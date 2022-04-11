Finance
For Sale By Owner – Ask Your Loan Officer To Help
For Sale By Owner
So you want to sell your home. You don’t know what to do.
You search the internet. You ask friends and relatives advice on how to go about doing this. You have a series of questions.
- What price should I ask for the home?
- How and where should I advertise it?
- How much should I spend on advertising?
- How long should I leave it on the market before I lower the price or should I list it with a realtor?
- How do I negotiate with a buyer?
- Who writes the contract?
- Are the buyers even able to buy my home?
This is just a short list of the questions you may have. After some research you decide to try and sell it yourself. You become a ‘for sale by owner’ home. FSBO for short.
Did you think of asking your mortgage loan officer for help?
Mortgage loan officers are not realtors and more than likely will not be able to answer all your questions about selling your home but they sure can be a good ally. They are in the business of home mortgage financing. They know a whole host of service providers related to the real estate business. Their sphere of influence and knowledge includes realtors, buyers, sellers, real estate contracts, settlement companies, real estate attorneys, appraisers, home inspectors along with other service providers that you may need during the ‘for sale by owner’ real estate process.
If you are selling your home it is likely that you will need a mortgage for your new place. Give your mortgage loan officer a call to get pre-approved. When we meet for your pre-approval you can discuss the ways in which you may need help with selling your home.
The most important service they can provide to you is to do a pre-approval on any potential buyers of your home. This will insure the buyer can purchase your home. This step will save you a lot of time, money and potential heartache down the road.
Some mortgage loan officers can also provide you with marketing flyers FREE of charge. These flyers will be colorful, descriptive and professional. You provide them with great pictures of your home. They will include those pictures along with your contact information, monthly payment examples and the amounts needed for down payment and closing costs. If you need a value on your home they can refer you to home valuation websites. They can also refer you to a real estate appraiser who can give you an exact market value of your home for a fee. Most can show you how to obtain a real estate sales agreement and how to fill it out. They can also refer you to a real estate attorney to do the contract if that would make you feel more comfortable. You may want to have your home inspected to provide a potential buyer with a clean home inspection. They can refer you to a home inspector for that service.
Remember, when you are a ‘for sale by owner’ seller, use all the resources at your disposal. This includes your mortgage loan officer. They can be a great asset in your corner when selling your home on your own.
Managing 401k Investments
I received a question from one of the readers this week – “How can I get an 8% return per year on my 401k?” This is a great question.
First, I will admit that I don’t claim to be a pundit and I have made my fair share of mistakes as an investor and learned well from them.
One of those lessons include trying to actively manage my 401k investments.
I know this is an extremely sensitive topic and there is always a heated debate that goes on between active vs. passive portfolio management.
As a common man, if you were given $5000 today and tasked to beat S&P return any given year, would you be able to beat the market? Now it gets even worse when you have $50,000 or more in your 401k. Would you be able to manage your account actively and beat the market?
That’s a big self imposed challenge. According to CNN money, 86% of active money mangers stunk in 2014. Now try beating S&P year after year.
According to CNN money, “Nearly 89% of those fund managers underperformed their benchmarks over the past five years and 82% did the same over the last decade.”
Here is a link to Money Chimp’s S&P performance tool – you can see CAGR of S&P 500 over a 100 year period. You can see that an average return of 8% per year over long period is certainly possible to achieve. For example, S&P 500 CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) from 1950 to 2014 was a whopping 11.42%
I am fan of Warren Buffet and I value his opinions. According to CNN Money, here is what Warren says – “2. Buffett recommends passive: Even legendary stock picker Warren Buffett likes that approach. In his annual shareholder letter last year, he wrote that he’s advised the trustee of his estate to put 90% of its assets for his wife in a “very low-cost” S&P 500 index fund, because he believes the “long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors.”
Now getting to back to my story – long story short – I didn’t beat the market by actively managing my 401k account. However, I learned my lesson soon – this was a decade ago. I just set up my 401k to get invested in a target date retirement fund that has a blend of stocks and bonds. It has done fairly well and I have never had to break a sweat trying to manage my 401k account since. It has done much better than my actively trying to manage it, however it has not beaten S&P 500 returns.
I understand that everyone’s financial situation is unique. You are the captain of your ship just like I am of mine. Do your research and draw your own conclusions.
Finally, to answer the question, yes it is certainly possible to achieve ~8% return over longer investment periods with dollar cost averaging into the S&P 500 index. I understand that everyone’s financial situation is unique. You are the captain of your ship just like I am of mine. Do your research and draw your own conclusions. I will state the obvious that past performance is no guarantee of future results. As for me, I give my thumbs up for passive investing into the S&P 500 index.
How To Create Newsletter Content Quickly, Easily and Painlessly
If you think newsletters are “old school” marketing tools, you should think again. Newsletters can be your fast path to cash, customers, and connections when you expand the focus of the traditional newsletter models. But one of the biggest obstacles people face is creating new content weekly or monthly. Here’s an easy way to create newsletter content quickly and painlessly.
First, define the target audience for your newsletter.
It should be well-defined. For example, “parents of preschoolers” is a very specific group as it relates to the age range of the children, so you can focus on issues related to children of that age. However, you can also include topics of interest to the parents about their children, such as saving for college or technology to protect their preschoolers.
You might choose a well-defined geographic area for a local newsletter, such as “residents of the area between Main Street and Broadway, from First Avenue to Tenth Avenue.”
Second, identify topics that would interest the members of your target audience.
Choose your topics depending on the focus of your newsletter and your goals. For example, if you are trying to build a list of prospects with specific demographics such as “male golfers” (your goal), you would include information about the game of golf, but you might also include information about cars that are good for transporting golf clubs. If your demographic includes further description such as “male golfers who make $100,000 or more,” you might then include information about luxury SUVs, along with more upscale golfing gear. This expanded focus also allows you to partner with auto dealers and sports retailers to build your list.
Now, think about which people in the list you will complete below can help provide the content on these topics for your newsletter. (Nobody said you have to write the content yourself!) In fact, once you identify the topics for your newsletter, then you just simply search your networks for people who can provide the relevant content that will appeal to your target audience.
1. Banks
Where do you bank?
Which banker(s) have you met at networking events?
Who do you know who could give you a referral to a banker?
How banks can help: Banks have information on topics associated with wealth creation, which is of interest to a wide range of people. Bankers also can help connect you with a wide variety of other businesses, so if you need content for your newsletter on a specific topic, you can ask a banker if (s)he knows a source for you. (And if a banker gives you a recommendation, ask if you can say that (s)he suggested you contact the person recommended.)
2. Autos
Where did you buy your car(s)?
Where do you get your car(s) serviced?
Where do you get your car(s) repaired?
Which auto parts stores do you use?
How auto sources can help: Men like to read about cars. Women need to know how to choose and maintain cars. Car dealers and service centers know a variety of people, too. You can use content created by auto dealers for marketing purposes, or ask if they know a customer who can provide the content you need. And because you are a customer, they should be eager to help if they can.
3. Sports
Which sporting goods stores do you use?
Which sporting facilities do you use?
Do you or family members take any sports lessons? Where? Who are the teachers?
What sports “celebrities” do you know?
Who do you know that plays a sport? Which one(s)?
How sports can help: Consider launching your first newsletter around a sports topic and build from there. You can target parents of children which want to learn, or actively participate in, a specific sport. You can target people of all ages that play a sport.
If your newsletter is targeted to a demographic not primarily based on sports interest or participation, you can still include information about sports. For example, if your primary demographic is “parents of preschoolers,” you might include information about how to get started in different sports; why preschoolers need to be active; the benefits of social interaction from sports; etc.
4. Insurance & Investment
Who is your auto insurance agent?
Who is your life insurance agent?
Who is your homeowner’s insurance agent?
Who is your investment advisor or broker?
Do you have business insurance?
How insurance and investments can help: People who sell insurance and investment products also have information on topics associated with wealth creation, which is of interest to a wide range of people. They also are typically active in their communities, so they are a good source for connections to other people you may wish to approach to provide content for your newsletter.
5. Connectors with Credibility
If you own a house, who sold it to you?
If you have ever sold a house, who was the real estate agent/broker?
Do you know other real estate professionals in your community?
Do you know any attorneys?
Do you know any accountants?
Do you have kids who go to school or play sports with any of these connectors?
Do you, or someone you know, belong to any local service clubs, like Rotary, Lions or Kiwanis?
How connectors with credibility can help: Connectors with credibility can help you because people often trust them and will follow their suggestions, so if one of these connectors makes a contact on your behalf, you can usually rely on a positive outcome. Connectors often have wide networks in their local communities, too, which can help you find sources for content. In addition to being great connectors, they also are a good source for ideas about the latest topics of interest in their fields. Many may be willing to provide content for you, or can suggest reprints or other sources for you to use if you are seeking information about a specific topic.
Wow, look at all the people you know who can help you by providing content or connections. Now you are ready to publish your newsletter, because you know how to find content quickly, easily and painlessly. And even if your target audience isn’t based in your local community (for example, it is a global, online audience), you can still use your local network to help you find the content your target audience craves.
How Long Does a Car Accident Settlement Usually Take?
After a serious car accident people frequent want a prompt settlement of their car accident injury claim. There are however several considerations that go into determining how long the settlement process will take and whether or not it is in your best interests to try to settle as quickly as possible. This article will explain how the amount of time your car accident settlement will take is dependent upon how long you spend receiving medical treatments followed by how long settlement negotiations take.
The settlement proceeds from a personal injury case usually come from the insurance company of the at-fault driver. The professional adjusters and other employees of that insurance company do not look out for you, their job is to look out for their employer and pay you as little as possible. They are not required to pay your medical bills, lost wages or other expenses as they accrue. In most cases you will receive one amount from the at-fault carrier which is to permanently and totally compensate you for your claim.
Before you can negotiate you need to complete all of your medical treatments and obtain a professional medical opinion regarding any permanent impairment. If you settle your case, and then later realize that you still need more medical treatments or that you will never fully recovery, it will likely be impossible to go back to the insurance company and demand more money. In serious car accident cases the medical treatments may go on for a year or more. These cases may take a longer time period to settle. In smaller cases, such as those involving a single emergency room visit, the time period to settle may be much quicker.
The insurance company also expects you to fully and professionally present your claim, as well as to negotiate, to obtain the maximum amount you can receive. It is not unusual at all even in cases with serious injuries and clear fault for an insurance company to initially deny a claim all together, or to offer only a small fraction of what will be the final figure. A quick settlement, or taking the insurance company’s first offer, may not be in your best financial interest. It is not uncommon for each side in a serious case to spend several days evaluating the last settlement demand or offer before determining their next step.
