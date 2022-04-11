News
Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted
When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early.
It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout.
Not since towel-waving reliever Dick Selma in 1969 has a Cubs pitcher taken it upon himself to get the fans revved up into a party atmospshere.
“I’ve been like this, my man, since forever,” Stroman said. “I love energy. I’m not your typical baseball player who is going to be a robot out there. I appreciate the people and I’m going to let them know I appreciate them.
“I’ve always been like that. I love to feel that from the crowd. You can feel that buzz, that energy, the second you go out there, and I’m someone who pitches off that. I’m excited to be a Cub and I can’t wait to have that each and every time out.”
Stroman did his job in his first outing at Wrigley Field, allowing one run on two hits over five innings and leaving with a two-run lead. But the bullpen coughed it up in a 5-4 loss to the Brewers, who avoided a sweep and finally showed why they’re the consensus favorites in the National League Central.
Brewers pitchers struck out 13 Cubs and allowed four hits, only one after the second inning. All in all, the Cubs had to be satisfied with winning the series and getting big performances from their two key free agents, Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, who hit his first major-league home run Sunday and finished the series with a .375 average and six RBIs.
The three Cubs starters — Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele and Stroman — combined for a 1.19 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 11 hits allowed in 15⅓ innings, a good omen for a team that doesn’t figure to score a lot of runs this year.
But Sunday belonged to Stroman, who had to wait through two games and a rainout to make his Cubs debut.
“I didn’t want to push him back all the way to Game 3,” manager David Ross said beforehand. “There were talks of this guy maybe being our opening-day starter from my perspective. … I hope fans are excited. I’m dang sure excited to watch him compete and go about his business. I thought it was a nice signing for us.”
Suzuki’s first home run — a three-run, 412-foot blast into the left-field bleachers in the first — gave Stroman some early breathing room. The Japanese star and third base coach Willie Harris bowed to each other as Suzuki rounded third, a gesture Suzuki said was Harris’ idea.
“I’ve never done it in Japan,” he said. “But I was talking to my third base coach, Willie Harris, and he said it was kind of boring rounding third with no performance. It just felt like something we wanted to do.”
Sammy Sosa was the last Cubs slugger to bow after home runs, which he did during a few Cactus League games in 1999, saying it was a tribute to Japan, which he had toured in the offseason. But the Cubs asked Sosa to stop the bowing after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Todd Stottlemyre complained that Sosa was showboating.
That was a different era, however, and Cubs fans seemed to enjoy Suzuki’s bow. He said he’s “still thinking” about whether to make it a new tradition after home runs.
Stroman also may have started a new tradition, coming out to pitch with a white durag under his blue Cubs cap. He said he was growing out his dreads and has other colored durags he might wear this year.
Stroman said he “had chills” walking out to the mound and that having a tight bond with the fan base was “something I’ve wanted my entire career.” His only blemish occurred in the third, a solo home run by Willy Adames on a 3-2 sinker, and he said he felt strong enough to go longer than five.
But Ross lifted him after 88 pitches as, like most managers this April, he has his starters on a strict pitch count due to the shortened spring training.
“I have a lot of respect for that man, so I’ll never challenge him,” Stroman said of Ross’ decision. “It’s a journey. It’s a process. We want to be healthy and playing playoff baseball in August, September and all the way into October, so Rossy has to be the one to adjust for health and make sure we don’t do too much.”
Ross compared Stroman’s preparation and work ethic to those of Jon Lester, whose signing in 2015 turned into a franchise-changing moment for the Cubs.
“When you first get around Jon and see him, they come in to work and it’s work first and then ‘I’m going to be kind of a teammate,’” Ross said. “This guy comes in, gets his work done and he’s diligent about what he wants to do — his preparation. What stands out is his routine so far.”
Reliever Jesse Chavez served up a two-run home run to Rowdy Tellez in a three-run sixth, blowing the lead and denying Stroman a chance at the win. The Cubs received a gift in the bottom of the sixth when a two-out walk, an error and two wild pitches by Jake Cousins brought home the tying run without a hit. But the Brewers regained the lead on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit home run off Daniel Norris in the seventh.
It looked for a second like the Cubs tied it again in the seventh when Jonathan Villar tried to beat out a slow roller to short with two outs and a runner on third. Adames made a nice pickup and barely nailed Villar, who attempted a headfirst slide. After a long replay review, the call was confirmed.
“One hundred percent I thought I was safe,” Villar said. “But that’s baseball.”
The Cubs had no chance against Devin Williams and closer Josh Hader. Suzuki was called out on strikes without taking the bat off his shoulder against Williams in the eighth, and Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth.
After a day off Monday, the Cubs begin a trip to Pittsburgh and Colorado, where they’ll face former Cubs star Kris Bryant. Stroman already is looking ahead to his next start at Wrigley, a place he believes has a home-field advantage like no other ballpark.
“That’s super rare in baseball,” he said. “I don’t know if you guys know that or you guys are spoiled with this crowd. I’m excited for each and every game.”
News
Leon Rose defends Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau in pre-taped interview on team-controlled network
Knicks president Leon Rose broke his lengthy silence Sunday ahead of the Knicks’ final game of the year.
Rose gave a previously unannounced interview to play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, which aired on MSG Network about half an hour before the start of Sunday’s game. The interview, seemingly pre-taped, aired in two segments.
Rose still hasn’t given an open press conference with media since September, letting head coach Tom Thibodeau answer for his team’s failures over the last seven months.
With rumors swirling that Julius Randle wants to leave New York and Rose was given the green light to fire Thibodeau, Rose defended both.
Rose’s appearance came on the Knicks’ own MSG Network, giving him and the organization complete control over his message. Rose’s only times in front of the full New York press corps have been alongside other Knicks executives.
Breen did press Rose about his near-total silence over the last two years in New York, though, and got a non-answer in return.
“I appreciate that,” Rose said when Breen said Knicks fans wanted him to speak more. “I want to please the fans. That’s very much important to me, important to this organization, from the standpoint of giving them something they can be proud of, they can root for, they can feel good about. Anything I can do to contribute to that, I wanna do it.”
With yet another Knicks season ending in question marks and ping-pong balls on Sunday night, Rose defended his two biggest decisions: hiring (and retaining) former client Tom Thibodeau, and handing Julius Randle a four-year, $117 million extension after his shocking pandemic season.
ON JULIUS RANDLE
Rose was his most expansive in defending Randle, who severely regressed and warred with fans this season. Fans quickly began chanting for his backup, Obi Toppin, at home games, and the year ended with reports (denied by Randle) that the forward wanted a trade.
But the season got undeniably ugly, with Randle’s emotions getting the better of him and his shooting stroke mostly failing him.
“Look, Julius is a passionate player,” Rose said Sunday. “He’s a person who last year everything went right. This year things didn’t go right,” Rose said in a serious understatement. Cherry-picked or not, Rose pointed out that Randle was one of three players in the NBA to average 20 points, 10 boards and five assists. (Randle finished his second season in New York at 20.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 9.9 rebounds.)
“Things happened on the court, we saw some emotion coming out, saw some things happening,” Rose said of the numerous bizarre incidents that marked Randle’s season. “I think it affected his play at times. He felt remorseful for some of those things as he expressed to the fans in his letter he sent,” he said, referring to an Instagram apology that Randle made after telling Knicks fans “f—k you” with a thumbs down.
Rose blamed Randle’s significantly worse shooting — 41.1% from 3 last year, 30.8% this year — on teams playing defense on him, not a good sign for the future.
“The 3-point shot just didn’t go like last year, and you had teams keying on him more this year. At the end he made some adjustments, he carried the burden. I was proud of the fact he did fight through it.”
Rose also shot down trade rumors, saying that Randle told him personally he wants to stay. “Julius loves it here in New York, wants to be in New York,” he said.
ON TOM THIBODEAU
Rose didn’t defend Thibodeau as vigorously as he did Randle, but he had his former client’s back.
“As far as Thibs’ performance goes, I mean, again, he’s, you know, one of the best coaches in the NBA,” Rose said. “So obviously none of us are happy with the results this year. But he’s a guy who, you know, prepares our team better than anybody. I feel that he’s done a good job under the circumstances.”
ON RJ AND MITCH
The Knicks have two major personnel decisions staring them in the face: Mitchell Robinson’s free agency and a possible max extension for RJ Barrett.
Rose said Robinson was “phenomenal” this season, joking that he “even showed us a little bit on offense.” After a slow start, Robinson has had a stellar final third of the season, ensuring a robust market for the big man this offseason. Rose would only say that there have been “ongoing discussions” with Robinson, who has been linked to the Pistons.
The president had even less specifics to offer about a possible Barrett extension. “I thought RJ took a great step this year, took more responsibility covering the best player on the other team on a nightly basis and has really elevated his game,” he said. “I can’t really put a ceiling on where he’ll go. As far as the plan and negotiations, I think we’ll keep that private for now.”
ON EVERYTHING ELSE
Rose tried to sell optimism to Knicks fans, pointing out they had been a world-beating 11-11 since the All-Star break. When Breen asked if there was anything to take with a grain of salt considering many NBA teams are either tanking or resting at the end of the schedule, Rose said that was generally true, but not in the case of the Knicks’ opponents.
“We look at it like — a lot of games have mattered because of the play-in situation, because a lot of teams have played right up until the end, when you look at who we played against, and whether the games were meaningful,” he said. “We want our guys coming in and competing every night. I mean, that’s one of Thibs’ mantras, and that’s the way we approached it.”
Rose said his long-term plan was working, alluding to the Knicks’ ability to fit a star under the cap if one finally actually chose MSG. He again cherry-picked convenient stats, saying the Knicks have “13 draft picks” and “nine players 24 or younger.”
“We have to build one block at a time, be patient. We feel like we’re set up, you know, really well as far as like, we’ve got 13 draft picks over the next three drafts, four first-round picks,” he said. “With regard to opportunities that may come along, we’re very flexible…we want to show patience, we want to show prudence in making those decisions and continuing to develop what we have.”
News
Kevin Durant after career-high 16 assists: ‘I’ve been an elite passer since 2013′
Kyrie Irving called Kevin Durant the PG (point guard) from PG (Prince George’s County, Md.) because there’s more to his game than just scoring.
And after hanging a career-high 16 assists in the Nets’ regular season finale against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Durant delivered a reminder to those who may not have been paying attention: He’s been this good of a facilitator for almost a decade.
“So this is about to be 10 years of this,” Durant said after setting a new personal record for dimes in a game. “I feel I’ve been an elite passer since 2013. I think people have started recognizing now because I’ve gotten more popular and more people know me.”
The numbers back him up. Durant is averaging a career-best 6.2 assists but has been hovering in the four-or-more assists per game range since 2013. This is his sixth season in the last nine years averaging more than five assists, and one of those years he sat out entirely after rupturing his Achilles.
“It just shows you how special he is when he just allows the game to just flow and he’s not overthinking or anything like that, he’s just being himself,” Irving said of his superstar teammate. “And the other night when we had him up here talking, you can hear he just has a poise about him: 14 years in in this league, he’s seen almost everything, all the adjustments. So nights like tonight happen for him because he just plays the game the right way.”
To go even further, Sunday marked Durant’s 32nd game with 10 or more assists in his career. Durant logged his sixth 10-plus assist game against the Pacers on Sunday but logged seven double-digit assist games in his 2013-14 season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant suggested he still doesn’t get enough respect for his passing abilities because people aren’t paying attention to his entire game.
“It’s like last game, a few of my friends were like, ‘Yo you started shooting one-footed shots?’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Where the f— y’all been?’ So that’s how I feel about my passing, too. A lot of people just either focused just on my scoring or haven’t really focused on me at all as a player, so I expect to come out there and make the right reads and get my teammates some good looks.”
This season, however, has been different for Durant because defenses have religiously bailed on their principles to throw two and sometimes three additional bodies at him. Durant said there are times when he brings the ball up the floor and all five opposing defenders on the floor have their eyes on him. He has seen every defense an opposing team can conjure up. Usually it boils down to opposing defenses either having a help defender shadow him, send a full double team or completely sell-out on their defensive game plan to get him out of his shooting rhythm.
“I feel like I’ve been playing amongst those three (defensive schemes) throughout the whole season,” he said. “Each coach is going to throw something different at me each game. Sometimes I come down court, and I see the whole team just staring in my eyes. You know what I’m saying? That’s a tough position to be in. I’ve got to make the right read.”
The defenses have forced some errors. Durant is averaging 3.5 turnovers but consistently said the wild defenses he faces have made him a better player.
“I’ve turned the ball over. I’ve had some wild turnovers this year, but for the most part I thought I did a good job of finding guys and playing the game a little slower and seeing things develop before they actually do,” he said. “It was good for me to get that kind of coverage earlier in the season. It’s prepared me for what’s about to happen.”
News
Carlos Carrasco turns in fantastic season debut
WASHINGTON, D.C. – If his season debut is any indication, most of Carlos Carrasco’s 2021 struggles are behind him.
After allowing two hits, including a home run, in the first inning, Carrasco finished his outing against the Nationals by retiring 15 batters in a row. He was confident, dominant and back to feeling like himself again in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.
“It feels good,” Carrasco said. “Like I said in spring training, I was ready for this.”
Carrasco gave up just the two hits – the damage coming on a Nelson Cruz home run in the first inning – and registered five strikeouts across his 5.2-inning start. The veteran right-hander said he didn’t locate his sinker to Cruz, which fell toward the bottom of the zone and right in Cruz’s wheelhouse.
Last year, Carrasco allowed eight home runs in the first inning. Sunday’s first-inning dinger to Cruz made for nine home runs allowed in 11 of his last 13 starts for the Mets. Carrasco said he spoke to catcher Tomas Nido after the first inning and they both settled on a game plan that would work for the remainder of his outing.
As was the case for Carrasco last season, the 35-year-old settled down after that tough first inning. He retired Juan Soto both times he faced him, and all of his pitches were working. Carrasco credited the usage and movement of his secondary pitches to the elbow surgery he underwent in the offseason. That operation, which removed some bone chips from his right elbow, has allowed Carrasco to feel more comfortable throwing his breaking balls.
When asked which pitch was his best on Sunday, Carrasco said: “All four pitches.”
It showed. Carrasco cruised through the early and middle innings. When Josh Bell worked a walk against Chasen Shreve in the seventh, he was the first Nationals batter to reach base since the first inning.
“I think the most important thing is to stay healthy and keep playing hard,” Carrasco said.
