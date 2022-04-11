News
Chicago Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs
The Chicago Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, staying close to home to begin their first postseason appearance in five years.
The best-of-seven series will start Saturday or Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Bulls (45-36 entering Sunday) became locked in to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last week after beginning 2022 at the top of the conference standings. The defending NBA champion Bucks (51-31) were neck and neck with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but dropped to the third seed Sunday after resting most of their starters in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The rivalry between the Bulls and Bucks seemed to gain an new edge after Alex Caruso’s injury at the hands of Grayson Allen in January, but it has been a lopsided series ever since. The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.
Despite facing the hardest schedule in the league after the All-Star break, the Bucks posted a 15-7 record as they chase back-to-back titles. Giannis Antetokounmpo poses an impossible problem for most teams, but the Bucks have thrived in recent wins over the Bulls on the strength of other players such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.
76ers guard Matisse Thybulle explains why he’s unvaccinated
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle spoke after Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.
After Sixers coach Doc Rivers reiterated Thybulle would be ineligible for parts of the team’s upcoming playoff series with the Toronto Raptors because he has not received a full COVID-19 vaccination and Canada has strict COVID rules.
The guard said, however, that he did not consider himself “anti-vax.”
“This was a decision I made a long time ago. I was raised in a holistic household, anti-vax is not a term that was ever used. We grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors.”
“I didn’t see any benefits outweighing what I could seek from alternative medicine,” he added after the 118-106 win.
The Australian expressed disappointment in being ruled ineligible for Game 3 and Game 4 at ScotiaBank Arena across the border.
“I mean, it sucks. It was not the outcome that I wanted. It’s always hard not to be available, whether you’re injured or whatnot. It’s hard to watch your guys go out there and fight without you but I believe in them without me just as much as I believe in them with me. I think we have as good of a chance as any to make a run to the championship, and I trust these guys to take care of it when I can’t be there on the court.”
Thybulle scored 7, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked 2 shots in 35 minutes for Philly, the 4th seed in the East.
You Paid For It gets results for Wellston educator living next door to horrible eyesore
WELLSTON, Mo. – Sarah Ray taught in the Wellston School District for 40 years before retiring in the community. The former teacher had no idea she would have to put up with a horrible eyesore in her community that she couldn’t get officials to solve.
Frustrated, Ray called FOX 2’s You Paid For It team. After some doing, we finally got city hall moving to tear down the derelict house next door that was threatening her own home.
Ray and her daughter were fearful because of all the traffic going in and out of the abandoned building at all times of the night.
Wellston city officials told FOX 2 they needed the title to the property before they could tear it down. Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said the hold-up was that St. Louis County would not provide the needed documents. When we checked with the Page administration, they said it was the city of Wellston that didn’t provide the proper paperwork.
After hearing that, Mayor Griffin got moving and put the demolition on the fast track. The house was finally torn down. Ray and her daughter finally had something to smile about.
Chavis’ grand slam lifts Prates over Cardinals 9-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season.
Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract.
It was the second slam of Chavis’ big league career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Diego Castillo added three hits for the Pirates.
