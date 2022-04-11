Connect with us

Blockchain

Cathie Wood Reveals Liquidating Paypal’s Venmo Holdings For Rival Cash App

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Cathie Wood Reveals Liquidating Paypal's Venmo Holdings For Rival Cash App
Editors News
  • Ark Invest significantly expanded its Block holdings by purchasing 225,937 shares.
  • Wood even voiced the hope that PayPal would score significant victories in the future.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, said at Bitcoin 2022 that she prefers Block’s Cash App over PayPal’s Venmo service. On CNBC, Wood said that the investment company had liquidated all its PayPal assets to fully support Cash App. In contrast to Venmo’s “top-down” and frenzied approach to Bitcoin, she chose Cash App because she believed the payment network had followed an organic development strategy.

Early in 2018, Cash App began letting customers utilize their balances to purchase and sell Bitcoin via the service. Bitcoin transactions accounted for $10 billion in revenue in the business’s latest financial report. Since then, the company has focused on serving these Bitcoin transactions solely. In the last quarter of 2021, the figure was at $1.96 billion, a 119 percent increase.

Sixth-largest Investment 

With the help of the Lightning Network, users of the Cash App may make quicker, more energy-efficient, and cheaper transactions. Square, the business that owns the platform, has rebranded as Block to narrow its emphasis to blockchain technology. The CEO of Block, Jack Dorsey, has stepped down from Twitter’s board to focus only on Bitcoin.

Block is Ark Invest’s sixth-largest investment, with a stake of almost 1% of the firm. In July 2021, after Dorsey announced a new division with a “main emphasis on Bitcoin,” Ark Invest significantly expanded its Block holdings by purchasing 225,937 shares.

Ark Invest sold its PayPal shares and publicly promoted Block as a rival to PayPal’s business model. PayPal has made efforts to strengthen its crypto offers, so this statement might have a depressing impact. Towards the conclusion of the discussion, Wood even voiced the hope that PayPal would score significant victories in the future.

Blockchain

17,293,727 XRP Worth 12,397,934 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

17,293,727 XRP Worth 12,397,934 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
  • XRPL’s creator fund is a $250 million pledge to help XRPL artists.
  • XRP is down 6.35% in the last 24 hours.

Months after Ripple announced its “Creator Fund” centered on NFT, XRP Ledger (XRPL) is witnessing great demand for its NFT hosting ecosystem. Ripple said in a blog post dated April 7, “incredible momentum and exciting NFT use cases come to life on the XRPL,” citing a list of notable developers who have joined the XRPL’s NFT ecosystem.

XRPL’s creator fund is a $250 million pledge to help XRPL artists by providing them with the required tools, financial support, and collaborations to kick-start their initiatives on the platform. Ripple has onboarded about 4,000 artists and authors since its September 2021 debut via its creator fund, including award-winning novelist and artist Justin Bua, director Steven Sebring, and the xPunk collective. Additionally, XRPL has collaborated with numerous markets and creative agencies, like Mintable, VSA Partners, NFT PRO, Ethernal Labs, and MintNFT, to bring together a wide range of artists.

Rare Air Media, the production company behind Michael Jordan’s “for the love of the game” video autobiography, has joined the NFT producers on the ledger list. According to Rare Air Media, the first batch of NFTs for the former NBA great will be introduced in Q2 2022.

Crypto Whale Alert

An unidentified whale has transferred a large quantity of XRP to the Binance exchange from an anonymous wallet. Whale Alert, a blockchain monitoring and research firm, estimated the transaction’s total value at $12,397,934 USD. In a single day, crypto whales exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars of XRP. On Monday, April 11, 2022, the transaction was recorded at around 10:30 a.m. UTC as per data from Whale Alert.

According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price today is $0.710142 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,785,923,884 USD. XRP is down 6.35% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

DEIP: Web3 + Creator Economy

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

DEIP: Web3 + Creator Economy
DEIP is a tech company that creates Web3 protocols, tools, and applications for the creator economy. As a producer of knowledge-based assets, creative industries will become the major drivers of economic growth in the world. DEIP is on a mission to facilitate the global market shift from a “value capture” economy to a “value creation” by creating a new set of rules which democratize access to resources for creators and unlock the full potential of creators around the world.

Web3 for creators

Founded in 2018 by Alex Shkor, Alexey Kulik, and Yahor Tsaryk, the DEIP’s leading goal is to provide an environment for helping creators and innovators from various popular fields to monetize their work and collaborate with others.

DEIP provides an environment for creators, which enables them to earn a fairer share for their work. It does so by facilitating the transition to Web3 via the DEIP protocol; shifting the storage of digital content from centralized entities (publishers) to decentralized platforms where creators retain greater control and ownership of their work. DEIP brings together creators and economic players worldwide to a decentralized platform where all involved participants can find the necessary tools to create businesses and control their ownerships and monetization approaches.

In order to increase its operational power, applicability and visibility to the worldwide creators’ communities, DEIP recently established interchain interoperability by cooperating with NEAR Protocol and Octopus Network. DEIP will launch its mainnet on April 12, 2022, as an appchain on Octopus Network on NEAR Protocol.

Fractionalization of assets

With DEIP, creators are able to tokenize any intellectual asset and then fractionalize the resulting NFT into F-NFTs. The process of fractionalization boosts liquidity of the asset issued an NFT token on DEIP Protocol.

Since tokenizing intellectual work as fractional NFTs (F-NFTs) allows creators to sell complete works in proportionate shares, ownership of the material is available to a broader audience. As such, the value of any NFT can be broken into a specified number of fractional tokens and offered at the market for selling or trading. NFTs can be split into an unlimited number of fractions, offering the ownership of the asset to a large number of people. That way, an underlying digital asset can be governed by a group of users interested in the specific work.

Moreover, DEIP’s interoperability feature allows creators to take an asset out of the DEIP environment and move it to other protocols and markets within Octopus and NEAR ecosystems. Interoperability will enable different chains to utilize NFTs from other platforms and recognize their actual value. Each use case complements other use cases, raising asset liquidity and product value to bring additional benefits to content creators.

Previously, every creator who wanted to be a part of the NFT world had to choose an independent ecosystem to create NFTs, promote them and sell published works. The target group of consumers the creator could reach was narrow and limited according to the platform’s popularity and public visibility.

Who backs DEIP

DEIP has been funded by Venture Capitalists and key business angels since 2018 with investments totaling $4,300,000 at an approximate valuation of $40M.

DEIP’s VC investors backing the project:

In addition, the project is supported by business angels:

Amongst its key advisors, DEIP counts:

Although the project has been active since 2018, its first public fundraise will take place soon, with the deposit period beginning Apr 15, 2022, on Skyward Finance. All the participants will receive an Octopus airdrop as a bonus for taking part.

 

 

Blockchain

Zoidpay To Incorporate FET Following Partnership With Fetch.ai, Offers a 5% Cash Back

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Zoidpay To Incorporate FET Following Partnership With Fetch.ai, Offers a 5% Cash Back
ZoidPay, a provider allowing crypto holders to pay for goods and services using their digital assets, and Fetch.ai, an open-source, high throughput Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning blockchain, are joining hands.

In a press release, ZoidPay will integrate FET—the native token of Fetch.ai—and help drive the coin towards mass adoption, aligning with the blockchain platform’s medium-term plans. At the same time, the partnership will also see ZoidPay extend its market share and deepen its liquidity provision solutions to FET holders comprising developers, investors, supporters, and more.

With integration in ZoidPay, FET users would instantly pay for goods and services on popular platforms such as Skyscanner, Airbnb, eBay, Amazon, and over 100 million retailers across the globe accepting Visa. Subsequently, the CEO of Fetch.ai sees this as a grand opportunity that would accelerate the mass adoption of FET.

“We are enabling FET token holders the means to use their FET token as a mode of payment wherever they wish to. With our plans to launch many consumer-facing applications this year, this partnership with ZoidPay will help fetch.ai achieve mass adoption for FET tokens, as token holders will be able to pay in FET for a range of services we plan to release this year. We are looking forward to working with the ZoidPay team and bringing forward more utility for FET holders.”

Partnership with Fetch.ai “exciting”

Eduard Oneci said the partnership would be exciting and fitting. ZoidPay would extend its offerings to the Fetch.ai expansive ecosystem.

“Fetch.ai has been focussing on enabling mass adoption of its FET token. When the team at Fetch.ai approached us recently to discuss potential liquidity solutions, the ZoidPay Chrome Extension was a natural fit. The FET token can now be used as a mode of payment across over 100 million online retailers. I’ve been following Fetch.ai for a long time and have been really excited about what it’s achieved in a very short time span. I look forward to working with the Fetch.ai team and bringing newer and innovative liquidity solutions to their platform.”

The ZoidPay Chrome browser plugin can be downloaded and installed by SEPA residents. However, from April 2022, the team plans to open up access to their global fan base and crypto holders. Cryptocurrencies are cash alternatives and can be a mode of payment enabling low-fee, borderless, and instant settlement. ZoidPay will offer a five percent Cashback for every FET purchase credited to a user’s account in ZoidPay’s native token, ZPAY.

