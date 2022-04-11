Finance
Definition And Benefits Of Car Insurance
What is the meaning of insurance?
When we think about insurance, the first thought is free from financial losses due to unexpected accidents coming. Because the purpose of it is basically to reduce the uncertainty of the possibility of unexpected losses. In general, insurance is defined as an agreement where a person makes a bond with an insured to receive a premium to provide reimbursement to him for any loss, damage, or loss which may be experienced due to unforeseen events.
What insurance benefits?
We know there are life insurance, loss, life, health and car insurance. Insurance losses protects the property and its contents such as houses, apartments, cars and others.
Car insurance is intended to protect from the threat of unforeseen hazards such as collision, theft of car parts or even the car itself is stolen. By insuring car, we can drive a car with a sense of calm and safe to travel anywhere.
Types of car insurance:
1. Comprehensive or All Risk Guarantee losses resulting from major and minor accidents or loss with the imposition of additional equipment / vehicle destruction or loss.
2. Total Loss Only / TLO Guarantee losses resulting from accidents with minimum damage to 75% of the sum insured or the vehicle is lost.
In addition to the basic protections such as the above, car insurance also provides liability insurance expansion such as the law against third parties and passengers, strike, riot and civil commotion, act of God, etc.
At present, it is very easy for you to obtain car insurance an attractive and appropriate to the needs of as many insurance companies are competing by offering cheapest car insurance quote with the program interesting. More and more people are insured indicates that the awareness to protect the price of their items from the possibility of danger is getting better.
Finance
Where to Get Low Cost Connecticut Automobile Insurance
Connecticut has the some of the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, so you want to get the best rate you can. Here’s how to get low cost Connecticut auto insurance with a reliable company.
Minimum Insurance Requirements
The least amount of insurance you need to legally drive your car in the state of Connecticut is:
* $20,000 worth of bodily injury liability coverage to pay for medical expenses and lost wages for one person you injure in an accident.
* $40,000 worth of bodily injury liability coverage to pay medical expenses and lost wages for all the people you injure in an accident.
* $10,000 worth of property damage liability coverage to repair or replace the other person’s car and personal property when you cause an accident.
* Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage to pay for your and your passenger’s medical bills and repairs to your car when you’re hit by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver.
This insurance is relatively cheap, however it does not pay for your medical bills, lost wages, or repairs to your car when you cause an accident.
Optional Insurance
If you want complete coverage you need to include the following coverages in your policy:
* Personal injury protection – This coverage pays for your and your passenger’s medical bills after you have an auto accident, no matter who was at fault.
* Collision coverage – This pays to repair or replace your car when you’re involved in an accident with another car or an object.
* Comprehensive coverage – This pays to repair or replace your car when it’s been damaged by vandalism, fire, hail, theft, or acts of nature.
Where to Get a Cheap Rate
In the state of Connecticut, individual insurance rates can vary dramatically from one company to the next, so it’s important to shop for the best coverage at the best price. The easiest way to do that is to go to an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from a number of different companies.
Finance
Small Business Insurance Cost Guide: What You Need to Know About Insurance Coverage and Premiums
One of the biggest concerns many small businesses have is the cost of insurance. It is something you absolutely need, but how much of it can you really afford? As with any type of insurance, there are a number of factors that go into the evaluation of small business insurance cost. Approximately half of small businesses in the US pay around $400 – $600 annually for general liability insurance. However, you could still end up paying less or more a year, depending on the number of employees and the type of industry you’re involved in.
High-risk industries like construction are going to be stuck with higher premiums, while low-risk industries get the lower rates. There are usually ways to save – especially if you choose a good commercial insurance provider. Just use search tools on the internet to obtain quotes. Also, companies with a physical, brick-and-mortar store or facility open to the public are more at risk than professionals who work from a home office.
Businesses with physical locations open to the public are usually have to pay more money for insurance just in case someone is ever injured on the property. There are also things like theft, falling objects, vandalism, fire, and weather damage to worry about.
What Does Small Business Insurance Cost Include?
Even if you do operate from home, this doesn’t mean that you are completely invulnerable to lawsuits. There is always the possibility of being accused of things like plagiarism, copyright infringement, slander, and so forth. If you have any vehicle that is used for business, even if it’s your own, you’ll need insurance for that as well. Do you have employees that you send to perform errands? What if they become injured on the job? Or accidentally cause damage to a client’s equipment? Keep all of these factors in mind when evaluating small business insurance cost.
Some insurance companies for businesses and professionals simplify things by offering custom insurance plans for each industry. You can choose a policy that is already tailored for a small business in your industry, with the exact kind of coverage you need.
There are pro-active things you can do to help reduce the cost of small business insurance:
• Invest in security products.
• Develop a safety training program for employees
• Compile a list of rules for posting on social media and make sure your employees understand the rules.
• Reduce potential hazards on property
• Create a checklist for procedures relevant to your industry and company.
Where should you begin your search for small business insurance cost? Definitely start with Hiscox Business Insurance. There are custom plans in every type of industry possible. It’s easy to find the ideal solution and save money with this organization.
Finance
The Meaning of Deductible in Insurance
What does deductible mean in an insurance policy? It’s the amount of a claim you are responsible for, before the insurance company will start paying it’s share of costs.
In automobile insurance coverage, you may select a plan with a deductible of $1,000. This would mean that if you have a collision where repairing the damage would cost $5,000, the insurance company would pay $4,000, while you must pick up the rest.
If you had a minor accident with a scratch that would cost $500 to repair, the insurance company would not have to pay anything. You would have to pick up the repair costs yourself.
In health insurance, the deductible is one of three methods the policy can use to share costs. (The others are copay and coinsurance)
Health care costs add up over time rather than on a single incident, so you will usually find the deductible listed as “Calendar Year Deductible” (or CYD). When defined this way, it means your bills start from $0 on January 1 and accumulate through the end of that year.
It would be unfortunate to develop a major health problem and get to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. If you hadn’t met your deductible for the old year yet, you may end up with two deductibles to meet. One for services before midnight, and another for costs in the new calendar year.
You may find a policy that starts counting the deductible from the date your coverage begins and accumulates through the policy year instead of the calendar year, but this is rare.
Also uncommon is a plan that will let you roll over your deductible from the end of the previous year to help in case you do experience the New Year’s Eve scenario.
Sometimes you will find an item in a health policy where the deductible definition is “per admission” or “per occurrence”. The per admission deductible would mean a new deductible applies every time you are admitted to the hospital, while “per occurrence” would likely apply to each Emergency Room visit.
Usually, health insurance policies that offer office visits for a copay do allow you to use this reduced rate before you meet your Calendar Year Deductible.
The higher your deductible is, the lower the risk to the insurance company and the less you have to pay in premium costs for the coverage. On the other hand, lower deductibles mean higher premium costs to you.
So, which is better, a low or high deductible? If the annual premium savings is more than the difference between the deductibles, the higher deductible is the best best.
