The Workforce and Wage Growth Trends Survey shows that projected wage growth in 2022 is likely to exceed pre-COVID-19 (COVID-19) wage growth in 2019 by 50 basis points.
who will get how much
It has been revealed in the survey that in 2022 the maximum increment can be given to the employees of companies in the life sciences and IT sectors. After this, fintech, IT-product companies and digital / e-commerce organizations are also expected to increase in double digits.
The same about 92 percent companies can give different increments to all employees on the basis of individual performance. The top performing employee can be given 1.7 times more increment than the average performer. The same percentage of increment to senior/middle level employees will be less than the increment of junior employees.
The post Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average appeared first on JK Breaking News.
