Blockchain

Canada’s Largest Cryptocurrency Event, Blockchain Futurist Conference, Returns to Toronto for the Fourth Year

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Canada's Largest Cryptocurrency Event, Blockchain Futurist Conference, Returns to Toronto for the Fourth Year
Join over 5000 attendees this August 9-10, 2022 in Toronto, Canada

TORONTO, APRIL 1, 2022 – Canada’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency event returns to Toronto, Canada on August 9-10, 2022 as Untraceable presents the fourth annual Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference 2022 represents the return of the flagship conference that has over the years attracted some of crypto’s most notable heavyweights. Previous speakers include: Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum), Charles Hoskinson (Cardano), Anatoly Yakovenko (Solana), Zac Prince (Block-Fi), Robert Lessner (Compound), Brock Pierce (Crypto Pioneer), Elena Sinelnikova (CryptoChicks), and the late Larry King. This year will feature over 100 world-class speakers, with more than 60 sessions, panels, workshops and roundtables.

With a successful track record of attracting thousands of participants from over 40 countries around the world, Untraceable’s Blockchain Futurist Conference 2022 is a fusion of the Web3 world. This year the conference brings together Crypto, Metaverse, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more to create an immersive experience not to be missed.

The conference will once again take place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting stage, VIP cabanas, an outdoor marketplace, and two levels of exhibitor booths. Designed as a fully interactive crypto experience, the conference features crypto-powered marketplaces, NFT Galleries, Crypto ATMs, and more. In previous years, Untraceable has brought blockchain technology to life with first-of-its-kind activations, such as tracking fresh produce from farm-to-table using blockchain technology, crypto-enabled helicopter rides, and Live NFT Gaming Tournaments.

New this year the conference will includethe ETHToronto Hackathon, a three-day hackathon competition that lets participants build the future by developing the next innovation in blockchain technology. Contestants can meet other developers, connect with hiring companies, attend speaker sessions and compete to present their builds on the Futurist mainstage.

“Blockchain Futurist Conference is more than a conference, it’s a statement to the world that Canada remains a blockchain leader,” said Untraceable Founder & CEO, Tracy Leparulo.  “Toronto is the birthplace of Ethereum, and since those early days we have witnessed this city grow into a vibrant hub for blockchain innovation.  I’m so happy to have had an opportunity to help foster this culture, and events like Blockchain Futurist Conference  allow me and my team to continue to contribute to this amazing space and all the incredible things coming out of it!”

Early-bird tickets for Blockchain Futurist Conference 2022 are on sale now.  Interested in sponsoring or having your brand featured at the event?  Contact the team at Untraceable Team. Learn about the future and join the Web3 movement with Blockchain Futurist Conference.  The future is here. 

Website:           https://futuristconference.com/                          For all general inquiries:
Twitter:             https://twitter.com/untraceableinc                     [email protected]
                       https://twitter.com/futurist_conf

