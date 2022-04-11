News
Cal Ripken Jr. looks back on 30 years of Oriole Park at Camden Yards: ‘It’s a magical ballpark’
Cal Ripken Jr. had grown up with Memorial Stadium. He watched Brooks Robinson lead the Orioles to a pair of World Series championships, falling in love with the sport and team for which he’d one day become a Hall of Famer.
So when Ripken strode to the plate in the ninth inning Oct. 6, 1991, he hoped to send that beloved stadium out with a bang, something worthy of all the memories fostered there before the Orioles would bid adieu and travel downtown to a new ballpark of unknowns.
Instead, Ripken dribbled a game-ending double-play ball to third base.
“Not the way you want to go out at Memorial Stadium,” Ripken said.
But what waited for Ripken and all of Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards soon washed away the trepidation of leaving a venue of 38 years. Ripken was against the move until he walked into Camden Yards for the first time, looking around at the warehouse and downtown skyline. An understanding took place: Change could be good.
And Camden Yards, certainly, was good.
“It felt like baseball had already been played there,” Ripken said. “It felt like it had this old-park feeling, and I think the warehouse really did that, but it was brand-spanking new. And you quickly forgot about Memorial Stadium.”
It’s hard for Ripken to believe 30 years have passed since Camden Yards first opened — just as it’s hard to believe he stopped playing baseball there two decades ago. But even as he enters the stadium in recent years, the charm of the grounds remains.
Rick Dempsey, a former catcher in the Orioles Hall of Fame, noticed that charm before the ballpark was even completed. With a hard hat on, Dempsey made his way down to what would be the field level during the early stages of construction. And as his guide described the efforts and what would be built around him, the image took shape in Dempsey’s mind.
If he has one regret from a 24-year major league career, it’s that he didn’t get a chance to play at Camden Yards more. He returned to Baltimore as a 42-year-old, earning one more go-around because of his defensive prowess.
But he only started one game at Camden Yards — part of eight appearances before he retired. And yet, one game was all he needed to know how special it was.
“Every day you get into that stadium, it’s so comfortable,” Dempsey said. “It’s what Major League Baseball should be at every ballpark. I know Fenway has its charm. Yankee Stadium has its charm. But not many ballparks even come close to what Camden Yards had from the very beginning, and the only thing lacking there right now is a championship team. Otherwise, that would be the place to come and see baseball games.”
The early success at Camden Yards, with teams led by Ripken, helped settle a fan base quickly to new confines. Ripken spent half his career at Memorial Stadium and the second part at Camden Yards, and he has fond memories in each — particularly the 1983 World Series championship.
But perhaps no moment eclipses Sept. 6, 1995, or the weeks leading up to it. With each consecutive game played unfurled on the warehouse as Ripken approached the MLB-record 2,131 games, Ripken could feel the excitement mount.
Unlike his final at-bat at Memorial Stadium, though, when he let the moment get too large and he grounded into a double play, Ripken embraced the spotlight. He homered in games 2,129, 2,130 and 2,131, then took a lap around Camden Yards during a 22-minute standing ovation for his Iron Man record.
“Bobby [Bonilla] and [Rafael Palmeiro] pushed me down that line to take that lap. Reluctantly so at first, I was thinking, maybe this will help,” Ripken said. “And my view all along was I’ll celebrate as long as you want afterward, but pitchers are cooling down. You can’t stop the action in the middle — it’s like a long rain delay.
“After I started that lap and started running around, I forgot those thoughts. I was thinking, ‘To heck with starting the game again. This is too good.’”
Years earlier, Ripken worried the move away from Memorial Stadium would fade the memories he had from that stadium. But he quickly learned that memories aren’t rooted in a place — instead, they’re rooted in his mind.
The move to Camden Yards only spurred more memories, adding to a Rolodex of fond moments from a standout career. They’re different, Camden Yards and Memorial Stadium. But 30 years later, Camden Yards is still among the crown jewels of MLB, an intimate ballpark that will never leave Ripken’s psyche.
“It’s a magical ballpark,” he said. “And I can’t believe it has been 30 years.”
()
News
‘Why Not Chai Patti Or Dudh?’ Shark Tank India Vineeta Singh’s Replies To A Troll Who Mocked Her Brand
Shark Tank India helped the youngsters of India be well aware of the start-up culture. The well-established entrepreneur judges of the show, aka the sharks turned into celebrities overnight. Several memes and controversies related to the sharks still do the rounds even after the first season of the show ended.
The ‘sharks’ continue to make waves on social media, a joke faced by Vineeta Singh because of her cosmetic brand named Sugar surfaced recently. Vineeta often has to face several silly questions about Sugar Cosmetics, from Diabetes jokes to memes, the young entrepreneur has seen it all. During the promotions of Shark tank India on The Kapil Sharma Show, she opened up and gave some fitting replies in response to the jokes.
A few months ago, Vineeta had shared a screenshot of an e-mail where a person out of grave concern wrote that his girlfriend, who apparently uses Sugar Cosmetics wants to know why she named her brand Sugar and not something like ‘chai-patti’ [tea leaves] or ‘dudh’ [milk], the other ingredients of making tea.
The email addressed to Vineeta read: “My Girlfriend is a very big fan of #SugerCosmetics. But she wants to know that why you named your company as SUGER, But why not CHAI-PATII ???? …. Or DHUDH ???”
So serious consern pic.twitter.com/rewncOzQT3
— Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) January 22, 2022
This hilarious email was shared by the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics on Twitter. When Vineeta arrived as a guest with the other ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India on The Kapil Sharma Show, a similar query was raised by the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. Kapil asked Vineeta, “Jin logon ko sugar hai, unke liye jaggery mein bhi kuch available hai?”
Vineeta then talked about the email and revealed what she answers to everyone who asks her that question, she said,
“Ye jo sugar rush milta hai aapko make-up laga ke, without the calories, toh agar aapko sugar hai tab bhi aap Sugar pehen sakte hain.”
Take a look at the video:
The second season of Shark Tank India is much awaited this year where Vineeta along with the other ‘sharks’ are supposed to make a come back. The exact date of release of season 2 is yet to be announced.
The other Sharks of Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (People Group), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharma), Vineeta Thapar (Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart.com), and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth).
The post ‘Why Not Chai Patti Or Dudh?’ Shark Tank India Vineeta Singh’s Replies To A Troll Who Mocked Her Brand appeared first on MEWS.
News
Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average
Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average
According to media reports, the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP- DTTILLP has revealed that private companies in India will grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent in 2022. There may be an increase in salary. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 450 organizations have participated in 2022, so in 2022, 34 percent of organizations plan to give double digit increments to employees, before that in the year 2021, only 20 percent of organizations will increase their salary. did.
In the year 2020, only 12 percent of the institutions did this. Junior management employees are expected to receive an average double-digit salary increase in 2022.
According to the media, the average salary growth in 2021 was 8 percent, under this, only 92 percent in 2021 and 60 percent in 2020 were increased by companies, in 2022 all companies with the idea of retaining their skilled employees.
Planning to increase salary. The Workforce and Wage Growth Trends Survey shows that projected wage growth in 2022 is likely to exceed pre-COVID-19 (COVID-19) wage growth in 2019 by 50 basis points.
who will get how much
It has been revealed in the survey that in 2022 the maximum increment can be given to the employees of companies in the life sciences and IT sectors. After this, fintech, IT-product companies and digital / e-commerce organizations are also expected to increase in double digits.
The same about 92 percent companies can give different increments to all employees on the basis of individual performance. The top performing employee can be given 1.7 times more increment than the average performer. The same percentage of increment to senior/middle level employees will be less than the increment of junior employees.
The post Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation
Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation
Srinagar, April 11 (GNS): Weatherman on Monday advised farmers to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields from Tuesday (afternoon) to Thursday (forenoon) in view of the approaching weather system.
“As of now, feeble (Western Disturbance is) most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon),” a meteorological department official here said in a statement to GNS. “Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds (are) most likely to occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April (forenoon).”
The system, he said, will most likely to concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir Division and few stations of Jammu Division.
Also Read : Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: You can get jobs in these posts without examination in Air India AIASL, salary will be 75000, know others details
He said there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompained with gusty winds at isolated places of both the Divisions during April 12 (night).
“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields during the above period.”(GNS)
The post Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Cal Ripken Jr. looks back on 30 years of Oriole Park at Camden Yards: ‘It’s a magical ballpark’
‘Why Not Chai Patti Or Dudh?’ Shark Tank India Vineeta Singh’s Replies To A Troll Who Mocked Her Brand
Intellectual Property Valuation Or Intangible Asset Valuation in a Merger-Acquisition Transaction
Marcelo Claure Former SoftBank CEO Owns 10% Portfolio in Bitcoin
Whoa! Tax-Free Retirement For Everyone
Managing An Event Center
The Benefits of Air Conditioning Finance
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $42K as Bears Start to Takeover
Benefits of A Cash Loan
Filing Bankruptcy, Payday Loans and the Post Office?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas