Chavis’ grand slam lifts Prates over Cardinals 9-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season.
Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract.
It was the second slam of Chavis’ big league career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Diego Castillo added three hits for the Pirates.
Did coach Dean Evason almost pull Marc-Andre Fleury before Wild comeback?
Dean Evason has only pulled the goaltender once in his career with the Wild. It sounds like he came close to doing it again on Sunday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
With the Wild trailing 3-0 roughly 10 minutes into the contest to the Los Angeles Kings, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looking out of sorts between the pipes, Evason thought long and hard about giving him the hook.
Nothing was going right for the Wild at that point, and in theory, pulling Fleury might have given the team with a boost.
“Not going to lie,” Evason said. “You go, ‘Maybe the group needs a little twist here to wake up.’”
Though some coaches opt for a timeout when their team is dragging, Evason has never been a fan of that strategy. He’d rather let his players work through their issues on their own. Which is why he ultimately decided not to pull Fleury from the game.
“We knew he was going to compete his butt off after that,” Evason said. “Same as we allow our team to figure it out, and we don’t call a timeout to yell at them, we trust that Marc-Andre Fleury will figure it out, too.”
That’s exactly what he did. After nearly splintering his stick on the post following what he felt was a bad goal, Fleury settled in, his teammates picked him up, and the Wild ultimately ran away with a 6-3 win over the Kings.
Asked about the comeback postgame, Fleury admitted that he was still mad at himself. In that same breath, though, he praised his teammates for picking up the slack.
“We got some big goals to make the game close right away,” Fleury said in reference to how Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy cut into the deficit before the Wild ran away with the game. “Then to score six goals is always a big help.”
Why did Evason decide to leave Fleury in? It was a gut feeling more than anything else.
“You have to make a decision quickly,” Evason said. “We thought about it for a bit, and communicated as a coaching staff, and decided to stay with him.”
That decision paid off as Fleury rebounded from early struggles and the Wild completed the comeback in impressive fashion.
“There was no panic button,” Evason said. “Aside from (Fleury) smashing his stick, nobody else lost composure. It was probably good for the group to see him do that, too, because probably jacked them up a little bit.”
BOLDY RETURNS
After missing the past four games with an upper-body injury, Boldy scored a goal in his return to the lineup. He slid back in alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala.
“We didn’t really miss a beat,” Boldy said. “Just kind of natural getting back to it. It definitely it feels good going out there and getting (a goal) tonight.”
Asked about Boldy, Evason praised him for his work ethic over the past week.
“He did the right things to prepare and get himself ready physically,” Evason said. “He grinded and it was nice to see.”
INJURY UPDATES
Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) both skated independent of the team on Sunday. It sounds like Merrill could return as soon as this week, while Dumba is still on the mend. Meanwhile, Nic Deslauriers missed the game against the Kings after blocking a shot with his foot over the weekend. He should be good to go at some point this week.
‘Whoever did it is cowards’ – Family of Dasia Allen wants answers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dasia Allen went missing from her home in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Ring video caught Allen the last time she was seen alive: leaving her home to pick up diapers at the grocery store.
Allen’s family had spent days and nights posting flyers and searching for Dasia Allen. That search came to an end 10 days after she went missing. The family search party found Dasia Allen’s body on Saturday, April 9 in a wooded area off Scranton Avenue.
“I will always be able to replay that moment,” said Shanta Collins, Allen’s aunt. “It was evil. And, to me, it was demonic and painful to look at your loved one laying down like that – lifeless.”
Collins said she found Dasia’s burned car in the 700 block of Thrush, just one day after she went missing.
“They took everything from her and everything from us,” Collins said.
Now, Collins said the tight-knight family wants to create a life, as normal as possible, for Dasia Allen’s three children: a 1-year-old daughter and two boys, ages 4 and 8.
“She loved her kids, she loved life, she just got her independence, got her own place, got a car,” Collins said. “The 1-year-old will never know how beautiful her mother was.”
Police are asking the public to help them fill in the gaps as to what happened. Email [email protected] or you can call 314-444-5371. To report an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Greg Monroe gives Timberwolves experience, flexibility heading into postseason
The moment Greg Monroe was brought up to Chris Finch after the Wolves had officially signed the big man to a rest-of-season deal, the coach brought up what still remains in everyone’s mind.
“He was big for us,” Finch said. “He helped us win a big game.”
That would be the Celtics game at Target Center in late December, in which Monroe showed up at the team facility for the first time late in the afternoon, and hours later was the centerpiece of Minnesota’s attack on a night in which the Wolves’ roster was ravaged by COVID-19. The Wolves beat a good Celtics team that night, one of the more memorable wins of the season.
Monroe continued to help the Wolves throughout his 10-day contract with the team before moving on. Finch explained this week that Minnesota “thought about” keeping the veteran center way back when, “but were unable to do so.” Such an addition at that point in the season could’ve moved the Wolves into the luxury tax.
So instead, Monroe went on a tour of the NBA, traveling from one stop to the next on 10-day deals. He played for Washington, Milwaukee and then Utah before eventually finding his way back to Minnesota this week.
“It’s a part of the game, especially with everything going on, COVID still. I ain’t the only guy that’s had to do it,” Monroe said of his frequent travels with brief layovers. “It’s a whirlwind, but it’s also been fun and I’m still playing the game I love, still playing basketball. Just take it in stride and adjust on the fly.”
But now he’s found a home, at least for the rest of the season — however long that lasts for Minnesota. Monroe will be on the Timberwolves’ playoff roster and could potentially play a role in the team’s postseason success. At 31 years old, Monroe has playoff experience. The 6-foot-11, 265 pound center also has a big body and physicality the Timberwolves, at times, desperately need.
Naz Reid has been great in many contests this season backing up Karl-Anthony Towns but doesn’t always fare well against bigger frontcourts.
“We just need some size, we need some rebounding, we need a different type of big. We just don’t know what’s on the horizon. He’s an excellent fit in our system with his passing and the way we like to play through the elbows and stuff like that,” Finch said. “I see a role for him. We play some big guys. (Clippers center Ivica) Zubac is a big guy. (Pelicans center Jonas) Valanciunas is a big guy. There’s some big guys out there.”
Monroe showed up just five days before the Wolves’ first postseason competition — Tuesday’s play-in game against the Clippers — but he noted having familiarity from his previous run with the Wolves is helpful to his transition.
“I mean anytime you have familiarity it makes it a little bit easier. Coming in, understanding the way they play already. Understanding some of the offenses,” Monroe said. “I learned a couple other playbooks since I was here. Once you get back out here, in practice we went over some stuff, it comes back a little bit. Definitely happy to be back here. It definitely helps to understand the concepts and what they’re trying to do as a team.”
Monroe entered Sunday’s contest against Chicago roughly seven minutes into the first quarter and instantly served as a plug for Minnesota’s interior issues on a night when Towns didn’t dress. The veteran knows what will be asked of him on this team.
“I know it’s one of the reasons I’m here, to bring some physicality to the team. So I understand that’s something that they want to see from not just me, but they want to see from all the guys to bring a level of physicality,” Monroe said. “Getting ready for the playoffs, you just have to. The game gets more physical, it slows down a little bit more, it’s more of a grind-it-out type of game in the playoffs. I think these guys are ready to take on the challenge. I’m definitely going to try to bring as much physicality as I can, knowing that’s something they’re focusing on getting ready for the playoffs.”
