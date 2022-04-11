Finance
Book Review – Sideshow: Dumbing Down Democracy, by Lindsay Tanner
Lindsay Tanner was the Labor member for the Federal seat of Melbourne between 1993 and 2010. He quit in 2010 for personal reasons, needing to spend time with his young family, and was succeeded by Adam Bandt of the Greens. While Tanner stated his reasons for quitting politics were personal, reading Sideshow makes it clear that he was also prompted by an increasingly frivolous media environment, making a serious political career increasingly difficult.
Tanner never styled himself a chest beating intellectual, but he did have policy ideas and was engaged in a number of issues, which he wrote about in a books like Open Australia (1999) and Crowded Lives (2003). Temperamentally, Tanner was never an egomaniac or show pony politician. While many of the politicians of his time significantly lowered the intellectual tone on important debates, and generally involved themselves in petty party-political skirmishes, Tanner was pretty much the straight shooter. He could fight his battles using his serious minded intellect without descending into clever, circuitous arguments devoid of substance. As a politician Lindsay Tanner was a pretty substantial fellow, someone who entered politics with a genuine eye to the public good.
After spending three years as Minister for Finance and Deregulation in the Rudd Government, it would be natural to expect a fairly tantalising peek into the workings of that government, especially since Tanner was part of the so-called ‘gang of four’. Instead what Tanner has written is a book that is principally critical of the modern media, but also catches in its net the politicians who depend on that media, and the population that consumes it. Sideshow is entirely free of any kind of rancour or meting out of blame for the circus we now have for a media. Nor does Tanner try to show himself above the phenomenon he describes. This makes Sideshow read as a mature investigation of the media’s role in shaping our society and politics, written from someone who was in the belly of the beast for 18 years.
Only the Dumbest Survive
The way Lindsay Tanner writes it, no one is to blame for what the media has become: a frivolous, sensation driven carnival of gossip and scandal. Rather, the media has grown almost organically into its current state. If anything, the Internet, particularly Twitter and Facebook, has driven the media to be more superficial and lacking in depth. Commercial pressures also mean that media organisations are forced to put up stories that they known will attract readers and viewers, otherwise they go out of business. This is where the populace is to blame. By continuing to be attracted to these superficial stories, the media must keep on its race to the bottom. Tanner sites many a TV producer who says they try to keep political stories to a minimum, as viewers start dropping off in large numbers once a politician comes on the screen. Increasing apathy and complacency on the part of voters, Tanner speculates, may be due to Australia’s long run of economic prosperity.
All these elements mixed together – increasing economic imperatives to appeal to the lowest common denominator, the advent of super fast and constant access to information via the Internet, and the need for politicians to get access to this media so they can communicate their ideas and policies – has created an environment where only the dumbest can survive. From this it follows that the quality of our national conversation on a range of serious and pressing issues is hopelessly diminished. No one is paying attention, unless it is some cheap stunt that does not demand too much intellectual effort.
Hence the reason why so many politicians must now act like clowns simply to get the media to take notice. Tanner lists some of the high jinks and sideshow-like behavior that politicians have descended to simply to get media access (Tanner doesn’t leave himself out, citing some examples of his own sideshow media frolics.)
More Focused Public Attention Will Improve Media
The shortest way to improve the nation’s media is for the public to start paying more attention and simply taking an interest in the politics and topics that directly affect them. Commercial media outlets would then have to respond to the demand for more involved and deeply penetrating work from journalists.
The other options that Tanner considers for improving the media is for more government money to be directed to supporting quality journalism. Overall, Sideshow is a rather realistic (or pessimistic, depending on your outlook) book. Tanner doesn’t really see much hope for positive change in the near future, and thinks that the current media environment may indeed be the new normal. Nor does he share the confidence that some place on the Internet as a new force for the broad dissemination of quality journalism. It may, but it’s simply too early to tell.
While Sideshow may make depressing reading, it is never dull. Tanner has been bottling these ideas up for many years, and they spill out in the text with a sense of urgency. Tanner also backs up his arguments with a lot of fascinating research and quotes from key media and political players.
Sideshow is very much the truth as its politician-author has come to know it, which makes its candid conclusions all the more worrisome. For voters Sideshow is essential reading, as it gives an insider’s account of what it’s like trying to live as a serious politician in a media circus.
Sideshow: Dumbing Down Democracy, by Linday Tanner. Published by Scribe. ISBN: 978-1-921844-06-5
Creating a Garden Budget
A garden budget is just another component of a garden journal and is a very important tool for those gardeners who overspend. The reason for a budget goes beyond saving money but also allows the gardener to see what they have, see what they need, and create ways of acquiring needed or wanted materials.
To begin the budget process, requires the gardener to create a chart that is divided into needs verses wants. The needs category can include required flowers, vegetables or herbs. The wants category includes plants that one would like to grow, special containers and/or tools.
Once you know what you need and what you want, the next step is to see what one may have in the garden shed. Many times gardeners forget what they actually have as far as tools, fertilizer, soil and such. Once you discover what you have, inspect the quality. Do the shovel handles need to be replaced or do I need more fertilizer? These are just a few of the questions that need to be asked.
Next, look through your seed stash. Many gardeners will save seeds or buy up last year’s seed for the following year. This technique works if the seed has been stored properly. Before marking off the corresponding plants, check the seed quality. This is done by opening the package and looking for any mold, moisture or seeds sticking together.
Once you have looked into your supplies, you can now adjust your needs and wants list. After this is done, it is time to create a budget. This budget should include the cost of seeds, soil, fertilizer, tools, containers, and accessories such as trellises or cages.
Now you are ready for the sea of seed catalogues that will be arriving in your mailbox but keep in mind that a budget only works if you stick to it. To extend ones budget, there are a few techniques to try beyond seed saving. These include talking to people at garden clubs or plant organizations. Explore community gardens for help or join a garden co-op. Many times people in these organizations will share seeds and/or tools to make gardening a more budget friendly activity, especially for those in non-traditional garden areas.
Do not discard your budget plan from one year to the next nor your list of contacts. This can be an invaluable source of information and fits right into the garden journal. Also, keep in mind of those who help you. A kind word or gardening advice is always welcomed as thank you from one gardener to the next.
Top 10 Financial Experts in India
In an uncertain time, humans have an innate sense of looking up to someone who has experience. Especially in a sector as agile and unpredictable as finance, we are constantly looking for a mentor whose advice we can rely upon in making important decisions. With money involved, it is of utmost importance that we follow the advice of someone with great expertise. Hence we have picked these 10 advisors (in no order whatsoever) to make this task a teeny bit easier for you-
- Nilesh Shetty: A qualified CFA from CIMA, UK, Nilesh has more than 13 years of experience in the field of research and finance. Currently, he is the Associate Fund Manager at Quantum AMC. He was associated with the Edelweiss group prior to that.
- Suresh Soni: Up until January 2018, he was the CEO of DHFL Pramerica. He has more than 23 years of experience in Indian financial markets. Having held senior positions across investments and general management, his expertise in the field is unparalleled. He had worked with Deutsche MF, Pioneer ITI, Sundaram Newton and SBI as well over the years.
- Lakshmi Iyer: The general mindset in today’s world is that finance is a male-dominated industry but Lakshmi shares the refreshing view that “the glass ceiling is in the mind. Not only has she been in the industry for over 20 years, she has been winning at it. With her kind of attitude, she has become an inspiration to women all across the globe who wish to build a career in this sphere. Currently, she is CIO at Kotak.
- Sonu Iyer: With a rich experience of over 23 years, Sonu is the Tax Partner and People Advisory Services Leader, EY India. He is known for sharing her uninhibited and unabashed opinions over the matters of finance. Her insights and views vividly demonstrate her knowledge in the area.
- Saravana Kumar: Saravana has worked for over 25 years in investment management across sectors such as mutual fund, banking, insurance and portfolio management services. At present, he is the Chief Investment Officer for LIC and before that, he has been associated with huge names in the industry like Tata and Trust Investment Advisors. He also received the World Finance Award in 2013.
- Seemant Shukla: After working for ICICI, Reliance and Dhanlaxmi Bank, he is now heading Sales and Business Development for Edelweiss. He has been in the financial globe for about 13 years now rich with experiences and learnings.
- Lovaii Navlakhi: Lovaii is one of the first Certified Financial Planners(CFP) of India. He is an MBA (Finance) and an ICWA. A staunch believer in continuing education as a way of life he is now the Founder and CEO of International Money Matters. Lovaii has also been a board member of Financial Planning Standard Board, India. His blogs also make a great read.
- Brijesh Dalmia: The founder of ‘The Brijesh Dalmia Leadership Company’.He is a CFP, LUTCF and LMF. He is also the founder of ‘Dalmia Advisory Services’, which is among the leading boutique wealth management company in the country. He has authored 9 books and is a regular blogger.
- Manish Chauhan: Manish has written articles on over 800 personal finance topics, 2 personal finance books with CNBC, and being a part of about innumerable seminars and workshops. He is the founder of Jagoinvestor which is a Financial Coaching firm. He has been in the finance sector for over 8 years now.
- Sumeet Vaid: Undoubtedly a veteran in the industry, he has worked with companies like Bajaj Capital, Prudential ICICI, ING Vysya, Optimix, Networth Stock Broking. He is also is the founder and CEO of Freedom Financial Planners. He has more than 13 years of experience in Wealth Management, business & distribution of financial products.
Bonus: with the rise of technology at a great pace, we can also rely upon our virtual finance experts. In terms of personal loans and credit cards, we have various online portals that can help you out as well.
Wall Street Just Doesn’t Understand Innovation
Over the last 30 years, the companies that have been able to innovate effectively and make good use of their research and development (R&D) budgets have become coveted companies, but the market doesn’t value them accordingly. While the market can be quick to jump on the latest craze and push certain hyped stocks to new heights, the companies that innovate effectively aren’t always given their due until after the fact. Most of the time Wall Street, tends not to properly value the companies on innovation because of its relative difficulty to quantify. With innovation not being something that is universally measurable in the same way that profits, revenue, and cash flow can be, most investors tend to shy away from the analysis of innovation.
Innovation is often the most valuable asset that a company has when it pays off, think Apple over the past 15 years, but without proper quantification this value is rarely taken into account. Investors are uneasy by the possibility that R&D is uncertain, but analysts have found that using the track record over the previous five years as a relative guide, can predict the value. Within the companies that have a large R&D spend, that are generally considered to be more innovative, the past tends to be a very good predictor of their future success. Often these companies that have a proven record of innovation success over the previous few years will outperform their competitors by over 7 percent a quarter. This translates into big profits resulting from the innovative approach.
While Wall Street may be hesitant to make their decisions based on these studies, there is no doubt that the innovation process can be the differentiating factor between competitors. Increasing the R&D spend without tightening the innovation process can be one of the reasons that many companies don’t string together a good record of innovation. Innovation can also be fickle as even the top companies can have a year or two of bad R&D performance, but most companies that focus on the process and continually increase their innovation spends see financial gains before Wall Street.
Whether you are looking to increase your company’s innovation spend or tighten the innovation process there are great metrics that can be gained from Wall Street attempting to quantify innovation. By providing data that they can use to analyze the companies more effectively, you can adapt this same information for your company to measure the success of your process and improve your results. Most companies will benefit from these metrics as much as or even more than Wall Street will, if they are willing to use them.
