Filing Bankruptcy, Payday Loans and the Post Office?
Over the last couple of years, many Americans have become buried under a mountain of debt. Most people want to avoid filing bankruptcy at all costs so they make minimum payments and kick the can down the road. At some point in time, it’s inevitable that bankruptcy filing is just around the corner. Why are people waiting so long to file, when deep down they know that there is no other way out? But now there is an alternative to immediate bankruptcy from the US government. These are the same folks that brought us Affordable Healthcare, the IRS, the United States Postal Service, massive debt and the deficit that is impossible to dig ourselves out of. Last week, it was announced that the federal government is going to use the Post Office for payday loans. Now, you don’t have to go to one of the local loan shark payday offices, they just go down to the local post office and sign your life away. If you ask me, it’s complete craziness. Everything the government touches ends up benefiting the few that don’t deserve it and costing Main St., America dearly. The group behind the idea believes the financially strapped Post Office will be able to get themselves out of hock by going into the loan shark business.
In American culture, planning has become a big part of our lives. You see financial planners on TV talking about preparing for the future with a 401(k) or an IRA. Nothing’s wrong with planning, but when you’re in debt the only financial planning a person should be considering is filing bankruptcy, not getting payday loans to get by. Now that the government is planning on making it easier for people to go further into debt instead of out of debt, you can throw all financial planning to the wind. Most Americans are optimistic and always look for short-term solutions rather than the ones that cause them pain and their spending habits. That’s another reason for the popularity of payday loans as they provide an immediate solution and allow the individual to kick the can down the road for another week. The sad thing is, these 300% loans end up taking the individual’s entire paycheck just to pay the interest at some point in time. At that point in time, this person is almost too broke to even file bankruptcy. The good news is, payday loans are dischargeable in bankruptcy so the debtor can get away from them if necessary. At least this is as of now. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the government change the payday loan regulations to something similar as student loans where it is next to impossible to discharge it in a bankruptcy.
When someone becomes overwhelmed with unsustainable debt, instead of using a financial consultant to see what could be done, they should be speaking with a bankruptcy attorney about other debt solutions. Filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy will wipe out all unsecured debt including payday loans and leave many individuals virtually debt-free. This is pretty powerful financial planning when considering that the outcome only takes about 4 to 6 months. There is no other program in the world that offers this kind of results. These results come at a price as most people know that it will take a heavy toll on one’s credit. If you consider the alternatives and already know that an individual filing bankruptcy probably doesn’t have very good credit anyway, it starts looking much better. Before making any kind of decision of what to do, one should add up all of their bills and figure out how long it would take to pay them off if they stop charging today. If it takes longer than five years, the person should seriously consider the possibility that a bankruptcy filing might be around the corner.
How Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts Provide Protection From Taxes and Liability
Many people don’t realize that the proceeds of a South Florida life insurance policy are added to your estate for estate tax purposes if the policy is owned by the deceased during their last 3 years of life. This is the case for over 90 percent of all life insurance policies. While the beneficiary is not taxed on the proceeds directly, the estate will be taxed at a level of 55 percent beginning in 2011. Most of the time, the beneficiary of the life insurance is also the representative of the estate. This means that the government can tax your family coming and going if your plan is not structured properly.
Due to the massive tax implications, an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (“ILIT”) is quite useful for South Florida estate planning purposes. An ILIT a legal instrument drafted by a South Florida estate planning attorney for the purpose of removing the life insurance from your estate in order to reduce taxes and increase asset protection. You may designate your spouse, child, or other appropriate party as the beneficiary of the trust.
You may also provide detailed directions to the trustee of the ILIT, including how the life insurance payout should be distributed, when the trustee should make payments, loans, or investments, what to do with the family business, who receives the assets at the death or disability of your original beneficiaries, and when to terminate the trust. The ILIT gives you control of the money from beyond the grave and protects your children from unnecessary liability.
As you can see, the structuring of your life insurance policy so that the ILIT holds the life insurance benefit is useful to achieve a number of goals, including:
1. limiting or eliminating the estate tax;
2. increasing the level of assets available to your spouse, children, and other loved ones or entities after you are gone; and
3. providing extra liquidity to a cash strapped estate or business.
Since the ILIT is a separate South Florida legal entity that is outside your estate, the IRS is unable to levy an estate tax on the assets within the ILIT since they are out of your control. Due to the fact that you are able to lay out all of your goals and desires in the trust document, and because normally the only asset inside the trust during your lifetime is your life insurance, it is logical to trade off giving up control in exchange for all of the tax benefits. The trustee will be the applicant, owner, and beneficiary of your life insurance, so the proceeds will never pass through your taxable estate and the estate tax will be reduced by 55 percent of the life insurance benefit total.
Having your spouse or child own and act as the beneficiaries of a South Florida life insurance policy on your life is another way to avoid the estate tax on your life; however, the ILIT has the added benefit of also keeping the undistributed proceeds out of the taxable estates of your beneficiaries. Properly planned ILITs will limit or eliminate estate taxes and generation skipping taxes for multiple generations.
An ILIT can also help you increase the assets available for your beneficiaries because it makes it easy to own one or more policies of life insurance. The South Florida trustee has the trust document as an efficient road map to follow concerning the purchase, premium payments and distribution of the proceeds. The ILIT infuses cash into your estate by making distributions, purchases, or loans as needed. The trustee of the ILIT makes appropriate distributions of cash proceeds to cover debts, taxes, and funeral expenses. The trustee could even purchase some or all of the business with the cash proceeds and professionally run the business until the children were old enough to take over. The trustee could also make appropriate loans to the spouse, children, and business.
Why Is the Pay Stub Form Necessary?
A pay stub form is necessary for a business as well as for an individual to have. There are several advantages that are brought by the use of this form. The form is basically a small document that shows salary or wage details. The details include gross pay, deductions and net pay.
The gross pay part will be having details of the number of hours worked and the rate per hour. These are calculated to give the gross pay. There may be additional amounts from bonuses or benefits which include housing allowances. In the part of the deductions, there will be details of amounts that are subtracted for taxes, insurance and medical aid amongst other details. The final amount is the net pay. This is the amount that will be written on the pay check.
The stub form is easy to understand and can be computed without any difficulties. If the stub form is used on a regular basis, it can be set as a template. That is obviously only if the information doesn’t change. After it has been saved, there is only a need to enter information of each employee on the payroll. They can be printed when they are needed.
The pay stub form can be used by an individual to secure a loan or mortgage. This can be at a bank or a loaning institute. One of the requirements from any financial institute is evidence of a regular income. There may be need to hand in the forms which cover a period of six months. This will prove whether you are capable of paying back the money owed over the agreed period of time.
The best way to obtain a stub form is through the internet. There are samples and templates that can be downloaded and personalized accordingly.
The Fixed-Rate Versus Adjustable-Rate Decision: Standard Versus HECM Reverse Mortgages
A reader caught me off guard the other day by saying that she had counted 28 of my articles on adjustable rate mortgages, but all of them pertained to standard mortgages. Not one applied to reverse mortgages, and she wondered whether that was because the issues were exactly the same? I winced at that, because the issues are not the same – not even close.
Rate adjustment mechanics are the same. For both standard and reverse mortgages, the rate is preset for an initial period. This initial rate is the rate quoted to borrowers. At the end of the initial period and periodically thereafter, the rate is reset to equal the value of a market-based index, such as 1-year Libor, plus a contractually specified margin, such as 2.25%. In most cases, there is a maximum rate, 5% to 10% above the start rate, and often a minimum.
The consequences of a rate change, however, are very different. On standard mortgages, a rate change is almost always accompanied by a change in the required payment. The new payment is the amount that will pay off the mortgage over the period remaining of the term specified in the contract. If it is a 30-year mortgage with the first rate adjustment after 5 years, for example, the new payment is calculated over 25 years.
On a HECM reverse mortgage, in contrast, there is no required payment. Interest is added to the loan balance, which grows over time. A change in the interest rate, therefore, results in a larger or smaller rate of increase in that balance but no payment is due until the borrower dies or moves out of the house permanently. At that point, the entire balance is due.
The reasons for selecting an adjustable rather than a fixed rate are also different. On a standard mortgage, few borrowers opt for an adjustable-rate because of fears that they will still have their mortgage when the initial rate period ends, and that a rate increase at that time will increase their required payment. Many seniors considering a reverse mortgage bring along a negative mindset from their experience with (or what they have heard about) adjustable rates on standard mortgages. Some begin the process by expressing a strong preference for a fixed-rate reverse mortgage, which may or may not meet their needs.
The rationale for preferring fixed rates on standard mortgages, which is to avoid the risk of a payment increase, has no applicability to reverse mortgages, which have no required payment. The benefit of the fixed rate on a reverse mortgage is only that the borrower knows in advance exactly how fast the debt secured by his home will grow. The downside is that the fixed-rate HECM offers only one way to draw funds, which is to take a lump sum at closing.
The fixed rate HECM reverse mortgage is primarily for seniors who plan to use all or most of their borrowing power right away. Their intent is to pay off an existing mortgage, buy a house, purchase a single-premium annuity, or transact for some other purpose that requires a large and immediate payment.
The fixed-rate HECM does not allow the borrower to reserve any borrowing power for future use. Once it is closed, no more funds can be drawn. The only way the senior can draw more funds is to refinance the HECM into a new HECM, but for that to work, either the value of the home would have to rise appreciably, or regulations that cap draw amounts would have to be relaxed.
The adjustable rate HECM allows seniors to draw funds at closing, and also to draw funds after the closing. Such borrowers are able to plan for their future in a way that those who take a fixed-rate cannot.
Adjustable rate borrowers can draw a fixed monthly payment for a specified period, or for as a long as they reside in the house; they can draw cash irregularly as needed; and they can let their borrowing power sit as an unused credit line indefinitely. The unused line grows month by month at the same rate as their debt, so that the longer they wait before drawing on the line, the larger is the line.
In addition, seniors can combine these draw options, taking some cash at closing, some as a monthly payment, and some as irregular draws on a credit line. Further, they can adjust their options in the future as their needs change. For example, they can use their unused credit line to purchase a monthly payment at any time, or they can do the opposite, converting their monthly payment into a credit line.
In sum, where the fixed-rate HECM may be helpful in resolving an immediate financial problem, the adjustable rate HECM can be an integral part of a long-range retirement plan.
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
