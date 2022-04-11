Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average

According to a survey, in 2022, the salary of employees in India can be increased by an average of 9.1 percent. This information has come to the fore in the ‘Workforce and Increment Trends Survey 2022’, conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

According to media reports, the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP- DTTILLP has revealed that private companies in India will grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent in 2022. There may be an increase in salary. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.

According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 450 organizations have participated in 2022, so in 2022, 34 percent of organizations plan to give double digit increments to employees, before that in the year 2021, only 20 percent of organizations will increase their salary. did.

In the year 2020, only 12 percent of the institutions did this. Junior management employees are expected to receive an average double-digit salary increase in 2022.

According to the media, the average salary growth in 2021 was 8 percent, under this, only 92 percent in 2021 and 60 percent in 2020 were increased by companies, in 2022 all companies with the idea of ​​retaining their skilled employees.

Planning to increase salary. The Workforce and Wage Growth Trends Survey shows that projected wage growth in 2022 is likely to exceed pre-COVID-19 (COVID-19) wage growth in 2019 by 50 basis points.

who will get how much

It has been revealed in the survey that in 2022 the maximum increment can be given to the employees of companies in the life sciences and IT sectors. After this, fintech, IT-product companies and digital / e-commerce organizations are also expected to increase in double digits.

The same about 92 percent companies can give different increments to all employees on the basis of individual performance. The top performing employee can be given 1.7 times more increment than the average performer. The same percentage of increment to senior/middle level employees will be less than the increment of junior employees.