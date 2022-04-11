Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Market Fumbles With Bitcoin (BTC) Price Falling Below $41K Level

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Crypto Market Fumbles With Bitcoin (BTC) Price Falling Below $41K Level
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Bitcoin has been down 3.41% in the last 24 hours.
  • The Bitcoin price is expected to reach $30,000 by June 2022 as per Hayes.

It’s deja vu: the global cryptocurrency market value has fallen below $2 trillion. There were some dips early on in the week as Bitcoin and other assets fell back into the red. On Monday morning, Bitcoin plummeted below $41,000, Ethereum plunged to about $3,050 following a 5.8 percent drop, and numerous other cryptocurrencies were also affected. The current selloff has impacted the Layer 1 networks Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Terra, pushing the global crypto market worth down to around $1.97 trillion.

BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Recent Volatility a Huge Concern

The pessimistic update has arrived despite the Luna Foundation Guard’s unwavering devotion to open-market Bitcoin accumulation. With a nine-figure Bitcoin purchase over the weekend, Terra’s foundation, which was only recently founded to generate reserves for Terra’s UST stablecoin, increased its hoard to just under 40,000 Bitcoin, worth nearly $1.6 billion at press time. 

Furthermore, according to well-known crypto researcher @PlanB, 70% of the 19 million Bitcoin are profitable and looking at an average increase of three times ($42k/$14k). On the other hand, 30% of all Bitcoin is in the red and is expected to suffer a loss of -20% ($42k/$50k).

Some traders have expressed pessimism about crypto’s price potential due to recent volatility in the near and long term. This morning, Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, wrote on Medium that crypto’s tight association with the stock market would cause prices to continue falling. The Bitcoin price is expected to reach $30,000 by June 2022, while Ethereum is expected to trade “north of $10,000” by the end of the year, according to another article by Hayes published only ten days ago.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $40,880.00 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,761,729,649 USD. Bitcoin has been down 4.21% in the last 24 hours.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

DeFiChain’s Hotly Anticipated ‘Fort Canning Road’ Hard Fork Goes Live

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

DeFiChain’s Hotly Anticipated ‘Fort Canning Road’ Hard Fork Goes Live
google news

Singapore, Singapore, 11th April, 2022, Chainwire

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, has officially activated the much-anticipated Fort Canning Road hard fork on its network at 4:36 AM CEST on Monday, April 11th on Block Height 1,785,960.

The Fort Canning Road hard fork marks the rollout of code upgrades that fix the premium pricing issue of dTokens. Due to a constantly high demand, the dTokens were trading at a 10-15% premium over the prices of corresponding stocks. It held investors back from going long on dTokens.

 U-Zyn Chua, Lead Researcher at DeFiChain, commented, “Bringing dTokens closer to their real world counterparts will make them significantly more attractive for investors and pave the way for the future adoption of DeFiChain. Additionally, the futures contracts offer lucrative arbitrage opportunities for traders.”

The dTokens are decentralized assets minted on the DeFiChain blockchain that mimic the prices of real-world stocks by tracking and reflecting a number of variable factors, and using oracles to capture those feeds. They give users price exposure, but not ownership, to the underlying assets without geographical restrictions and trading limits.

The Fort Canning Road hard fork brings futures contracts to keep the dToken prices within a +/- 5% range of the corresponding shares traded in the real world. If the price of a dToken is further than 5% away from the real price, it gives DeFiChain users a low-risk, short-term arbitrage opportunity. It’s because once a week, i.e. every 7*288 blocks, the price of each dToken is brought within the +/- 5% range of the corresponding stock’s price.

It offers a sneak peek into the Futures & Options trading that will arrive on DeFiChain later this year. Instead of artificially burning tokens and risking the system filling up with unsecured tokens, DeFiChain follows the strategy of offering futures-like trades. The feature offered in the Fort Canning Road update only serves to solve the problem of premium pricing of dTokens compared to their counterparts in the real world.

Another major upgrade arriving with the Fort Canning Road is that DeFiChain’s native stablecoin dUSD will be treated the same way as the mandatory 50% DFI in vaults with a fixed price of $0.99. It means users are no longer required to provide at least 50% of the collateral in the form of DFI while minting new dTokens. Now they can mint new dTokens by providing only dUSD as collateral. DFI is the native token of the DeFiChain blockchain.

A dToken can either be held as an investment, traded on the DeFiChain DEX, or used for Liquidity Mining on the DEX. Users can mint dTokens on the DeFiChain blockchain by depositing BTC, DFI, dUSD, USDT or USDC as collateral in the DeFiChain Vault. Minting is not the only way to own decentralized assets, though. Users can also buy dTokens – even in fractional pieces – on the DeFiChain DEX.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain created as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to enable advanced DeFi applications. It is dedicated to enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. DeFiChain offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The DeFiChain Foundation’s mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | GitHub

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 11

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Ethereum Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 11
google news
  • On April 11, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $3367.85.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 11, 2022, is $3082.30.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 11, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on April 11, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

Triangle patterns are aptly named because the upper and lower trendline ultimately meets at the apex on the right side, forming a corner. Connecting the start of the upper trendline to the beginning of the lower trendline completes the other two corners to create the triangle. Triangle patterns are important because they help indicate the continuation of a bullish and bearish market. They can also assist a trader in spotting a marketing reversal.

Currently, the price of ETH is $3035.76. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3367.85 and the buy level of ETH is $3262.30. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $3082.30.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH’s price touches 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cathie Wood Reveals Liquidating Paypal’s Venmo Holdings For Rival Cash App

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Cathie Wood Reveals Liquidating Paypal's Venmo Holdings For Rival Cash App
google news
Editors News
  • Ark Invest significantly expanded its Block holdings by purchasing 225,937 shares.
  • Wood even voiced the hope that PayPal would score significant victories in the future.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, said at Bitcoin 2022 that she prefers Block’s Cash App over PayPal’s Venmo service. On CNBC, Wood said that the investment company had liquidated all its PayPal assets to fully support Cash App. In contrast to Venmo’s “top-down” and frenzied approach to Bitcoin, she chose Cash App because she believed the payment network had followed an organic development strategy.

Early in 2018, Cash App began letting customers utilize their balances to purchase and sell Bitcoin via the service. Bitcoin transactions accounted for $10 billion in revenue in the business’s latest financial report. Since then, the company has focused on serving these Bitcoin transactions solely. In the last quarter of 2021, the figure was at $1.96 billion, a 119 percent increase.

Sixth-largest Investment 

With the help of the Lightning Network, users of the Cash App may make quicker, more energy-efficient, and cheaper transactions. Square, the business that owns the platform, has rebranded as Block to narrow its emphasis to blockchain technology. The CEO of Block, Jack Dorsey, has stepped down from Twitter’s board to focus only on Bitcoin.

Block is Ark Invest’s sixth-largest investment, with a stake of almost 1% of the firm. In July 2021, after Dorsey announced a new division with a “main emphasis on Bitcoin,” Ark Invest significantly expanded its Block holdings by purchasing 225,937 shares.

Ark Invest sold its PayPal shares and publicly promoted Block as a rival to PayPal’s business model. PayPal has made efforts to strengthen its crypto offers, so this statement might have a depressing impact. Towards the conclusion of the discussion, Wood even voiced the hope that PayPal would score significant victories in the future.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending