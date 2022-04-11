Finance
Forex Learning and the Benefits Derived From it Can Lead to Financial Independence
In today’s world, where one wonders where there next pay check is coming from; many people have come to the realization that depending on companies and others for there financial welfare is not the path to fiscal prosperity it once was. Those people have decided it is time to take action and become financial independent depending on nobody or nothing. Investing in the Forex markets has proven over time to be a safer and quicker path to economic freedom than any other form of investment, including; stocks, bonds, real estate and starting your own business. Forex learning and acquiring a high quality currency trading education are the starting point to a successful and lucrative career investing in the FX markets.
Essentially, there are two independent ways to learn Forex trading and to become prosperous in the markets. The first is to train yourself through trail and error. This of course will be the most expensive, time consuming and least productive form of obtaining the knowledge required to make the big bucks in the markets, but it is possible.
There is a reason eons ago books were created, which was to pass along knowledge gained by previous generations. It has never been easier than it is today to obtain a high quality Forex education which will put you on the course to becoming a lucrative investor. There are many exceptional currency training programs that are being offered online today that for the most part are relatively inexpensive.
The top rated Forex training programs have all been improved, enhanced and upgraded numerous times to stay up to date with the latest advanced trading techniques. When you take into consideration that when you select a currency to invest in you automatically have a 50% chance of buying a winning currency, how much do you really need to improve your odds to start making real money in the markets? Not too much is the answer!
That is correct; a currency can only go in one of two directions, up or down. That makes 50% in my book and I am no mathematical genius. But, if I have a 50% chance of making money in something I no NOTHING about, what happens when I learn a little something? I hope my odds go up, of course. Do yourself a favor and do a little research on a few of the top rated currency courses and you will find learning Forex trading is not that difficult or expensive. And then, one day in the near future maybe you too can become a Forex money making machine.
China’s Important Role in the Global Economy – Rise of China and the State of Its Financial Markets
Introduction:
The People’s Republic of China, herein China, is rapidly becoming one of the most important countries in which to do business. It has accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, including developing two major domestic stock exchanges over the past twenty years, and garnishing entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO). China’s economic modernization has lifted nearly 400 million Chinese out of poverty since 1990. Sadly, 415 million citizens still live on less than $2 per day. China has one of the most open countries in which goods flow freely to and from the country. However, the country also consistently ranks as one of the least politically free in the world. China is the first poor global superpower in history: It is the fourth-largest economy, yet its per capita income is ranked around 100th in the world.
Rise of China as a Superpower:
The phrase ‘Made in China’ has become as universal as money itself. China has progressed technologically over the past few decades in terms of the goods it produces. This nation sews more clothes, stitches more shoes and assembles more toys than any other nation. China is also the world’s largest maker of consumer electronics, including TVs, DVDs and cell phones. Furthermore, they are moving quickly into biotechnology (biotech) and computer manufacturing. Lastly, China makes parts for Boeing 757s and is exploring space with its own domestically built rockets. In terms of trade, China is one of two main sources of imports to the Eurozone area, with shares of over 10%. These levels are below that of the United Kingdom (UK), but are above the share of imports by the United States (US). This makes China a direct competitor of mature economies.
China is the largest market in the world, containing one-fifth of the world’s population. Over 100 cities in China have populations of one million people or more. In comparison, the U.S. has nine cities with such a population; Western and Eastern Europe combined has thirty-six of that size. Customers in China do business with household names, such as Citibank, Disney, General Electric (GE), Toyota and Microsoft.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China has been very impressive in recent years. Shanghai, China’s most populous city and foremost financial hub, attracted $12 billion alone in FDI in 2004 for industries that export mainly to the U.S. By the end of 2003, 14,400 wholly owned foreign companies were in the city with another 13,000 underwritten with foreign money. Shanghai, alone, attracted approximately the same level of investment as all of Indonesia and Mexico combined. There have been both successes and failures in efforts by firms to enter the Chinese marketplace. For instance, Unilever launched fourteen joint ventures in China from 1986 through 1999 and was in the red most of the time. In contrast, Proctor and Gamble (P&G) ended up as a market leader in almost all categories they introduced in China.
By the end of 2002, just one year after joining the WTO, China overtook the U.S. in FDI inflows. China became the 143rd member of the WTO on December 11, 2001, after nearly fifteen years of negotiating the terms of its entry. China agreed to substantially reduce its tariffs on agricultural and industrial goods, to limit subsidies on agricultural production and forgo state monopolization of international trade in grain. Also, the country agreed to enforce property rights for intellectual property, open up its service sector to foreigners and remove restrictions on trading and distribution for most products. In return, China received permanent most-favored-nation status with the US and gained access to WTO dispute-settlement mechanisms to protect trade interests and participate in multilateral negotiations on trade rules and future trade liberalization. China is expected to become more productive over the years as it adjusts to world prices.
China’s labor force is larger than the sum of all labor forces in developing countries. The unemployment rate in urban settings is currently 4.5% and is usually isolated among newcomers to the urban labor force. Chinese cities currently create a combined total of around eight million new jobs per year. The entry into the WTO inevitably led to the displacement of millions of workers at inefficient state-owned factories. The economy must grow at a rate that will absorb these workers and find them new jobs. Slower economic growth could lead to social unrest and displacement of Chinese leadership.
China’s export and import of merchandise and services has grown substantially over the years. China is also a key outward investor: China is the world’s largest holder of foreign reserves, at $853.7 billion at the end of February 2006. FDI has also contributed to a technology transfer in China, leading to such things as production of aforementioned technology-driven goods. According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook database, China’s current account surplus, since 2004, is expected to continue to increase. By 2005, it had reached 7.5%. China has five firms in the top fifty transnational corporations from developing countries over the period of 2002 through 2004. More than 50% of FDI in China is held on offshore centers, such as Hong Kong.
China is poorly endowed with natural resources, with the exception of coal. It is becoming increasingly dependent on imports of petroleum and other natural resources. China’s energy consumption grew 80% from 1995 to 2005, and its share of world energy consumption over that time frame increased from 9% to 12%. As of 2002, China was the number two oil consumer after the U.S. and now relies on imports to meet almost half of its oil demand. It goes without saying that both countries share an interest in a stable Middle East to provide a significant quantity of oil to their sovereign nations.
State of China’s Financial Markets:
In 1992, investment by foreigners in the Chinese stock market was permitted through multiple share classes. Access, however is still restricted and there is limited attractiveness due to the significance of the state-owned shares. Debt inflows are also heavily restricted, as have been private capital outflows. Bank deposits to GDP rose almost three-fold between 1991 and 2004; the banking sector remains excessively focused on lending to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), however, and is not an adequate provider of credit to private enterprises and households. Bank loans accounted for approximately 20% of firm financing. Stock and bond issuance played only a minor role. Poor intellectual property rights in China means that much of inward FDI is confined to labor-intensive sectors that do not rely on proprietary technologies. This situation is slowly being addressed and corrected since China’s admission into the WTO.
As of 2004, 64% of all shares in the Chinese stock markets were non-negotiable, government-owned shares. These shares are not priced, and therefore, central governments tend to be indifferent toward the financial conditions of the enterprises in which it has control. In April 2005, the government announced a reform policy regarding the rights of traded shares, bearing the risk of decline in share price when non-negotiable shares are sold on the market. Non-negotiable shares were to not be traded during the twelve months after the reform is implemented. Even after the twelve-month lock-in period, holders of over 5% of shares in an enterprise were limited in terms of the number of shares they may sell at any one time. By July 2006, more than 1,000 listed firms, or 80% of all listed companies, adopted the reform.
The Chinese stock market has made positive strides in the past ten years, but there is still much work to be done in order for it to be comparable to that of mature markets such as those in the US or UK. On the positive side, sixty-five million Chinese have investment accounts today and are participating in the capital markets. The negatives, unfortunately, may trump the positive reports today. First, speculation is a huge problem in the Chinese stock markets. Individual investors are driven by a herd mentality and institutional investors routinely engage in speculation.
The Chinese market, therefore, does not reward investors for long-term investing. It is much more of a traders market. Furthermore, market segmentation is a barrier between China’s capital markets and international investors. Foreign investors can only trade class B shares, while domestic investors are able to trade both those and class A shares. Class B shares is composed of less than 10% of the number of class A shares and its total market value is only 2.4% of that of class A shares. The long-term performance of class B shares has lagged class A shares in the market as well. These are two issues requiring governmental reform in order for the Chinese markets to develop.
The banking sector in China has limited investment overseas. At the end of 2002, all of China’s commercial banks together have around 670 foreign branches, over 90% of which belong to the four largest state-owned commercial banks-known today as the ‘Big Four’. The Big Four state commercial banks are comprised of the following banks: the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Bank of China, the China Construction Bank and the Agricultural Bank of China. These branches held $160 billion in assets and $156 billion in liabilities at the time. As of 2005, 111 Chinese firms were listed on exchanges overseas. One-hundred-and-eight were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), thirteen were listed in the US, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ), three were listed in the U.K. and two in Singapore. Inefficiencies in the Chinese stock market can be attributed to poor and inefficient regulation. Using a buy-and-hold strategy from 1992 through 2003, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SHSE) index underperformed the Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index by 120%. This suggests that listed firms are among the low-quality firms in China.
The government bond market in China grew slower than the stock market, but between 1998 and 2002, the growth rate was 11.7%, with outstanding bonds reaching $232 billion. Corporate bonds, on the other hand, were only one-fifteenth the size of government bonds at the end of 2001. The Chinese bond market has slowly begun expanding in recent years, however, due to the growth in U.S.-based investment banking activity in the region.
China’s venture capital industry has been underdeveloped since its inception in the 1980s. Its role in supporting the growth of young firms has been very limited. However, in recent years, China has become a central hub among emerging economies for private equity. China was ninth out of the top twenty countries in the world for receiving private equity investment in 2004, trailing Japan and South Korea among Asian countries, and has attracted $1.67 billion that year. Many venture capital companies are wholly foreign-owned and registered in tax havens such as the Cayman Islands for tax purposes. The exit strategies for venture capital firms include trade sales and initial public offerings (IPOs). Total gross proceedings raised in IPOs on the Chinese stock exchanges was $25.74 billion in 2006, just shy of the $32.05 billion raised in the U.S. market. In the same year, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, one of the Big Four, issued the world’s largest IPO. It raised $14 billion in Hong Kong and $5.1 billion on the SHSE.
The asset management business in China has grown tremendously in recent years. Wall Street firms have been buying into China’s fund management due to the fact that it has one of the most attractive segments of the financial services industry. Currently, there is an astonishing $1.7 trillion in Chinese personal savings. Assets under management have ballooned to about $60 billion by 2005, up from almost nothing a few years ago. In 2005, China had fifty-four closed-end and 164 open-end funds under the management of fifty-three fund management companies.
The Chinese government owns 99.45% of the ten largest commercial banks in China as of 1995. Competition is extremely low due to dominance of the Big Four. There is a risk of an impending banking crisis due to a severe level of non-performing loans (NPLs), which may be at over fifty percent as of 1999. To address NPLs, the Chinese government set up four state-owned asset management corporations (AMCs) in 1999. The purpose of the AMCs was to buy bad debt from the Big Four and dispose of them over a period of ten years. The Chinese Ministry of Finance (MoF) provided each AMC with an initial capital injection of $1.2 billion, making the MoF the sole owner of the AMCs. The AMCs were given three mandates: to maximize asset recovery, lesson the financial risks facing the Big Four and restructure China’s SOEs. Currently, however, cash recovery rates are expected to not exceed 20%. Financial market reform and development is a key priority in China.
Beginners’ Mini-Guide for Click Per Action (CPA) Advertising Technique
Cost per action or cost per acquisition (CPA) is also referred to as pay per action (PPA). It means you earn money when your site visitor does something from any of these two types of CPA offers. First, for cost-per-lead (CPL), when your visitors generate a lead for you by submitting the online form containing their email/ZIP code, you get paid. Second, for cost-per-sale (CPS), your blog readers/customers should actually buy the product/service as shown as advert. Still, you can learn more of the various “verticals” (categories) for CPA offers from dating, downloadable software, education, email/zip submits, etc.
As a publisher/blogger, you have to join specific CPA networks. Some of the criteria you should consider are, as follows: (a) What offers do they have? (b) Do they accept affiliates from your country? (c) Do they have the highest payout for that particular offer? (d) What payout methods do they offer? (e) How often do they pay you out? (f) Are they responsive to your application and emails? When you synthesize these pieces, the offers they have will be your options on what you have to promote.
Payout frequencies and methods will determine how quickly you will get paid. Some payment frequency types are quota-based, daily, weekly, bi-weekly (net15) and monthly (net30). For instance, with net30, the money you earn for this month will get you paid on the first week of the next month. Hence, for new site owners, most CPA networks will keep you initially stuck with net30 because they will not yet accept you for their quota-based, daily or weekly payment scheme unless your blog is so popular and booming with very high traffic.
As publisher or blogger, evaluate from time to time how your return on investment (ROI) from your CPA campaigns compares with the ROI on your cost per impression (CPI) or cost per click (CPC) campaigns. If you can have better ROIs for the cost-per-action (CPA) campaigns, you can start consider scrapping CPI or CPC campaigns. However, if you have a better ROI for CPC/CPI campaigns, you should negotiate or reconsider a different PPA amount or campaigns.
With advertisers, CPA advertising generally involves lesser risk than other advertising methods/techniques. Since they only pay you when you get a sale or lead, they can protect themselves from prospective adverts that will not convert or because of click frauds. Hence, they are assured that they will only pay you when the prospect for money coming in is relatively high.
Moreover, when working in CPA, it is very important to have a good relationship with your affiliate network managers because they are the gateway for you to get access to exclusive offers, get paid faster, get higher pay-outs, or suggesting how to make outstanding ad campaign for more of your income streams.
Be wary, though, that some networks only accept US, Canada and/or Australia affiliates whereas others consider other countries as well. To make sure, check if they accept affiliates from your own country. Keep in mind that some CPA networks are very selective with certain countries with high risks of fraudulent clicks.
Luca Pacioli and Leonardo DaVinci – Domestic Partnership of Genius
Luca Pacioli and Leonardo DaVinci–Renaissance men–were both mathematical geniuses. Leonardo was more inclined towards military engineering, while Luca towards abstract and pure math. When Pacioli included “Double Entry Bookkeeping” in his textbook, Summa de Aritmetica, which he published in 1494 (two years after Christopher Columbus landed in Santo Domingo), little did he know he would change the world.
Leonardo Da Vinci and a monk named Luca Pacioli–the inventor of Accounting (debits and credits), lived together for many years. Luca’s math textbook contained the basic notions that accountants follow today: Assets equal liabilities plus owner’s equity (A=L + OE).
Both being college professors travelled together and stayed together at different universities.
Sigmund Freud-in his study on Leonardo’s homosexuality- ignored this fact. It is a pity because Freud would have brought out factual evidence rather than wild speculations based on his physchoanalytic techniques. Leonardo, being much younger than Luca, has always been described as Luca’s protege.
Today with time perspective we can understand they probably had a domestic partnership of sorts. In 1495 they lived together in Milan and Venice. Art Historians have well documented that Leonardo was summoned to court to address charges of homosexuality against him. But since the accuser did not show up, the charges were later dropped.
The diagrams and figures one sees in Luca’a Summa were DaVinci’a drawings. They worked together as equal partners rather than the master-apprentice relations of the times.
Billions of human beings have populated the earth, mostly living in the shadow of survival and mediocrity, the odd, the strange, and the eccentric are the ones who make the most invaluable contributions to the improvement of the human condition. These two eccentrics did make tangible contributions to mankind.
While Leonardo’s accomplishments have been well chronicled and documented in our times–even Bill Gates couldn’t resist owning Leonardo’s original manuscripts–Luca’s contributions are less known. Like our American composer Aaron Copland, I will play a fanfare for the common man: Luca by his ingenious explanation of Double Entry Bookkeeping system made possible international commerce, opening the flood-gates to what today we call “The Global Economy.”
No longer were businesses confined within frontiers, as banks, financial institutions, entrepreneus, and corporations, bartered, exchanged, and extracted profits across frontiers. The standardization of Financial Statements followed, so that Balance Sheets, Income Statements, and Cash Flows are read and interpreted without major impediments all over Europe.
With capital formation in full thrust, the needed capital for factories became available, fostering thereby the advent of the European Industrial Revolution. By 1750 Europe was already industrialized, and by 1860 (after the Civil War) America became an industrial power.
Yes it was a leap of imagination to design Debits (left side) and credits (right side) as an information system. You write the assets on the left side of the equation, and the claims on those assets on right side.
In more than ten thousand years of recorded history, no one in the human race had attempted to keep business records by double entry. The Babylonians, Phoenicians, Persians, Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, and other ancient civilizations recorded their transactions on a cash basis and by a single entry; that is, business people made lists of items purchased and sold.
As a result, businesses remained small enterprises, doomed to remain small since the lack of an orderly system prevented growth. Whether in papyrus, sheep-skins parchments, or bricks, all business records were endless enumerations and catalogues, which offered little discernment into measurements of profit or loss.
Pacioli changed all that.
To think that a humble discovery such as double entry bookkeeping can change the destiny of the human race challenges credibility. But given that double entry allows not only for an orderly classification of accounts, journals, and ledgers, but also for measurements of liquidity and profitability, it isn’t surprising to see that Capitalism bloomed.
In economic systems where Capitalism prevails, businesses–being the major employers– offer medical coverage and retirement plans, man and woman can now enjoy the latest technologies and thereby live longer and in good health.
One can well imagine Luca and Leonardo discussing symmetries, constrasts, dichotomies, dualities, binary oppositions, polarities, antithesis, and other opposites:
“Physical nature exhibits all these dualities: day and night, narrow and wide, fast and slow,” Luca would say, “and so does human nature.”
“We carry good and evil, love and hatred, in our spirits and bodies–or as Heraclytus loved to say:’the way up is the way down, the narrow and the wide,” Leonardo would reply.
“What about Ecclesiastes, Leonardo, –didn’t he say…?
a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to uproot; a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to pull down and a time to build up; a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time for mourning and a time for dancing;…
The observation of these doubles as a system of knowledge permitted Luca to expand it into the Accounting equation where what is on the left must equal what is on the right side (Assets = Liabilities + Owner’s Equity). Later, accountants realized that another duality was needed: Revenues, which are increases in owner’s equity, and Expenses decreases; the difference being no other than profits or losses.
With debits and credits pretty much established as a system of order, writers such as Descartes, Cervantes, Shakespeare, and Dickens imposed it in literature and philosophy by means of antithesis.
Descartes’ cogito ergo sum, is the synthesis of a duality: mind and body.
In A Tale of Two Citites Dickens opens his novel with a detailed set of antheses:
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way–
Although philosophers such as Hegel and Karl Marx attempted to discard the duality system by replacing it with a triad: thesis, antithesis, synthesis. They failed; and we can understand why: Hegel professed the State’s power, while Marx communism. By now we know the chaotic results of Nazism and Communism.
The natural tendency is duality as proved by the Second Law of thermodynamics: order and chaos (enthropy). Though Nature tends to chaos, human nature imposes order; the mind invents patterns of understanding.
The Double entry Bookkeeping system is a triumph of the mind over the chaotic activities of humans engaged in trade. Not only did Double Entry brought forth a new economic system, but also the dawn of a new way of thinking: modernity. And modernity dispelled the mists of superstition, monsters, magic, witches, ogres, dwarfs, giants, miracles, chimeras, unicorns, centaurs, sirens, and other impossible figures of the supernatural.
The middle ages and feudalism yielded to modern times.
Luca Pacioli’s legacy–accounting system–to the business world is order. It contains: Balance, wholeness, and radiance, because his system dovetails with Democracy, with Freedom to the entrepreneur; a system that coincides with Adam Smith’s pillars of capitalism: Laissez-faire (free market economy), competition (Invisible Hand), and the Division of labor (the innate human propensity that creates wealth for all).
This is my fanfare to the common man, the humble monk–Luca Pacioli
