At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight.
They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance To Get Job Without Exam, 8th-10th Pass Can Apply, Last Date Is Near
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these important things given carefully. Candidates who want to do jobs in Anganwadi (Sarkari Naukri), they can apply under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) process.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: There is a good opportunity for the youth who are looking for Sarkari Naukri jobs in Anganwadi. For this (Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022), ICDS Women and Child Development Department Gujarat has sought applications to fill the vacant posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022).
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Gujarat Anganwadi at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) is April 4.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link . Also, you can also check the official notification (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) through this link. A total of 8860 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Start date to apply online: 16 March 2022
Last date to apply online: 14 April 2022
Vacancy Details for Anganwadi
Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts- 8860
Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor
Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Candidate should have passed 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from recognized board.
Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Selection Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected through merit
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
ARNOLD, Mo. – A woman visiting Arnold from Kentucky has gone missing.
On Monday at 1:14 a.m., The Arnold Police Department said in a Facebook post that “Kimberly Myers walked out of her motel room around 11 p.m. without her wallet or cell phone. She has not been heard from since.”
The police said her car is also missing. It is a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 with the Kentucky license plate B0T306. Her car’s license plate was seen by a camera at West Florissant and Goodfellow in north St. Louis at 1:34 a.m. Sunday and then at 9:55 a.m. and 10:42 a.m.
Myers has no ties to the St. Louis area.
Anyone with information on Myers’ whereabouts should call 911 or Arnold Police at 636-296-3204.
Timberwolves ink coach Chris Finch to extension
With his tact with players and successful schemes, Chris Finch has established himself as one of the key pieces of the core the Timberwolves are building around into the future, right alongside the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Minnesota made that official Monday, announcing a “multi-year” extension for the head coach, reportedly keeping Finch with the Wolves for at least the next four seasons.
“I am thankful to Glen, Becky (the Taylors) and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” Finch said in a statement. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”
Finch led Minnesota to 46 regular season wins, doubling the team’s 2020-21 win total. Minnesota led the NBA in points per game and finished in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are one play-in win away from securing only their second playoff berth since 2004.
Finch is a big reason for that, something players have noted ad nauseum throughout the season.
Also announced Monday were extension’s for Finch’s coaching staff. The Wolves’ assistants have been just as important to the team’s success, with Micah Nori leading the charge strategically and even offensively of late, while Elston Turner has helped guide Minnesota’s defensive turnaround.
“I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come,” basketball boss Sachin Gupta said in a statement. “His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court.”
Finch was brought in during a tumultuous time in 2021, with the team struggling mightily, the front office experiencing friction and the fan base again waning in the midst of the pandemic, Finch provided a shot in the arm for a franchise that needed it most, and followed it up with a sense of stability when none of that surrounded him. He’s been a magic elixir for much that has ailed the Timberwolves, and was rewarded for as much Monday.
“Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”
