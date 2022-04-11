Definition And Benefits Of Car Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

What is the meaning of insurance?

When we think about insurance, the first thought is free from financial losses due to unexpected accidents coming. Because the purpose of it is basically to reduce the uncertainty of the possibility of unexpected losses. In general, insurance is defined as an agreement where a person makes a bond with an insured to receive a premium to provide reimbursement to him for any loss, damage, or loss which may be experienced due to unforeseen events.

What insurance benefits?

We know there are life insurance, loss, life, health and car insurance. Insurance losses protects the property and its contents such as houses, apartments, cars and others.

Car insurance is intended to protect from the threat of unforeseen hazards such as collision, theft of car parts or even the car itself is stolen. By insuring car, we can drive a car with a sense of calm and safe to travel anywhere.

Types of car insurance:

1. Comprehensive or All Risk Guarantee losses resulting from major and minor accidents or loss with the imposition of additional equipment / vehicle destruction or loss.

2. Total Loss Only / TLO Guarantee losses resulting from accidents with minimum damage to 75% of the sum insured or the vehicle is lost.

In addition to the basic protections such as the above, car insurance also provides liability insurance expansion such as the law against third parties and passengers, strike, riot and civil commotion, act of God, etc.

At present, it is very easy for you to obtain car insurance an attractive and appropriate to the needs of as many insurance companies are competing by offering cheapest car insurance quote with the program interesting. More and more people are insured indicates that the awareness to protect the price of their items from the possibility of danger is getting better.