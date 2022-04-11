News
Good News! Salary of employees will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average
According to media reports, the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP- DTTILLP has revealed that private companies in India will grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent in 2022. There may be an increase in salary. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 450 organizations have participated in 2022, so in 2022, 34 percent of organizations plan to give double digit increments to employees, before that in the year 2021, only 20 percent of organizations will increase their salary. did.
In the year 2020, only 12 percent of the institutions did this. Junior management employees are expected to receive an average double-digit salary increase in 2022.
According to the media, the average salary growth in 2021 was 8 percent, under this, only 92 percent in 2021 and 60 percent in 2020 were increased by companies, in 2022 all companies with the idea of retaining their skilled employees.
Planning to increase salary. The Workforce and Wage Growth Trends Survey shows that projected wage growth in 2022 is likely to exceed pre-COVID-19 (COVID-19) wage growth in 2019 by 50 basis points.
who will get how much
It has been revealed in the survey that in 2022 the maximum increment can be given to the employees of companies in the life sciences and IT sectors. After this, fintech, IT-product companies and digital / e-commerce organizations are also expected to increase in double digits.
The same about 92 percent companies can give different increments to all employees on the basis of individual performance. The top performing employee can be given 1.7 times more increment than the average performer. The same percentage of increment to senior/middle level employees will be less than the increment of junior employees.
Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation
Light To Moderate Rain Forecast In J&K: MeT Urges Farmers To Suspend Sprays, Irrigation
Srinagar, April 11 (GNS): Weatherman on Monday advised farmers to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields from Tuesday (afternoon) to Thursday (forenoon) in view of the approaching weather system.
“As of now, feeble (Western Disturbance is) most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon),” a meteorological department official here said in a statement to GNS. “Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds (are) most likely to occur during night of 12 April (night) to 13 April (forenoon) over scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and thereafter light rain over isolated places likely to occur till 14th April (forenoon).”
The system, he said, will most likely to concentrate over most of the stations of Kashmir Division and few stations of Jammu Division.
He said there are chances of thunderstorm and lightning accompained with gusty winds at isolated places of both the Divisions during April 12 (night).
“Farmers are advised to suspend chemical sprays and irrigation operations in orchards and fields during the above period.”(GNS)
Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: You can get jobs in these posts without examination in Air India AIASL, salary will be 75000, know others details
Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: You can get jobs in these posts without examination in Air India AIASL, salary will be 75000, know others details
Sarkari Naukri 2022 Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these special things given carefully. Also, under this recruitment process, you can get jobs in Air India AIASL.
Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are looking for jobs in Air India (Sarkari Naukri). For this, Air India has invited applications for the posts of Apprentice/Handywoman, Customer Agent, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, Ramp Service Agent, Junior Executive-Technical, Duty Manager-Terminal, Deputy Terminal Manager-PACS under AI Airport Service Limited (AIASL).
Applications have been sought to fill India AIASL Recruitment 2022). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Air India. This recruitment (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) is for Kolkata International Airport in Eastern Zone and Lucknow International Airport in Northern Zone.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link Also, you can also check the official notification (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) through this link A total of 658 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Dates for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022
Last date to apply for Kolkata Airport – 22 April 2022
Last date to apply for Lucknow Airport – 27 April 2022
Vacancy Details for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022
Kolkata Airport Vacancy
- Terminal Manager – 1
- Sub. Terminal Manager-PAX – 1
- Duty Manager-Terminal – 6
- Junior Executive-Technical – 5
- Ramp Service Agent – 12
- Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver – 96
- Customer Agent – 206
- Apprentice / Handyman – 277
Lucknow Airport Vacancy
- Customer Agent – 13
- Ramp Service Agent / Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver – 15
- Handyman – 25
- Junior Executive Technical – 1
Eligibility Criteria for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022
- Candidates should have the relevant qualification given in the official notification.
Age Limit for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022
- Terminal Manager, Dy. Terminal Manager – Pax & Duty Manager – Terminal – 55 Years
Other:
General – 28 Years
OBC – 31 Years
SC/ST – 33 Years
Application Fee for Air India AIASL Recruitment 2022
Candidates have to pay Rs. 500/- will have to be paid.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Jobs for Data Entry Operator, Other Posts- 12th Pass Can Also Apply
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Jobs for Data Entry Operator, Other Posts- 12th Pass Can Also Apply
New Delhi, Apr11: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. BECIL is looking to fill 378 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL- Candidates need to note that they will be appointed on a contract basis. The online application will end on April 25, 2022.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022
