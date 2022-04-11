Finance
Defining Marketing Objectives and How They Relate to the Business
Various types of products and services have various marketing objectives due to the nature of their trade. Objectives are best defined in a marketing plan which details exactly how the company can benefit if it takes on projected sales and marketing activities. The plan highlights the marketing mix, its budget, and how the business will expand in a specific period.
Marketing communication has channels that deliver your business message to the large masses. These days, companies use both print media and electronic media in their marketing mix. They like to take part in events and put up kiosks in various busy spots of the city for product testing as well. If the objective is to reach large masses you can create TV ads. To engage users online companies create websites and use questionnaires for new product development, learn more about consumer behavior, their likes and dislikes.
Reinforcement is the main element of integrated marketing communication as it ensures all elements of a result-driven campaign work cohesively to achieve objectives. For brand awareness five elements are most important as follows:
- Personal Selling
- Advertising
- Sales Promotion
- Direct Marketing
- Publicity
A promotional mix works like a combination of options and the options that suit the trade best are always part of a marketing mix. If you are a local restaurant there is no need to advertise on TV. All you need is sales promotions, websites, and direct marketing through food delivery companies. For an FMCG TV ads are essential when you have a lot of competitors. FMCGs try to make sales using all types of channels. So objectives of the marketing communications (MC) depend on the type of business you are in.
The importance of integration
Integration is important for consistency. For example, if the brand logo appears different on the packaging than what is displayed on the website it gives off a very bad impression. Uniformity gives you a clean brand image that is more trustworthy. The corporate identity has to be maintained at all times. The look and style of your brand need not change across the various channels. Your brand message has to be consistent for corporate reasons. The target audience will take actions you want them to if you have a consistent message across many platforms. For this reason, the brand, the agencies, media, channel members, and the MC support services all need to work together to ensure they are on the same page. This prevents clutter which is damaging for the company image.
Role of marketing communications in promoting and developing brands
Promoting and developing brands requires work on graphics. When you have attractive graphics the brand name will be well recalled as the mind likes to retain eye-catchy graphics. When you have the effectual graphics for your advertising and publicity you are ready to promote a brand. The logo is a vital element of the brand as it distinguishes you from others. It can be revamped when the market trends change. Brands are best developed using the right IMC strategy so they can find consumers in the large target market and this requires research. After that, we can build a brand using a marketing mix for IMC. It helps with customer retention and getting new customers. By building brand equity brands can survive n the market. Product information that consumers get leads to making informed decisions about making purchases.
A business message gives the target market awareness about who you are and the benefits you have to offer. By using events at expositions or interacting with consumers online at websites or social media sites we can build associations with the consumers. When we have a large following the perception of the brand in the market will be positive. More prospects will trust us and try it. From the experience they get online and from the product use, they will be loyal.
Effective PPC Management
Pay Per Click Online Marketing can and is a very effective online marketing strategy if it’s used in the right way. This is why you still see small to medium sized companies still using things like Google AdWords, as well as other PPC tools to maximize their ROI. However, even large online businesses can get it wrong with PPC.
Often making the same common errors that most other people do, and paying too much per click, not getting a decent CTR and ultimately not converting those clicks well.
The most important thing about PPC campaigns, is setting the campaigns up from scratch in the right manner. Often people will just rush into the campaigns, with little thought and little research done. First off, you want to make sure the keywords you’ve chosen are buying keywords and that there’s enough search volume traffic on a monthly basis for them. Of course most campaigns will have keywords that don’t generate enough traffic, but the beauty of PPC campaigns is after a few weeks you can quickly get rid of these keywords. It’s important to get the fundamentals down, such as ad groups, landing pages, keywords etc. to set the tone for the rest of the campaign. If one lacks careful preparation and research one will soon be paying for it, when the campaign goes live.
Also, it’s important to note, that once the campaigns go live, the necessary tracking and data analyzing is done. And that the necessary tweaks are made to ensure the campaign runs at its optimal level. Often people will set up the PPC campaigns, and just come back to them a couple of weeks or months later, and find out it’s cost them too much and ultimately been unproductive. Why go to all the time and effort to set something up, which hasn’t been beneficial to your online growth in your vertical markets. It makes no sense. Perhaps often people make an assumption, that because PPC generates pretty much instant traffic, management should be automatic through the system. But, unfortunately it doesn’t work like this and many people who have done PPC know that it can be a 24-7 activity monitoring the campaigns to ensure they maximize return on investment.
If Pay Per Click is handled in the right way, which usually means getting a specialist PPC consultancy and management firm in, then a lot of time and money can be saved in the long run. One such company that specialize in PPC consultancy are Web SEO Consultancy, which have a proven track record of handling clients campaigns and turning them around. What’s more is that they also able to offer a sole consultancy service, if you wanted to still maintain control over your PPC campaigns.
What is Cloud Computing and What Are Its Pros and Cons?
The arguments for this approach are generally strong in terms of convenience. This kind of activity is already common – either in web mail (Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo mail, etc.), Flickr (photos), Megaupload (file transfer), Delicious (bookmarks), etc. In addition, there’s the software safety aspect of keeping everything hosted, where regular backups and upgrades to software, maintain all your information. This is something which doesn’t often happen on PCs, a lot of information gets left behind when upgrades occur. There is however, a comparatively weak argument regarding the economics of the cloud computing approach. Many of these applications are currently free, so the prospect of migrating all your information off your PC and onto some remote server, doesn’t make long term economic sense from the large entity’s perspective. How are they paying for all the computers in the cloud?
Richard Stallman – founder of GNU – the Open Source software foundation, speaking to the Guardian about cloud computing states: “It’s a trap… It’s worse than stupidity, it’s a marketing-hype campaign.”
Get Off My Cloud
Returning to the issue of how these services are going to be paid for. Stallman remains convinced that charges will start small and then be hiked. As corporations (Google and IBM are the two most vociferous proponents), their financial return will no doubt be in the long term, paying less heed to short term revenues and far more interest to global market share. Google’s unofficial motto “don’t be evil”, is surely being tested by employing such a strategy. Perhaps it’s time to consign the phrase to a back room for storage. It’s reminiscent of the IBM of old, when the World would only ever need around a dozen computers (or clouds in this case) – all of them owned by Google (with IBM’s help). Upset these proprietary gorillas and it might affect the future of your business. These ‘cloud-masters’ may find themselves in a position to cherry pick businesses who will do well, and those who will fade into obscurity. Which sounds feudal and undemocratic to me. And possibly evil.
Privacy
There are of course further issues, particularly those associated with user privacy. I know who’s looking on my PC – it’s whoever I give permission to and even then, it’s probably just a login. With your information in a cloud, who knows who might be digging through your private information? Won’t the physical location of the cloud, dictate the laws governing who can access the information? You don’t and probably won’t know, where it is, or who has access to it.
The argument for, is like emptying your household and keeping everything in a large aircraft hangar up the street. When you want something, they send a car round and you can get what you want. Only trouble is – I’m sure someone’s using my stuff when I’m not there and on my way home, last visit, I saw a notice which said: due to costs associated with maintaining this service, it will be necessary to impose a small fee from next week and in really small writing at the bottom – a much larger fee at peak times (weekends – when everyone actually wants to use the service). That’s probably how they’ll fund it.
Old Hat
This is an old strategy – the lightweight, network computer was a buzz-term 15 years ago. It offered a cheap price-point with low functionality (just like IBM ‘dumb’ terminals of the 1970s). You got a very simple PC with nothing stored locally and paid for software use on a remote server, as you used it. That way you could get a PC for $300. It fizzled out and died as a concept – despite backing by all the major players. It’s interesting to note that the $300 price-point was met by fully functioning PCs and Laptops anyway. It’s a warning from history that even if you ignore corporations’ advice, you might still get what they’re promising anyway.
I’ll keep my laptop and programs locally, and publish information to the Internet as and when I want to. I understand the argument that in business you must continually expand or risk being superseded, but the corporations who embrace this ‘take over the world’ philosophy always end up resembling hackneyed, Bond villains. Look on the bright side Google – when cloud computing fails to ignite long term user interest. You can dust down and start unofficially using that ‘don’t be evil’ slogan again.
Positioning – Marketing’s Fifth “P”
Every marketer, business student and entrepreneur has been taught the 4 “P’s’ of classic marketing – Product, Pricing, Promotion and Place as the marketing model designed to be used by business to define their marketing strategy. The marketing mix has been around since the beginning of time and used as a tool to identify customer’s wants and needs and how to address the competitive landscape. But what about the 5th “P” in the marketing mix – Positioning?
Positioning is the bridge that connects the other 4 “P’s” together around a central theme and creates the brand equity that is so critical to the success and growth of any business and therefore the most important component to the marketing mix. Many companies approach their client base with a “one size – fits all” approach to their product or service but in today’s environment, this approach will not work. Each customer that you service in your business is unique and has different wants and different needs. Although your product may cover a wide range of attributes that may service the majority of those customers, a successful marketer knows how to use positioning as tool to customize a solution for all. Here are 5 things that you need to position to be successful:
1. Yourself – business is based upon relationships and people want to work with credible individuals, not big corporate entities. Use personal branding techniques to position yourself as an expert in your field with credibility and integrity, will yield increased sales. People will buy from people they trust.
2. Audience – your customers need to understand if they are in the right place and that there is a fit for your product and services. Skillful marketers can position the audience so they belong to target market and community and customized marketing messages specific to their needs and wants.
3. Brand – creating an image or perception in the minds of your customers is one of the most powerful positioning techniques. A brand position permeates through an entire organization and is supported each and every time a customer interacts with your organization.
4. Product – refers to what the customer thinks about your product – for example; lowest price, highest quality best service, easy access etc, when they are making a purchase decision. Your product position will directly connect to your value proposition and how you differentiate yourself from your competition.
5. Offer – refers to your approach to the sales process. Successful offers focus on the outcome your client will receive not the service or product offering. Your offer should be a combination of what outcome (benefits) your customer can expect and the way (feature) they will receive your product.
