Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time

As per the recent directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC), students who complete a four-year UG degree would be able to directly apply for pursuing a PhD degree in their desired choice of course. Due to this decision, it would take less time for students to enter the research ecosystem. As per the earlier system, students had to devote two years to complete a PG before undertaking a PhD. Central universities like the University of Delhi and JNU have scrapped the MPhil degree in the past.

Speaking to Education Times, RP Tiwari, vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab, says, “This decision by UGC would reduce the number of years spent in higher education ecosystem. The minimum period for completing a PhD has also been reduced from three to two years. However, the maximum years for completing a PhD remains unchanged as six years. As per the higher education system that was followed earlier, students had to pursue three years of bachelor degree which would be followed by a PG of two years and only then, they became eligible for pursuing a doctoral degree. NEP 2020 too advocates that graduates with a four-year bachelor’s degree should be allowed to directly apply for the PhD programme.”

“The quantum of knowledge that students would gain in four years UG degree would be essential as it would lay a strong academic foundation. This would benefit the students when they pursue PhD after four years. The fourth year of the bachelors degree is mainly devoted to the research domain, which will give research exposure to the students at the UG level itself. However, a section of students who feel that they haven’t got the required exposure to the research domain in their four-year UG degree should be allowed to pursue one year in PG and then join the PhD programme,” explains Tiwari.

Anil Joseph Pinto, registrar, Christ University, Bangalore, says, “The decision taken by UGC will be beneficial to Science students, who can actively enrol in research while in their early 20s. By entering the research ecosystem early, the students will have a better foundation.” However, now most of the master programmes in basic and social sciences will see a reduced enrollment. This type of system is being followed in the top universities of the United States of America, adds Pinto.