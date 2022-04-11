Finance
Bing Ads Vs Google AdWords: A Detailed Insight Into the Ongoing Battle
You probably have already heard a lot about pay-per-click advertising and how it can help you improve your online visibility while directing tons of traffic to your website.
So, it is logical that when your business is on the verge of growth, it’s the right time to get involved with paid search advertising and take your customer targeting to the next level.
The first thing that comes to your mind when you consider PPC, is Google AdWords. being the largest player in the paid advertising market, it comes as no surprise that Google AdWords is the world’s largest and most popular PPC advertising channel.
However, we advise you not to be too quick to invest in AdWords without any forethought. Just because it is the most preferred advertising platform across the world doesn’t mean it is the best choice for your business as well. You might want to try other platforms, particularly Bing Ads, which sure has smaller market share but can serve the same purpose as AdWords at lower costs especially if you have a limited budget.
This brings us straight to the comparison between Google AdWords and Bing Ads as advertising platforms.
The Prelude: The Two Most Significant Giants in Search Advertising
As a business owner or a consumer, you would probably be more familiar with Google AdWords than Bing Ads. There’s no denying the fact that AdWords remains the preferred choice amidst internet advertisers and businesses alike for providing access to a wider audience of potential consumers and delivering great ROI.
But, before you disparage Bing Ads as a viable advertising channel, it is worth knowing the key differences between the two platforms that make one better than the other. Let’s distinguish both platforms using key performance metrics, which will help you make a mindful decision for your advertising project.
Cost-Per-Click & Ad Position
Turns out the lack of competition and low popularity of Bing Ads gives advertisers a competitive edge over AdWords. The smaller advertiser base of Bing Ads produces better chances for your ad to show in better positions, which makes the platform a lucrative option for budget conscious advertisers.
However, remember that AdWords still have a higher search volume and more potential customers clicking on ads.
Conversion and Click-Through-Rate (CTR)
CTR is a metric that determines the ad rank and cost per click. The higher your CTR, the better your ranking and the less you pay. Studies have revealed that advertisers have a better chance of getting lower costs per conversion or lead on Bing than AdWords.
Interface and Management
Another significant factor particularly considerable to PPC beginners is the interface. When it comes to setting up and managing advertising campaigns, Google AdWords still outperforms Bing with a wide range of ad extensions and features that make for easier targeting, setting and optimisation.
Traffic quality
When it comes to search volume and audience size, Google simply dominates Bing ads. Google is more powerful and has a wider reach and hence attracts more traffic.
However, it is important to note that not all markets are equal. Google might have a bigger market share, but there are some markets where Bing can offer advertisers better opportunities to increase traffic, conversions and sales. So, it depends on the advertiser’s targeted audience whether AdWords or Bing would be a better channel to drive traffic to your website.
So, who wins the battle?
While there’s no doubt that Bing Ads is still an underdog to Google AdWords, we can’t overlook the fact Bing’s market share is constantly increasing and the platform is making strides in the areas AdWords struggle.
Both advertising platforms focus on effective customer targeting but depending your industry, budget, competition, demographics and specific goals, one platform may work better for your business than the other.
We would advise you to allocate some of your advertising budget to Bing Ads marketing or vice-versa and see which platform works better for you.
Furthermore, you can invest in professional PPC advertising services to ensure success in your internet advertising venture. A professional service provider can help you drive maximum ROI by running PPC advertising campaigns that are custom tailored to meet your specific advertising goals. You get to work with a dedicated team that works closely with you to understand your industry, needs and market, also counsel you on which advertising platform will benefit your business the most and how you can begin with PPC advertising from scratch.
Setting Up a QPRT
As with any legal document, it is important that you have a professional draft the agreement. Together you can decide on who the trustees and beneficiaries are and how long the trust will last. Keep in mind that irrevocable trusts are nearly impossible to change once it goes into effect.
The next step would be to transfer your residence to the QPRT. This is done by creating a new deed that transfers the home from the owner’s name to the QPRT’s name, which will be recorded in the land records for the property. If you have your original deed, you can make the changes easily without the cost of an attorney. Simply copy the deed into your computer, make the changes regarding the part about the transfer or purchase of the property and keep the rest the same. You won’t know the page number of the document recorded in the County Clerk’s office so leave that part blank. Everything else should remain the same. A warranty deed will suffice. The third step is to obtain a valid real estate appraisal.
The third step is to report the gift to the IRS. This is done by filling out a Form 709, United States Gift and Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax Return. This form must be completed and filed with the IRS on April 15th of year following the year in which the property was transferred into the QPRT. Example: Property is transferred on July 15, the return is due by the following April. Once that is completed the best part is that you can reside in the home and live your life as usual.
After the predetermined number of years for the QPRT ends, the property is transferred to beneficiaries as detailed in the QPRT. This is accomplished by recording a new deed that transfers the residence from the trust’s name to the beneficiaries name and documenting it in the land records for the property.
The final step is to pay a fair Market rent for the property if the former owner wants to continue living there. The rent will transfer more assets to the beneficiaries free of gift taxes and will reduce the size of the taxable estate.
What Are Merchant Banks?
Merchant banks are the financial institutions that offer financial services, solutions, & consultation to organisations. According to a notification of the Ministry of Finance in India, a Merchant Banker in India is defined as ‘any person engaged in the business of issue management either by making arrangements regarding selling, buying, or subscribing to the securities as manager, consultant, an adviser in relation to such an issue management’. Thus, a merchant banker provides its client’s consultancy for financial, marketing, managerial and legal matters.
What is Merchant Banking?
Unlike commercial banks who caters to the needs of the common man whereas merchant banks cater to the needs of corporate firms.
Merchant Banking is typically the provision of guidance and service to corporate for a fee, which can help an entrepreneur start a new venture, raise capital, expand and modernize the existing business, restructuring a business or help companies register, buy and sell assets (shares) at a stock exchange.
What are Merchant Banking Services?
Project Management: Merchant bankers prepare project reports to analyse the financing patterns to evaluate the cost of a project and appraising the same with financial institutions.
Management of Debt and Equity offers: One of the major functions of a merchant banker in India is assisting companies in raising funds from the investors. The main services offered are,
• Product designing
• Pricing
• Registration of documents
• Guaranteeing support
• Allocation and refund
• Manage Stock exchange listing
Management of Issues: These bankers play an important role in the management of issue that involves the marketing of corporate securities like equity shares, preference shares and bonds offerings to the public.
Merchant banks act as a middle man in aiding transfer of capital from investors to their client. Per the SEBI guidelines in India, a merchant banker in India, organizes meetings between the company representatives and agents to settle arrangements related registration of prospectus, launching advertising campaign and fix board meetings to pass necessary resolutions. These bankers also consult companies in the Pricing of issues. The merchant bankers also provide Underwriting of Public Issue (not exceeding 15%).
Client Portfolio Management: Managing a diverse array of securities such as shares, bonds issued by different companies to ensure maximum return with minimum risk.
Placement and distribution: These bankers assist in the allocation and distribution of securities through the merchant banks institutional and retail network.
Corporate Restructuring: These bankers act as the middle agents in negotiations between the two companies and assisting the management of its client for various to restructure activities such as mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, management buyouts, joint venture and more.
Off Shore Funding: The merchant bankers help their clients manage joint ventures, foreign currency investment and foreign collaboration arrangements.
Loan Syndication: Merchant bankers assist clients in getting term loans for projects, obtainable from a single development finance institution, a syndicate or a consortium.
Corporate Counselling and Advisory Services: Corporate counselling is a comprehensive package of all merchant banking services, such as project counselling, restructuring, issue management, loan syndication, etc. Merchant bankers also offer their corporate customer’s customized solutions to financial difficulties along with attempts to refinancing alternatives, evaluating cheaper sources of funds.
However, one should note that to act as merchant bankers in India or firm, one must have the required certificate by SEBI the securities and exchange board of India.
The Major Functions Of Trading Companies
The electronic boom at present has really changed the way people work in today’s modern and fast going world. Everything has become easily accessible. One needs to click few mouse buttons and things are done in just a second. No one had ever imagined that such technological advancement would change the whole world. But, the time has come and everyone should be thankful to the modern technology and the minds that worked in bringing such a big revolution. Yes, from buying tickets to shopping online – everything is possible. This technological advancement has also given a new meaning to the investment world. The so-called online trading is the outcome of electronic revolution.
Unlike traditional brokerage house, today’s trading system is easy and hassle free. Anyone can start trading from anywhere. You need not to contact the broker in person any more. Also there is no paper work – all you need is your online presence. This is the place where online trading companies play a very crucial role. These companies allow investors to trade online and in return they charge a very minimal commission rate. From your online presence to trading – everything is done on the company website. Moreover, there are other services, which are offered by these companies.
Industries are really playing the most crucial role in the Internet based trading process. And, with time, such companies are mushrooming in the market. To lure investors in this competitive environment, stock trading companies are offering more and more services at competitive rates. Though investors are getting benefited, but many get confused in choosing the right industry. In such a situation, investors need to do some comprehensive market research – select some major companies, compare their services, commission rates, and terms and conditions. This practice will really help them in picking up the right industry at affordable rates.
Once you choose the right industry, you need to open an account in order to invest online. And, once your account gets activated, you can trade online. In addition to providing an online account, the company website also provides other services such as online stockbroker, analytical tools, articles, news, stock quotes and more. Out of these services, your broker is one of the most important factors that determine your success in such trading. He is the person who does all kinds of transactions once you pass the instructions. Moreover, he also keeps you abreast of the latest market news, information about major market shares and more.
Many investors think that online trading process is not suitable for them, as they have never worked on computer. This kind of reluctance is normal, but computer knowledge is not compulsory. The company website has been designed in such a fashion that you can easily learn each and everything in just few minutes. Moreover, many company websites also provide video tutorials – watch the tutorial and learn everything without taking anyone’s help. Since, the whole process is done online, investors can manage their funds from any corner of the world.
Online trading process is quite safe. All the company websites come equipped with security tools and investors account information is kept secret. In addition to all these benefits, you can also gain maximum profits in a short span of time. No other investment options are that much profitable.
So, if you want future financial security then Internet based trading system is quite easy and profitable venture. Invest your hard earned money and build a strong financial backup. Once you start reaping the benefits from your investment you can look for a better future for your family. So, invest now!
Cathie Wood Reveals Liquidating Paypal’s Venmo Holdings For Rival Cash App
Elon Musk Will Not Join the Twitter Board After All—Here’s What It Means
17,293,727 XRP Worth 12,397,934 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
Omar Kelly’s NFL mock draft: Who will be the first QB taken; should Dolphins trade back into first round?
Jason Segel was roommates with Kevin Hart in the 2000s: ‘It was a strange time’
