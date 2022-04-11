At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance To Get Job Without Exam, 8th-10th Pass Can Apply, Last Date Is Near

Before applying, the candidate must read all these important things given carefully. Candidates who want to do jobs in Anganwadi can apply under this recruitment process.

There is a good opportunity for the youth who are looking for Sarkari Naukri jobs in Anganwadi. ICDS Women and Child Development Department Gujarat has sought applications to fill the vacant posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of Gujarat Anganwadi at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is April 4.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts by clicking on this link. Also, you can also check the official notification through this link. A total of 8860 posts will be filled under this recruitment process.

Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Start date to apply online: 16 March 2022

Last date to apply online: 14 April 2022

Vacancy Details for Anganwadi

Recruitment 2022

Total No. of Posts- 8860

Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor

Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Candidate should have passed 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from recognized board.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected through merit