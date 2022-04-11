Facts Every Lawyer Should Know About Hispanic Marketing

Share Pin 0 Shares

Hispanics remain one of the fastest growing segments of the population. As a result, Latino communities across the United States have a rising need for legal representation.

Consider these Facts:

1. 75% of Latinos speaks Spanish at home

While roughly 44% of Hispanics report performing their online searches in English, more than half of them stated that they still prefer to do business with companies that offer their services in Spanish, even if they do not require it.

2. Hispanics are the biggest users of mobile devices

Whether streaming, texting or searching online, Hispanics report nearly 10.5 hours per week of smart phone usage, versus the overall average of 8.4 hours for other ethnic groups.

3. Hispanics are the largest users of Social Media platforms

Current reports suggest 75% of Latinos use social media for entertainment and research compared to 68% for the remaining ethnic groups; spending roughly 7 hours per day accessing the various social platforms.

Are you doing enough to effectively market your law firm to the Hispanic community?

Here are a few ways to attract and develop a relationship with Latinos and Hispanics in your marketplace:

1. Advertise on Local Platforms in Spanish

Local radio channels, billboards, bus stops, local magazines and newspapers are still ways to keep your name and face in front of your local community. Bilingual advertisements, or entirely in Spanish, will garner the trust of local Hispanics as a professional who will welcome them and speak to them in the language most comfortable without fear of judgment.

2. Latino Community Participation

Especially in the larger urban areas, more and more cultural groups are organizing street festivals and fundraisers. Be a part of the events. Sponsor a booth or a lunch. Talk with the people around you. They may not need legal services at the moment, but they will remember you were there and took the time to talk.

3. Your Website is your 24-Hour Law Firm

Featuring “Se Habla Espanol” on your website is not enough. If you are a Spanish-speaking lawyer, or if you have staff that can assist with translation, then market yourself in Spanish. Have an entire section, or an entire website dedicated to offering your legal services in Spanish.

Mobile-friendly designs are important. Since statistics are pointing to Hispanics using their mobile devices at a higher rate than non-Hispanics, it is imperative your website be self-formatting to fit any device automatically.

Hispanic marketing businesses like MediaDvine.com offer website services, translation services and original content writing to help you with your website needs.

4. Build Traffic to Your Legal Practice

There are a few legal directories online that heavily optimize for Spanish and bilingual searches that are trusted within Hispanic communities across the country, such as SeHablaLaw.com and AbogadosLegal.com. Link building from premium sites will help your SEO efforts.

For more than a decade search engines have relied heavily on links to gauge popularity and domain authority. Backlinks from relevant domains are regarded as votes and importance. Search engines use link data and algorithms to evaluate websites as well as individual pages based on this information.

Before buying into an online marketing campaign or joining every single bilingual network available, ask yourself: How long have they been in business? Do they offer any guarantee? Do they link to my website? Do they offer fair and competitive pricing? Do they saturate the marketplace? Will my listing be seen in a long list of lawyers?