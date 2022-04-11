News
Franklin County woman sentenced today in Capitol riot
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Franklin County woman who pleaded guilty to her involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection will be sentenced Monday.
Emily Hernandez is expected to receive a 45-day sentence as part of a plea deal, but her legal issues are far from over. Hernandez still faces charges for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-44 in January. Investigators said the 22-year-old was drunk when she collided head-on with an SUV killing the woman behind the wheel.
Hernandez surrendered to federal authorities on January 19, 2021 after she stole part of a sign from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6th. The affidavit says the value of the sign is $870.
Her attorney, Ethan Corlija said she did not threaten to hurt anyone and was not out to overthrow the government or stop the electoral vote certification.
Orioles reset: In season-opening sweep, Rays show off everything Orioles trying to build | ANALYSIS
In expressing the difficulties of their ongoing rebuild, Orioles leadership has often pointed to not only the basement they had to climb out of, but also the ceiling they must reach as a member of the American League East.
The difficult pursuit that awaits the Orioles both in 2022 and on their eventual path to contention was on display in the season’s opening weekend, with the Tampa Bay Rays, the division’s reigning champions, completing a three-game sweep of Baltimore. Since sweeping the Rays in the clubs’ first series of 2020, the Orioles have gone 2-27 against Tampa Bay, dropping the past 15 matchups.
The Rays’ 18-1 record against Baltimore in 2021 went a long way towards clinching a division in which four teams won at least 90 games. The Orioles, meanwhile, dropped 108 games for the third straight full season.
“Honestly, it’s just a focus for each and every one of us to get better,” said Tyler Wells, who started Sunday’s 8-0 loss and allowed four runs in the second inning. “Right now, I think the end result is the least of our concerns.
“We’re three games into the season, and that’s never going to tell a full picture. I think that there’s so much more to this team than what happened last year.”
That’s certainly fair, and in all likelihood, this figures to be the year the progress the organization has been making everywhere but the majors begins to appear at Camden Yards. But there were few signs of it this weekend at Tropicana Field.
The opposing team in many ways represents the ideal of the Orioles’ rebuild. Despite modest payrolls, the Rays endlessly produce talented players and teams. Their pitching staff is a diverse mix of arm angles, velocities and primary pitches. A balanced group of position players allows for ideal matchups against any opposing arm.
“Down the road,” manager Brandon Hyde said, “I’d love to have that.”
The center of Tampa Bay’s lineup is a homegrown star who switch hits and once ranked as baseball’s top prospect, with a young, hard-throwing starter guiding its rotation. The hope is that the Orioles’ version of Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan — top prospects Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez — will soon be in Baltimore. But the greatness of the Rays comes in their depth.
“They’ve been a premier team in the game here for a while now, and it’s because they have elite pitching and a balanced lineup and always play really good defense,” Hyde said. “It’s just a tough team to play.”
The Orioles, to their credit, put up a fight in the first two games of the series, falling by a combined three runs before the Rays lapped that Sunday. Baltimore batters finished with a franchise-record 37 strikeouts in the series, missing on more than a third of their swing attempts against Tampa Bays’ gauntlet of arms.
“They have the clock,” outfielder Austin Hays said, describing how the Rays have pitchers who throw from a full collection of arm angles. “It’s a different arm slot on both sides. Every guy that comes out gives you a different look. The breaking balls are different, the heaters, speeds. But outside of that, it’s just they don’t leave a lot of balls middle. You don’t get a lot of mistakes.”
In recent years, the same hasn’t applied to those facing the Orioles’ pitchers. But the Rays’ hitters are able to capitalize even on pitchers’ top offerings. Francisco Mejía’s game-winning sacrifice fly Friday was a product of getting a down-and-away Jorge López changeup airborne. The next day, Jordan Lyles threw Mejía a two-strike, elevated fastball right where he wanted it, and Mejía “beat me to the spot.” Sunday, Wells felt the lone bad pitch among the 52 he needed to get five outs became a Brandon Lowe home run and ended his first major league start.
“It’s a tough lineup,” Wells said. “They were the AL East champs last year. And honestly, every lineup in the AL East is the same way. You got a bunch of guys who are going to continue to battle.”
The Orioles are trying to build a team that can do the same. One weekend in, they showed they have far to go.
What’s to come?
The Orioles’ celebration of the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards formally begins Monday with the team’s home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fittingly, Baltimore area native Bruce Zimmermann gets the start on the mound, becoming the first Maryland-born Oriole to throw the first pitch of the year at the iconic ballpark.
It will have a different look, as well, with this week’s series against Milwaukee and the New York Yankees providing players with their first experience with Oriole Park’s new left field wall. This offseason, the team had the wall moved back about 30 feet, with the wall’s height rising more than 5 feet to meet the stadium’s bowl. Outfielders will spend pregame Monday getting used to the intriguing new angles, given they have spent the time since its completion in Florida.
What was good?
Sunday’s seventh inning spoiled this to an extent, but the Orioles’ bullpen — largely a mystery even before Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser were traded to the Miami Marlins — mostly delivered throughout the weekend.
Before Tampa Bay’s late four-run spurt, Baltimore’s relievers had allowed one earned run in 11 1/3 innings. That success largely came from pitchers who either weren’t with the Orioles a year ago or were working in different roles than they had previously.
After impressing in spring training, offseason waiver claims Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez had strong Oriole debuts. Keegan Akin led Orioles rookies in innings but generally struggled in the rotation; he pitched three dominant innings behind Lyles, saying afterward he could get used to entering in relief. The first look at López as effectively the Orioles’ closer resulted in a loss, but his velocity spiked and he produced weak contact. Félix Bautista’s first major league outing — on his mom’s birthday, no less — featured strikeouts of two of last year’s top three finishers in AL Rookie of the Year voting over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
It’s a small sample in each case, but Hyde seemingly has more velocity available to him than he ever has as the Orioles’ manager. Results along with it would certainly make his job easier.
What wasn’t?
After hitting his 30th home run to become the first Oriole with a 30-30 season, center fielder Cedric Mullins ended the season quietly, a stretch Hyde then excused as one slump within an excellent season.
Six months have passed since then, but Mullins has started 2022 even slower than he ended 2021, with a spring training also filled with struggles in-between. Mullins’ season perhaps began ominously, as a McClanahan fastball to the elbow made him the first Oriole to be hit by the first pitch of a season. He’s struck out in seven of his 12 plate appearances since, striking out multiple times in each game. He struck out more than once in three consecutive games only once in 2021: Sept. 28-30, days after his 30th homer.
Across seasons, Mullins has 12 strikeouts and only one extra-base hit in his past 42 regular-season plate appearances, a relatively small sample. This spring, he struck out in a third of his 33 trips to the plate.
He bounced back from a game-opening strikeout Sunday to single and steal second his next time up. There’s plenty of time for him to return to form. After all, he has only 29 steals and 30 homers to go.
On the farm
With all due respect to 2020 second-rounder Hudson Haskin’s three-homer Sunday with Double-A Bowie and Rodriguez’s one-hit outing in his first start at Triple-A, the focus here goes to Yusniel Diaz. After hitting the ball hard to all fields in spring training, the centerpiece of the Manny Machado trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers has kept that going in Norfolk.
Diaz, 25, homered twice Thursday among his four extra-base hits in five games. He’s also walked five times, slashing .389/.500/.833. Given how his 2021 season went — filled with injuries and, when healthy, immense struggles — the Orioles will likely want to see a longer stretch of success before they consider promoting the former top prospect to the majors. But he’s certainly off to a good start toward that effort.
Severe thunderstorm warnings Monday
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Showers and some storms are in the area Monday. It will be windy with high temperatures in the low 60s. There is a slight risk of strong to severe storms south of metro St. Louis. The main threats come from damaging winds and large hail.
There is a chance of showers Tuesday, but it will also be warm and windy. Another round of showers and storms is seen Wednesday. They could be strong to severe. Wednesday will also be warm and windy.
Thursday and Friday will be dry. There is a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
ASK IRA: Are NBA’s protocols with Heat’s Bam Adebayo getting in the way of a good thing?
Q: Why is the NBA still acting like COVID is some mysterious deadly disease? It’s a runny nose if you are vaccinated. They are really going to hold players out for five days during the playoffs? Is there daily testing still? — Jeffrey.
A: There is not mandatory NBA testing. But as with the onset of any illness, you also want to get ahead of it, if possible. So with a week off before the start of the postseason, better to get things in order now for Bam Adebayo, rather than having to deal with it down the road. And remember, should the Heat face the Raptors in the second round, it would require mandatory testing (as of now) to fly back home from Toronto. So it’s not just the NBA that still has COVID protocols in place. Yes, Sunday was a shock. But better a shock before a week off than a shock before the start of a playoff series. And remember, Bam also can test out of isolation with two negative tests. I would highly doubt that he would be unavailable for the playoffs. But I’m not a doctor and don’t play one in Ask Ira.
Q: So you’re saying there’s no chance for Victor Oladipo in the playoff rotation? — Thad.
A: No, just saying that the starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus proved so successful at season’s end, that I don’t see that changing. And then saying that Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon appear to be the priorities off the bench. So, from there, it could come down to Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo. And it is highly unlikely that more than two of those four make the cut for the primary rotation. Ultimately, it could be situational for Vic, perhaps if the opposition goes small and the Heat can move Butler up to power forward, reducing the minutes for, say, Tucker and Dedmon.
Q: Man, Milwaukee really didn’t want to risk facing the Nets in the first round. — Mickey.
A: Hmm, so you don’t think the Bucks were all-in during Sunday’s season finale when they rolled out a starting lineup against the Cavaliers of Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jordan Nwora and Jevon Carter, with Jrue Holiday given one minute of playing time to cash in on an appearance bonus? And do you think a further clue was playing Lindell Wigginton as their first reserve? Hmm, you might have been on to something there.
