Bing Ads Vs Google AdWords: A Detailed Insight Into the Ongoing Battle

You probably have already heard a lot about pay-per-click advertising and how it can help you improve your online visibility while directing tons of traffic to your website.

So, it is logical that when your business is on the verge of growth, it’s the right time to get involved with paid search advertising and take your customer targeting to the next level.

The first thing that comes to your mind when you consider PPC, is Google AdWords. being the largest player in the paid advertising market, it comes as no surprise that Google AdWords is the world’s largest and most popular PPC advertising channel.

However, we advise you not to be too quick to invest in AdWords without any forethought. Just because it is the most preferred advertising platform across the world doesn’t mean it is the best choice for your business as well. You might want to try other platforms, particularly Bing Ads, which sure has smaller market share but can serve the same purpose as AdWords at lower costs especially if you have a limited budget.

This brings us straight to the comparison between Google AdWords and Bing Ads as advertising platforms.

The Prelude: The Two Most Significant Giants in Search Advertising

As a business owner or a consumer, you would probably be more familiar with Google AdWords than Bing Ads. There’s no denying the fact that AdWords remains the preferred choice amidst internet advertisers and businesses alike for providing access to a wider audience of potential consumers and delivering great ROI.

But, before you disparage Bing Ads as a viable advertising channel, it is worth knowing the key differences between the two platforms that make one better than the other. Let’s distinguish both platforms using key performance metrics, which will help you make a mindful decision for your advertising project.

Cost-Per-Click & Ad Position

Turns out the lack of competition and low popularity of Bing Ads gives advertisers a competitive edge over AdWords. The smaller advertiser base of Bing Ads produces better chances for your ad to show in better positions, which makes the platform a lucrative option for budget conscious advertisers.

However, remember that AdWords still have a higher search volume and more potential customers clicking on ads.

Conversion and Click-Through-Rate (CTR)

CTR is a metric that determines the ad rank and cost per click. The higher your CTR, the better your ranking and the less you pay. Studies have revealed that advertisers have a better chance of getting lower costs per conversion or lead on Bing than AdWords.

Interface and Management

Another significant factor particularly considerable to PPC beginners is the interface. When it comes to setting up and managing advertising campaigns, Google AdWords still outperforms Bing with a wide range of ad extensions and features that make for easier targeting, setting and optimisation.

Traffic quality

When it comes to search volume and audience size, Google simply dominates Bing ads. Google is more powerful and has a wider reach and hence attracts more traffic.

However, it is important to note that not all markets are equal. Google might have a bigger market share, but there are some markets where Bing can offer advertisers better opportunities to increase traffic, conversions and sales. So, it depends on the advertiser’s targeted audience whether AdWords or Bing would be a better channel to drive traffic to your website.

So, who wins the battle?

While there’s no doubt that Bing Ads is still an underdog to Google AdWords, we can’t overlook the fact Bing’s market share is constantly increasing and the platform is making strides in the areas AdWords struggle.

Both advertising platforms focus on effective customer targeting but depending your industry, budget, competition, demographics and specific goals, one platform may work better for your business than the other.

We would advise you to allocate some of your advertising budget to Bing Ads marketing or vice-versa and see which platform works better for you.

Furthermore, you can invest in professional PPC advertising services to ensure success in your internet advertising venture. A professional service provider can help you drive maximum ROI by running PPC advertising campaigns that are custom tailored to meet your specific advertising goals. You get to work with a dedicated team that works closely with you to understand your industry, needs and market, also counsel you on which advertising platform will benefit your business the most and how you can begin with PPC advertising from scratch.