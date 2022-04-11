Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance To Get Job Without Exam, 8th-10th Pass Can Apply, Last Date Is Near

With his tact with players and successful schemes, Chris Finch has established himself as one of the key pieces of the core the Timberwolves are building around into the future, right alongside the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Minnesota made that official Monday, announcing a “multi-year” extension for the head coach, reportedly keeping Finch with the Wolves for at least the next four seasons.

“I am thankful to Glen, Becky (the Taylors) and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” Finch said in a statement. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

Finch led Minnesota to 46 regular season wins, doubling the team’s 2020-21 win total. Minnesota led the NBA in points per game and finished in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are one play-in win away from securing only their second playoff berth since 2004.

Finch is a big reason for that, something players have noted ad nauseum throughout the season.

Also announced Monday were extension’s for Finch’s coaching staff. The Wolves’ assistants have been just as important to the team’s success, with Micah Nori leading the charge strategically and even offensively of late, while Elston Turner has helped guide Minnesota’s defensive turnaround.

“I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come,” basketball boss Sachin Gupta said in a statement. “His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court.”

Finch was brought in during a tumultuous time in 2021, with the team struggling mightily, the front office experiencing friction and the fan base again waning in the midst of the pandemic, Finch provided a shot in the arm for a franchise that needed it most, and followed it up with a sense of stability when none of that surrounded him. He’s been a magic elixir for much that has ailed the Timberwolves, and was rewarded for as much Monday.

“Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”