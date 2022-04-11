News
ASK IRA: Are NBA’s protocols with Heat’s Bam Adebayo getting in the way of a good thing?
Q: Why is the NBA still acting like COVID is some mysterious deadly disease? It’s a runny nose if you are vaccinated. They are really going to hold players out for five days during the playoffs? Is there daily testing still? — Jeffrey.
A: There is not mandatory NBA testing. But as with the onset of any illness, you also want to get ahead of it, if possible. So with a week off before the start of the postseason, better to get things in order now for Bam Adebayo, rather than having to deal with it down the road. And remember, should the Heat face the Raptors in the second round, it would require mandatory testing (as of now) to fly back home from Toronto. So it’s not just the NBA that still has COVID protocols in place. Yes, Sunday was a shock. But better a shock before a week off than a shock before the start of a playoff series. And remember, Bam also can test out of isolation with two negative tests. I would highly doubt that he would be unavailable for the playoffs. But I’m not a doctor and don’t play one in Ask Ira.
Q: So you’re saying there’s no chance for Victor Oladipo in the playoff rotation? — Thad.
A: No, just saying that the starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus proved so successful at season’s end, that I don’t see that changing. And then saying that Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon appear to be the priorities off the bench. So, from there, it could come down to Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo. And it is highly unlikely that more than two of those four make the cut for the primary rotation. Ultimately, it could be situational for Vic, perhaps if the opposition goes small and the Heat can move Butler up to power forward, reducing the minutes for, say, Tucker and Dedmon.
Q: Man, Milwaukee really didn’t want to risk facing the Nets in the first round. — Mickey.
A: Hmm, so you don’t think the Bucks were all-in during Sunday’s season finale when they rolled out a starting lineup against the Cavaliers of Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jordan Nwora and Jevon Carter, with Jrue Holiday given one minute of playing time to cash in on an appearance bonus? And do you think a further clue was playing Lindell Wigginton as their first reserve? Hmm, you might have been on to something there.
()
News
Orioles roundtable: Predicting breakout players, team record, Adley Rutschman’s stat line and more for 2022 season
Coming off a season-opening sweep at the hands of the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles enter Monday’s home opener at Camden Yards 0-3 for the first time since 2007. But there might be a silver lining.
In their past three seasons, the Orioles won at least one of their first three games before plunging to the bottom of the standings. A 2021 season that started with a sweep of the Boston Red Sox ended with 110 losses, the franchise’s second-most since moving to Baltimore in 1954. Perhaps this time a bad start signals a bright future.
In many ways, this year could provide some of the first glimmers of hope of the long-term rebuild under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and his staff. Before the Orioles take the field Monday, beat reporters Nathan Ruiz and Andy Kostka and editor Tim Schwartz give their expert opinions about how the 2022 season might play out.
Which Oriole will break out this season?
Ruiz: Mike Baumann. This spring, Baumann showed off the dynamic stuff that made him one of the Orioles’ top minor leaguers in 2019 and led to him sharing the organization’s Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year award with Grayson Rodriguez, who has since become baseball’s top pitching prospect. Baumann will open the year in the Orioles’ bullpen, and even if he never returns to a starting role, he’s capable of being a multiple-inning relief weapon, and there could be opportunities for him to pitch late in games, as well.
Kostka: Ramón Urías. The Carlos Correa to the Orioles rumors were fanciful at best and delusional at worst, but perhaps that — or the ripe pipeline of infielders breathing down Urías’ neck in the minors — will prod the 27-year-old to a breakout season. He played well in his first full major league season in 2021, hitting .279. But Urías struck out too frequently last year, which outweighed some of his power potential. One weekend of the season is too small a sample size, but Urías did show flashes of that extra-bag potential against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Schwartz: I’ll go outside the box and say right-hander Félix Bautista. The Orioles traded Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Marlins, opening the door for some unproven talent to showcase they belong in a big league bullpen. Bautista has taken a long road to Baltimore, but he’s shown the ability to miss a lot of bats at every level. If he can trim the 5.8 walks per nine innings he had last season in the minors, he has the stuff to be saving games by the season’s end in what was the worst bullpen in baseball last year.
Who will be the 2022 Most Valuable Oriole?
Ruiz: John Means. Especially early this year, innings will be immensely important, and although Jordan Lyles will contend, Means will likely be Baltimore’s best provider of them. In his second straight season-opening start, the Rays ramped his pitch count up, but he still managed to get through four frames having allowed only one run, his signature changeup racking up swing-and-misses. If Means, one of baseball’s best pitchers through the first two months of 2021, can stay healthy through the year, it might prove hard to argue there’s a more valuable Oriole.
Kostka: John Means. There are very few sure bets in Baltimore’s starting rotation beyond Means, and he’ll be required to be a stabilizing presence. Trey Mancini and Cedric Mullins have potential to be the most valuable Orioles, but Mancini could be gone by the deadline and Mullins’ influence in the order might not stand out from the pack as drastically as Means’ work in the rotation.
Schwartz: Trey Mancini. Mullins has the potential to have another 30-30 season, but Mancini is back to full health and will be eager to earn a big payday in Baltimore or elsewhere. The 30-year-old surprised many by playing in 150 games last year after beating colon cancer, and he’s talked at length this spring about how he’s ready to focus on baseball. He was the team’s best player in 2019, finishing the year as one of only four majors leaguers with 35 home runs, 35 doubles and an OPS of at least .899, and there’s no reason he can’t be that player again.
Predict top prospect Adley Rutschman’s final stat line and finish in American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Ruiz: .265/.377/.482, second. All I did was shave 20 points off each part of Rutschman’s 2021 batting line between Double-A and Triple-A, which might be optimistic given the jump in talent he’ll see going from Norfolk to the American League East. This is a projection based on the possibility Rutschman is as special of a player as he’s been hyped to be, though. In the wild-card era, only 17 rookies with at least 250 plate appearances have finished with this good of a batting line, and it’s a group that includes Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and Juan Soto. But none of that trio ever ranked as baseball’s top prospect.
Kostka: .273/.360/.480. Fourth. Rutschman is behind the trio of top prospects who began the regular season with their major league clubs, and there’s a precedent for what a catcher must do to win Rookie of the Year. Take Buster Posey in 2010. Across 108 games, Posey hit .305 with a .505 slugging percentage. Geovany Soto in 2008 hit .285 with a .504 slugging percentage. Those are the only two catchers to win Rookie of the Year this century. If Rutschman doesn’t have a slugging percentage around .500, he might not stand out enough compared to the other young talent.
Schwartz: .278/.352/.443, third. Rutschman should make his MLB debut in late April or early May, and it’s likely he’ll be a mainstay in the lineup from there. With Bobby Witt Jr. in Kansas City, Spencer Torkelson in Detroit and Julio Rodríguez in Seattle all breaking camp with their big league clubs, Rutschman will be a month behind. Still, he has little everyday competition, and at age 24 he’s clearly shown he’s ready for a full season in Baltimore. He’ll be the best rookie in baseball, but he won’t have the stats to catch Torkleson or Witt Jr., meaning the Orioles luck out and get an extra year of team control by virtue of him finishing outside the top two for AL Rookie of the Year.
Beyond Rutschman, which debuting prospect will make the best first impression?
Ruiz: Kyle Bradish. With Bradish having already spent most of 2021 at Triple-A, he figures to beat both Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall — the only two pitchers ranked ahead of him in the Orioles’ system — to the majors. This spring, he worked two scoreless innings in both of two outings against New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies’ varsity lineups. The top arm of the four minor league pitchers Baltimore acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for starter Dylan Bundy, Bradish should settle into the Orioles’ rotation before long and spend summer showing off his impressive pitch mix.
Kostka: DL Hall. He’s taking extra time to ramp up as he comes back from an elbow injury that hampered his 2021 and will start in Double-A. But Hall should elevate quickly. The left-hander’s high heat and slider could play well out of the bullpen to start if he doesn’t immediately find his place in Baltimore’s rotation.
Schwartz: Grayson Rodriguez. Has to be, right? The 22-year-old right-hander and the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Rodriguez is banging on Baltimore’s door and should be ready to debut by the summer. He’s been electric in the minors and had a 2.36 ERA last year across High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie. If he continues to put up similar numbers to start this season at Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles shouldn’t hesitate to see what he can in the big leagues, where his stuff should still play.
Will the Orioles’ record be better or worse than their 52-110 mark in 2021?
Ruiz: Better. There will be some rough stretches early, especially as Brandon Hyde tries to manage an incredibly inexperienced pitching staff. But at some point, he’ll finally have some dudes on his roster. Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers will join a lineup that already has potential fixtures Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays. Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish will hopefully follow ace John Means and veteran Jordan Lyles in the rotation. This isn’t the year the Orioles start competing — 2023, anyone? — but it should be one the rebuild finally feels like it’s paying off at Camden Yards. Prediction: 60-102
Kostka: Better. But it has to be, right? Right? Bueller? The turnaround won’t happen this season, but it could come soon. There will surely be rough portions to 2022 as prospects navigate the jump to the big leagues, but the rotation could receive some clarity with Hall, Rodriguez and Bradish joining eventually. And maybe that will help the Orioles avoid a fourth 100-loss season in five years. Prediction: 63-99
Schwartz: Better, but not by much. It’s hard to lose 110 games three years in a row, and the Orioles’ young talent has to be better in 2022. Mancini won’t fade down the stretch like he did last year, and Means is aiming for 200 innings after a shoulder strain sidelined him several weeks in the summer. Rutschman will make an impact, and Mullins is an All-Star. Can Antony Santander get back to his former self? Can Lyles be a workhorse without a bloated ERA? This is by no means a good team, but they won’t be MLB’s worst again. Prediction: 59-103
()
News
Govt Merges 700 Schools For Meager Enrollment
Govt Merges 700 Schools For Meager Enrollment
The move has come after the government found schools operating with disproportionate Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) and having a meager enrollment of students but surplus staff posted at these institutions.
As per the government policy, the primary schools having less than 15 students, middle school with less than 30 students, high schools with less than 50 students were to be merged with the nearby school to streamline the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools.
Talking to Greater Kashmir Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh said they have finalised the merger of 700 government schools. “The schools with meager or zero enrollment of students will be merged with the nearby school to streamline the PTR in schools,” he said.
He said the schools have been only merged with adjacently located schools but were not officially closed.
“The schools will remain merged with the nearby schools and if in near future the enrollment of these schools will increase then the school will be shifted back to its original place and will function as a single school,” he told Greater Kashmir.
He said the department was not in position to officially close these institutions. “We had to follow a long procedure to close these institutions. So we only merged these schools,” he said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor earlier also sought details of the staff strength and enrollment of the students in primary and middle schools.
An official said before merging the schools, the SED consolidated details of the government schools for their merger with the adjacently-located. “The details of the staff members were also consolidated for their rationalization and use of their services in other schools wherever required to overcome the dearth of the teaching staff,” an official said.
The post Govt Merges 700 Schools For Meager Enrollment appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
An Orioles fan’s guide to Opening Day: Everything you need to know before heading to Camden Yards
The 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards has arrived, and with it comes a slew of changes to the stadium — from food to outfield dimensions, if not the product on the field.
Baltimore arrives after being swept by the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays to begin the season. The Orioles welcome the National League’s Milwaukee Brewers, a team that lost its opening series against the Chicago Cubs. With top prospects Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez beginning the season in the minors, the wait continues for the club’s rebuild to produce results at the major league level.
Those interesting additions will come down the line. In the meantime is a team dealing with a foggy present but a future that could inspire more hope.
Here’s what fans need to know ahead of Monday’s Opening Day.
Festivities
Gates at the ballpark will open at 1:05 p.m., two hours before first pitch. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m., with a video tribute for the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards that features an original poem by Baltimore-based poet and author Kondwani Fidel.
The Morgan State University Choir — one of the groups that performed when the stadium opened in 1992 — will perform the Star-Spangled Banner from the sod farm located beneath the center field batter’s eye. As they sing, a flag from Fort McHenry will be lowered from the batter’s eye.
Members of the Baltimore City Police and Fire Department color guards will present the colors, and a flyover from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing will conclude the anthem.
The ceremonial first pitches will honor several public servants who died in the past year, with family members present to represent their loved ones.
Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who died Dec. 23, 2021, seven days after she was shot in her patrol car, will be represented by her son, Kortez Baker. Three firefighters who died battling a fire Jan. 24 will also be honored: Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Kenneth Lacayo and lieutenant Kelsey Sadler. John McMaster, who was left in critical condition after the fire, will also be present.
New food
There are ample new items to try at Camden Yards concession stands, including a new partnership with Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, linking one of Baltimore’s most popular restaurants with an iconic ballpark. The dishes featuring at the stand along the left field concourse includes the Crab Cake Egg Roll, Shrimp Roll, Crab Cake Roll, Crabby Fries and Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter.
The Crab Cake Egg Roll is a carryover from the restaurant, melded with a cream cheese blend, mango ponzu and spicy mayo that will be sold for $20. The Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter is served with fries and bay sauce, and $1 of the $16 dish will go to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in honor of Gaba, a superfan who died at 14 from cancer in 2020.
Eutaw Street also has several new offerings, from a Crab Dip Pretzel ($16) and Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel ($14) at the B&O Market to The Baltimore Smash ($16), a patty melt available at the Eutaw Street Burger Portable.
Another stand opened on the lower concourse near sections 49-52 called The Hot Corner, offering a variety of chicken tenders for $15. There’s a Mambo sauce variety, one with Franks RedHot aioli and another lathered in cheese sauce.
Or bring your own
After fans were held to concession stand food for the 2021 campaign, the Orioles are once again allowing supporters to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. There are stipulations, though.
So long as the food and beverages are in a clear, sealable, plastic gallon bag, they’ll be allowed. The drinks must be no larger than 20 ounces and the food must be individual quantities rather than bulk supplies. Only one bag is allowed per guest.
New wall
For just the second time in the 30-year history of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the outfield dimensions have changed. Unlike the brief 2001 alteration, this one is here to stay.
To counteract what has been a hitter’s haven, the left field wall was moved back about 30 feet and the height of the fence was raised from just over 7 feet to 13 feet.
The changes give Camden Yards a slightly different look. About 1,000 seats along 10 rows were removed from the stadium to make way for the deeper wall, and a right angle was added to left-center field where fans used to look down into the bullpens.
The changes might be felt on the field of play, too. At least 14% of the home runs hit at Camden Yards since MLB’s Statcast tracking system began in 2015 would have stayed in play with the new dimensions, according to an investigation from The Baltimore Sun.
Celebrating 30 years
Near the home plate entrance, a 30th anniversary exhibit will feature rotating memorabilia from moments throughout Camden Yards’ history.
“We’ve done kind of the top 30 moments,” said Bill Stetka, the director of the Orioles Alumni program and the team’s historian. “And that’s whittled down from about 80. I had certain players you want to spotlight, certain moments you want to spotlight, and try to make it a little eclectic.”
There will also be auctions for items, such as 25 pairs of removed seats from where the left field wall now stands, with the sales going to charity.
Ticket pricing has also been adjusted to commemorate the season, with the first homestand between April 12-17 reverted to 1992 pricing: $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats, and $12, $13, and $18 for box seats. Hot dogs will also be offered at $1.75 at Camden Franks locations during that stretch, although there will be a limit of two hot dogs per person.
The on-field product
For as interesting as the festivities could be, the on-field product might leave much to be desired. The Orioles struggled in their season-opening series against the Rays, struggling to produce much offensively to make up for a uneven pitching staff.
Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, an Ellicott City native and Loyola Blakefield graduate, will start for the Orioles on Monday against the Brewers, coming off a season in which he recorded a 5.04 ERA. Behind him, a bullpen that was solid in the first two games of the season began to labor in Sunday’s loss, with right-hander Tyler Wells chased after just 1 2/3 innings in his first major league start.
Behind top-of-the-order hitters Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini, there are some new faces in the lineup, with Rougned Odor and Chris Owings utility additions to the infield. But for the most part, many of the fresh faces will join later, such as Rodriguez, Rutschman and right-hander Kyle Bradish.
Home opener
Monday, 3:05 p.m.
TV: MASN Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
ASK IRA: Are NBA’s protocols with Heat’s Bam Adebayo getting in the way of a good thing?
Orioles roundtable: Predicting breakout players, team record, Adley Rutschman’s stat line and more for 2022 season
Forex Learning and the Benefits Derived From it Can Lead to Financial Independence
RSK Is Transforming The Bitcoin Network Into A Go-To Destination For Stablecoins And DeFi
China’s Important Role in the Global Economy – Rise of China and the State of Its Financial Markets
20,515,997 USD Worth 6,447 Ethereum (ETH) Transferred to BigONE Exchange
Beginners’ Mini-Guide for Click Per Action (CPA) Advertising Technique
Govt Merges 700 Schools For Meager Enrollment
Luca Pacioli and Leonardo DaVinci – Domestic Partnership of Genius
An Orioles fan’s guide to Opening Day: Everything you need to know before heading to Camden Yards
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas