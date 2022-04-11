Finance
Beginners’ Mini-Guide for Click Per Action (CPA) Advertising Technique
Cost per action or cost per acquisition (CPA) is also referred to as pay per action (PPA). It means you earn money when your site visitor does something from any of these two types of CPA offers. First, for cost-per-lead (CPL), when your visitors generate a lead for you by submitting the online form containing their email/ZIP code, you get paid. Second, for cost-per-sale (CPS), your blog readers/customers should actually buy the product/service as shown as advert. Still, you can learn more of the various “verticals” (categories) for CPA offers from dating, downloadable software, education, email/zip submits, etc.
As a publisher/blogger, you have to join specific CPA networks. Some of the criteria you should consider are, as follows: (a) What offers do they have? (b) Do they accept affiliates from your country? (c) Do they have the highest payout for that particular offer? (d) What payout methods do they offer? (e) How often do they pay you out? (f) Are they responsive to your application and emails? When you synthesize these pieces, the offers they have will be your options on what you have to promote.
Payout frequencies and methods will determine how quickly you will get paid. Some payment frequency types are quota-based, daily, weekly, bi-weekly (net15) and monthly (net30). For instance, with net30, the money you earn for this month will get you paid on the first week of the next month. Hence, for new site owners, most CPA networks will keep you initially stuck with net30 because they will not yet accept you for their quota-based, daily or weekly payment scheme unless your blog is so popular and booming with very high traffic.
As publisher or blogger, evaluate from time to time how your return on investment (ROI) from your CPA campaigns compares with the ROI on your cost per impression (CPI) or cost per click (CPC) campaigns. If you can have better ROIs for the cost-per-action (CPA) campaigns, you can start consider scrapping CPI or CPC campaigns. However, if you have a better ROI for CPC/CPI campaigns, you should negotiate or reconsider a different PPA amount or campaigns.
With advertisers, CPA advertising generally involves lesser risk than other advertising methods/techniques. Since they only pay you when you get a sale or lead, they can protect themselves from prospective adverts that will not convert or because of click frauds. Hence, they are assured that they will only pay you when the prospect for money coming in is relatively high.
Moreover, when working in CPA, it is very important to have a good relationship with your affiliate network managers because they are the gateway for you to get access to exclusive offers, get paid faster, get higher pay-outs, or suggesting how to make outstanding ad campaign for more of your income streams.
Be wary, though, that some networks only accept US, Canada and/or Australia affiliates whereas others consider other countries as well. To make sure, check if they accept affiliates from your own country. Keep in mind that some CPA networks are very selective with certain countries with high risks of fraudulent clicks.
Luca Pacioli and Leonardo DaVinci – Domestic Partnership of Genius
Luca Pacioli and Leonardo DaVinci–Renaissance men–were both mathematical geniuses. Leonardo was more inclined towards military engineering, while Luca towards abstract and pure math. When Pacioli included “Double Entry Bookkeeping” in his textbook, Summa de Aritmetica, which he published in 1494 (two years after Christopher Columbus landed in Santo Domingo), little did he know he would change the world.
Leonardo Da Vinci and a monk named Luca Pacioli–the inventor of Accounting (debits and credits), lived together for many years. Luca’s math textbook contained the basic notions that accountants follow today: Assets equal liabilities plus owner’s equity (A=L + OE).
Both being college professors travelled together and stayed together at different universities.
Sigmund Freud-in his study on Leonardo’s homosexuality- ignored this fact. It is a pity because Freud would have brought out factual evidence rather than wild speculations based on his physchoanalytic techniques. Leonardo, being much younger than Luca, has always been described as Luca’s protege.
Today with time perspective we can understand they probably had a domestic partnership of sorts. In 1495 they lived together in Milan and Venice. Art Historians have well documented that Leonardo was summoned to court to address charges of homosexuality against him. But since the accuser did not show up, the charges were later dropped.
The diagrams and figures one sees in Luca’a Summa were DaVinci’a drawings. They worked together as equal partners rather than the master-apprentice relations of the times.
Billions of human beings have populated the earth, mostly living in the shadow of survival and mediocrity, the odd, the strange, and the eccentric are the ones who make the most invaluable contributions to the improvement of the human condition. These two eccentrics did make tangible contributions to mankind.
While Leonardo’s accomplishments have been well chronicled and documented in our times–even Bill Gates couldn’t resist owning Leonardo’s original manuscripts–Luca’s contributions are less known. Like our American composer Aaron Copland, I will play a fanfare for the common man: Luca by his ingenious explanation of Double Entry Bookkeeping system made possible international commerce, opening the flood-gates to what today we call “The Global Economy.”
No longer were businesses confined within frontiers, as banks, financial institutions, entrepreneus, and corporations, bartered, exchanged, and extracted profits across frontiers. The standardization of Financial Statements followed, so that Balance Sheets, Income Statements, and Cash Flows are read and interpreted without major impediments all over Europe.
With capital formation in full thrust, the needed capital for factories became available, fostering thereby the advent of the European Industrial Revolution. By 1750 Europe was already industrialized, and by 1860 (after the Civil War) America became an industrial power.
Yes it was a leap of imagination to design Debits (left side) and credits (right side) as an information system. You write the assets on the left side of the equation, and the claims on those assets on right side.
In more than ten thousand years of recorded history, no one in the human race had attempted to keep business records by double entry. The Babylonians, Phoenicians, Persians, Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, and other ancient civilizations recorded their transactions on a cash basis and by a single entry; that is, business people made lists of items purchased and sold.
As a result, businesses remained small enterprises, doomed to remain small since the lack of an orderly system prevented growth. Whether in papyrus, sheep-skins parchments, or bricks, all business records were endless enumerations and catalogues, which offered little discernment into measurements of profit or loss.
Pacioli changed all that.
To think that a humble discovery such as double entry bookkeeping can change the destiny of the human race challenges credibility. But given that double entry allows not only for an orderly classification of accounts, journals, and ledgers, but also for measurements of liquidity and profitability, it isn’t surprising to see that Capitalism bloomed.
In economic systems where Capitalism prevails, businesses–being the major employers– offer medical coverage and retirement plans, man and woman can now enjoy the latest technologies and thereby live longer and in good health.
One can well imagine Luca and Leonardo discussing symmetries, constrasts, dichotomies, dualities, binary oppositions, polarities, antithesis, and other opposites:
“Physical nature exhibits all these dualities: day and night, narrow and wide, fast and slow,” Luca would say, “and so does human nature.”
“We carry good and evil, love and hatred, in our spirits and bodies–or as Heraclytus loved to say:’the way up is the way down, the narrow and the wide,” Leonardo would reply.
“What about Ecclesiastes, Leonardo, –didn’t he say…?
a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to uproot; a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to pull down and a time to build up; a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time for mourning and a time for dancing;…
The observation of these doubles as a system of knowledge permitted Luca to expand it into the Accounting equation where what is on the left must equal what is on the right side (Assets = Liabilities + Owner’s Equity). Later, accountants realized that another duality was needed: Revenues, which are increases in owner’s equity, and Expenses decreases; the difference being no other than profits or losses.
With debits and credits pretty much established as a system of order, writers such as Descartes, Cervantes, Shakespeare, and Dickens imposed it in literature and philosophy by means of antithesis.
Descartes’ cogito ergo sum, is the synthesis of a duality: mind and body.
In A Tale of Two Citites Dickens opens his novel with a detailed set of antheses:
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way–
Although philosophers such as Hegel and Karl Marx attempted to discard the duality system by replacing it with a triad: thesis, antithesis, synthesis. They failed; and we can understand why: Hegel professed the State’s power, while Marx communism. By now we know the chaotic results of Nazism and Communism.
The natural tendency is duality as proved by the Second Law of thermodynamics: order and chaos (enthropy). Though Nature tends to chaos, human nature imposes order; the mind invents patterns of understanding.
The Double entry Bookkeeping system is a triumph of the mind over the chaotic activities of humans engaged in trade. Not only did Double Entry brought forth a new economic system, but also the dawn of a new way of thinking: modernity. And modernity dispelled the mists of superstition, monsters, magic, witches, ogres, dwarfs, giants, miracles, chimeras, unicorns, centaurs, sirens, and other impossible figures of the supernatural.
The middle ages and feudalism yielded to modern times.
Luca Pacioli’s legacy–accounting system–to the business world is order. It contains: Balance, wholeness, and radiance, because his system dovetails with Democracy, with Freedom to the entrepreneur; a system that coincides with Adam Smith’s pillars of capitalism: Laissez-faire (free market economy), competition (Invisible Hand), and the Division of labor (the innate human propensity that creates wealth for all).
This is my fanfare to the common man, the humble monk–Luca Pacioli
Unipay2u – Golden Gateway To Safest And Best Returns
The company makes use of the international market and the enormous opportunities it offers for safe and best returns. In the process the clients get tax savings and asset protection in a legal manner without their identity being revealed.
Globalisation has eased regulation and state interventions making the scenario immensely competitive in the financial markets. It is not easy to earn profits every time one invests. Gold is one of the safest investment options at present. It is the true saviour of a country’s image worldwide and acts as a guard against currency devaluations. UniPay2U realises the supreme position that Gold has in the monetary system and has developed a valuable plan that can work wonders.
UniPay2U India provides a platform to investors where they can buy, own, sell and trade gold. The Gold in a standard bar form is of permanently guaranteed quality (>99.5%). Members can access UniPay2U’s order board for their transactions. The prices are competitive and no extra or hidden cost is extracted for insurance, fabrication and delivery of the gold purchased. The gold becomes the property of the investor the moment it is bought. The security of the property is also guaranteed as it is stored in one of the safest and recognised bullion vaults located in London, New York or Switzerland.
Trading UniPay2U Gold is also very easy. These bars retain their full resale value which is generally not the case with privately owned Gold. UniPay2U operates a multi-currency system and investors can maintain balances in US Dollars, Euros and Pounds Sterling. One can trade gold using currency most profitable at the time. Thus the chances of maximising returns increase and the investors are not exposed to any risk. In few simple steps the ownership of the bar changes without even worrying about the quality. The payment of the transaction too is immediately credited to the bank accounts of the users, thereby making the whole process tension free.
Intellectual Property Valuation Or Intangible Asset Valuation in a Merger-Acquisition Transaction
In the last few years, the identification and valuation of intangible assets, specifically intellectual property related intangible assets, has garnered increased attention worldwide for a variety of reasons that include increased compliance requirements for financial reporting but certainly also in the leveraged finance arena as lending institutions continue to look beyond traditional collateral sources such as accounts receivable, inventory and equipment.
In defining intellectual property, which is the type of intangible asset that has not been historically considered in leveraged finance deals, it must be seen as the group of innovative technologies and/or processes which create a legally protected and marketable product or service that establishes the foundation for sustained profits and brand development. In other words, the appraiser seeks to analyze how the “product line technology” within a company has formed the basis for creating a marketable branded product. Common types of intellectual property include copyrights, trademarks, trade/brand names, mastheads, customer relationships, patents, engineering drawings, proprietary unpatented technology, software and trade secrets.
During a merger/acquisition transaction, deciding which technique is best used to determine Intellectual property’s fair value depends on many factors, but two of the most important questions are: who is asking? and why? Is the person requesting the valuation on the “buy side” or “sell side”? Why do they need it? The request may be in advance of negotiation, mid-transaction or post-sale. What do they plan to do with the Intellectual property? Block it or use it.
Motivation impacts the intellectual property valuation methodologies that would be used. Different strategies require different techniques, models, value drivers and data. Motivations can be classified as Enabling – intent to utilize or commercialize the Intellectual property, or Blocking – an effort to manage the competitive landscape. An Enabling view requires a measurement of internal benefits whereas Blocking measures the benefits that could be garnered by a competitor.
Once the matters of perspective and motivation have been resolved, the business valuations and valuation of intangible assets can begin. The starting point is to look at the three commonly accepted approaches to value – income approach, market approach or cost approach.
The Income Approach estimates value based on the amount of cash flow an asset is expected to generate over its useful life. There are many variations of the income approach; however, those most frequently used in the valuation of Intellectual property are relief from royalty, excess earnings and cost savings.
Relief from Royalty
As the most widely used business valuation methodology for determining the value of Intellectual property, it measures the value based on the premise that, since the buyer would own the assets, royalties would not have to be paid in order to use it. This approach captures the value of the Intellectual property that was recognized by the current holder as if they had to license it. This raises an important question though – does it represent the value of the asset to other market participants or the value to a specific acquirer? This is a complicated issue, and each case must be evaluated on its own merits and the potential usage of the Intellectual property. The underlying licensing assumptions require a thorough analysis and verifiable documentation. Key assumptions include the selection of the appropriate comparable royalty rate to be applied to the subject, the revenue streams to which the royalty rate will be applied, and the cost of capital or riskiness of the investment. Excess Earnings
Certain intangible assets, such as customer relationships and contracts, can be valued using an Excess Earnings approach. This concept is based upon the theory that the gross revenue of a company is generated by utilizing a combination of the company’s assets, including net working capital, real estate, personal property and intangible assets. By identifying the value of all other “contributory” assets first, a residual income stream is then left available to the subject intangible asset. This left over or excess income stream is then utilized to perform a discounted cash flow analysis to estimate the value of the asset.
Cost Savings
This method of business valuation looks at the cost to produce an item with and without the Intellectual property or the profit margin for a branded product versus the profit margin for a similar unbranded product. The estimated operating profit differential between the two costs/profits is applied against projected product sales over the estimated period in which the competitive advantages would exist.
Fair value can also be estimated from the prices paid in actual market transaction or from the asking price for similar assets available for purchase, also called the Market Approach. This approach is more difficult to apply in the valuation of Intellectual property because comparable transaction data is usually not publicly available for business transactions specifically involving Intellectual property; however, this approach should always be considered along with the appropriate research completed to determine whether the approach can be applied.
The third intangible asset valuation approach is the Cost Approach. This approach is generally used in the valuation of non-income producing intangible assets as it considers the current cost of reproducing the asset in order to determine its value. This approach usually provides a minimum value for Intellectual property as no buyer would spend the money to recreate an asset unless it provided a utility which was as great as the monies or effort expended.
After the appropriate value approach has been determined, relevant criteria must be converted into an intangible valuation model. This is where the motivation – enabling or blocking – determines the framework necessary. The challenge arises when the motivation is blocking in nature, as a Market Participant Framework would be utilized. Converting Market Participant criteria into a valuation model is a relatively new exercise for the accounting community. There are few established Intellectual property or intangible asset valuation models that would fall within a category of “generally accepted.” However, there is a standing body of knowledge associated with Intellectual property valuations in the litigation community, which is used to assess damages. The premise is, if you can measure the Intellectual property damages in a courtroom, you can also measure the Intellectual property benefits in a boardroom by using similar modeling.
One such approach is known as a “Technology Applied to Problem Solved” or TAPS analysis. This analysis uses data found in the documentation presented by the inventor to the company’s patent committee as well as in technical journals or through interviews with the inventor to present an analysis of the problems solved using the Intellectual property. A well-constructed TAPS analysis generally yields data that supports an estimate of Market Participant Revenues (income) from use of the Intellectual property. Applying royalty terms found in comparable Intellectual property agreements, an estimated stream of royalty revenue arising from the market participant revenue (stated as a net present value) can be determined. These royalties reflect the fair value.
A business valuation firm can help you to turn intangible assets into tangible value, as they often recognize value that is invisible to others. By recognizing the real value of your company’s Intellectual property, a business valuation firm can provide you with the information and perspective needed to make the best business decisions during a merger/acquisition transaction.
