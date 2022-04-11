News
Direct admission to PhD after four-year bachelor’s degree will save students’ time
Speaking to Education Times, RP Tiwari, vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab, says, “This decision by UGC would reduce the number of years spent in higher education ecosystem. The minimum period for completing a PhD has also been reduced from three to two years. However, the maximum years for completing a PhD remains unchanged as six years. As per the higher education system that was followed earlier, students had to pursue three years of bachelor degree which would be followed by a PG of two years and only then, they became eligible for pursuing a doctoral degree. NEP 2020 too advocates that graduates with a four-year bachelor’s degree should be allowed to directly apply for the PhD programme.”
“The quantum of knowledge that students would gain in four years UG degree would be essential as it would lay a strong academic foundation. This would benefit the students when they pursue PhD after four years. The fourth year of the bachelors degree is mainly devoted to the research domain, which will give research exposure to the students at the UG level itself. However, a section of students who feel that they haven’t got the required exposure to the research domain in their four-year UG degree should be allowed to pursue one year in PG and then join the PhD programme,” explains Tiwari.
Anil Joseph Pinto, registrar, Christ University, Bangalore, says, “The decision taken by UGC will be beneficial to Science students, who can actively enrol in research while in their early 20s. By entering the research ecosystem early, the students will have a better foundation.” However, now most of the master programmes in basic and social sciences will see a reduced enrollment. This type of system is being followed in the top universities of the United States of America, adds Pinto.
11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Eleven dogs were rescued from horrible conditions in Pulaski County over the weekend.
Deputies rescued the dogs from a home near Vichy. The pet owners surrendered the animals. Deputies are expected to file charges against them. The dogs were malnourished and dehydrated.
They’re now receiving care at the Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center in St. Robert, Missouri.
News
7th Pay Commission: After increasing the DA, now the update about the fitment factor, know when the basic salary will increase?
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: After the increase in dearness allowance of central employees, now a new update has come regarding their fitment factor. After this, the picture has become clear about when the fitment factor will be applicable. According to media reports, the hopes of the employees who are expecting the fitment factor to increase this year have got a setback. There will be no decision from the government yet on the demand for increasing the fitment factor.
There will be no increase in fitment factor in 2022
According to media reports, this year there will be no increase in the fitment factor. The government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Because due to Corona epidemic and inflation, the government cannot bear the additional financial burden.
Basic salary of employees is not going to increase now
According to media reports, there is no fresh possibility of any decision on the fitment factor till the next pay commission. This means that the basic salary of the employees is not going to increase right now.
Thinking about the new formula
At the same time, it is difficult to say about the next pay commission, when it will come. At the same time, the government’s effort is to prepare such a formula, which will increase the salary of the employees from time to time.
There is a demand to increase the fitment factor
In fact, central employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3.68. If the government had accepted the demand of the employees, then their basic salary would have increased by about 8 thousand rupees. That is, his minimum salary would have increased from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand. But, as of now, there is no sign of its increase.
This is the fitment factor
Right now the fitment factor is 2.57. While determining the salary, apart from the allowances like DA, TA, HRA etc., the basic salary of the employee is calculated by multiplying the fitment factor by 2.57.
Jio Plan : Jio 365 days Dhaakad plan, 2.5GB data per day and Disney+ Hotstar Free Know all the benefits
A few months back, telecom companies have increased the prices of their plans. In such a situation, users have become very upset. Users have to recharge at least Rs 250 every month, in which the benefits are also getting very less.
Just imagine if you get a year’s recharge for the same price every month, that too with 2.5GB of data daily and a year-long subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan we are talking about is offered by Jio and it costs Rs 249 per month. Let’s know about this plan…
Jio’s Rs 2,999 plan
This plan of Jio is Rs 2,999. In this plan, you are getting 2.5GB high-speed internet every day, unlimited voice calling on any network and 100 SMS per day benefits. Talking about OTT access, this plan comes with Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription for one year along with access to all Jio Apps. The validity of this plan is for one full year.
Every day’s expenditure is only 8.33 rupees
The price of the plan is Rs 2,999. If the price of every month is taken out, then it is around Rs 249. If Rs 249 is divided by 30 days, then this price becomes Rs 8.33. That is, 2.5 GB data and unlimited calling are being given to you every day for Rs 8.33. That is, you can save a lot of money by choosing Jio’s year-long plan.
